Tom Steyer: Climate Change is Scarier than Threats to Democracy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Billionaire Climate Activist and Democrat Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer has suggested the climate crisis is more frightening than what he perceives as threats to US Democracy.
… Well, let me say this. I know this is going to sound a little strange, kind of: I don’t want to be president. But I do want to do things as president. You know, I am running because I thought — until this week, I was the last person to get in. And I got in because I thought, “My God, no one’s going to tell the truth to the American people. And we’re not going to actually deal with the critical issues in front of us, and we have to.” So the two things I can tell you, for sure: one is, if I’m not the Democratic candidate, I will be supporting the Democratic candidate. Full bore. Any one of those people on that stage is a thousand times better than Mr. Trump or any of the Republicans. Really. I believe that, and I will, there is 100% probability that I will be supporting that person as hard as I can. The second thing I’d say is this: if I’m not the Democratic candidate, that doesn’t mean we aren’t in a climate crisis! We are! I’ve been fighting it for a decade and more! I’m not going to suddenly go, like, “Wooo! Hawaii, here I come!” No. And I’m not going o suddenly thing that — look, if you had told me, when I was a kid, that I thought that American democracy was at risk, and it wasn’t the scariest thing ever, I would have said, “You’re crazy! That’s the worst thing I can imagine happening. I can’t imagine anything worse than that.” That’s because I couldn’t imagine the climate crisis. But there is no way, having seen what I’ve seen, and talked to the people that I’ve talked to, and seen the cruelty exhibited towards the American people, that I’m going to stop fighting these people. No way! I don’t think of myself as a tough person, but I can tell you: I don’t like mean people. They don’t scare me. And I’m very angry about it. There is a playbook here that is cruel to Americans. Intentionally so. …Source: https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/11/25/tom-steyer-to-iowa-voters-i-dont-want-to-be-president/
The following is a video of Steyer speaking the words quoted above;
One thing you can say about Steyer, he is refreshingly open about his intentions.
32 thoughts on “Tom Steyer: Climate Change is Scarier than Threats to Democracy”
Impacts are real climate change: https://cometresearchgroup.org/comets-diamonds-mammoths/#impact-overview
Just what has old Tom given up to save the planet?
He’s willing to give up your freedom, your paycheck, your life, …
OK for him to make his billions then, but we have to live in caves I guess…..
Steyer is pure cringe. He must be heavily invested in renewables, and this is just his roadshow to try to protect his investment.
Did anyone see a few days ago the tweet by a market trader who paid a $200 pre-order fee to reserve two of Tesla’s Mad Max trucks ($100/truck), with the stated intent of asking for a refund after an expected spike in truck pre-orders drove the stock price up?
“Climate Change is Scarier than Threats to Democracy”.
It would have to be in order to vote for any of these socialist/fascists.
Meanwhile in Germany
Meanwhile we posted new record emissions for 2019 of 37.1 Gigatonnes and still 1 month to go.
Yes, Musk confirmed that Tesla has chosen Berlin as its next Gigafactory location.
What does he smoke ?
Can’t be good stuff, I’m sure !
Of course the threats to democracy aren’t scary. Because he and his cohorts are the ones making all the threats.
Political progress, yes.
Tom Steyer and his ilk are the foremost threats to democracy.
Does Steyer know the truth? If he does, he’s just another lying Dem. I’d like to know what he has “seen.”
As I take a break shoveling snow that is very much a thing of the present, my reflection tells me that weather is no different today than it was when I was a child. I had to switch to a smaller shovel because the bigger one I normally use is too heavy. By the time I am finished, there will be piles of snow just as deep as the ones I used to play in as a child, carving out tunnels and making a fort for snowball fights.
What sort of fanatic righteousness leads a person to make pronouncements each and every day displaying his ignorance and hypocrisy, and which if followed would lead to ecological and humanitarian disasters of Biblical proportions?
However, just when I think Steyer is the most odious candidate in the race, one of the others opens their mouth.
“……the cruelty exhibited towards the American people…”
Such as?
– lowest total unemployment in decades and record levels for women, the young and minorities?
– across the board tax cuts (only for the rich is a flat lie)?
– Record stock market reflected in 401ks?
– criminal justice reform?
The “cruelty” would manifest itself if the government seriously tried to enact the Green New Deal that Tom supports.
He is very clear: He talked to people that he talked to, and surely he did not talk to anyone else. A clairvoyant does not have to.
“……I know this is going to sound a little strange, kind of: I don’t want to be president. But I do want to do things as president……”
Not really. It simply means that you don’t want to do the hard work. You just want the power to make everyone do what you say…
I don’t want to be president, I just want everyone to do what I tell them to do.
The Left seems made up of anxious people. Always anxious about something. A while ago it was holes in the “Ozone Layer”, acid rain and even something called “Alar” on apples.
And the main thing is that their anxieties can only be relieved by some plan to force some one else to do something they would not otherwise do.
Thus, ending up with through taxation and regulation “they” can “manage” the temperature of the nearest planet.
And the really scary thing is that those underlying individual anxieties can never be relieved.
How would America fare better, as a dictatorship able to change their economy on a dime (nods to Justin Trudeau), or as a democracy? Funny thing, the admired dictatorship doesn’t seem worried about climate change and seems to be doing well.
I can’t understand the democrats or the liberals. I could never comfortably hold so many contradictory concepts, ideas and goals in my head and still function.
I guess an unbridled lust for power over others straightens that out.
Actually climate change is a scary thing. Fortunately for us, we will all be gone by the time the current inter-
glacial ends and the climate really changes so we won’t have to suffer from it.
I am beginning to think that bathing in money every morning causes brain damage. Fortunately Most people are not at risk and can show up to vote with a little bit of common sense on their side.
Tom Steyer is mad as a hatter. He’d be pathetic, just another rich, goofy hypochondriac, but unfortunately he has the will to power, has a platform, is undaunted, and utterly lacking in awareness of his own hypocrisy. “The poor have no mansions, nor private jets? Well then, let them huddle in tenements, go nowhere, and subsist on gruel.”
Nor does Steyer bother with arithmetic such as China’s industrial development now leads the world to a level where China emits more CO2 than Anglo-America and the European Union put together. Even if CO2 were the climate’s control knob — which it ISN’T — along with another 2/3rds of the world’s people, China is exempt from the self-flagellating doomsday obsessions of the West.
But no matter – appeasing Gaia is all, if the Mad Hatter insists.
I’ve seen Steyer on TV commercials recently spouting his climate-change lies. He has no chance as a dumbocrap candidate, so I’m not sure what his purpose is, other than following orders shoveling his money to the media & trying to save the climate-crap meme in the coming election.
Recently, there was an article in Forbes addressing this issue: https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2019/11/25/why-everything-they-say-about-climate-change-is-wrong/?fbclid=IwAR34n0j5JhDE18q6MHWVf7g0xbpVwPdWRqYUM5AnrwMMJHPB48M_lFrhsFg#27feafd12d6a
Finally, I have something in common with Tom Steyer: I don’t want him to be president either.
Nothing scares me less than C02 – nothing scares me more than people who are scared of C02.
Isn’t amazing how this is playing out exactly as we said it would? Fascist methods produce fascist results – every time.
Why apocalyptic claims about climate change are wrong: https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2019/11/25/why-everything-they-say-about-climate-change-is-wrong/#6df0821312d6