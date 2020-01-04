Lessons in thought policing – tweet about @realDonaldTrump, get shutoff by Twitter

I’ve had a Twitter account since September 2009. I’ve made over 28,600 Tweets in that over 10 years time. Not once have I ever been shutoff…until yesterday, when I made my very first retweet of a Trump retweet of WUWT made in 2013.

This is the story yesterday: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/03/that-time-when-realdonaldtrump-read-and-retweeted-wuwt/

Coincidence? I think not.

I got it resolved today after jumping through a couple of hoops.

But really, wow.

h/t to Dave Burton.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

