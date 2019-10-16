There are three types of climate change denier, and most of us are at least one

Last week, amid the cacophony of reactions to Greta Thunberg’s appearance before the United Nations Climate Action Summit, a group of self-proclaimed “prominent scientists” sent a registered letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The letter, headed “There is no climate emergency”, urged Guterres to follow:
…a climate policy based on sound science, realistic economics and genuine concern for those harmed by costly but unnecessary attempts at mitigation.
The group, supported by 75 Australian business and industry figures, along with others around the world, obviously rejects the scientific consensus on climate change. But this missive displays remarkably different tactics to those previously used to stymie climate action.
The language of climate change denial and inaction has transformed. Outright science denial has been replaced by efforts to reframe climate change as natural, and climate action as unwarranted.
However, this is just another way of rejecting the facts, and their implications for us. Denial can take many forms.
Shades of denial
The twin phenomena of denial and inaction are related to one another, at least in the context of climate change. They are also complex, both in the general sense of “complicated and intricate”, and in the technical psychological sense of “a group of repressed feelings and anxieties which together result in abnormal behaviour”.
In his book States of Denial, the late psychoanalytic sociologist Stanley Cohen described three forms of denial. Although his framework was developed from analysing genocide and other atrocities, it applies just as well to our individual and collective inaction in the face of the overwhelming scientific evidence of human-induced climate change.
The first form of denial is literal denial. It is the simple, conscious, outright rejection that something happened or is happening – that is, lying. One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts, among others, have at one time or another maintained this position – outright denial that climate change is happening (though Senator Hanson now might accept climate change but denies any human contribution to it).
Interestingly, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday blamed “climate change deniers” in his own government for blocking any attempt to deal with climate change, resulting paradoxically in higher energy prices today.
It is tempting to attribute outright denial to individual malice or stupidity, and that may occasionally be the case. More worrying and more insidious, though, is the social organisation of literal denial of climate change. There is plenty of evidence of clandestine, orchestrated lying by vested interests in industry. If anyone is looking for a conspiracy in climate change, this is it – not a collusion of thousands of scientists and major science organisations.
The second form of denial is interpretive denial. Here, people do not contest the facts, but interpret them in ways that distort their meaning or importance. For example, one might say climate change is just a natural fluctuation or greenhouse gas accumulation is a consequence, not a cause, of rising temperatures. This is what we saw in last week’s letter to the UN.
The most insidious form of denial
The third and most insidious form is implicatory denial. The facts of climate change are not denied, nor are they interpreted to be something else. What is denied or minimised are the psychological, political, and moral implications of the facts for us. We fail to accept responsibility for responding; we fail to act when the information says we should.
Of course, some are unable to respond, financially or otherwise, but for many, implicatory denial is a kind of dissociation. Ignoring the moral imperative to act is as damning a form of denial as any other, and arguably is much worse.
The treatment of Thunberg, and the vigour with which people push away reminders of that which they would rather not deal with, illustrate implicatory denial. We are almost all guilty, to some extent, of engaging in implicatory denial. In the case of climate change, implicatory denial allows us to use a reusable coffee cup, recycle our plastic or sometimes catch a bus, and thus to pretend to ourselves that we are doing our bit.
Almost none of us individually, or we as a nation, has acted as we ought on the science of climate change. But that does not mean we can’t change how we act in the future. Indeed, there are some recent indications that, as with literal denial, implicatory denial is becoming an increasingly untenable psychological position.
While it is tempting, and even cathartic, to mock the shrill responses to Thunberg from literal and interpretive deniers, we would do well to ponder our own inherent biases and irrational responses to climate change.
For instance, we tend to think we are doing more for the planet than those around us (and we can’t all be right). We also tend to think literal deniers are much more common in our society than they in fact are.
These are just two examples of common strategies we use to deny our own responsibility and culpability. They make us feel better about what little we actually do, or congratulate us for accepting the science. But they are ultimately self-defeating delusions. Instead of congratulating ourselves on agreeing with the basic scientific facts of climate change, we need to push ourselves to action.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
HT/Clyde Spencer
152 thoughts on “There are three types of climate change denier, and most of us are at least one”
Lysenko must be rolling in laughter…
The worst denier is Mother Nature.
Communists always dreamed of commanding winds and rains.
