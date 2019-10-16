Holiday Flights are OK for Extinction Rebellion Climate Leaders

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t James Delingpole; In 2016 Extinction Rebellion founder Gail Bradbrook boasted on social media or taking an expensive holiday flight to Costa Rica, racking up around 11,000 air miles for the round trip.
‘Hypocrisy’ of Extinction Rebellion founder’s 11,000-mile trip to Costa Rica as she boasted of taking a luxury long-haul holiday on social media
- XR leader Gail Bradbrook had £2,500 stay at New Life Iboga resort in Costa Rica
- Trip racked up a 2.6 ton carbon footprint – a quarter of a Brit’s year average
- She said the holiday was ‘filled with nature and warm sea’ on Facebook post
- Tory MP Paul Scully says it is ‘blind hypocrisy’ from group disrupting travel plans
By DANIEL MARTIN POLICY EDITOR FOR THE DAILY MAIL
PUBLISHED: 11:59 AEDT, 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 AEDT, 14 October 2019
The founder of the eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion boasted of a luxury long-haul holiday on social media just three years ago.
Gail Bradbrook racked up 11,000 air miles when she flew to Costa Rica in 2016 to stay at the £2,500 luxury New Life Iboga resort.
The 47-year-old, pictured, helped to set up the protest group last year and it has called for a drastic reduction in the number of flights taken.
But Dr Bradbrook’s Central American trip had a carbon footprint of 2.6 tonnes – a quarter of the amount that the average Briton emits in a whole year.
Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7569577/Hypocrisy-Extinction-Rebellion-founders-11-000-mile-trip-Costa-Rica.html
To be fair, extinction rebellion was founded in 2018, so maybe between 2016 and 2018 Gail had a green epiphany and renounced her former carbon sins. A month ago Gail revealed how she started the group after taking psychedelic drugs.
But it is fair to demand Gail clarify Extinction Rebellion’s position on whether climate leaders are still allowed to fly. A few months ago actress Emma Thompson flew 5400 miles to participate in an Extinction Rebellion anti-flying protest, not a peep of protest from Extinction Rebellion leadership at Emma Thompson’s blatant climate hypocrisy.
The way I see it, greens like Gail Bradbrook and Emma Thompson want to create a future where only the little people lose their flying privileges.
95 thoughts on “Holiday Flights are OK for Extinction Rebellion Climate Leaders”
Extinction Rebellion files reveal climate zealots are paid £400-a-week https://mol.im/a/7566515 via @MailOnline
Psychedelics provided gratis.
Yah, but… do they have to buy their own glue?
Does that include make-up or costumes?
So HMRC and DWP need to get on their cases.
Where does the money come from to pay them four hundred quid per week?
“Where does the money come from?”
Useful idiots of course.
Why gather a flock if you aren’t going to fleece them?
Ask Soros 😀
Billionaire Sir Chris Hohn has given them at least 50,000 pounds from his own pocket in addition to several donations of 150,000 to 200,000 pounds given via his charity CIFF. They have a number of other donors ranging from foundations to wealthy hypocrites like the band Radiohead
A certain Mr George Soros is heavily involved, so you can be sure there’s an ulterior motive somewhere.
Yeah, but who pats for the lobotomy?
Interesting link to the Mail article. The comment section is informative inasmuch as it seems to show that XR have gotten a Hasbara type operation up and running. Equally interesting are the up and down vote indicators on the comments, with all the prophesies of doom getting heavily thumbed down. Encouraging as we can be fairly certain that the Mail is careful to keep its finger on the opinion pulse of middle England 🙂
Just think of all the carbon savings if only 5% or (dare I say?) 1% of the population is allowed to fly? Just as long as it’s the right 1% then all will be well.
This is an example of xr mentality.
You will be shocked. Those of a nervous disposition should resist the click!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1183503329478856705
Hotscot
What the H! These are the people who want to control what we do in our everyday lives 😐
OK HotScot and Sunny, I watched the twitter video, and I wished I hadn’t, but Reality Exists, and these people need to be extinct, so they are in the correct organization.
It’s clearly degenerative behavior, but I don’t quite understand the reactions of being grossed out. We’re just mammals people.
