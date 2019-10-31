Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Climate Scientist Dr. Jonathan Foley wanted to be an Astronomer, but when he heard the call to save the world, he sacrificed his personal desires to become GlobalEcoGuy, planetary saviour.
Dr. Foley is executive director of Project Drawdown. At the top of the page is a donate button, if you give him money I’m sure he will be encouraged to spend more time on twitter sharing his pain with the world.
3 thoughts on “The Tragedy of GlobalEcoGuy, Climate Change Planetary Saviour”
I bet he uses fossil fuels every day in an effort to get others to stop using them, ironic.
At least… I did not see Kool-aid on his list …
Does he account for how he spends the money you give him? And more important, how much more do you suppose he thinks he needs to save the Planet from a problem that doesn’t exit.