King Cnut was more knowledgeable about environmental change 1,000 years ago, than most of our recent college graduates.
!!
Authors of the above imbecilic screed are:
Iain Walker, Professor of Psychology, University of Canberra – with zero or negative scientific competence.
Zoe Leviston, Postdoctoral research fellow, Edith Cowan University – no comment.
Their analytical approach is to start with a blatant falsehood, then to hypothesize with god-like superiority on the alleged failings of those who state that the falsehood is… false.
O yes – to clarify for the green-brownshirts, I was asked to sign the petition and I did so – it is well-written and accurate.
Regards, Allan (aka Allen) MacRae
ALLAN MACRAE
My abiding regret is, I wasted three minutes of my life reading that drivel.
This article is a diabolical form of ad hominem attack. They can’t win the debate with logical argumentation, so they resort to labeling their opponents as mentally defective.
They are also condemning their own True Believers, although not quite so vigorously or with the same degree of opprobrium, when they say that simply having the “correct opinion” on the issue is not enough.
They are subtly raising the stakes for everyone: Whatever it is you are saying or doing, it is no where near enough.
they resort to labeling their opponents as mentally defective.
SOP in the communist dictatorships. They’re just following that playbook.
@Nicholas McGinley
This will inevitably devolve into a Marxist purity spiral, each round will purge those that were not the Truest of True Believers, until there are none left at all. After all, Communism is always one purge away from utopia.
There are three types of stupid in increasing order of severity- plain stupid, pet hamster stupid, and psychology prof stupid, (Jordan Peterson excepted).
“The group, supported by 75 Australian business and industry figures, along with others around the world, obviously rejects the scientific consensus on climate change. But this missive displays remarkably different tactics to those previously used to stymie climate action.”…..
There is no “scientific consensus“….PERIOD !
They had 3 times to try to get it right, but missed all three times.
Climate changes, always has, always will. So there’s that.
The only thing that is contested is that any perceived climate change is due to the 20 PPM of CO2 that humans emit every year. The other 380 PPM of CO2 is emitted and absorbed by the earth each year.
THAT is what ‘climate denial’ is about.
The annual increase of CO2 is about 2 ppm; I had read somewhere that from worldwide estimates of total fossil fuel consumption humanity emits about 4 ppm of CO2 (this may be an old number, and currently it’s somewhat more). This is a lot smaller that your 20 ppm. But the important fact is the annual increase in the atmosphere is ~ 2 ppm, and the rest of that emitted from fossil fuel consumption is absorbed mostly by the oceans, which lowers the pH by a tiny unmeasurable amount.
Mayor of Venus
I’ve read several times that it’s 2ppm.
I believe the amount of CO2 being created is enough to raise the atmospheric concentration by 4ppm/yr. However the actual increase is only 2ppm/yr. The difference is mostly being absorbed by the biosphere.
It has been since the Murry Salby videos posted here by our fine host Anthony that I have delved that deeply into the Carbon Cycle.
The Consensus View is that half of the “missing CO2 emissions” goes into a sink of terrestrial plant life whereas the other half is absorbed into the inorganic carbonate system in the oceans. There is compelling evidence for this division because not only is analytical chemistry accurate enough to track the atmospheric CO2 concentration, there are extremely precise measurements of atmospheric O2.
The organic, terrestrial photosynthetic sink returns O2 to the atmosphere whereas the inorganic ocean sink does not.
Of course there is the strong evidence from the Wood for Trees site of temperature-driven CO2 emission, but what I said about the net balance is as reliable as anything about the Carbon Cycle can get.
Pouring concrete emits a lot of CO2. Humans pour a LOT of concrete every year. It’s not just the burning of “fossil” fuels. There are other sources caused by human activity.
Not that I’m suggesting CO2 is a bad thing, as the plants love the stuff, and we could use a lot more of it.
I’ve read that concrete re-absorbs that CO2, or most of it, over the years.
IMO, when they talk about climate change and global warming, what they essentially mean is climate catastrophism. That is the true and essential orthodox faith. As long as we don’t commit the heresy of denying that core doctrine, we can have all kinds of differing opinions on the matter and still be considered orthodox and acceptable by the tribe.
Yes!
They are not just talking about what they assert are “the facts” regarding the climate regimes of the planet, but the entire end of the world doomsday monger ideology that they believe must necessarily go along with it.
