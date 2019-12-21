Who Is Winning The Climate Wars? (2)

Reposted from Manhattan Contrarian
December 17, 2019/ Francis Menton
A few weeks ago (November 22), in a post titled “Who Is Winning The Climate Wars?”, I undertook to begin documenting the ever-growing chasm between the unhinged rhetoric of climate campaigners and the reality out there in the world. Let’s collect a few data points over the past several weeks.
You probably know that the UN held its annual big climate conference this year in Madrid during the first two weeks of December. That event provided the occasion for many campaigners to ramp up the volume of their claims, trying once again to stampede government representatives into agreeing to impoverish their people. A few examples:
- On November 26, in the run-up to the Madrid confab, the UN Environment Program came out with its annual Emissions Gap Report. Summary (from the New York Times of that date): “With world leaders gathering in Madrid next week for their annual bargaining session over how to avert a climate catastrophe, the latest assessment issued by the United Nations said Tuesday that greenhouse gas emissions are still rising dangerously. ‘The summary findings are bleak,’ said the annual assessment. . . . The result, the authors added, is that ‘deeper and faster cuts are now required.’”
- Two days later, on November 28, there was another cry of alarm from activists claiming to be “scientists,” published in the journal Nature. Summary (from CNN of that date): “The Earth is heading toward a ‘global tipping point’ if the climate crisis continues on its current path, scientists have warned, as they called for urgent action to avoid ‘an existential threat to civilization.’ The group of researchers, who published a commentary in the journal Nature, say there is growing evidence to suggest that irreversible changes to the Earth’s environmental systems are already taking place, and that we are now in a ‘state of planetary emergency.’” (The people at Nature and CNN don’t seem to remember that dozens of previous climate “tipping points” have come to nothing. To take the ten-part Manhattan Contrarian Climate Tipping Points Quiz, go here.)
- On December 4, the hard left New York Times ran a big piece with the headline “Climate Change Is Accelerating, Bringing World ‘Dangerously Close’ to Irreversible Change.” Introduction: “More devastating fires in California. Persistent drought in the Southwest. Record flooding in Europe and Africa. A heat wave, of all things, in Greenland. Climate change and its effects are accelerating, with climate related disasters piling up, season after season. ‘Things are getting worse,’ said Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, which on Tuesday issued its annual state of the global climate report, concluding a decade of what it called exceptional global heat.” The Times article was accompanied by a great picture that you will not want to miss:
- And then on December 11, there was Greta Thunberg winning Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” award. (Did you even know that Time Magazine still exists?) One of the many quotes from Thunberg in the Time article: “‘I want you to panic,’ she told the annual convention of CEOs and world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January. ‘I want you to feel the fear I feel every day. And then I want you to act.’”
Well, that’s the rhetoric. Shall we check in on the reality? For this portion of the post I am grateful to Benny Peiser of the Global Warming Policy Foundation, who has put out a good roundup just today. Highlights:
- The UN’s Madrid climate conference ended in what can only be called a total failure. No new compulsory agreements of any sort were reached. From the Washington Times, December 16: “The annual climate fest was widely panned as a failure after wrapping up Sunday with no agreement on hot-button issues such as the Green Climate Fund, an international carbon market, ‘common metrics’ for measuring non-CO2 emissions, and reimbursement to poorer nations for ‘loss and damage caused by man-made climate change.’ . . . After two weeks, delegates from about 200 countries could only agree that there is an ‘urgent need’ to cut greenhouse-gas emissions to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris agreement, despite pressure from activists who swarmed the Madrid gathering.”
- From Rupert Darwall at RealClearEnergy, December 16: “Talk doesn’t cut greenhouse-gas emissions. The UN Environment Programme describes the last ten years as a lost decade, in terms of curbing global emissions. ‘There has been no real change in the global emissions pathway in the last decade,’ UNEP says. Global emissions have risen at an average of 1.5% a year over the last ten years, pausing in 2016 but resuming the upward trend in 2017. Emissions have now reached a new record, with no sign yet of a peak. The underlying driver is the strong economic growth of non-OECD economies, which have grown at more than 4.5% a year, compared with only 2% a year for OECD members.”
