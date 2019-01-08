Greenland Is Way Cool

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
As a result of a tweet by Steve McIntyre, I was made aware of an interesting dataset. This is a look by Vinther et al. at the last ~12,000 years of temperatures on the Greenland ice cap. The dataset is available here.
Figure 1 shows the full length of the data, along with the change in summer insolation at 75°N, the general location of the ice cores used to create the temperature dataset.
Figure 1. Temperature anomalies of the Greenland ice sheet (left scale, yellow/black line), and the summer insolation in watts per square metre at 75°N (right scale, blue/black line). The red horizontal dashed line shows the average ice sheet temperature 1960-1980.
I’ll only say a few things about each of the graphs in this post. Regarding Figure 1, the insolation swing shown above is about fifty watts per square metre. Over the period in question, the temperature dropped about two and a half degrees from the peak in about 5800 BCE. That would mean the change is on the order of 0.05°C for each watt per square metre change in insolation …
From about 8300 BCE to 800 BCE, the average temperature of the ice sheet, not the maximum temperature but the average temperature of the ice sheet, was greater than the 1960-1980 average temperature of the ice sheet. That’s 7,500 years of the Holocene when Greenland’s ice sheet was warmer than recent temperatures.
Next, Figure 2 shows the same temperature data as in Figure 1, but this time with the EPICA Dome C ice core CO2 data.
Figure 2. Temperature anomalies of the Greenland ice sheet (left scale, yellow/black line), and EPICA Dome C ice core CO2 data, 9000 BCE – 1515 AD (right scale, blue/black line)
Hmmm … for about 7,000 years, CO2 is going up … and Greenland temperature is going down … who knew?
Finally, here’s the recent Vinther data:
Figure 3. Recent temperature anomalies of the Greenland ice sheet.
Not a whole lot to say about that except that the Greenland ice sheet has been as warm or warmer than the 1960-1980 average a number of times during the last 2000 years.
Finally, I took a look to see if there were any solar-related or other strong cycles in the Vinther data. Neither a Fourier periodogram nor a CEEMD analysis revealed any significant cycles.
And that’s the story of the Vinther reconstruction … here, we’ve had lovely rain for a couple of days now. Our cat wanders the house looking for the door into summer. He goes out time after time hoping for a different outcome … and he is back in ten minutes, wanting to be let in again.
My best to all, rain or shine,
w.
PS—When you comment please quote the exact words you are referring to so we can all understand exactly what you are discussing.
41 thoughts on “Greenland Is Way Cool”
Insolation clearly affects temperature, as shown by Figure 1, and long known. Indeed, its high latitude figure is what ends glacial intervals and starts interglacials.
However insolation depends both on solar radiation and Earth’s orientation to the Sun, ie, its axial tilt, and other Milankovitch cycles.
And that is at a time when, according to the logarithmic effect of the particular gas, increasing amounts of CO2 would have a far greater effect on raising Temperature
It is truly misleading to present the ice core CO2 with out mentioning that there is 40-60% losses of CO2 from cores as they decompress and form micro fractures during extraction from the ice mass.
If one backcalulates these losses, a 260 ppm CO2 becomes over 400 ppm, suggesting that CO2 was the same or higher than it is not during most of this period.
It is dishonest to pretend that ice core CO2 measurements are anywhere close to being absolute values.
Thanks.
I know that you meant “now”, not “not”.
Backcalculating sounds like extrapolating, i.e. modeling badly stuff that wasn’t measured. The idea that there was 400ppm CO2 somewhere in recent past requires some extraordinary evidence as an extraordinary claim. CO2 depletion during the last glaciation is what I regard as a fact.
Charles Higley January 8, 2019 at 12:23 pm
Dishonest? You can osculate my fundament with those kinds of untrue accusations. I am many things. Dishonest is not among them. I am an honorable man. Perhaps you are not aware of my species, I don’t know, but we don’t take kindly to being accused of dishonesty.
Next, regarding CO2 and ice cores, here is the recent record of CO2 from six different ice cores compared with the Mauna Loa observations. Please point out to me where the “40-60% losses” are occurring.
And in the meanwhile, let me invite you to keep a civil tongue in your head.
w.
Thanks for using the technical, Latinate terms “osculate” and “fundament”!
This is after all, a scientific blog.
Thanks Willis.
Not to agree with the accusation or diminish your response, but this plot has had the ice core data offset by about 80 years to match the Mona Loa data on the theory that the process of getting from snow fall to ice encased air bubbles allows access of air to the older firn. In fact there are good arguments from other proxies and direct measurements of atmospheric CO2 as far back as the early 1800s that the ice core CO2 records are non-conservative and miss and short duration (100 year) variations.
Willis, I don’t think Mr. Higley was accusing you of being dishonest. Still his logic isn’t logical. If micro-fractures formed due to decompression, CO2 in the core bubbles would equilibrate with current atmospheric CO2 and every year would show 400 ppm.
“Osculate my fundament…”
Nice phrase. I never heard it before, but I like the way it rolls off the tongue.
Charles Higley’s response is a little strong, but it doesn’t sound like he’s calling you dishonest, Willis. He’s just making a general statement about the accuracy of the CO2 measurements in ice cores. I haven’t seen that claim, but he does raise a good point about the problems of measuring gases in ice cores. This 1997 study in PNAS, “Gases in ice cores”, addresses those problems:
https://www.pnas.org/content/94/16/8343
I did not see anything about 40 to 60% losses of CO2, but I did see that gases mix quite a bit in the upper layers until they are finally compressed enough that gases no longer migrate, meaning that it’s difficult to tie the ratio of gases in a sample to a specific year or even decade (or longer). That’s only one of several problems with measuring gases in ice core samples.
