Pacific Glaciers Redux

I see that Charles the Moderator has posted up the report of the fears of the loss of the Puncak Jaya glacier here on WUWT. Below is a photo of the current state of the glacier, which is in Papua New Guinea, north of Australia.
My first thought upon reading the popular article, of course, was … before we join in mourning the dear departed, just how old is that disappearing tropical glacier?
Took a while to find the original study. I had to go through SciHub since this stuff is always paywalled. The study only mentions the total age once, without further comment of any kind:
The glaciers near Puncak Jaya are remnants of glaciers that have existed for ∼5,000 y (37, 38)
OK, five thousand years. And going to the underlying reference (37) I find
There is no evidence for ice on any of the New Guinea mountains between about 7,000 and 5,000 yr BP, and in fact the tree line of Mt. Wilhelm was as much as 200m above its present position from 8,300 to 5,000 yr BP.
So this paper, which is being pushed as being horrible news that somehow shows that the climate alarmists are right about their fantasized impending Thermageddon™, actually proves that the Pacific tropics are not yet as warm as they were five to seven thousand years ago. Doesn’t seem anywhere near as scary that way, does it?
But wait … there’s more. A related question is, how long has the Puncak Jaya glacier been melting? From the study once again …
Likewise, the glaciers near Puncak Jaya have been retreating since the end of the most recent neoglacial period ∼1850 CE.
So the Puncak Jaya glacier melt and retreat did NOT start with the modern increase in CO2, which has occurred mostly since the early 1900s. Instead, the melting started from a natural fluctuation in temperature around 1850. And guess what?
Scientists don’t have a clue why the “most recent neoglacial period” ended ~ 1850 CE rather than 1750 CE or 1950 CE … but they’re more than happy to tell us what the climate will be like in the year 2100.
Gotta love the hubris, at least …
Best to all on a lovely rainy morning, fire season in California is over, the forest I live in is happy, what’s not to like?
PS—As always I ask that when you comment you quote the exact words you are referring to so we can all understand just what and who you are discussing.
Thanks Willis. That is similar to my take on the previous article, ie. a lot of the ice we see is just beginning to form since it was a lot warmer when this interglacial started, and has been cooling since as we approach the next glaciation. We see fluctuations in barely forming ice, not anthropogenic interference in climate.
s we see once again ( most notably in Sweden ) HISTORY is missing in modern education
Yet another instance of the global effect of the Holocene Climate Optimum from around 9000 to 5000 years ago, interrupted by the Younger Dryas-like 8.2 Ka cold snap.
I’m less concerned about the loss of natural ice in the tropics since the invention of refrigeration and the more general availability of electricity to power it.
It’s all about the message. They don’t mind details like the facts, as long as Joe Public gets the right message.
What I don’t understand is how can certain institutions and specific bodies of science get away with long term temperature manipulations and therefore climate adjustment? It is one thing for NOAA to make adjustments to annual/decadal temperature datasets, but to erase a whole LIA or MWP like Mann did with his hokey stick is bizarre that science let them get away with that. How do they erase the Holocene Optimum, which was responsible for the final melting of the last continental ice sheets and get away with that? This is just another example of the kind of manipulation that has corrupted climate science. Clearly the Holocene is incrementally getting colder with each and every step downward if looked at over thousands of years. One of these cool minimums we get every 1000 years or so is bound to stick eventually and the interglacial warmth was nice while it lasted. I am so thankful that the warming is predicted to continue this century, but I would bet we are on our last legs with this interglacial within the millennium.
“Clearly the Holocene is incrementally getting colder with each and every step downward if looked at over thousands of years.” Now that would be a zinger of a rebuttal if it’s supported by the evidence. Anyone have a graph or data that supports it?
Here is a short article and graph showing the modest cooling of a few degrees since about 7000 years ago. I thought this was generally accepted science that the Holocene Optimum was warmer by a few degrees…which I guess is the point of this post. And the point of your doubt…are you trying to erase this fact? We are probably very near the end of this interglacial, although the alarmist propaganda says the CO2 levels will halt the next glaciation. I doubt that. This won’t even barely be a blip in the geological record.
http://www.dandebat.dk/eng-klima7.htm
Earthling2,
Welcome to Climate WonderLand. The place where NOAA, NASA-GISS, CRU, IPCC tell half truths in order to maintain the climate change narrative.
You ask, “How do they get away with lying?”
The Media doesn’t dig anymore. They’ve stopped being journalists, and have become part of the propaganda machine.