- In a piece for the GWPF on December 12, Vijay Raj Jayaraj summarized the approach of India toward the UN’s carbon-emissions-cutting efforts as a “fossil fuel first attitude.” Excerpt: “The Indian government has adopted a fossil-fuel-first attitude and has made clear it will not compromise on India’s developmental goals. . . . India’s . . . proposed actions [under the Paris agreement] include no significant measures to curb India’s fossil fuel use or production. Moreover, the NDC states that the country reserves the right to overturn its commitments if the proposed climate mitigatory actions cause any impedance to the growth of individual economic sectors.”
- And worldwide, is use of coal increasing or decreasing? It’s increasing, of course. From The Hindu, December 17: “Coal consumption is set to rise in the coming years as growing demand for electricity in developing countries outpaces a shift to cleaner sources of electricity in industrialised nations. . . . [T]he International Energy Agency anticipates steady increases [in coal consumption] in the next five years. . . . [G]lobal coal consumption is likely to rise over the coming years, driven by demand in India, China and Southeast Asia. Power generation from coal rose almost 2% in 2018 to reach an all-time high, remaining the world’s largest source of electricity.”
- And finally, there are also increasing signs of sanity even outside the developing countries. Britain’s Tories have never been known as a climate skeptic party, and have largely gone along with “green” initiatives. However, in the recent election, they chose to make an issue out of how much Labour’s proposed climate policies would cost average consumers in increased energy prices. From the Telegraph, December 15: “The Conservatives targeted voters in the country’s most marginal seats with tailored Facebook and Instagram advertisements featuring warnings about how a Labour government would increase the cost of petrol and heating. . . . A final Facebook assault launched last weekend included advertisements warning that Labour’s plans would put petrol up by 16p, heating bills up by £65. . . .” Obviously, this did not cost the Tories politically, and may well have substantially helped them.
Bottom line: It’s not just uber hypocrites like Mike Bloomberg and his four private jets. The fact is that outside of some wildly guilty European countries and the loons of the U.S. Democratic Party far left, fewer and fewer people pay any attention whatsoever to the absurd climate apocalypse rhetoric.
19 thoughts on “Who Is Winning The Climate Wars? (2)”
For me it is very derpressing that the same people keep on making the same claims and are allowed to continue with this ridiculous falsehood of science. The sad thing is that it is about control of populations and people and nothing to do with climate.
cheering;-) but..
until we find a msm outlet with balls enough to publish this where the “everyman” sees it
that said visited friends this evening and all 6 or them around the table were utterly p’d off with the medias warmist crud
and this while we have 3 fires burning round our town..
lightning strikes last night, and they flared up again today
reality, what a concept;-)
The data is definitely on the side of climate realists. But until the media decides to present this issue in an unbiased manner, climate realists are at a disadvantage.
well we’re not winning it….forget the science…it’s toxic and polarizing
Start pounding on how the UN set it up to increase emissions…how we have not increased emissions, but we have to pay them to increase it
..and how can it be dangerous at all…when ground zero, UN/IPCC…puts policies in place to increase it
worst case…liberals wake up…finally start blaming China….and China tells them all to pound sand
As time goes on, more people are learning to ignore the fake media, just as they did behind the Iron curtain.
Reality always wins in the end.
And because fewer people are paying attention the politicians will be able to pass legislation promoting climate change boondoggles, more business regulation, and higher taxes to “save the planet” under our noses.
The climate alarmists have been extremely successful in promoting their garbage in the media and in blocking all other voices in the name of saving the planet from denialism. Until the media doing stop this, we have not accomplished much. For example, CBC has about one climate alarmist article per day and they moderate out comments they decide are denialism and often don’t allow comments at all.
Yesterday, Greta was back in Sweden demonstrating with a handful or two of other protesters. This poor showing suggests that at least in freezing cold weather, her popularity is waning.
