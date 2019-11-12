Roadmap 2045 (4)

Guest post by Rud Istvan,
This is the fourth of 6 posts dissecting SoCalEd plan for a carbon neutral service territory by 2045. It is a straightforward plan to electrify 70% of buildings. Why 70%? Because electrifying pre-existing commercial buildings beyond lighting and AC is virtually impossible.
The following SoCalEd image makes this reasonably clear.
70% electric space and water heating
90% fewer GHG from all electric homes
15% increase in electrical load
70% space and water heating
As with electrified vehicles (part 3), this is putting the economic burden on the homeowner, not SoCalEd. There are two cost components: capital and operating.
Switching a typical gas furnace to an electric equivalent costs about $2000, and switching a typical tank capacity hot water heater is about $400. Installation of both and upgrading the electrical service panel for the requisite more amps is about $600. (All per California home improvement sites and quote ranges.) So the total homeowner initial capital cost is about $3000. Not as bad as an electric car.
The bigger problem is the difference in operating cost. For this I went to state-by-state utility bill comparisons at the US EIA. The average California electric bill is about $100 (exactly $101.49 in 2018, higher in summer because of AC, lower in winter). The average gas bill is about $60, higher in winter with heating, lower in summer with just hot water and cooking. So that is a California difference of about $40/month or $480/year, all of which becomes additional SoCalEd revenue with a guaranteed profit.
90% less GHG from all electric homes
This is only true if the electricity comes from nuclear or renewables. If it comes from about 60% efficient CCGT, then GHG are about 40% more using electricity from natural gas rather than just natural gas for space and water heating.
15% increase in load
That is SoCalEd’s estimate. Could not figure a way to triangulate it so lets assume it is true based on their granular customer base. At least they were honest here about the additional load impact on their grid from fully electrifying homes.
BUT as part three showed, they OMITTED this same increased load estimate from vehicle electrification. And that omitted ‘detail’ is not +15%, its at least 100%– DOUBLE– and mostly at night when solar isn’t contributing to SoCalEd load capacity.
6 thoughts on "Roadmap 2045 (4)"
French homes are all electric. Why?
They built 40 nuclear reactors FIRST, then wrote off the capital cost, and then sold the electricity..
Faced with a cheap electric heater and electricity costing less than gas or oil….
They’ll get the night time power from starlight.
California is showing us where the fantasy thinkers want to go. Back to the stone age.
15% increased load.
Hmm… so if everyone has to switch their heating to electric, and there’s a cold day, and everyone turns on their electric heating all at the same time. I wonder what effect that would have on the load? One would imagine that if it’s cold in one part of SoCal, it will likely be cold in the rest of SoCal.
The 15% figure sounds a bit sus, are they assuming that people will only turn their heaters on randomly (like how they do projections of wind turbine power production using Monte Carlo)? The average increase won’t be all that important, the peak increase will be.
“if it’s cold in one part of SoCal, it will likely be cold in the rest of SoCal”.
Ya likely, but much better to use Minnesota as your standard. It’s called winter there and it WILL be cold in all of it. When this mighty plan works there it will pass the SoCal test with ease I’d say.
Maybe if they implemented daylight savings time year round they could get more solar power…makes as much sense as some of their other assumptions…
Not just on.
I spent a year at a university in Paris in a building designed for Brazil. They had great idea of switching the heating off on Thursday and letting thermal mass of the brick and concrete to keep everyone warm until Friday evening. The problem was that everyone was freezing on Monday morning so they brought in little heaters for their offices. When they all pretty much switched off at once, the surge would blow fuses and damage equipment.