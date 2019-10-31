The Tragedy of GlobalEcoGuy, Climate Change Planetary Saviour

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Climate Scientist Dr. Jonathan Foley wanted to be an Astronomer, but when he heard the call to save the world, he sacrificed his personal desires to become GlobalEcoGuy, planetary saviour.

That’s fine, and I’m glad to do what I can to help.



So, for about 30 years, I’ve been doing what I can — as a scientist, as a teacher, and now as a promoter of science-based climate solutions. — Dr. Jonathan Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) October 30, 2019

But, I’ll be honest: some days it’s hard to keep going.



We need to stay focused, have courage, and keep at least a flicker of hope for the future — if only to help others remain hopeful. — Dr. Jonathan Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) October 30, 2019

And, for me, it’s been a very hard few years on the personal front on top of all this.



So many heartbreaks. So many times when I’ve been used and discarded. And so many times when I screwed up, and failed people I care about. — Dr. Jonathan Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) October 30, 2019

Dr. Foley is executive director of Project Drawdown. At the top of the page is a donate button, if you give him money I’m sure he will be encouraged to spend more time on twitter sharing his pain with the world.