The gross-out factor is due to the transgression of simple, basic-good-sense societal norms. Civilized society cannot exist without such. Lawlessness can only be pushed so far before order collapses into chaos. The morality of squeezing one’s spots (as Frank Zappa once lyricized) is irrelevant. What is highly relevant and conducive to societal well-being is that certain things should only be done in private.
icisil
Attractive looking woman, I’ll give you that, but she must be as dumb as a box of rocks if she thinks that’s meaningful.
I don’t think icisil wants to debate her.
Yah, I know, I was just kidding. I have me scars, if you know what I mean…
Robert W Turner
Is there an example of any other mammal on the planet behaving like that?
It’s exhibitionism.
There are no non-human mammals on the planet that are attention whores. ZERO!
Correlation is not causation, but would you speculate that attention whoring is a cause or effect of cultural evolution? Been a long time since I’ve been to a zoo, but not so sure about that strong no.
I’ve seen dogs dance for attention when their owners come home.
Wonder what her kid thinks about mummy wasting his/her dinner at a rebellion. Maybe we should ask Geta
At last, a role model for St Greta …
Looks to me like they are all on some form of drugs.. they do realize that most drugs require fossil fuels for processing? In fact the second step in making cocaine is to wash the coca leaves in gasoline… Although she appears to be on MDMA, but that is created through an industrial process utilizing many chemicals derived from oil stock. I wonder what the carbon footprint of cocaine is??
These people need to understand 2 things..
1) The law of unintended consequences
2) Be careful what you wish for
Hypocrites
“Although she appears to be on MDMA” … and is breastfeeding.
However I think she was only spreading the milk of human kindness.
But maybe she had to get rid of it if she’d just eaten her baby !
That is the way it is now, the little people (those who can not afford the ticket) are not allowed to fly.
Any “little person” could forgo a week’s worth of tax-inflated cigarette purchases to afford a plane ticket.
The poorest folks in my area all smoke all the time.
Those poorest folks are probably also on government assistance. And while, technically, you aren’t suppose to buy cigs or beer with the government money, there are a few people that still find ways around that in order to get their smokes and their drinks.
Most “little people” in the US can afford to fly. Just have to plan in advance to get the cheap rates.
John, here in the states, pretty much anyone who wants to can fly. It might take some planning, as icisil says , in order to fit their budget but they could do it if they so choose (may need to wait for a really cheap deal, but such deals are not uncommon or unheard of). But honestly, those who truly can’t afford the ticket aren’t looking to take a flight in the first place, as they have much more to worry about (such as putting food on their table) than flying off somewhere for no particular reason.
I’m waiting for some one to set up a class action to sue IR for damages. I’m too old and incompetent to do it but would support it with a crowd funding contribution .
IR = Infrared Radiation? I’m in.
There was a photo in The Times today of her smashing a window of a Government Office with a hammer and chisel. Today ER are taking the police to court claiming that they are contravening their human rights to protest!
Moral high ground anybody?
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/extinction-rebellion-threatens-court-action-against-london-protest-ban-0lfh5tw0p?shareToken=8ad7b9791646c008dcb04f8ecfc11c05
James snook
Who is going to pay for that window 😐 XR is cancerous!
A lady who lives near me said I am destroying the planet because I drive a car. She went to a XR meeting and they said no pets, but as she is a dog owner, she now swears at XR, and now says they need to be stopped Lol. She said, I would rather have my pets on this planet then the xr humans lolol.
It all depends on whose ox Al gores.
that lady neighbor of yours sounds like a typical leftist. It’s all fine and dandy when it’s other people being asked to sacrifice, but don’t you dare ask them to sacrifice.
These people are morally, mentally, and spiritually depraved. Hypocrisy is part and parcel to it all.
[to create a future where only the little people lose their flying privileges.]
exactly.
We notice class-warfare but this time it is not the suppressed people against their tirans but a new noble class that wants to create a sub-class. Now the choice for solar panels and windmills becomes clear: they are not able to produce enough energy for all.
I think that defines what I see pretty well. I note that not only did she fly, but she flew somewhere warmer! I could ask if she’s that stupid or that hypocritical, but hey, why can’t she be both? These people are actually disgusting in their hypocrisy. It’s just willfully blind as they assume that they are above what they demand of others.