Once again we hear from people who assert to be talking about other people and groups, but what they are saying is exactly and completely true only of themselves and the group with which they identify.
The first form of denial is literal denial
such as when climate alarmists deny that climate changes naturally and instead claim it’s all man’s fault?
The second form of denial is interpretive denial
such as when climate alarmists interpret every “extreme” weather event as a result of man’s CO2 emissions?
The third and most insidious form is implicatory denial
such as when climate alarmists implicate a “conspiracy of big oil” for why everybody doesn’t agree with their first two forms of denial?
Once again, leftist/alarmists project their own behaviors onto the other side.
Yes – the first clue is that they call themselves “The Conversation”, while denying opposing opinions, or you know, having a conversation
The emergent usage to “have conversation around x” replacing plain spoken “have a talk about” puzzled me at first, until it slowly dawned that “x” was usually some form of wrong thinking as in, “We need to have a conversation, Comrade…”
Yup, it’s the “Con” in “conversation”! (like the con in “consensus”)
Good one Greg61!
It’s worse than that, they actually have a position of actively censoring any comments (conversation) that goes against the alarmist narrative.
From the horses mouth:
https://theconversation.com/climate-change-deniers-are-dangerous-they-dont-deserve-a-place-on-our-site-123164
Projection is the hallmark of the progressives and left. If they are accusing people of some action, you can be certain they are deeply invested in exactly that action. You know, denial of science in areas they don’t like, lying, deceiving, industry corruption. It’s well over that 97% they attribute to consensus. It’s virtually 100%.
‘If they are accusing people of some action, you can be certain they are deeply invested in exactly that action.’
That’s why they thought of it!
Joel Snider
They are so dishonest they don’t realise they are doing it. Most of them are psychopaths, and most of those without the endearing characteristics of a typical example.
Oh, I think there’s a large portion that know very well – mostly in the upper echelons. The trick to being a fair-minded person is deciding who’s who, in order to treat them accordingly. Although stakes are high enough that it’s hard to be patient with the rank and file marching brooms.
It’s hard to blame people for what they’re taught, but that doesn’t mean we have to tolerate it.
It’s all they’ve got, they can’t imagine that there is any other world view.
In their mind; if they’re doing it, then everybody else is also.
Someone posted a Tucker Carlson monologue recently in which he said it quite plainly: Whatever the left is accusing others of, we can be sure of at least one thing: They themselves are doing exactly that thing.
Absolutely! One example that stood out to me was this…
shrill responses to Thunberg
Greta was the party making faces and pointing fingers in an over the top holier-than-thou performance, complete with “how dare you!”’s.
We just laughed at her, and anyone who takes her seriously. Nothing shrill. We don’t do shrill. That’s the M.O. of alarmists.
Just found out hopping a bus is a Venial (if not Mortal) Sin in the Church of Gaia. ‘Bout time actual scientists stood loud and proud to discredit this moonbat religion.
Perfectly stated. Thanks.
another:
When communists try to equate carbon / C, a solid, with carbon dioxide / CO2, a gas.
Denial of the sun in all aspects, denial of clouds, denial of ocean cycles, denial of cosmic rays, short: denial of facts 😀
I always love when people tell me what I am, based on their own predetermined opinions.
How exactly have progressives managed to cast themselves as anti-bigotry? Seems to me, they represent a totality of bigotry. Certainly of hypocrisy. Absolute and without fail.
I find it had to believe, the 2 authors of this garbage article have received funding from CSIRO.
See CSIRO.au
Utterly and completely missing the point: the term denier has been used and was coined to associate anyone questions global warming/climate change/climate emergency with those that deny the Holocaust. It’s a pejorative term from the outset and oddly enough is essentially, in my mind at least, an instant “Godwin” violation that renders anyone using it as unwilling to have meaningful discussion. The first thing you do is hurl an insult? Yeah, you’re really rational.
Now, how many types of climate Believers are there?
Let’s see, we have:
the bandwagoners
the brainwashed
those paid to Believe
those wanting to act out
the congenitally stupid
I’ll stop there. Too many to count.
I’d break them down into two much simpler categories – followers, and leaders who give them enemies to hate.
I’m the CO2 efficacy denier.
