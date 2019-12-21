This video from Juan Brown reports on an unsettling letter from California Governor Newsome regarding a PG&E bancruptcy case.
LINKS: UPDATE 13 Dec Newsom Rejects Bankruptcy Plan-https://htv-prod-media.s3.amazonaws.c…
Camp Fire Report: https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/wildfiresinfo/ “Appendix A: SED Camp Fire Investigation Report”
California Assembly Bill 1054 https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/fa…
California Senate Bill 901 https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/SB901/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5295000
PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/juanbrowne
HT/Dan H
Advertisements
7 thoughts on “PG&E $25 Billion Settlement Calpocalypse 2019”
So typical of the left. When you focus on images of reality rather than reality itself this is what happens.
California has the energy company that it deserves.
TOT https://phys.org/news/2019-12-higher-carbon-dioxide.html:
Higher carbon dioxide levels could muddle our thinking
A team of researchers from the University of Colorado Boulder, the Colorado School of Public Health and the University of Pennsylvania has found evidence that suggests higher CO2 levels in the future may adversely impact the cognitive abilities of students in classrooms. The group has given a presentation at this year’s American Geophysical Union meeting outlining their research, and published a paper describing the findings on the EarthArXiv preprint server.
The ambient outside CO2 level is nothing compared to the levels we create inside, when ever we gather in rooms and breathe; like a classroom, office or the House of Representatives. New energy efficient buildings, like the ones AOC and the Green Deal mandate, will be CO2 traps!
This may explain everything!
“may adversely impact”
If their hypothesis is that CO2 causes harm to a human then exactly how do they plan to test this hypothesis? No ethical MD would violate the precept of “First, do no harm”.
“To find out, they created a model with two outcomes.”:
Once again a dependence on a a “model” instead of actual physical measurement. And the model’s output “assumes” the truth of the hypothesis being tested. It’s called circular logic. “The assumption is true because it is true. ”
What they are actually studying used to be known as “oxygen deprivation”, something that can occur in closed environments like submarines or space capsules. If students are enclosed in an environment like this then someone needs to talk to the architect that designed the air transport system for the building!
Since PG & E can’t print money like the Feds, they will need to collect this money from their customers, raising energy costs even further. The public and press won’t connect the dots to the renewable energy scam like this video did. Victims will only be paying for their own settlement while continuing to be victimized!
Pacific Gas & Electric make California the state that it was. I was there 1948 – 1969. Sic Transit Gloria Mundi