Most folks, activists included, have no conception of the problem of getting rid of human generated CO2.
Roger Pielke Jr.’s analysis was a kick in the teeth. He showed, with an easy and hard to refute analysis, that we have to build one nuclear generator per day until 2050 if we want to reduce human CO2 emissions to zero. WUWT
When I pointed the above out to a friend, he waved his hands and expressed faith that technology would save us. That could happen … maybe. Gambling on it is dreaming in technicolor though.
The only way to reduce human CO2 emissions to zero is for all humans to be dead!
And the concentration of what we breathe out is a damn’ sight higher than 400ppm! I wonder of those “scientists” who started the CO2 scare realised just what a dragon they had unleashed!
A better way is for everyone to just keep our mouths shut!
Nah. Co2 is dangerously low. All believers (progressives), however, should stop breathing out right now!
After we’ve burned all the fossil fuels, we are going to have to come up with something else to keep CO2 levels from falling again.
I agree with you but where was it reported? Forbes. It certainly wasn’t used to destroy political manifestos on energy production or greenie claims.
My response to your (my) friend would have been something like “How can you live with yourself being such a dumbfuc?”
Just another example of the Progressive War on the Middle Class.
I don’t know a single soul who lives or acts like they really believe there is a Climate Crisis. They aren’t feeling it because nothing is actually changing for the worse.
I cannot imagine Americans accepting a tripling of energy prices (like Germany) without a few riots here and there…followed by a 500 Electoral College Vote victory margin for the 2028 “Affordable Energy” Presidential Candidate.
And Germany is nowhere near achieving their CO2 emissions targets.
A tripling of energy costs would equate to around an extra $300 a month FOR EVERY Family…that’s a car payment without the benefit of the car.
I was repairing a wheelchair for a nice lady yesterday, her husband was there too. She asked if I was going to watch the presidential debate. I said no. I said I didn’t think there was a climate crisis going on.
Well, they they did, “all the signs are there, if we don’t change, we’ll die.” That’s an exact quote from both of them. I had to just shut my mouth, since they were customers.
But I didn’t see anything about their lifestyle that indicated they were trying to effect change. They still drove a fossil fueled mobility van. Everything about her high-end wheelchair was made possible by fossil fuels.
People will say it, and might even vote for someone who says it, but they can’t really be bothered to change.
“Well, they they did, “all the signs are there, if we don’t change, we’ll die.” That’s an exact quote from both of them. I had to just shut my mouth, since they were customers”
Understood. However, a simple, risk-free response could have been “I certainly respect your viewpoint because I too am concerned about our world, but certain things I’ve read have led me to think that things might not be be quite so dire” – or something like that. Such would remove the focus from you to the sources of your doubt (“Well, I don’t want to get into that right now because my focus at the moment is giving you the best service I possibly can. You could probably find what I’m referring online somewhere, but at the moment, what’s important is your satisfaction with my service.”)
A simple answer is “well, we all gotta die sometime”. h/t Sgt Barnes
Ask questions politely. If you confront someone on their beliefs, they will defend them forever. If you ask questions politely, however, they will attempt to answer them, and in the process reveal they don’t know what they are talking about.
A primary feature of the United States, is exactly that. It is an organization of states, not the People’s Republic of NA.
California is free to go green, and drastically raise energy prices. Meanwhile, in Georgia, my last electric bill was $0.11/kWh plus 6% sales tax. No other charge whatsoever.
And to ensure we never become the People’s Republic, we are heavily armed.
Now let each state enjoy the fruits of their decisions.
People send and give money to these “noble” causes. The more media attention, the more money gets sent….a bootstrapping ticket to fame, wealth, and travel…
Some piggies are more equal than others.
How much did daddy Soros contribute?
You presume Bradbrook has an emotional investment in Extinction Rebellion. Maybe it’s just a job for her. Maybe it’s just a business she created. Why wouldn’t she take a holiday?
Suddenly swimming in cash, Gail?
If I were Greta, I’d be demanding a lucrative new deal from Soros. Forget climate strike. She should go on actual strike!
Not reported in the Guardian environment section so it can’t be true. 🙁
But, but, but… they do very hard work and need extra special vacations to recharge.