Charles, Do you have a reference for that statistic? I am wondering why CO2 would be lost preferentially over the other gases present (esp. N2, O2 & Ar).
Salt is escaping from freezing water, so there is no denying the question has to asked. However, measurement has to be always calibrated and only then it will work.
CO2 is measured from (sealed) inclusions of air, there is essential continuity between CO2 in the most recent ice-core and contemporaneous atmospheric measurements, and CO2 ranges between the same limits though 800 000 years. Accordingly, ice-core CO2 seems to be representative of atmospheric CO2.
Charles, I don’t understand your comment.
The processes you cite (decompression and micro-fracture losses) would seem to result in the loss of a percentage of the total trapped gasses. The relative proportion of CO2 would not be affected.
There are various mechanisms that can change the proportion of CO2 in an ice-trapped gas sample (solubility in meltwater, etc.), but I am not sure how your comment applies.
I am sure historical CO2 reconstructions have large error bars. Are you suggesting the reconstructions don’t even get the trend correct?
From whence comes the increased atmospheric CO2 which caused 400 ppm levels? Medieval SUV’s? Was atmospheric CO2 400 ppm during the 100,000-year glacial period preceding the Holocene Optimum? When and why did the atmospheric CO2 level increase? You’ve opened quite a large can of AGW worms here, Mr. Higley.
Charles, that aint right. Willis put out the data as it stands, no misrepresentation and no fudging. To throw out an unsubstantiated “your off by 40-60%” is not science or critical thinking, much less to accuse him of lying, misleading or being dishonest.
Charles, if it is true that micro fractures are allowing some of the air in the inclusions to escape, how is it that only CO2 is escaping? Wouldn’t all the air escape, leaving the ratios the same?
It would be helpful if you were to provide links rather than making bald assertions.
A quick google of ice core co2 errors produces this and this but neither seems to strongly support your contentions.
I would also take you to task regarding your use of the word ‘dishonest’. It is fine to say something is misleading. It’s hard to avoid, in some way, being misleading. On the other hand:
When you use that word, you are saying that someone deliberately lied.
I am not saying this is a correct explanation for C Higleys assertion but the phenomenon of molecular sieves is pretty well studied https://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ef000241s?journalCode=enfuem
It is conceivable that fractured ice could act as a molecular sieve that caused some discrimination in diffusion rates. This seems an obvious point that would have been addressed long ago, but we are dealing with climate scientheism.
I’d like to see the carbon cowboys climatesplain that CO2 vs Temp graph.
Oh 260 ppm is a glaciation, 280 is the optimum, and 350 is the hottest 1.5 K we can tolerate. So in 400 ppm the seas will boil.
Vinther dataset from Greenland is, btw, like Alpher, Bethe, and Gamow writing paper about the Big Bangd.
It’s time to get the coral data from USGS for long cycle AMO comparison.
http://www.climate4you.com/images/AMO%20GlobalAnnualIndexSince1856%20With11yearRunningAverage.gif
A climate proxy not much discussed is the average human height.
“… Steckel analyzed height data from thousands of skeletons excavated from burial sites in northern Europe and dating from the ninth to the 19th centuries. Average height declined slightly during the 12th through 16th centuries, and hit an all-time low during the 17th and 18th centuries …”.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2004/09/040902090552.htm
Sounds like another hockeystick, Chris …
w.
Not really, it depends on which ‘hockey stick’.
According to the summary ” Northern European men living during the early Middle Ages were nearly as tall as their modern-day American descendants …”.
The ‘hockey stick’ published in the Guardian for instance, a typical image that started the hysteria, eliminated the MWP altogether:
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2010/feb/02/hockey-stick-graph-climate-change
door (dôr) n.1. Something which a dog or cat is on the wrong side of.
Great stuff!
There’s another head-scratcher for the ‘null hypothesis deniers’ (aka CAGW proponents) to try and ignore and/or discredit.
It will interesting to see what they come up with…
Do we see the ~800 year lag of CO2 after temperature in figure 2?
Personally I see a fit with my blurry eyes.
Looks more like a 4k year lag.
Me idiot, I will count the zeros better next time 🙂
Dataset says presented in 2009. Was this Vinther et al referenced in IPCC publications?
Mr. Eschenbach, your cat needs one of these $2000 cat doors: http://joannenova.com.au/2019/01/saving-the-planet-one-2000-cat-door-at-a-time/
The dataset says “…reconstruction presented in Vinther et al., 2009.” Was it referenced in any IPCC report? Greenland was two degrees warmer than today 8,000 years ago?
Your Figure 2 is a fair argument against the “CO2 is the thermostat” claim.
“The Door into Summer”…
Will no one else comment on the Robert Heinlein reference?
J.E. Box et al 2009 makes a good effort at extending the record further, creating a 168 year reconstruction for 1850 thru 2007 …
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/10.1175/2009JCLI2816.1
So we have between 40,000 to 80,000 years before the next glacial maximum.
Willis,how does this compare to Vinther’s 2006 long instrumental record of Greenland? This is a very long study over 200 years and co-authors are prominent alarmist UK scientists Dr Jones and Dr Briffa.
Looking at temps over this long period we find that much earlier decades are warmer than the last few decades and they even hold up well against some of the decades over one hundred years ago, back in the 1800s. See TABLE 8.
So what will be their excuse when the AMO changes to the cool phase, perhaps sometime in the 2020s? Or has it started already? Who knows?
https://crudata.uea.ac.uk/cru/data/greenland/vintheretal2006.pdf See TABLE 8 from the study comparing decades.
The temperature 10kBC is the concerning aspect of the above charts given the relatively small swing in solar insolation and the insolation is now going through its cyclic minimum.