Posted on October 28, 2019
Tomorrow I will be giving a public lecture in Paris on polar bear conservation success and the spectacular failure of the polar bear survival models used to scare children senseless.
However, while I was in London a few days ago I spoke with James Delingpole, author and columnist at Breitbart who has recently taken to producing podcast and video interviews.
Yesterday, he posted a column summarizing our discussion, with a link to the entire podcast: “WATCH: Canadian Professor Lost Her Job for Telling the Truth About ‘Endangered’ Polar Bears.” Read it here.
Also, here is the video of my London lecture:
Advertisements
4 thoughts on “Delingpole interview on the success of polar bear conservation & failed survival models”
Keep up your inspiring work Susan.
The truth will eventually out. But it will be a long slow process draining the swamp. Keep up the good work Susan. Your many supporters are with you all the way.
Ironically, they picked the fate of the polar bear as the icon of climate change, but it is their treatment of Dr Crockford which is a much better barometer for what is really happening.
Much appreciation for all you’ve done to get the truth out there, Susan. Wrong cannot prevail.