“Gail had a green epiphany and renounced her former carbon sins”
As the cult angle keps returning and having a think about it made me realise that in (even?), less enlightened times God wa used as a proxy for processes not then understood by most. Quoting Bill O’Reilly the American ‘Journalist’ sarc/. Tide comes in, tide goes out you can’t explain that can you? Well yes Bill we can. The ideas of volcanism being the wrath of God’s anger is another example. The ancient world is replete with this use of a proxy.
Fast forward and now we have a reasonable idea of many of the processes they now do not need a proxy. However that is power and control slipping away. So now we have what I’m going to call an inert gas for the sake of this argument.
The problem of proxies is that they can be used to cover up what is really going on and now the God proxy is failing a replacement was needed. The God as a proxy argument only stood for so long, the Atheists have a hard time discussing the existence of God as it was a proxy it is difficult to disprove until knowledge grew for some. The same problem exists for CO2 being used as such, people can see processes they don’t quite understand so it is very simple for the manipulators to slip a harmless gas in as a proxy as it has no demonstrable effect on temperature but many complex processes do. So we’re getting this sin idea attached to a trace gas as proxy which is very difficult to disprove to some as they do not have the knowledge or attention span to even attempt to examine the issue. Screams akin to Heretic and accusations of denial are all the tricks of the earlier religious charlatans now making a comeback in a different guise but with the full weight of the Western Media and a full cast of actors. Dodgy times.
right, climate alarmism is the new state religion.
Comunication with the God’s always took place by natural events.
However lightning and thunder now is physics, plagues are biology, earth quakes and vulcanoe eruptions are geology. But the ill understood climate still is an excellent divine speaking tube.
Btw: religion cannot proof it’s claims so truth is by consensus which implies that heretics must be silenced.
“The ideas of volcanism being the wrath of God’s anger is another example.”
Odd, isn’t it, that volcanic activity appears to be increasing at the same time the world is going to crap thanks to people like this?
Holiday Flights are OK for Extinction Rebellion Climate Leaders
This was an official meditative event at the New Life Iboga retreat.
She revealed that her holiday of self-discovery included taking hallucinogenic drugs that inspired her calling “to get with the spirit of the otter”.
Bradbrook said she contacted a spirit known as Grandmother Ayahuasca and got a “kick up the a*** on negative habits”. https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10123037/extinction-rebellion-founder-central-america-luxury/
This one really does have cranial issues
Funny all these collectivist-believers perceive themselves as the elites – the ones who will dictate to the rest of us. Never once have I heard them speak on being the receiving end of any of their own policies – or else specifically exempt themselves.
They’re ‘special’.
I would suggest that Gail Bradbrook took this little test:
https://www.geocraft.com/WVFossils/GlobWarmTest/start.html
Although the test is associated with the following warning:
“Caution: This section contains sound science, not media hype, and may therefore contain material not suitable for young people trying to get a good grade in political correctness.”
It’s not about the climate.
What is it with these radical green women. Pale,, skinny and wanting to control the world?
Celebrities admit to hypocrisy https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-50067855
“Like you, and everyone else, we are stuck in this fossil-fuel economy and without systemic change, our lifestyles will keep on causing climate and ecological harm.”
LOL! They blame “the system”! That makes them hypocrites and liars as well.
Last week Hanoii Jane resurrected herself from the dead. This week, a moron in Europe announced that he had quit eating meat to help save the world. His profession? Race car driver. Can you think of a more unnecessary reason to add CO2 to the atmosphere (a good thing, imho), than driving a fuel-guzzling car in circles for hours at a time?
That got me thinking: eat locally, right? Save on emissions. So why not entertain locally? Included in that would be actors, music, and sports. How necessary are global stars, or national and international sports to our society? History has show us that civilizations can suffer from poor nutrition, bad sanitary conditions, lack of warmth, and poor medicine. I have never read of any suffering from poor entertainment, or lack of competitive sports.
Making a movie creates a HUGE carbon footprint – a lot of people driving, flying, traveling to multiple locations, promotional appearances, etc. Before industrialization, though, there were minstrels, troupes that performed in small areas, or high school plays, local bands, glee clubs, and barbershop quartets. They all had small carbon footprints. It would be simply to bring all of that back.
