Nominations Open For ‘The World’s Greatest Climate Hypocrite’ Competition

Date: 11/12/19



There’s no hypocrite quite like a green hypocrite is there?

Whenever you get some eco-zealot is lecturing you about impending climate doom and the need for “us” to go vegan, you can be pretty sure that you are dealing with someone whose carbon emissions would put some developing nations to shame and whose diet would make a vegetarian shudder.

Over the last year, the ability of our climate-aware friends to hop from the ski-slopes to the protest march, from the business-class lounge to the barricades, has been an endless source of entertainment. Remember Zoe Jones from Extinction Rebellion? She returned from holidays in Uganda, New Zealand and the Alps to blockade a major thoroughfare in Bristol, infamously preventing people from getting to hospital. “We’re doing the right thing” she opined.

One of our favourites was another Extinction Rebellion supporter, Professor Jem Bendell of the University of Cumbria, who enjoys regular trips to Bali, and is also a visiting professor at institutions in Australia, Spain, Kenya and Switzerland.

Indeed, the hypocrisy of the environmental movement is now so all-encompassing that it is starting to move from the domain of amusing anecdote to that of serious scientific consensus.

