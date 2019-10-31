Extended Forecasts are Not Reliable

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather and Climate Blog
We are constantly exposed to extended forecasts in the media and online, with predictions extending through the next month and more.
Can you rely on such predictions? Are they really worth paying attention to?
Quite honestly, probably not–and if you do consider them, do so with the knowledge that their skill is marginal at best.
Take this month (October) for example. The official NOAA Climate Prediction Forecast for October temperatures, made on Sept. 19th, was for warmer than normal conditions over the west and MUCH above normal over the southwest U.S.
What actually happened? Nearly the entire west was much colder than normal, with the northern parts MUCH, MUCH colder than normal. A miss. In fact, a big miss.
Or the official 3-4 week forecast, made on October 4th? Warmer than normal over the west.
Such poor forecasts even a month out are not unusual. UW graduate student Nick Weber and I evaluated the skill of the main U.S. long-term forecasting model (the CFSv2) and found that skill is typically lost after roughly 2 weeks (see below and published in the peer-reviewed literature). This figure shows the forecast error (root mean square error) at 500 hPa—about 18,000 ft, a good level to view atmospheric predictability. The situation is the same over Washington, the western U.S., the continental U.S. or global. Skill is rapidly lost the second week out.
While meteorologists struggle to produce improved forecast skill past two weeks, we have gained a great deal of skill at the shorter time ranges, particularly for days 3-8.
So why is our skill improving rapidly for the shorter periods, but not the longer ones?
Because the forecasting problem is very different at the different temporal scales.
For the short periods, forecasting is an initial value problem. We start with a good description of the 3D atmosphere and our models simulate how things evolve. Because of weather satellites and other new data sources, our initial description of the atmospheric has gotten MUCH better. And our models are much better: higher resolution, much better description of key physical processes, and more. That is why a plot of the skill of skill of the 1-10 day forecasts of the European Center has improved greatly over the past decades (see below)
But small errors in the initial description of the atmosphere and deficiencies in our models inevitably lead to growing errors, and by 2 weeks such errors swamp the forecast. The forecasts are not much better than simply using the average conditions (or climatology).
There is hope for some skill beyond two weeks, by taking advantage of the forecast skill available from aspects of the environment that are changing slowly (such as sea surface temperatures, sea ice extent, snow extend, soil moisture). These aspects influence the atmosphere and potentially can torque the atmosphere one way or the other. Essentially, the forecast problem has changed from an initial values problem to a boundary-forced problem (the boundary being the surface characteristics that can influence weather).
But the skill that might be available from the boundary conditions is different—not about the conditions at a specific time, but for the average conditions over a month or season. A good example of such skill is the relationship of the warmer (El Nino) or colder (La Nina) temperatures of the tropic Pacific sea surface and weather around the world. There is some skill there, but it is relatively modest.
Unfortunately, our models still have key deficiencies (such as poor description of thunderstorms) that make it difficult for us to derive all the potential skill that should be available from the slowly changing boundary conditions. A lot of work is needed, but I am hopeful that eventually forecast skill beyond two weeks will improve.
12 thoughts on “Extended Forecasts are Not Reliable”
Weather forecasting for dummies: when you get up in the morning look out the window. If you fancy yourself an intellectual look at the wind direction and see if there are weather signals upwind. That having been said the introduction of weather satellites has done a lot for some increase in forecast accuracy, and some weatherpersons actually seem to combine common sense and satellite data to produce better forecasts. Fun fact: At Roseburg, Oregon they regularly report things like “goats high and scattered” or “goats bunched up and descending”, which is what the wild (ferral) goats on the mountain are doing. High and scattered is great weather and bunched up and descending is deteorating weather.
Model schmodel. Repeat ad nauseam.
“All models are wrong. Some are useful.” A quote from one of the best modelers the Ontario government has ever had. I’d give his name, but it might cost him dearly.
I always tell my friends that the weather is under no obligation to read or follow the forecast. Climate even less so.