The same goes for sporting events. Then there’s Disneyworld and Disneyland. Really? We need those places that produce huge emissions, themselves, plus all the travelling by their customers (how many daily flights are there in and out of Orlando?)?
I would contribute to XR if they glued themselves to the gates of Paramount, Disney, Universal Studios. And I would contribute a substantial amount if they confronted Jane Fonda with a petition to SHUT DOWN HOLLYWOOD, and demanded she be the first signatory. If they all really believed that CO2 is the greatest existential threat to Man, then there is NO justification for Hollywood to exist at all!
I used to wonder how mass murderers like Pol Pot managed to get into power, and then I read your post and realized that some people are just so full of hypocrisy, they simply are begging to get their wish
All must be allowed to the XR climate warriors so that they can implement their brilliant actions everywhere to save the planet :
Petit_Barde
Ive only seen a few minutes, but lord above LOLol. I heard rave music, they all look high, stoned, wasted.. I do not want these people representing humanity… No way!! Also please everybody share that video
Green leaders are idiots. If “little” people stops flying then, soon after, no one flies for long.
The entire worldwide civil flying infra-structure is built on the contributions from mass travel.
Weather & navaids down, ETOPS will collapse due to a lack of alternates, air traffic control and it’s safety aspects will instantly become dysfunctional short of funds and, finally, no one would distillate kerosene for such a small demand.
A situation that would quickly limit the lucky ones to cross-country hops in a chaotic decaying fleet with marginal safety statistics as industry will not be able to supply innovation and components to a profitable market.
They can of course nationalize all aviation resources and turn it in what climate science already is: -A state funded parade of cumulative incompetence.
We really need to stop taking the bait. Extinction Rebellion is run by postmodern neo-marxists, who, as a matter of philosophical principle, don’t care one whit about climate change or any other ‘issue’. They are rebelling against Western thought, Western civilization and the capitalism that makes Western civilization thrive and prosper. Western civilization is built on hierarchies of competence in valued skills, and since they have no valued skills, they want to destroy it and replace it with a systems that reward them for being useless! The only systems that do that are bureaucracy and socialism.
Issues are just tools to gain power and control. There is no genuine concern for the climate or anything else, other than power and control. People with power and control can go to Costa Rico Resorts anytime they want.
That’s the whole point.
People aren’t so green, or maybe they are. Time will tell. In the meantime, it’s good to be Green.
“A few months ago actress Emma Thompson flew 5400 miles to participate in an Extinction Rebellion anti-flying protest”
First Class too.
The UK’s Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) based in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, has recently told BP that it will no longer accept financial support from BP because BP is a wicked fossil fuel company.
In January 2020 the RSC is taking Timon of Athens on tour to the USA – Washington DC and New York. How are they going to get to the USA and how are the theatres in which they perform going to be heated?
I sniff hypocrisy!
Stoic
They will go on the same 5 million pound fossil fuel powered boat the co2 seeing puppet took, then they will ride horses between Dc and new york Lolol. The stupidity of these people is unbelievable
Oh you mean Greta Getaways.
A sign of things to come. Maybe with a little wink of the eye from the Tributes of Panem or the handmaiden’s tale. Climate extremists consider themselves part of the privileged class for which all the restrictions they want to foist upon us don’t count. But it also shows extreme arrogance. How did they think that this would not break?
Bit like the guy in Australia doing rebellion protests while living with Mummy and Daddy in their waterside mansion. They seem to just be egotistical attention seekers.
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/bikini-model-sisters-of-uni-dropout-activist-who-lives-in-his-parents-waterfront-mansion-support-the-green-extremist-as-hes-arrested-for-the-sixth-time-and-family-plans-to-ask-you-to-pay-his-fines/ar-AAFqAto
Yep but surely this bloke will save us all….
Mike
What did I just watch 😢 How are celebrities supporting these people?? Is life that boring that these people need to sound/look uneducated, just to have five minutes of fame? This board is made of plastic, his clothes to, the blue milk crates are pure plastic..
”What did I just watch 😢”
The second coming …obviously 🙂
We need to tell them about the invisible bridge going over the grand canyon…
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2213787-extinction-rebellion-founder-calls-for-mass-psychedelic-disobedience/