Willis, do you have the means to check and see if the glaciers in Glacier Park were similarly affected? Perhaps GP could loan New Guinea their stored signs.
I visited the Gallatin History Musium in Bozeman, MT a few years ago and there was a display describing a melting ice patch in or near Yellowstone National Park where scientists found ancient tree stumps. As I recall, they sampled 27 stumps and determined the variety of tree. The size of the stumps was some 800 ft (can’t recall exactly) above trees of similar diameter in area today. I tried a web search for the data but it must be lower on the search engine algorithm.
I’ll echo the Thanks, Willis. And have a happy end-of-fire season.
🙂 made me smile , looks like thec laimed longtime ancestor worship is only longtime in our time
nice to see youre back on deck Willis.
Same deal with the geological tide gauge at Hallett Cove in South Australia compared to the more modern ones at Port Arthur in Tasmania and Fort Denison in New South Wales. One can demonstrate average annual SLR of 16.25mm for eight millenia the aboriginals experienced vs 0.85mm for one and half centuries that whitefellas noticed and guess which lot are doomed? What can you say to that except perhaps this might help with the penny dropping-
https://www.9news.com.au/national/mobile-phone-detection-cameras-in-nsw/43c39fb1-6bf2-4c25-ac8a-fc5d22da1732
https://www.lifehacker.com.au/2019/10/australian-states-are-eyeing-nsws-phone-detection-stealth-cameras/
Welcome to the touchscreen generation and you just have to mention something spewed forth out of computers and they’ll believe anything and everything the zombies. The only thing that will ever shock them out of their brain dead stupor will be when they can’t charge them with the ever higher reliance on windmills and solar panels.
As it happens, my wife and I were recently in New Zealand for 3 weeks, celebrating our 40th wedding anniversary. One of our stops was the Franz Josef Glacier. From what I could tell, this is a fairly low elevation glacier at mid-latitude, that hangs on just barely in a place where glaciers would be expected to be short lived. As well, this past March there was a significant RAIN event, more than 700 mm in 24 hrs that caused significant glacier retreat.
Well, no kidding…
The interesting thing is, many of these glaciers have been retreating for more than 120 years, back when atmospheric CO2 was considerably lower, and by my reckoning, very few SUV’s and coal fired power plants.
The first time I saw the glacier it ended way up almost out of sight from by the car park. The next time, a few years later, I was surprised to see it was right down near the park. Last time I went it was up almost out of sight again. The helpful signage showed pictures of howuch it had retreated from when it came up to the car park.
Enviro-wackos worrying about a little piece of ice on an isolated mountaintop? Okaaaayyyyy……
“Scientists don’t have a clue why the “most recent neoglacial period” ended ~ 1850 CE rather than 1750 CE or 1950 CE … but they’re more than happy to tell us what the climate will be like in the year 2100.”
Great quote Willis! Another peach from WUWT to throw at alarmists.
This is a retread of the old joke in the Soviet Union: “In Communism, only the future is certain, but the past is constantly changing”.
The original story, that the PNG glacier could soon disappear, was of course true, but only by half. Telling half-truths in order to mislead is a deception, a lie by omission of (as Paul Harvey used to say) “the rest of the story.”
The half-truth is the Climate Fraudsters’ favorite propaganda device today. Nothing they said was false, just not the whole story as it is known was given. Key facts are omitted that would alter the understanding for the public.
Just another day in climate WonderLand.
One of my favorite “climate change we’re all gonna die glaciers retreating because CO2” deceptions is the celebrated Columbia Icefield, conveniently situated hard by the Icefields Parkway, on the way to Jasper, Alberta. There, the warmists breathlessly bleat on about climate change and CO2, and of course, that we’re all going to die. Conveniently for science-challenged tourists, warmists have placed stakes in the ground marking the retreat of the venerable glacier.
However, it only takes about 10 seconds (if you are paying attention) that the stakes tell a completely different story than the one the warmists are pushing. Tracking the stakes back toward the highway, one finds that this glacier has been retreating since the late 1800’s.
How inconvenient…
Thanks again for the rest of the story and interesting further thoughts of those “cycles-that-must-not-be- named.”
Ice melts during warmer times. That’s what ice does. We are in a warmer time (geologically speaking), after having come out of a glacial period, not too long ago (geologically speaking).
As usual, mortal myopia strikes those unwilling to consider the appropriate time scale, and naive attachment to fugitive phenomenon puts childish minds on full display as adult idiots.