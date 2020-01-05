Tom Steyer: “Climate is my Number One Priority”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Democrat Candidate Tom Steyer, none of the other candidates are as focussed on climate change as he is.

Tom Steyer talks climate change and foreign policy on tour of Iowa

BY MUSADIQ BIDAR

JANUARY 4, 2020 / 7:02 PM / CBS NEWS

A sticker on Tom Steyer’s bus reads, “Climate is my number one priority.” At every campaign stop he tells Iowans no other candidate is willing to make this claim.

Aboard the bus on Friday morning between stops on a five-day bus tour through Iowa, Steyer talked about his decision to launch his campaign late in the summer because no other candidate on the early debate stage was “telling the truth” about climate.

He took a shot at former presidential hopeful Jay Inslee. “Jay Inslee wasn’t going anywhere,” Steyer said about the Washington governor who made climate change the top issue of his short-lived campaign. “No one was listening to him.”

And he criticized Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ Green New Deal climate plan as unrealistic, arguing that neither Congress nor the Democratic Party will support it.

“I know that Bernie has a big climate plan,” Steyer told reporters. “I also know that it is not his top priority.”

