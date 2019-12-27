Failed Serial Doomcasting

People sometimes ask me why I don’t believe the endless climate/energy use predictions of impending doom and gloom for the year 2050 or 2100. The reason is, neither the climate models nor the energy use models are worth a bucket of warm spit for such predictions. Folks concentrate a lot on the obvious problems with the climate models. But the energy models are just as bad, and the climate models totally depend on the energy models for estimating future emissions. However, consider the following US Energy Information Agency (EIA) predictions of energy use from 2010, quoted from here (emphasis mine):
In 2010, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected that in 2019, the U.S. would be producing about 6 million barrels of oil a day. The reality? We’re now producing 12 million barrels of oil a day.
Meanwhile, EIA projected oil prices would be more than $100 a barrel. They’re currently hovering around $60 a barrel.
EIA had projected in 2010 that the U.S. would be importing a net eight million barrels of petroleum by now, which includes crude oil and petroleum products like gasoline. In September, the U.S. actually exported a net 89 thousand barrels of petroleum.
In 2010, EIA projected that the U.S. would be producing about 20 trillion cubic feet of natural gas by now. In 2018, the last full year of annual data, we produced more than 30 trillion.
The EIA had projected that coal electricity would remain dominant in the U.S. and natural gas would remain relatively stable — even drop slightly in its share of power supply. The opposite is happening. Coal-fired power is plummeting and natural gas has risen significantly.
Now remember, we are assured that these energy projections are being made by Really Smart People™, the same kind of folks making the climate predictions … and they can’t predict a mere ten years ahead? Forget about predicting a century from now, they are wildly wrong in just one decade. The EIA projections above missed the mark by 100% or more and sometimes didn’t even get the sign of the result correct … but as St. Greta the Shrill misses no opportunity to remind us, we’re supposed to totally restructure our entire global economy based on those same shonky predictions.
But I digress … Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. recently posed an interesting question—how can we fix what he called “apocalyptic” projections of future climate?
My response was:
My fix would be for all climate scientists to stop vainly trying to predict the future and focus on the past.
Until we understand past phenomena such as the Little Ice Age, the Medieval Warm Period, etc. to the point where we can tell why they started and stopped when they did and not earlier or later, pretending to understand the future is a joke.
For example, the Milankovich astronomical cycles that have correlated well with episodes of glaciation in the past say we should be in a full-blown “Ice Age” today. These cycles change the amount of sunlight in the northern hemisphere. And when the world went into the Little Ice Age (LIA) around the year 1600, there was every indication that we were headed in that direction, towards endless cold. The same fears were raised in the 1970s when the earth had been cooling for thirty years or so.
Gosh … another failed climate prediction. Shocking, I know …
Regarding why the Milankovich cycles indicated an ice age, here are Greenland temperature and solar changes in the Northern Hemisphere for the past 12,000 years or so.
But instead of the Little Ice Age preceding us plunging into sub-zero temperatures and mile-thick ice covering Chicago, the earth started to warm again towards the end of the 1700s … why?
Well, the ugly truth is, we are far from understanding the climate well enough to answer why it was warmer in Medieval times; why we went from that warmth into the LIA in the first place; why the LIA lasted as long as it did; why it didn’t continue into global glaciation; or why we’ve seen gradual slight warming, on the order of half a degree per century, from then to the present day.
And until scientists can answer those and many similar questions about the past, why on earth should we believe their climate/energy predictions for a century or even a decade from now?
The only thing that seems clear about all of those questions is that the answer is not “CO2”. Here’s another look at Greenland, this time with CO2 overlaid on the temperature:
My Dad used to say “Son, if something seems too good to be true … it probably is”. I never realized until today that there was a climate corollary to that, which is “Son, if something seems too bad to be true … it probably isn’t”.
So my advice is to take all such predictions of impending Thermageddon, drowned cities, endless droughts, and other horribly bad outcomes by 2100, 2050, or even 2030, with a grain of salt. Here’s what I’d consider to be the appropriate size of salt grain for the purpose …
My best to everyone,
w.
23 thoughts on “Failed Serial Doomcasting”
Couldn’t agree more. History is our friend, the UN, IPCC, CAGW activists and most climate scientists are our enemies with their bogus predictions and altering of the past.
Milankovitch cycles don’t indicate we should be in another glaciation yet. Indeed, if you go by the eccentricity cycle, the present Holocene interglacial should last for tens of thousands of more years. But the axial tilt cycle probably rules, on which basis there are still millennia of warmth to enjoy.
We have however been in a temperature downtrend for at least 3000 years, since the Minoan Warm Period, if not indeed since the end of the Holocene Climatic Optimum over 5000 years ago.
Warm intervals are associated with higher solar activity, and cool periods, like the Little Ice Age, with minima. The LIA began closer to AD 1400 than 1600, suffering at least the Spörer, Maunder and Dalton Minima. The late 13th and early 14th century Wolf Minimum either marks the end of the Medieval WP or beginning of the LIA CP. There was a last gasp of warmth after it in the second half of the 1300s, usually considered part of the MWP. The previous, 11th century Oort Minimum, during the MWP, was mild, especially compared to the brutal Maunder.