However, climate change could be catastrophic particularly if leads to another long overdue ice age.
We know that climate changes with irregular intervals based on historical and physical myths. It may be inferred that there will be monotonic change, certainly; but, there is no evidence that it is a progressive process within an observable frame of reference. I suppose we could indulge the precautionary principle, and preemptively engage in planned population and similar policies to reduce the anthropogenic footprint.
Which the elimination of fossil fuels would make particularly difficult to deal with.
It is interesting that in these kinds of articles (and there have been many), the underlying, unstated assumption, is that CAGW is real. Therefore, those who disagree must be wrong. The best defense that is usually presented is the “consensus” argument. Based on the unsupported belief that skeptics are wrong, these psycho-sleuths then engage in projection and denial to defend their belief. Unfortunately, it is not unlike the behavior of children who have issues of self-esteem and try to make themselves feel better by denigrating others. So, instead of presenting us with facts, they present us with insults. They are really making the case that they are wrong, and have no evidence to support their belief. Strangely, they don’t see how pathetic they are.
I especially like how they dismiss the “self-proclaimed” prominent researchers out of hand and then rely on the word of a brainwashed 16 year old.
They don’t see how pathetic they are because they stay in their echo chamber of dunces and gaslight each other. If only we could drag some media-proclaimed prominent researchers out of those circle jerks for some sort of public debate with the self-proclaimed prominent researchers to settle this.
I was thinking that they themselves are self proclaimed experts and deciders of what is true.
A moment of thought on this makes it obvious why they find this so galling.
Their own self proclaimed expertise and omniscience is the keystone of their self -granted (and completely and obviously unjustified) authority to pontificate.
I can’t let this quoted comment slip by unmodified , …….
Clyde I agree. As I read this article I had to keep reminding myself that it was written by an alarmist because much of it fits quiet nicely with explaining an alarmists irrational denial of observational facts.
Actually, it’s also interesting how the underlying, unstated assumption is that deniers believe the climate isn’t changing or don’t believe there’s a change that requires attention and adaptation. Whether or not you think there’s an emergency, no one denies that it’s happening and that we’ll need to adapt.
The alarmists always manage to make skeptics look stupid by consistently phrasing the question as:
“Is Climate Change Real?” or “Is there a Climate Emergency?” as if anyone denied the reality of climate change or the necessity of adapting to it.
Make no mistake: While the climate has always changed, and sometimes dramatically, most of what they are talking about is weather, and most of the changes shown by their graphs and charts is manufactured via alterations and plain old making crap up.
There is very little change in recent years and decades, and none once one looks at the true range of natural variability over the past 100-140 years of so.
We are in a remarkably stable and clement period.
Obfuscating that happy fact is among their most successful lies.
And perhaps the second-most necessary prerequisite of alarmist.
The first-most is the notion that global warming is what is dangerous, and all change is bad…unless it is a return to the disastrous cold of the preindustrial LIA…which would apparently be good.
After all, any warming which has occurred is relative to the recent past, which is demonstrably the worst cold spell since the onset of the current interglacial period of the ongoing ICE AGE we are in.
And some of us are in that state of denial, not because of anything to do with the science, but because of the morally bankrupt behaviour of the theory’ proponents. After all, mendacity and hypocrisy leave a bad taste.
The worst thing I’ve read is an article from a psychologist in Germany who as leader of the German Psychiatry Society “diagnosed” such “deniers” as people in urgent need of therapy. He even mentioned that he and his colleagues should be ready to treat these people against their will “for their own good”! I immediately began to think about the Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, author of “The Gulag Archipelago”, who was imprisoned in an asylum. Fortunately, this Psychologist was not supported by his colleagues….
By the way here is an abstract of it ( in German…) : https://www.eike-klima-energie.eu/2019/10/13/bayerische-psychotherapeutenkammer-klimaleugner-psychisch-krank/
I see that it’s no longer climate denier, but climate liar (Klimaleugner), lest anyone have doubts about motivation or culpability.
I do not deny that they are delusional.
“These are just two examples of common strategies we use to deny our own responsibility and culpability. They make us feel better about what little we actually do, or congratulate us for accepting the science. But they are ultimately self-defeating delusions.”
Hey even a blind squirrel finds an acorn every once in awhile. But in this case the “squirrel” is literally too dumb to realize it’s an acorn.