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/video/watch/greta-thunberg-back-to-protesting-outside-swedish-parliament/vp-BBYcJJq
In the U.S. at least, air travel for the Christmas holidays is setting records for the highest number of passengers. This too would suggest that in reality consumers are not cutting back on the convenience of modern travel.
I think we all agree the planet has warmed some over the past decade or two. Nothing out of the ordinary.
But sooner or later the trend will reverse and when it becomes obvious to the point adjusting the numbers will no longer help perpetuate the scam, the warming part will be over. But then the blame on the cooling will be put right back up there on we humans. It is inevitable, and unfortunately the small, very vocal minority will still be out there.
There is just too much money and power involved for it to go away.
That was rather a disappointing piece with a rather click-bait-y headline. Listing countries that are simply ignoring alarmist rhetoric doesn’t refute the basis of said rhetoric. I was hoping for something a little more data-based. Simply comparing the number of entities identifying as alarmists vs “ignore-ists” doesn’t say anything about the underlying reality of the situation. It’s irrelevant if 97% of skeptics don’t “believe” in man-made climate change just as it was irrelevant that 97% of scientists do! Science isn’t about consensus. And the so-called “climate war” is PR nonsense. Let’s get sensible and deal with data: observable, reproducible, durable, reliable, defensible, sensible data.
I think the point of Manhattan Contrarian’s article was that the reality of no alternative to fossil fuels shows up implicitly in how various nations behave as opposed to their COP rhetoric — science aside.
The Earth is heading toward a ‘global tipping point’ – article
Yeah, yeah, yeah — how about a reality check here? Right now (winter solstice!!!) , Earth’s northern half IS tipped away from the Sun. Happens every year. We get cold weather, dormant trees, short days, long nights, sometime snow – sometimes not – and then we go back to the warm climate. It’s part of the Cycle of Life.
If only those Warmunistas were smart enough to know that the planet’s been inhabited for something like 3.5 billion years, and somehow life survived, expanded, became different orders, classes, species and types and nothing – not even a Big Rock from Outer Space – has resulted in the demise or extinction of life, period. Don’t start with that stuff about the dinosaurs going extinct. They were already on their way out. Mammals took over the land spaces and part of the seas, and the Earth was a whole lot warmer back then than it is now when all those changes were going on.
These people are the most lamebrained control freaks I’ve ever run across. While it might be fun to yank their chains, an obsession like theirs is unhealthy. The louder they shout, stamp their feet and squawk (and demand money), the less people will listen to them. Time for the rest of us to move on.
They need some professional help with their problems.
Time to RICO Gore and co.
No country in the world has elected the UN to rule them. They hold no power over anyone, anywhere unless such is freely handed to them. Time WE told them to pound sand, and the loony lefty nutters everywhere who want to make us say 2 + 2 = 5.
Have I got this correct ?
CO2 is a greenhouse gas bouncing the infrared from the earth surface causing warming.
Water vapour ( clouds ) reflects more infrared than CO2. Clouds are high up.
If in a few metres of atmosphere above ground the infrared is going to interact with a molecule of CO2 and 50% of the infrared is going to go upwards by the time it reaches 1000 metres there will be little of the infrared for the water vapour to interact with.
zemlik, when 0.04% of the atmosphere controls the weather give me a call. Don’t call anyone else.
Total US energy-related CO2 emissions peaked in 2007 at 6,003 million metric tons of CO2. In 2018, they were down to 5,269 MMT. EIA
https://www.eia.gov/environment/emissions/carbon/
So, if you want to complain about the future of CO2, get off my (USA) lawn. And if you want a reduced-carbon future, quit standing in the way of nuclear power.
“Emissions have now reached a new record, with no sign yet of a peak. The underlying driver is the strong economic growth of non-OECD economies, which have grown at more than 4.5% a year, compared with only 2% a year for OECD members.”
Do the doomsters and EU not see the self damning reality in this?
Those who think they can control the climate as opposed to adapting will lose. More CO2 please.