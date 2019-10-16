Holiday Flights are OK for Extinction Rebellion Climate Leaders

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t James Delingpole; In 2016 Extinction Rebellion founder Gail Bradbrook boasted on social media or taking an expensive holiday flight to Costa Rica, racking up around 11,000 air miles for the round trip.

‘Hypocrisy’ of Extinction Rebellion founder’s 11,000-mile trip to Costa Rica as she boasted of taking a luxury long-haul holiday on social media

XR leader Gail Bradbrook had £2,500 stay at New Life Iboga resort in Costa Rica

Trip racked up a 2.6 ton carbon footprint – a quarter of a Brit’s year average

She said the holiday was ‘filled with nature and warm sea’ on Facebook post

Tory MP Paul Scully says it is ‘blind hypocrisy’ from group disrupting travel plans

By DANIEL MARTIN POLICY EDITOR FOR THE DAILY MAIL

PUBLISHED: 11:59 AEDT, 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 AEDT, 14 October 2019

The founder of the eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion boasted of a luxury long-haul holiday on social media just three years ago.

Gail Bradbrook racked up 11,000 air miles when she flew to Costa Rica in 2016 to stay at the £2,500 luxury New Life Iboga resort.

The 47-year-old, pictured, helped to set up the protest group last year and it has called for a drastic reduction in the number of flights taken.

But Dr Bradbrook’s Central American trip had a carbon footprint of 2.6 tonnes – a quarter of the amount that the average Briton emits in a whole year.

…