Amusing how these folks think they’re diagnosing somebody else while they have no clue they’re looking in the mirror.
“… most insidious form is implicatory denial. What is denied or minimised are the psychological, political, and moral implications of the facts for us. We fail to accept responsibility for responding; we fail to act when the information says we should.”
If we take this at its intended meaning, then every IPCC author/scientist who flies multiple times to meetings around the world is a denier. They fail to act accordingly when the information (their own information) says they should. Even Shrill Greta failed to take responsibility for the sail boat crewmembers’ carbon footprints from flying between Europe and NYC, so she is denier.
This hypocrisy (do as I say, not as I do) of course exposes the vacuous nature and intellectual stupidity that underpins the entire global Climate Change alarmist movements. Their climate alarmists near universal rejection of nuclear power exposes the movement for what it is — socialist, anti-capitalist, authoritarian.
The best policy action is to ignore Climate Change alarmist claims. And then when elections come around, vote out of office any politician who falls under its sway, for they are merely using it for their own power advancement against reason, against individual liberties, and accepting a collectivist movement for their own personal advancement.
A “denier” with self injuring behavior: Obama who buys a multimillion dollar ocean front property….
If these people really believed in CAGW, they wouldn’t do that….
The carbon footprint of 0’s private jet travels between his multi-million dollar homes in DC and MV, and the Secret Service personal protection/security detail that goes along, is a billionaire’s level carbon footprint.
It’s an elitist’s attitude that unequivocally says, “The Climate Change sacrifices demanded are for the little people”. That is, you and me, not thee.
Sigh.
“It is the simple, conscious, outright rejection that something happened or is happening”
The thing that has happened and is happening is the weather.
I’m repeatedly and perpetually reminded that climate isn’t weather.
By definition, climate NEVER “happens”! You have to calculate and then imagine it, for God’s sake!
Andrew
And … don’t forget, there is no such thing as a “global” climate. The weather in the tropics is way different that that of the arctic/antarctic. Portland is way different than Florida. No comparison between the Rain Forest and the Sahara. THUS …. not only does Climate never happen … GLOBAL CLIMATE is flat out impossible.
It’s all B.S.
You are quite correct, Dr. Deanster. You get my Gold Star * for today!
Andrew
IMO, most CACA skeptics accept that CO2 is a GHG, but recognize that the global climatic effect of adding a fourth molecule of plant food per 10,000 dry air molecules is negligible. The biological effect however is highly beneficial to plants and other living things.
Over the vast majority of the planet, H2O swamps the temperature effect of the fourth CO2 molecule, as it would a fifth and sixth, were they to enrich our atmosphere. In the wet tropics, water vapor is 100 times more abundant than CO2, and on average across the whole globe, some 50 times or more. Over the high, dry South Pole, where its effect should be greatest, no warming has been observed since records have been kept there.
John
Just to be the Devil’s Advocate, how do you justify dismissing the effects of CO2 on temperature, while acknowledging the beneficial effect on plants?
It is possible to run a very simple experiment and prove the beneficial effects on plants.
I am unaware of a demonstrable proof of concept (at the correct scale) for atmospheric warming by additional CO2. Further, even if you demonstrate warming, I believe warming is net beneficial at this point.
My careful reading suggests he did not deny any effect on temperature.
Indeed. He specifically stated an acceptance “that CO2 is a GHG” but that “Over the vast majority of the planet, H2O swamps the temperature effect of the fourth CO2 molecule, as it would a fifth and sixth, were they to enrich our atmosphere” In other words the temperature effect is extremely small and negligible compared to the effect from H2O
Clyde, it’s simple plant biology. CO2 is the building block of carbon-based lifeforms.
You can do a simple experiment to see for yourself. Take two greenhouses regulated at the same temperature. In one greenhouse have a high concentration of CO2 (as most greenhouse operators do) and in the other greenhouse have a lower concentration of CO2. Observe in which green house the plants grow best.
More CO2 in the air not only promotes plant growth, but saves water, so vegetation can spread into drier regions. A plant can leave its leaf stomata open for less time and still get the CO2 it needs to make sugar. Thus, it loses less water, the other sugar feedstock, and source of the O2 we animals breath.
