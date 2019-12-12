- Date: 11/12/19
- Global Warming Policy Forum
There’s no hypocrite quite like a green hypocrite is there?
Whenever you get some eco-zealot is lecturing you about impending climate doom and the need for “us” to go vegan, you can be pretty sure that you are dealing with someone whose carbon emissions would put some developing nations to shame and whose diet would make a vegetarian shudder.
Over the last year, the ability of our climate-aware friends to hop from the ski-slopes to the protest march, from the business-class lounge to the barricades, has been an endless source of entertainment. Remember Zoe Jones from Extinction Rebellion? She returned from holidays in Uganda, New Zealand and the Alps to blockade a major thoroughfare in Bristol, infamously preventing people from getting to hospital. “We’re doing the right thing” she opined.
One of our favourites was another Extinction Rebellion supporter, Professor Jem Bendell of the University of Cumbria, who enjoys regular trips to Bali, and is also a visiting professor at institutions in Australia, Spain, Kenya and Switzerland.
Indeed, the hypocrisy of the environmental movement is now so all-encompassing that it is starting to move from the domain of amusing anecdote to that of serious scientific consensus.
One thought on “Nominations Open For ‘The World’s Greatest Climate Hypocrite’ Competition”
One of my favorite local ski areas has an event for an organization called “Protect our Winters”, which wants people to take action against “Climate Change” so that winter won’t go away.
So basically, they expect me to drive nearly 100 miles each way to a mountain in a remote location where nobody could exist if it were not for the ample supply of inexpensive fossil fuels, suit up in my high-tech ski gear which are products of high-tech manufacturing from all over the globe, and then be transported up a mountain over and over again for no better purpose than my personal recreation, except that this time I’ll be doing it in the name of fighting “climate change”, which if taken the least bit seriously would ultimately mean eliminating 100 mile drives, high-tech manufacturing, and self-indulgent personal recreation.
If these people honestly believe that human behavior is solely responsible for climate change and wish to be personally responsible for it, they really have no excuse for promoting or engaging in a sport like skiing.
To add to the irony of it all, for the last two seasons I’ve been doing a bit less skiing than usual, because of the excessive cold we’ve been having in the region.