Milankovitch cycles, although dominant, don’t control everything. John Imbrie, one author of the foundational research on them, thought the inertia of glacial ice to be a major factor in causing climate to deviate from a straight prediction based on the cycles.
https://science.sciencemag.org/content/194/4270/1121
Ocean heat lag most likely has some influence on shorter cycles.
well…it couldn’t be more obvious that China and developing world do not believe in global warming at all….
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/15/World_fossil_carbon_dioxide_emissions_six_top_countries_and_confederations.png
100%!!
There is an arrogance in predicting the future when one cannot explain the past. There are too many loose, confounding variables in the chaotic climate. The only thing we can safely say is that most likely the future will be somewhat like the past. And maybe it will be different. The climate will change. Weather, like the markets, will fluctuate.
So there is way more fossil energy to use and so more “what Greta can see” emissions to come than “scientists say” !
– it’s worse than we thought ! Evah !
Bingo!
Excellent illuminations, Willis!
Thank you.
But, but, but … aren’t we much smarter than we were, uh, uh, last year? We’re not? How very depressing. Now I am totally, I mean totally worried.
Well, maybe not!
w. ==> The uncertainty surrounding all of these “global” and regional > century temperature records is so high that we don’t even really know what we don’t know about the past.
We do know that the LIA was colder than today and that the RWP and MWP were warmer than the LIA.
It is a sign of incredible innumeracy to see people like Nerem at Colorado wresting the satellite sea level numbers to try to make global sea surface height figures given in millimeters into a catastrophic problem. The same innumeracy is applied to these global temperature figures in tenths and hundredths of a degree.
I disagree !! Steven Mosher knows exactly what the Earth’s temperature is. The only issue I can’t remember what version of his dataset he is on.
rbabcock
Neither does Mosher.
Those in the developing world living in poverty need energy to lift their living standards, companies are willing to provide that energy and that energy use releases CO2. Is the IPCC planning on keeping them in poverty to limit energy use to limit CO2 growth?
When the error bars are added to IPCC forecasts, including water vapor which people don’t know how to model, the forecasts are all +/- 20 degrees Celsius which says the temperature will be somewhere between very hot and very cold in 2100.
Link for the article that adds error bars to the IPCC forecasts: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/feart.2019.00223/full
Yes Tony Heller has a video with a nice short list of the predicted climate catastrophes we have survived this decade.
https://youtu.be/PYTr0dLo81c
Thanks for this “common sense” approach, Willis.
When people ask why I am amongst those who are skeptical of all of the doom and gloom, I reply that I need to know why it was warm enough in Greenland for Erik the Red and his son Leif and their buddies to farm there for 400 years or so, and then why it got so cold as to freeze over again. If CO2 didn’t cause that warming, what did? Isn’t it possible that some other things affect climate, too?
People usually take the point, then typically refer to “scientists” and “models.” They don’t accept my response that, with so many factors that obviously affect climate, including the sun, model results are often just fancied-up assumptions, not “data.”
Incomplete or insufficient characterization and unwieldy. Science is, with cause, a near (i.e. limited) frame of reference philosophy and practice. Forward, backward, and all around is inferred and smoothed with regular injections of brown/dark matter.
This new article says that the past sea surface temperatures recordings are around 0.5 degrees Celsius or more too cold because the readings were truncated at the decimal points by the government in their records.
Also, the canvas buckets that were used to lift water to the ship to measure temperatures lost around a half degree in hauling the buckets up to the ships.
That means the sea surface temperatures in the past that might be used for modeling make the present SST seem much warmer than the past because of measurement errors.
https://www.npr.org/2019/08/19/750778010/how-much-hotter-are-the-oceans-the-answer-begins-with-a-bucket
In a century a lot could happen. Volcano activity effecting weather. A couple of solar cycles unless the sun simply goes quiet as it did in the Maunder minimum. There could be a repeat of the Carrington event of 1859. Something else perhaps, an unknown unknown. A century is longer than the average human lifetime. All the events that make up the disasters that have happened in your lifetime are less than that century. From Civil Wars to drought, flood and famine sprinkle every century. In a century a lot does happen.
They might even realize that the null hypothesis they have been using for surface temperature of rocky planet with an atmosphere is wrong, that back radiation hypothesis is pseudoscience, and rediscover the Kinetic Theory of Gases.
If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If
you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat.
They know their audience are aligned in principle and interests, and “good Americans” who will defer (e.g. “go along to get along”) to the consensus.
“the Milankovich astronomical cycles that have correlated well with episodes of glaciation in the past say we should be in a full-blown “Ice Age” today”
Can you please provide the source for that statement? Others who track orbital mechanics (like David Dilley) maintain we are not there yet but our intergalacial period will be over around 2100+
“Until we understand past phenomena such as the Little Ice Age, the Medieval Warm Period, etc. to the point where we can tell why they started and stopped when they did and not earlier or later, pretending to understand the future is a joke.”
Well that one’s easy. You pretend those periods didn’t exist and quote Michael Mann’s work.
Seriously though, how can the scientific clown Michael Mann still be pontificating and pretending he’s a leading climate scientist? This was his field of specialty, and his dumbass research managed to miss both these significant climate periods.
That last graph. Persuasive as to settled science being not.