…. and to add to the above comments, the decline in added radiative activity of CO2 is logarithmic (governed by an approximation of the Beer-Lambert Law), whereas assimilation of CO2 into plants via the Calvin cycle is linear.
That’s easy. No-one denies that without CO2 all plants, and therefore all animals die. There is no need to acknowledge that. But quantifying the effect of CO2 on temperature is very much a matter that can ce debated.
I don’t dismiss possible temperature effects. Indeed, it’s possible for a fourth CO2 molecule to warm or cool its locale, depending upon location and local conditions. I just don’t think that significant global warming from CO2 enrichment is in evidence.
Humans also do other things to affect local and regional climate besides adding a bit more trace gas, vital to life, to the air. IMO we can’t state with confidence even the sign of net human influence on global climate. But in any case, it’s not a major factor.
The beneficial biological effect of more plant food in the air would be enhanced by slight warming, where, when and if that happens.
It’s about the wavelengths.
http://clivebest.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/2010/01/595px-atmospheric_transmission.png
This shows that there are some wavelengths that CO2 absorbs that H2O does not. You can argue the impact of these wavelengths, but no amount of water vapor will ‘over power’ the effects of CO2 in these wavelengths.
Two of CO2’s three absorption peaks overlap water’s, including its major peak at 15 microns. The other that roughly coincides with one of water’s lows is minor.
Please read Clive Best’s whole article from which you posted the bands comparison to see why the atmosphere is effectively saturated, such that the effect of doubling CO2 would be negligible.
http://clivebest.com/blog/?p=1169
I’m an Outspoken denier.
I don’t care WHO is around, or WHAT other people think of me.
As far as possible, I try to discern the difference between facts and fallacies. I reject fallacies. I accept facts.
The question is :
– what facts are they talking about ?
Climategate ? The Hockey Stick ?
The fact that they are convinced of it. That fact.
To them, the voices in their heads only deal in facts.
It would be sad, except that it will manifest itself in some other form of denial that normal people will have to deal with. These sociopaths will never accept responsibility for their actions, even if Judges make them pay the reparations, for example to the children whose lives they have massively negatively impacted.
“The question is :
– what facts are they talking about ?”
It would have to be the fraudulent Hockey Stick they are using as “evidence”. What else is there?
There’s a greenhouse gas theory but from that, noone can figure out how much, if any, net heat additional CO2 would add to the atmosphere. There is a possiblity that no net heat is added by CO2.. So that can’t be their evidence. The Global Climate Models are way off. And they are not evidence of anything anyway, they are just predictions of the future. So that’s not evidence. No tropical hot spot as predicted by the alarmists. No evidence there. The True Global Temperature profile is the one represented by the unmodified U.S. surface temperature chart where the 1930’s was as warm as today which, in itself, blows up the human-caused climate change speculation, so no evidence there.
There is no evidence for human-caused climate change/global warming as far as I can see.
Someone ought to challenge these authors to provide some of this evidence they are so sure exists. They couldn’t prove humans are affecting the Earth’s climate if their lives depended on proving it. Tell them I said so. 🙂 Tell them (or any other alarmist) to prove me wrong. Their certainty is based on nothing but delusional thinking. It’s delusional when you claim there is evidence and there is no evidence.
There have been many projections based on climate “settled science” and its climate models.
I do not deny that what they’ve said should have happened by now, hasn’t happened.
Therefore, I deny there is any “settled science” to support drastic and economically destructive actions to prevent yet more projections.
Grrrrreta can scowl and say “How dare you!” all she wants.
(She should say that to herself in front of mirror every morning.)
PS Speaking of Grrrreta, remember those “Where’s Waldo?” books? Maybe a Google Maps sidebar for “Where’s Grrrreta?”? 😎
The language of climate Belief and proposed action changes so often, no one can keep track, not even the Believers themselves. They are continually falling over themselves. It’s hilarious.
This article illustrates the remarkable advancement the left has made in ad hominem attacks and appeals to authority. There is no actual substance to the article at all, much like the climate change crisis itself. Iain and Zoe could have saved a lot of ink by just writing: “People who disagree with me on climate change are poo-poo heads, because my mommy said so!” That is really what they have written, but with a lot more big words, to hide the fact that they are behaving like ill-mannered 5 year olds.
Plus infinity!
