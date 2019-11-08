Pathway 2045—Edison’s Roadmap to Energy Hell (1)

Guest post by Rud Istvan,
California WUWT reader Cal B alerted Charles the Moderator to a new document just published by Edison International, the holding company parent for SoCal Edison, the largest electric utility for southern California. Cal B asked if WUWT posters might like to take it on? In his usual charming fashion, CtM got me (after some initial reluctance) to volunteer today over a lunch overlooking South Florida’s Intercoastal Waterway. The key was his sensible solution to my ‘too big a subject’ objection—break it into parts! So this is the first of six parts.
My reasons for agreeing were several.
First, most of the technical difficulty issues buried in Pathway 2045 I previously covered, albeit at posts over at Judith Curry’s Climate Etc and/or in my ebook Blowing Smoke. So there was not a whole lot of new research required.
Second, it is stunning that an electric utility could foist such technical and economic nonsense onto its California customers. One presumes it was forced by coming California requirements imposed by Newsom worse than the crazy 2030 requirements to which SoCalEd already crazily responded in 2017.
Third, as WUWT matures and changes from just the climate science to the climate politics, it is attracting new readers that may not be familiar with long past technical analyses. This is an opportunity to “bundle’” the big ‘Green New Deal’ energy fact picture together again.
This first part provides a ‘30000 foot’ overview of the whole thing. Pathway 2045 to Zero Net Carbon California comprises five separate ‘solution’ parts:
- 1. Decarbonize electricity
- 2. Electrify transportation
- 3. Electrify buildings
- 4. Use low carbon fuels
- 5. Sink remaining carbon
Decarbonizing electricity either means renewables or nuclear. SoCalEd does NOT propose nuclear. They propose renewables. That raises ‘only’ three small problems. Renewables are not economically viable without massive subsidies. Renewables are intermittent, requiring additional backup capacity for when the wind does not blow or the sun does not shine. Renewables provide no grid inertia. Renewables are therefore a proven an economic disaster, as California’s high electricity rates already prove. But SoCalEd doesn’t care—their revenues will rise bigly and their regulated utility returns are ‘rate guaranteed’.
Electrifying transportation (Tesla) also runs into three problems. First, the required grid capacity increment is enormous. Second, vehicles like work pickups or class 8 tractors cannot be electrified, despite Tesla’s imaginary promises to the contrary—all battery, no cargo capacity. Third, there are serious lithium and cobalt resource constraints.
Electrifying buildings beyond what exists today (some HVAC, lighting) has two problems. Existing buildings or their subsystems would essentially have to be torn down/out and replaced, but NOT at SoCalEd cost. Maybe owners will balk at their expensive wishful thinking. Second, places yet more need for Capex to expand grid capacity beyond vehicle electrification, since most commercial buildings do NOT have enough surface exposure for self sustained solar or wind.
Using low carbon fuels should mean nuclear. SoCalEd means more than natural gas fired CCGT in place of coal, a transition already happening for economic reasons. They mean biofuels and hydrogen (e.g. fuel cells), for which they have apparently studied neither the carbon chemistry nor the energy thermodynamics.
Sinking remaining carbon means either forestry or ocean iron fertilization (geoengineering). SoCalEd’s northern California electric utility partner PGE has gone into bankruptcy for causing forest fires that destroyed carbon sinks. And the fires around LA this fall suggest SoCalEd isn’t much better at preserving them. Part 6 will discuss whether the plan might be for SoCalEd ratepayers to pay extra for carbon credits to wherever to plant trees or fertilize barren oceans.
In sum, this is SoCalEd’s version of the Green New Deal. Pigs cannot fly no matter how much lipstick is put on them. The stock is a strong short. California is a strong short. There are three climate response crash test dummies in the world today: Australia, UK, and California. This new position paper by the largest California electric utility leapfrogs California into first crash dummy place.
Even if the IPCC’s fake science was right, not one of the proposed solution parts make any sense. Given that the IPCC’s fake science is so wrong it’s an embarrassment to all legitimate science, this new green insanity would be laughable if not for the trillions of taxpayer dollars they want to waste on virtue signaling and the insane amount of inertia behind the big climate lie.
Isn’t Germany also a member of that Climate Crash Test Cadre?
At least we are Crash Test Dummies 😀
Looking forward to the rest of the series. Thanks for taking this on.
First flaw in the quick read is “serious lithium and cobalt resource constraints.”
That is resource illiteracy repeated ad nauseam. There is no constraint in lithium except in the short run and even there the major producers are grappling with plunging prices.
Apparently, the engineers and cost analysis experts were thrown out of the room when the utopian Pathway 2045 was ‘visualized’ and inscribed in the holey Green Book.
Lomborg has shown us that full compliance with Paris would have no measurable change on temperature by 2100 at all.
What more do we need to know and this would cost 1 to 2 trillion $ a year for a big fat ZERO dividend for the next 80 years.
Who doesn’t understand any of this? Anyone?
“as WUWT matures and changes from just the climate science to the climate politics”
To the left it’s always been about politics:
It’s bs. Potential massive economic destruction and a major lowering of the standard of living is the cost of the dreamed of de-industrialization policies. In no way is the leftist lunacy on climate change “the right thing to do.”
But the word has gotten out that it is … the right thing to do. So leftists of all stripes are willing to argue unreservedly for the “science” regardless of whether they find it to be dubious.
Thus, we got this from them:
“We have to offer up scary scenarios… each of us has to decide the right balance between being effective and being honest.” -Stephen Schneider, lead ipcc author, 1989
So that’s what they’ve been doing ever since >> “offering up scary scenarios.” Countless times they have cried wolf with predictions of doom that never come any where near true, like this:
“Entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.” -Noel Brown, ex UNEP Director, 1989
SoCalEd’s primary objective is not to supply electricity to customers. It is “to play it safely”. In the last two weeks there were safety blackouts throughout California (except for San Francisco). I understand it; should a power line spark a wildfire, according to California judges, the utility is fully responsible even if there was no negligence.
The 2045 plan is a message to all southern Californians to get either a generator, or a windmill, or solar panels – and a big battery backup. You may be without power for days, easily.
I wonder if the California Public Utilities Commission can be charged with criminal negligence? Their utilities seem to behave totally unprofessionally.
I like to take the Problem-Solution approach to Democrat’s climate change policy.
Problem: California implementing unrealistic electricity goals for the grid resulting in skyrocketing electric costs for consumers.
Solution: U-Haul rental (cheapest)
1st Alternate Solution: Penske rental (next cheapest)
2nd Alt solution: PODS, u-box it, moving company.
3rd Alt solution: professional movers. (most expensive)
That’s 4 solutions for Californians to choose from based on escalating cost to GTHOC.
Ain’t capitalism great?
It is and has been obvious to me for many years that none of these EC-cheerleaders are serious about real savings. Buildings, especially housing is built no differently than grand dad did it. Having built my own house with knowledge from many years working with expanded polystyrene foam, engineered vapor barriers, and insulation labs, I know it is child’s play to cut heating and cooling costs by 50-70%. I knew this in 1970 when I built my house. I taught my brother in Marquette Michigan who cheated the propane company to about 1/4 of the expected use. There is not a single coherent building code to incorporate what is known and even easy. We are still focused on finding some way of heating a leaky box. Meanwhile, another 50 years worth of leaky boxes have been built. When they even begin talking about the low hanging fruit I may believe they are serious. Otherwise, it’s just a money scheme and politics. The typical California home as well as most states is barely beyond 1950 in thermal design.