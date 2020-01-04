I’ve had a Twitter account since September 2009. I’ve made over 28,600 Tweets in that over 10 years time. Not once have I ever been shutoff…until yesterday, when I made my very first retweet of a Trump retweet of WUWT made in 2013.
This is the story yesterday: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/03/that-time-when-realdonaldtrump-read-and-retweeted-wuwt/
Coincidence? I think not.
I got it resolved today after jumping through a couple of hoops.
But really, wow.
h/t to Dave Burton.
Advertisements
20 thoughts on “Lessons in thought policing – tweet about @realDonaldTrump, get shutoff by Twitter”
I have a twitter account but I wouldn’t trust them as far as I could throw them.
The world more than ever needs a Capitalist International with its own media organs to counter the relentless march of Communism and Ecofascism, such siren calls to the young and inexperienced.
I see it here in Chile, the once most successful Latin American country, to an alarming degree. It’s in dread danger of going the way of Venezuela and Argentina, former Latin American economic bright spots.
A thought Gestapo. They are tightening screws on any incorrect thought. That includes mentioning of a non-person, like the President of the U.S. 1938 again?
I wouldn’t trust them as far as I can toss a live bull up a silo.
This is like Henry Ford going around and booting your Model T if he didn’t like your politics.
Twitter is a publisher and needs to be held to those standards.
I think Henry Ford was allowed to not sell to you if he didn’t want to. There were not thought police, “fairness” fools and a near socialist government dictating who did and did not get served. Henry HAD to make a good product and have great marketing or fail in the automobile business.
In the name of fairness, people have destroyed many, many freedoms and then are shocked when “fairness” beats people down and takes over just as many a dictator has. People do not learn from history, even if they know history.
We let Twitter, Facebook, etc (none of which I use—only WordPress and Blogger and I can find a different platform if they become too nosy or bullying) do this because “it can’t happen here”. There are a few individuals that are trying to start more open platforms, but face it, people are lazy and go the easy route even if it ends up with them losing all their freedoms. So until Twitter and Facebook devour the nation, people WILL continue to aid and abet their own demise.
Many have wondered why there is not a libertarian or conservative alternative to all the Left-dominated social media sites. A combination of FB networking, Twitter commenting, Snapchat flaming, Instagram photosharing, Youtube video sharing, whatever, why not competition with the now ruling corporate conglomerates controlled by a few monopolistic corporations intent on world domination? Such a company would also help combat China’s equivalent Internet imperialism.
There is, it’s called the Real World.
Please provide link.
I don’t find it.
Thanks.
Libtards are soooo into diversity that they need to be reminded at every opportunity that they are NOT diverse in political representation, i.e. need 50-50 conservatives & liberals in college professorships, hiring, CEO’s etc.
This is political racism and they should be called what they are: Political Racist, in a very loud stark voice, staring wide eyes with a shaky pointing finger.
There is http://www.USA.Life. It proports to be a conservative answer to social media bias. Since I swore off social media and went with son of mulder’s real life, I can’t say for sure. Admittedly, you have to search for these, but if you won’t even do that, there’s no hope anyway.
Here in the UK, those who espoused that the people didn’t want Brexit, despite the referendum vote, and the Labour Party, that was comprehensively defeated in the recent general election, all believed what they read in the Twitter Bubble.
Funnily enough most folk here aren’t registered because it’s a sad echo chamber and there is more to life/have a life.
Obviously Trump and folk like youself, with a public image, have to have a presence there but for most of us it’s a waste of cyberspace.
Wow what snow flakes no pun intended.
Orwellian and Kafka-esque. They are obsessive totalitarian control freaks, and thru projection, they think the political Right is just like them only mirror image, no wonder they are the way they are, it tells me a lot.
Why have you got a Twitter account? Shut it down immediately.. !
On a similar note, in 2018 I tried to confirm the news of a guy who imported 2 wives and 8 children into Germany, and ran several Google searches on subsets of keywords
carstens syria mother bigamy pinneberg wife
and after a third attempt I got temporarily suspended from a Google search engine for a violation of terms of contract. I got rather surprised, my default search engine is now duckduckgo.
The best element in this story is that German authorities actually brought the second wife with her four children to Germany.
Those damn pesky algorithms. Haha!! Right………
Oh… I figured it was because some overweight SJW at twitter got triggered because of your post in which Meatloaf called himself a fat mofo who lost 70 lbs (fat shaming).