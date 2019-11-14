Pathway 2045 (6)

Here are links to Part 1 , Part 2, Part 3, Part 4 and Part 5~ctm
Guest post by Rud Istvan,
This is the sixth and final guest post dissecting SoCalEd’s new roadmap to full California (well, at least their southern California service territory) decarbonization by 2045. This last part of the plan is ‘simple’: sink the remaining CO2 through either biological or physical (carbon capture and sequestration, CCS) means.
The figure estimates this to be 108 million metric tons of CO2 (not carbon) per year, with trees preferred. The 108mmt estimate assumes that the four other plan elements are fully implemented. As the previous posts in this series have explained, that is highly unlikely. To the extent they aren’t, the amount needing to be sunk is much larger. As we shall show below, California runs out of trees.
Trees
The Alabama Forestry Service has a ‘carbon in wood’ pamphlet providing a starting number. There is about 1 ton of actual carbon in two tons of dry wood. The molecular weight of CO2 is 44 (ignoring isotopes) of which 12 is carbon. So 108 million metric tons of CO2 is about (108*[12/44]) 29.5 million metric tons of actual carbon, requiring about (29.5*2) 59 million metric tons of wood growth per year. That is a LOT of trees, especially for semiarid/desert southern California.
Trees grow slower when older. That is why Alabama’s southern yellow pine (actually about 20 different species) is harvested at about 20 years for pulp, and at about 40-60 years for plywood peeler blocks and lumber.
There are many published studies of annual tree carbon sink rates, since tree biomass is about 90 percent of the global terrestrial total. A typical per tree temperate zone carbon sink rate is about 10-15Kg/year depending on species and age. So SoCalEd needs AT LEAST (29.5E6 metric tons of carbon sunk per year *1E3 kg per metric ton/10 to 15 kg per year) 2 to 3 billion trees.
California forestry surveys estimate about 7.1 billion trees total of all types, of which at least 129 million are standing dead from drought or bark beetles. Biological carbon sinks appear to be a viable part of the SoCalEd plan—provided California’s utilities stop causing large forest fires.
Except for one problem. The 2 to 3 billion trees needed are new trees for future emissions, not California’s existing trees already doing the job. No double counting. SoCalEd will have to find somebody, someplace, willing to be paid to plant a few billion trees and nurture them for centuries. Dunno who or where, and SoCalEd doesn’t either.
CCS
CCS is not viable. Many projects have been proposed, but only one large commercial project has been attempted, SaskPower’s Boundary Dam generating station in Canada. One of its four coal fired units (BD3) was converted to CCS in 2014, with the captured CO2 sold to the nearby Weyburn field for tertiary oil recovery.
BD3 CCS has been more than just problematic for SaskPower. After 5 years of tweaking, it is presently operating only about 65% of the time because of chronic maintenance issues. The CCS parasitic load was planned to be about 25%, but is actually about 35%, meaning BD3 only produces about 100Mw of saleable electricity from its 150Mw generator.
Little wonder that all other announced commercial scale CCS projects have been canceled. MIT’s now defunct CCS Technologies program still maintains a global list of 43 proposed CCS projects cancelled as of 2016, when the MIT program went defunct.
The mythical problem of Global Warming/Climate Change is dealt with by mythical CCS Schemes. Honour is satisfied.
The link MIT’s CCS project database for the the cancelled or dormant CCS project seems to be outdated , but her below is one that works
http://sequestration.mit.edu/tools/projects/index_cancelled.html
Joshua trees don’t grow that big. Palm trees are mostly water.
And, they’re ripping out all the almond groves to save water.
In their road-map, SoCalEd expects to be able to procure solar cells and wind mills from outside California, manufactured with electricity/power from non-renewable energy plants. Manufacturing these in California with “renewable” energy is not feasible.
-What’s ludicrous about alll these plans is that by 2045, without doing anything, the entire fleet will be electric and molten salt SMR reactors will provide no carbon power. This will happen irrespective of any concerns about CO2 emissions. It’s called technological advancement
Wow, Rud, this whole carbon neutral deal turns out to be just virtue-signaling writ large? But the earth will pass the tipping point anyway and we all suffer heatstroke? Oh wait, do the champion virtue-signalers get to live someplace cool (not cool as in that’s gnarly, dude, but like frozen)? How do these global warming fanatics see the future? I’m confused and my normal glass of wine is not helping.
Saudi Arabia plans to launch carbon trading scheme
“We will come soon with a suggestion on carbon trading that would be a fair carbon trading system … And I think it will work,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.
“Carbon is a resource. It is not something that we should just throw and just emit it. Actually, capturing it makes us make money out of it.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-saudi-investments-energy/saudi-arabia-plans-to-launch-carbon-trading-scheme-idUSKBN1X91M1
The best use of captured CO2 would be for tertiary recovery in oil fields, but that just provides more fossil fuels to burn. Not that I mind, but the anti-combustion cognitively impaired do. If one just buries the CO2, that amounts to burying availability, energy that otherwise could be converted to useful work. What a colossal waste!