I think maybe my friends are getting tired of hearing that joke.
“But small errors in the initial description of the atmosphere and deficiencies in our models inevitably lead to growing errors, and by 2 weeks such errors swamp the forecast. “
Cliff Mass’s observation about long-range forecasting and it’s explosion of error propagation into junk sails right over the heads of the Climate Change congregation and it’s priesthood.
And yet Nick Stokes, Mosher, even Dr Spencer still seem to “believe” supercomputer GCMs have some kind of value projecting a set of wiggly line temps to 2080 and beyond. That some GCMs might better project the number of angels on the pinhead than others. That is, that uncertainty and statistical error propagation cease simply because it is a “climate model” and not a “weather model.” And a belief that some do it better than others. News Flash: They’re all junk.
The climate modeler community — all just a bunch of Self-Licking Ice Cream cones, that is a jobs program for scientists, computer engineers and programmers paid for with tax dollars. The only utility they provide is supporting a politically-driven policy narrative. Science they are not most assuredly. The sooner most folks admit that obvious conclusion, the sooner science can begin a Road to Redemption.
Everything derives from the set of conditions that exist NOW. If we knew enough (everything) about the NOW we would be able to tell with certainty what NOW + 1 would be. We can’t, we won’t and we never will be able to know enough.
This is exactly why I only post images in the comments of the 6-10 outlook. It is pretty reliable out to 10 days in my experience watching for about 10 years. Beyond 8 days, I had seen the NOAA/NCEP 8-14 day outlook fail numerous times.
Here’s the current 6-10 day outlook (10/31/2019). Bundle up Great Lake-Midwest to Texas.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/156tOicNFqP_GnFi5OGFzHtO-YdcpSlyf/view?usp=sharing
the NOAA/NCEP URL to bookmark is:
https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/predictions/610day/
“Quite honestly, probably not–” what probably not?
….they can’t even get our daily forecast right….on the day it’s happening
My favorite put down of weather forecasting involves a “disaster” report by a cute little blonde anchorette back before the 6 second delay was imposed. She wasn’t reporting on a disaster, her reporting became a disaster.
When it came time to introduce the Meteorologist to give the nightly forecast, she really pulled a boner…er, uh,…made a boo boo. Apparently he had predicted a large snow the previous day, but it didn’t materialize. She looked at him, and with a stern look asked, “So, where’s that 10 inches you promised me last night?”
As the weather guy and the sports guy did a double face-palm and almost fell off their stools trying to stifle laughter, she got that “deer in the headlights” look, realizing how that must have sounded. The station quickly faded to a commercial.
Where I live we are daily given both 7-day and 10-day forecasts. I have learned from experience that both fall below 50% accuracy more than two days out. Get those up to near 100% and then I’ll consider “climate forecasts.”
I prefer an old piece of rope hanging from a gum tree.
If it is swinging back and forth it is windy.
If is wet it is raining.
Kip Hansen posted this double pendulum example a while back:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZV8nos_opg
After about five or six swings the divergence becomes obvious.
Another point to make concerning even Dr Mass’s El Nino-La Nina atmospheric zonal-meridonal flow graphs above.
Winter 2018-2019 was wet across the western US. We saw that in the flooding leading to late plantings due to wet fields from Washingston State barly and oats to the Midwest cornfields. But what was the Winter 2018-2019?… El Nino. What does the ENSO meter over to the right on this page say (+0.6), we’re into El Nino territory again, but where has the moisture and flow been recently (a meridonal pattern – October snow and cold records from Montana to Texas).
And what was the West Coast atmospheric flow to bring in all that moisture last winter-spring (January-March) and now? Last January-March it was a La Nina type meridonal flow bringing moisture to the Northwest and cold air and moisture to the MidWest in Arctic polar vortex excursions. It was not a warm-dry Zonal El Nino flow pattern to the northern US last January-March even though El Nino conditions existed in the tropical Pacific. So even that long-range forecasting “paradigm” breaks down.