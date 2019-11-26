By Irina Slav – Nov 18, 2019, 11:30 AM CST
California state agencies will stop buying gas-powered vehicles from a number of carmakers after the latter joined the White House in their opposition to the state’s new, stricter emissions rules.
UPI reports that the ban will be effective immediately and it will affect the local sales of makes including Toyota, GM, and Fiat Chrysler to state agencies. However, the ban is not complete: it will make an exception for public safety vehicles.
“The state is finally making the smart move away from internal combustion engine sedans,” California Governor Gavin Newsom told CalMatters in a statement. “Carmakers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of California’s buying power.”
California is the single largest car market in the United States, but it is also the most environmentally conscious. Newsom has led a true crusade against the fossil fuel industry and emissions, which in September culminated in an executive order to advance the state’s environmental agenda, which includes generating 100-percent clean energy by 2045 and adding five million emission-free vehicles on California roads by 2030.
But the state also wanted to set its own emission limits as part of its efforts to become the greenest of them all, and this put it at even greater odds than it was already with the White House. Following the executive order by Newsom, Trump revoked California’s right to set its own emission limits, which led to the expected outcry, which was joined by another 22 states as well, which together filed a lawsuit against the U.S. president.
24 thoughts on “California Takes Drastic Step Towards Reducing Emissions”
California just might make good on 100% renewables by 2045 when all manufacturing and commerce has left the state and the remaining populace on welfare can’t afford a car because their utility bills exceed their income.
Require state workers to bike and take public transportation to work. And if they have any overseas trips they can Skype or sail, Greta style.
EVs might make sense for some vehicles in CA, plus why not spend twice the price given that it’s public debt anyway. And guess who gets to pay for the disposal fees on the toxic wastes these batteries become?
Yes, it is clear that they have no integrity regarding their goals when they work at destroying their energy supply and stability while forcing people to go electric at home and in the car. The people need to demand to know how their leaders expect this to work in the short and long term. Shooting yourself in the foot does not mean your shoes will fit later on.
It is always risky to bet against free market economic forces.
Why would any sentient, thinking person want to live under these “rulers”. It just goes further and further downhill as far as I can tell.
So far, for most residents, the rules are just an annoyance. Their main focus is still getting kids to practice, going to work, buying new ‘stuff’. Until their power goes out, or they get stranded by their EV, it is just background noise and helps them feel virtuous.
All other major manufacturers should stand behind their brethren and give CA Gov’t No option in the State Vehicle purchase options other than EV only. Even for Emergency Vehicles. Leave it in the ground means NO EXCLUSIONS. Once the state has to start spending 4X$ on its fleet, it may wake up.
Also…
no plastics (wire insulation), no Rubber Tires, etc. no auto parts/accessories requiring petrochemicals to manufacture.
Leave it in the ground means no products reliant on it’s use to manufacture.
Also no Steel Auto Bodies, Steel requires Coal in its manufacture
Nice to know that Gov. Gavin Newsom is not just above the law, but also on the right side of history. I love the guy’s modesty.
I’ve got a model on what California’s policies will do to their economy.
The auto makers should refuse to sell replacement parts for any state-owned/leased vehicle.
So the productivity of a state worker will now drop by half or more because their vehicles will be stuck on a charger all the time that it is not in motion. The state workers will also have to have BATTERY anxiety as part of their future contracts because they will constantly be looking at their charge left or the next charging station. I suppose that the State will have to buy a large fleet of diesel flat deck tow trucks to go out and recover all of the vehicles that failed to make it to a charger and their batteries are dead. I can see a new form of state worker sloth involving these vehicles where the workers purposely run the batteries down then get the rest of the day off because they can not move around.
So with the continued shutdowns of the PG&E system where are these magical electric cars and trucks supposed to get the electricity to recharge the batteries. Another wonderful idea by the loonies in the California State capital.
I believe EVs will be just a niche market until standardized quick swappable batteries are utilized. Waiting hours in some small town while your car recharges is a non-starter for most people.
Can you imagine how many charging stations these small towns would need to avoid hours long lines? And the increased electrical delivery? With my idea (quick swappable), pre-charged batteries could be trucked in direct from a power plant.
A lawsuit because the President withdrew an exemption that allowed these 23 states to not follow the law (that congress passed?)? That is a little strange.
And when they will close the airports?
Headline should read: California Uses Public Funds to Drive People Out of California.
Maybe this question is post-ironic, but how are they going to charge their electric vehicles when the CA electric power grid is kaput?
La la land really is insane.
Is CA the only state where gov’t equipment purchase decisions can be made based on politics?
“However, the ban is not complete: it will make an exception for public safety vehicles.” If the Governor was really, REALLY serious about saving the world, he would have included California Highway Patrol. And fire departments. And ambulances.
This is only one item on a long list of items why I left CA fours ago. After living in the state for over 50 years You just get fed up with the nonsense-the roads are crappy and crowded, not enough water or electricity but, lots of needles on the beaches and parks, gangs and homeless everywhere.
Sorry but this made me laugh LOL. Will they all drive tesla’s and are they sending 40+ thousand of their own children to the colbart mines in the republic of Congo for all of the batteries they will need (unisef 2019 report, in slave children working in the colbart mines)
California has lost the plot, clearly its citizens voted for the wrong people or they like being slaves?
Control freaks acting out.
What’s he doing about crapping and pissing on the sidewalks?
The last person to leave won’t have to turn the light off.