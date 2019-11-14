CalEPA studying ways to sunset the California economy

Reposted from Fox and Hounds Daily
By Ronald Stein
Founder and Ambassador for Energy & Infrastructure of PTS Advance, headquartered in Irvine, California
Tuesday, November 12th, 2019
California is about to take one giant step toward following Germany’s failed climate goals which should be a wake-up all for governments everywhere. Yes, you guessed it, our legislatures have authorized CalEPA in the 2019 – 2020 California State budget and Assembly Bill AB 74 to conduct studies and identify strategies to manage the decline of in-state crude oil production and decrease demand and supply of fossil fuel.
Germany tried to step up as a leader on climate change, by phasing out nuclear, and pioneered a system of subsidies for industrial wind and solar that sparked a global boom in manufacturing those technologies. Today, Germany has the highest cost of electricity in the world.
From Alberta to Australia, from Finland to France and beyond, infuriated voters are increasingly showing their displeasure with expensive energy policies imposed by politicians in an inane effort to fight purported human-caused climate change. Now you can add Chile to the growing list of countries whose governments are suffering a backlash as average people, tired of elites forcing costly climate policies down their throats with continuous proposals to raise public transport fares and energy bills.
Like Germany and a slew of other countries, California continues to make decisions based on their believe that intermittent electricity from renewable wind and solar will be the replacement to fossil fuels to run the 5th largest economy in the world. Like Germany, this has come at a HIGH COST to Californians.
With its green dreams of an emission free state, California has not even been unable to generate enough of its own electricity in-state and imported 29% of its needs in 2018. The bad news is that imported electricity comes at higher costs and those costs are being borne by residents and businesses alike. California households are already paying 50% more, and industrial users are paying more than double the national average for electricity.
The future of electricity in California does not bode well as the State has chosen to not challenge the closure of the States’ last nuclear zero emission generating plant at Diablo Canyon, and 3 natural gas generating plants in Southern California.
The four upcoming losses of continuous generating electricity are:
- 1. PG&E’s Nuclear 2,160 megawatt Generating Plant at Diablo Canyon’s to be shuttered in 2024.
- 2. The 823 mw Natural Gas Power Plant at Scattergood in Playa Del Rey, to be shuttered in 2024.
- 3. The 575 mw Natural Gas Power Plant at Haynes in Long Beach, to be shuttered in 2029.
- 4. The 472 mw Natural Gas Power Plant at Wilmington, to be shuttered in 2029.
With NO plans for industrial wind or solar renewable intermittent electricity projects to generate “replacement” electricity in-state, especially with the huge land requirements for those renewables, there will be a need to import from other states greater percentages of California’s electricity needs in the years ahead. And as you guessed it, more costs to the consumers and businesses who are already infuriated with high costs.
Could it be that our legislatures are also unaware that those unstoppable costs of more regulations, taxes and increased minimum wages targeted toward businesses are just passed through to the consumers of the services and products from those businesses? Those higher costs roll directly into housing, utilities, food, and entertainment if there’s any money left, and may be very contributory to California’s growing homelessness and poverty populations.
I know our legislatures want to sunset the oil industry, BUT imagine how life was without those fossil fuels before 1900 when we had NO militaries, NO vehicles, NO airlines that now move 4 billion people around the world, NO cruise ships that now move 25 million passengers around the world, NO merchant ships that are now moving $50 Billion dollars of products monthly through California ports, NO space program, NO medications and medical equipment, NO vaccines, NO fertilizers to help feed billions, NO tires for vehicles, and NO asphalt for roads.
Most importantly, before the 1900’s we had NONE of the 6,000 products that are manufactured from the chemicals and by-products from fossil fuels. Interestingly from each 42-gallon barrel of crude oil, half is for those thousands of products and the other half for the fuels to run commerce.
We’ve had more than 100 years to find alternative or generic methods to manufacture the thousands of products we get from those deep earth minerals, and to manufacture the fuels for commerce and the military. By nearly every quantifiable measure, we are better off than our pioneer predecessors because of fossil fuels. In more than a century we’ve only come up with electricity that can be generated intermittently from sunshine and wind.
When we look at what intermittent electricity from wind turbines or solar panels CANNOT do, we see they are blatant failures to qualify as replacements for the fossil fuels that produce those 6,000 products that are the basis of our lifestyles and of our numerous infrastructures, and manufacture more than 60 million gallons of fuels every day to meet the demands of the states’ commerce and nearly 40 million residents.
I believe it’s easy to understand that wind and solar alone are obviously incapable of supporting the military, airlines, cruise ship, and merchant ships. As a reminder just in case you’re still living in the pre-1900’s, without transportation and the leisure and entertainment industries, we have no commerce.
Imagine if politicians would tell voters that their utopian vision of a world run on solar panels and windmills is a fairy tell? But instead, they have doubled down to sunset the economy with legislature verbiage that pre-determines the outcome of the CalEPA efforts to study ways to decrease the size of the in-state oil industry that’s driving (no pun intended) the California economy.
