My First Film: Beige Reef (Jennifer Marohasy)

Reposted from Jennifer Marohasy’s Blog
November 14, 2019 By jennifer
FRENCH military general Napoleon Bonaparte is quoted as saying that, “A good sketch is better than a long speech.” Then there is the expression, ”A picture is worth a thousand words.”
So, why have I spent so much of the last two decades writing, rather than sketching or painting or better still making movies — given my often overwhelming desire to communicate something.
I have sometimes placed ‘illustrations’ with my words, most usually time series charts that describe relationships by way of the number plane. I intend to keep doing this, and I am still working closely with Jaco Vlok on an historical temperature reconstruction for Australia that will include so many ‘sketches’ as time series charts of monthly temperate data.
But over the next couple of years I also want to support Peter Ridd as he battles James Cook University through the courts, and more generally communicate the beauty and resilience of the main point of contention: the Great Barrier Reef.
The best medium for doing this is surely underwater cinematography?
Back in April, I showed you some of my underwater snap shots from duck-diving off Bowen.
In that blog post I also wrote:
“Someone needs to go down with a good camera and a tank of oxygen and get extensive footage that shows the great diversity, and all the fish – there might even be a crocodile hiding somewhere.”
By August I had found that someone, Clint Hempsall. He has spent a lifetime capturing the beauty, the sometimes raw horror, and the resilience of life beneath the waves.
We loaded his camera gear into my land cruiser at Noosa and drove the 1,000 kilometres to Bowen. Clint filmed non-stop, and we now have so much footage of so many inshore reefs, including the reef with the crocodile.
This adventure would not have been possible without Rob McCulloch. Between so many overseas trips where he skippered important people on three-storey boats, Rob found time to discussed logistics for Bowen with me, and told me he would be there and with a boat from the very beginning. He is the perfect Skipper, and a great friend.
I am planning to make a lot more short documentaries — not just of these inshore reefs for which we already have footage including interviews with Peter Ridd at Bramston Reef — but also of more colourful corals in clearer waters at the outer ribbon reefs and from coral cays.
I have just confirmed a next adventure for January 2020. That diving and filming will be from a bigger boat and I will have a compressed air tank on my back.
This blog post, however, is about my very first film, it is about Beige Reef.
I still remember so vividly the dappled light and the rocking of the tide as I floated over the corals at this inshore reef in the north facing bay of Stone Island.
After snorkelling with Walter Starck, I launched my drone and some of that footage features in Beige Reef.
This was only the second time I had flown a drone from a boat, and conditions were thankfully calmer than the day before when there was quite a swell but I still managed to launch and catch. Rob filmed my very first launch, and he will be showing this to his Facebook friends in the next week or so.
Beige reef is a fringing coral reef of approximately 25 hectares in warm and shallow waters at the entrance to Bowen Harbour. It is an inshore reef that according to the scientific literature should not exist, as I explain in Beige Reef.
I am also grateful to the B. Macfie Family Foundation for their continuing financial support, and also to the Institute of Public Affairs especially John Roskam and Scott Hargreaves.
The film was shown just yesterday to some IPA members in Brisbane, and the first launch of Beige Reef was to a small group in the IPA board room in Collins Street in Melbourne.
Consider joining the IPA at https://ipa.org.au/join, so that you know about my next short documentary, and have the opportunity to join-in at future events.
Jennifer Marohasy with Emmy Award winning cinematographer Clint Hempsall in Melbourne at the first launch of Beige Reef.
5 thoughts on “My First Film: Beige Reef (Jennifer Marohasy)”
Incredible video
Thank you
I was privileged to to dive the GBR and Coral Sea for a week on a live-aboard from Cairns in Jan 2015. I took a considerable amount of underwater video over the week. After all i had heard about the demise of the GBR, I was blown away by the health of the reefs. I’m reminded of the scene in Monty Python’s ‘Holy Grail’– known to many as ‘bring out your dead’ where one character keeps saying ‘I’m not dead yet’ and others respond that ‘you soon will be’. I plan to go back soon to see for myself if there have been noticeable changes over the last 5 years. Not scientific, but want to see it with my own eyes. It’s too easy for those on the climate crisis gravy train to convince people that far away places that they will never visit are already destroyed–drumming up more funding it seems at least in some cases (as Dr Marohasy mentioned in this video).
The best way to do that is to go after their recent peer-review literature claims. Go directly to locations they reference and document it both from the air and close up by diving. Fact check it with hard video.
Hughes reported this in Nature in 2017 after the 2015-2016 El Nino warmth.
https://www.nature.com/articles/nature21707
That’s where I’d go after that first. See if the bleaching is still there and the magnitude. At this point in ‘almost 2020’, I’d bet most has recovered.
Great video!
Seeing is believing.
Very nice video. Exposing the acropora lie about its absence at Bramstom Reef won’t make the consensus enforcers happy. Which is good. Making consensus enforcers unhappy and discomforted is what needs to happen… in spades.
Also on the drone, glad to see Jeniifer got that. If she buys another she should see about procuring in the US, and having a friend ship to you via some personal personal mailing as a gift (I didn’t say that, that would be a customs violation).
The same drone bought in Europe or Japan is quite limited in transmitter power and thus range compared to the exact same US (FCC cert) model.
I have the new DJI Mavic 2 Pro bought in US and meets FCC parameters (all figures are EIRP):
the drone’s transmitter power is: 26 dBm (2.4 GHz), 26 dBm (5.8 GHz)
the smart controller xmit power: 21.5 dBm (2.4 GHz), 21 dBm (5.8 GHz)
Australia imports the CE (Europe standard) certified DJI drones:
– drone xmit power: 20 dBm (2.4 GHz), 14 dBm.
– smart controller xmit power: 18.5 dBm (2.4 GHz), 13 dBm.
Those transmit power differences are huge and result in a greatly reduced operational range for the CE version compared to the US/Canada version. With a CE-certified model, I’ve read online that about 500 meters is the most range people can manage with their Mavic2 Quite sad for $1,500 drone in 2019.
With my Mavic2 I can easily operate out to 2 km with no loss of link to the controller including video in urban areas (lots of background WiFi), and I have taken out to 4 km in rural areas where no other WiFi presents background interference. The 4K video is amazing in depth of field and color (Mavic 2 Pro has a Hasselblad lens and much larger CCD tahn the previous model), and still shots in HDR camera mode with the drone in “tripod” mode and then the image ground-processed with Aurora software on my iMac are stunning in detail, even from quite distance.
If you really have big budget (~$10K US), I’d suggest buying the DJI Inspire 2. It has almost twice the range of my Mavic 2 and its max speed is 26 m/s (94 kph) versus 14 m/s (50 kph). The speed difference means it can handle itself (operate safely) in a windier marine environment than the Mavic2. You could cover a wide area of a large reef in 20 minutes with high res stills and 4 K video. Move a few km, and take another 20-25 minutes, and keep going. In a few weeks, you could have enough coverage to completely debunk a lot of garbage consensus on the GBR, at least that which you could get there by day boat.