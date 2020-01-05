Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Democrat Candidate Tom Steyer, none of the other candidates are as focussed on climate change as he is.
Tom Steyer talks climate change and foreign policy on tour of Iowa
BY MUSADIQ BIDAR
JANUARY 4, 2020 / 7:02 PM / CBS NEWS
A sticker on Tom Steyer’s bus reads, “Climate is my number one priority.” At every campaign stop he tells Iowans no other candidate is willing to make this claim.
Aboard the bus on Friday morning between stops on a five-day bus tour through Iowa, Steyer talked about his decision to launch his campaign late in the summer because no other candidate on the early debate stage was “telling the truth” about climate.
He took a shot at former presidential hopeful Jay Inslee. “Jay Inslee wasn’t going anywhere,” Steyer said about the Washington governor who made climate change the top issue of his short-lived campaign. “No one was listening to him.”
And he criticized Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ Green New Deal climate plan as unrealistic, arguing that neither Congress nor the Democratic Party will support it.
“I know that Bernie has a big climate plan,” Steyer told reporters. “I also know that it is not his top priority.”
It will be interesting to see how other candidates respond to Tom Steyer’s assertion they are not focussed enough on climate change.
2 thoughts on “Tom Steyer: “Climate is my Number One Priority””
Power is Tom Steyer’s ‘number 1’ priority! Everything else is just playing to his prospective audience of potential voters.
Does he spell out to voters how much his insane policy will cost each of them and how much it will lower the global temperature? I bet not.