22 thoughts on “CalEPA studying ways to sunset the California economy”
Well … this should provide an ‘opening’ for an entrepreneur who has a new source of energy, like Brillouin Energy (whom I have _no_ faith in) https://brillouinenergy.com/ to shine (so to speak.)
Now, the (inaptly) named SunCell ™ using the Hydrino reactor is a different matter.
Invest in moving vans. It’s the new growth industry and part of the demand response model.
Yeah but it is getting harder and harder to find customers for the flip flop. The U-Haul price ratio is ~2.5X for from/to CA v. TX and growing.
Yep. Saw the sign for $15/day to California here in Arizona. Asked a former coworker (that also worked for them coding the demand/availability system, and is still hooked in to the company) how long that had been going on. About the last nine months or so.
Told me a little secret, too – if you are going one-way specifically to the Bay area, you can get it for no rental – just turn it in with a full tank.
With one-way tickets for homeless to leave NY, maybe there is an opportunity there either behind the wheel or in the back of the vans.
While I am sympathetic to your objective, please support it with facts, not fake facts. I am fairly sure that we had military before 1900.
Yep. The list is wrong in several ways. On the other hand, comparing anything on the list with what we have now is orders of magnitude different.
I have a pretty good idea of what my family has been doing for the last four hundred years. I wouldn’t trade places with any of them. Most people are in the same condition. Most of them would make the same choice.
Choices have consequences. People have to be taught the consequences of their choices. The greenies want to reduce the world’s population to less than a billion. What does that mean for your descendants? Hint, you probably won’t have any. Other hint, the world won’t be able to support the technology we now have. That means things will go backwards really fast. I’ve read the Foxfire Book. I have none of the skills necessary to live a seventeenth century existence. There will be a lot of misery before we relearn those skills.
Curious George
Yes the usa did, but how would horses and swords defend the mighty usa? Steam powered boats lol even that would need coal and lots of it.
I assumed he meant no military that used fossil fuels.
They certainly have the massive staff to accomplish it at CalEPA. Spike their pensions in CalPERS too. They are good at that in California.
How sad that the rich politicians and academics and activists, who all live off the taxpayers, are making a big and very expensive plunge to eliminate fossil fuels. This experiment has been tried before and failed miserably (for example Germany). As usual with rich leftists, the pain is born inversely hard by the poor and middle class. The growth in the number of homeless people is a good indicator as is the flight of Californians to other states with more enlightened government and more enlightened voters.
this obviously has nothing to do with global warming any more….
…they all know that China, developing world, etc far exceed their emissions…and have no intention of backing off
knowing that….it’s also obvious it’s a ‘m a c s’ < won't let me post that word
It says a lot about the minds set of green governments. The increase in cost and unreliability is due not to their green policies but that.their green policies were not green enough. It’s become so obvious to anyone unindoctrinated by this religion that the policies are destroying the economy and the efficiency and affordability of electricity that at the next election the incumbents should be thrown out in a landslide. Unfortunately the badgering of the corrupted media and the orchestrated indoctrination undertaken in the schools and universities means that such a logical consequence is not so certain.As the science supporting action on climate change becomes more discredited the green zealots in charge become more feral. I just hope there are sufficient sane individuals of voting age who think like us ,who can remove these types of governments at the next election.
I guess those folks enjoy rolling blackouts. Forced by government to be a survivalist. Who’d thunk?
Um, 1900 was NOT the beginning of time on planet earth. Most countries had a large military, goods were transported from one edge of the world to the other, medicines were available. There were trains and other vehicles crossing the lands. Mansions were being built.
And what exactly is so special about cruise ships? Space Program is going where exactly? Somehow enough natural fertilizer was around to help grow the crops for people to survive. There were telegraph stations just about everywhere.
My information from Chemical Process Magazine is that 8000 products are made from oil and its derivatives.
Anyone else notice the sneaky tiptoe towards the ‘middle ground’ that legitimizes the climate change fraud? “Let’s work together to solve it without destroying the economy’ the tiptoers say. Some naively believe the ‘compromise’ will calm the alarmists and the rest are sneaky petes. There is no middle ground, there’s just the facts and the BIG LIE of man-made global warming. And it’s so threatening even the bible chimed in, ages ago: carbon is 6 protons, 6 neutrons & 6 electrons; the human body is carbon-based and The Plan is to replace cash with a carbon chip. Maybe the depopulation crowd is adapting their playbook to fit prophecy or maybe prophecy is ironically real science warning us against fake science, but either way we need to stop giving the plotters ground and take this little gem FAR more seriously: ‘The Truth Shall Make You Free.’ Because the LIE will enslave, and then kill us. We’ve been warned.
It’s never been about the planet. It’s always been about destroying the economies of the western world so they can subjugate the population.
I’d say “Will the last Californian to abandon the state please turn out the lights”, but that clearly won’t be necessary.
Do homeless people vote?
If there is a tipping point, it is this: Climate Change has reached “Too Big To Fail” status.
You need to add Oregon’s electricity sales to California in your mix. Oregon currently sells electricity to California but the Boardman coal (550mw) plant is slated to be shuttered in 2020 (it can go another 30+yrs) due to political pressure. Less electricity generation in the mix to sell to California.