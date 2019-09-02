Extinction Rebellion co-founder reveals she was inspired to begin the climate change protest movement after taking ‘psychedelic medicines’ as group shuts down central Manchester
- Gail Bradbrook, 47, said she ‘prayed in a deep way’ while taking substances
- She told BBC Inside Out West that her prayer was answered within a month
- Protests have since caused road and commuter chaos around the country
- Latest disruption brought to Deansgate area of Manchester on Friday
One of the co-founders of Extinction Rebellion has revealed she began the movement after taking ‘psychedelic medicines’ – just days following the shutdown of central Manchester by climate protesters.
Gail Bradbrook, 47, a molecular biologist, said she ‘prayed in a deep way’ while taking the substances on a retreat.
She told a BBC Inside Out West documentary that her prayer was answered within a month, with Extinction Rebellion formed last year.
Since then, protests in London and around the country have caused chaos, with a week of protests in July causing widespread disruption in the capital and the latest protest in Manchester on Friday bringing misery to drivers.
Ms Bradbrook said: ‘I’ve always been interested in how things change, in social change,’ she told the documentary.
‘I was involved in the animal rights movement as a young woman, I’ve been involved in thinking about gender and issues around racism and so on.
‘It was a really intense experience and I actually prayed for what I called the codes for social change, I thought there must be something I don’t understand, and within a month my prayer was literally answered.’
Extinction Rebellion began in Stroud, Gloucestershire, with large protests spreading quickly across the UK.
Dr Bradbrook described how it started with around 12 people in her house but went global within a year.
‘We know we’ve got about 100,000 people on the database in the UK and we reach about a million people with the social media,’ she said.
‘We’ve got 130 groups across the UK. We’re in 59 countries and it’s growing all the time.’
The movement has three demands for the UK Government: to declare a climate and ecological emergency; to act to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2025; and to create and be led by the decisions of a citizens’ assembly on climate and ecological justice.
During the documentary, cameras were allowed into an Extinction Rebellion meeting in Stroud.
A number of those taking part in the meeting are seen holding each other and crying.
Simon Bramwell, another co-founder, told the BBC: ‘Depending on the group, we’ll have prayers. We have a lot of Christians and Quakers involved in Extinction Rebellion.
That explains a lot…
The enemy within!
We’ve got a group of them in our town. They harass us at a stop-light to take a paper fact-sheet from them — “Don’t you care if your grandchildren live???!!”. Me — I could only think the tree that had died to make that paper… sniff.
If these idiots could only understand that the only impending existential threat civilization faces is if they get their way and something like the new green deal gets implemented.
Never mind psychedelic substances. For those that know the recipes, the Social Media is an excellent means to dispense Magic Mushrooms.
I took psychedelic substances and realised that politics and the media was just a muppet show and we were all being lied to.
At the time I dismissed it as a paranoid fantasy.
50 years later I realised it was true.
And I necessarily conclude that the continuing actions of Gail Bradbrook with her Extinction Rebellion are the permanent effects of having once taken those mind-altering drugs.
“A mind is a terrible thing to waste.” — slogan originated by Arthur Fletcher, former head of the UNCF
Further confirmation that dingbatitis is fuelled by drugs.
All government buildings, particularly the UN, should have their wastewater sampled for drugs in order to assess the extent of addiction and what specific drugs have the greatest impact on the malady.
And she uses fossil fuels every day! the HYPOCRITE! flaming hypocrisy.
That’s what they call drug users now? Molecular biologists?
“One pill makes you smaller, the other makes you tall…And the ones that mother gives you don’t do anything at all. Just ask Alice/Gail…..”
Hmm… I have been using psilocybin mushrooms to get over my depression, and I think they work very well for that (if done wisely) . Anyways, I feel that they could be one main reason that I started to question the mainstream climate change discourse. They are powerful tools for break all kind of learned mindsets and social programming.
The source of this story is questionable. Is the poster absolutely sure the National Lampoon has not started a comeback, or that it might come from a deliberate hoax? When we were doing psychedelics in the 1970’s, we warned each other that that batch of Windowpane made people paranoid. It was so ’60s to think chemicals made you profound, rather than effed up.
Extinction Rebellion, is that Pro Life then?
Goodness me, net zero green house gases by 2025.. who will transport their food from Europe or the rest of the world, how will people get to work, how will the ambulance or police serve work? What if the fire brigade is needed? You can just say “Stop” with out giving another viable solution to our transport needs! The british trains and buses are packed solid in the mornings and evenings, if everybody gave up their cars and vans, nobody would be able to get to work or get home in the evening.
She’s on “psychedelic medicines.” Enough said….
Zen Buddhists work on puzzles called koans. The idea of a koan is that it defeats logical reasoning. In the process a practitioner is likely to experience something like an epiphany. What she does then is trot over to her roshi who will explain to her why her supposed epiphany is wrong. So, that leads me to believe that the vast majority of people’s epiphanies are wrong. The trouble is that they will strongly be convinced that they have discovered the wisdom of the ages. That can cause them to do really stupid stuff.
I bet a buck that’s what happened to Ms. Bradbrook.