I took a look at the original article in The Conversation and noted the following advisement”
“Comments are open for 72 hours but may be closed early if there is a high risk of comments breaching our standards.” That is followed by the first moderator comment: “Comments on this article will be open during business hours. This is to ensure we can actively moderate them in line with our community standards.”
Now how do they determine “high risk?” I suspect that they make that determination if there is a ground swell of critical comments that they feel compelled to delete. Consider “moderate” to be equivalent to “delete.”
Put my comment on Goebbels there and see high risk.
High risk means not truthy, as Bush used to say, but truthful.
What makes Goebbels blush in other words.
There is a solution to Global Warming. If the “consensus” is correct, and AGW is real, then CO2 emissions by humanity must be reduced. One way to do this is to convert to modern (Gen IV) and safe Nuclear Power. No CO2 emitted by Nukes. No particulate emission. No danger of meltdown. No intermittence problem as with wind or solar.
There is a solution to Global Cooling. If the “consensus” is wrong, in fact backwards, then an Ice Age Cometh. Nuclear Power works to provide the needed warmth.
If the Climate just drifts along, Nuclear Power, is viable. In fact, if, due to the magnetic disruption on Earth, a CME (worse than the Carrington event) were to come, Nuclear Power enables smaller disconnected grids reducing the damage from such an event.
“In the last 30 years, the rate of distance that the magnetic north pole moves per year has sped up from about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) per year to around 55 kilometers (34 miles) per year. ” — NOAA.gov
The last 100 years the pole moved approximately 2000 km. If the current speed doesn’t change, a further 5500 km the next century to northern Russia. If, however, the acceleration were to continue, a century would find it in the Bay of Bengal. The south magnetic pole is moving toward the Bay of Bengal. Go figure.
Magnetic Reversal? Catastrophic? Dunno.
The fact that almost no climate alarmist is insisting on immediate development of Gen IV nuclear is a clear indication that the are not really concerned about a climate crisis.
As a lukewarmist, I can agree that AGW is real. But it does not follow that CO2 emissions must be reduced at this time, because the changes are small and net beneficial for the rest of this century. There is no current “climate emergency”; our decedents should reconsider the “net beneficial” aspect at the beginning of the next century if CO2 exceeds 600 ppm by then. A lot of people seem the believe that the world as it is today is as good as can be, and any change will be scary and bad, especially if the change can be attributed to human activity.
If history is any guide, we will need the power in any case. I think Gen IV Nuclear is a fine solution, and can be not only portable but deployable incrementally. In a pinch, we could even retrofit some Nuclear submarines, sail them upriver, park ’em, and plug them into the grid infrastructure, perhaps even venting heat in Winter, where it might be beneficial.
If one really wants to implement the ‘precautionary principle’ with a ‘very ‘ long term view, going all the way up to and including the next glaciation, that would be the ticket. With the right amount of such power, we could make our own HydroCarbons if we needed to.
As usual, this entire blather-ridden essay is based on the incorrect assumption that any measurable “Climate Change” is manmade, and something that needs to be corrected…even beyond any of the theoretical amounts caused by mankind.
It is a load of dung.
I count myself as a Climate Change Denier in as much as nothing in the climate has changed to a condition that hasn’t existed before. I deny that CO2 is at unprecedented or dangerous levels. But I don’t deny the existence of the LIA, Medieval, Roman and Minoan Warm periods. Nor do I deny the existence of the Younger Dryas.
I terms of outright denial I think I’m denying less about the climate than the 97% concensus, or Medieval Warm Period Deniers as they should be called.
Those whose views are supported by the facts did not need pop-psychology , those whose views are not find great comfort in calling others ‘evil or stupid’ rather than prove how they are wrong .
All those who worry that human CO2 leads to catastrophic climate change are reality deniers.
Typical liberal projection, as usual, they project their own denial on to others to create scapegoats. Chilling.
I deny that we are seeing any unusual weather or climate.
As others have pointed out, the true deniers are those who “forget” that sea level was much higher during this interglacial. As far as I know, there is no dispute about that.
” … sent a registered letter … ”
Registered! Will they stop at nothing?
The longer the scam continues the more chance for skeptics taking hold. Witness the “climate emergency” meme being generated because they know they are losing ground to logic, common sense, and empirical evidence.
The worst denialists are those who deny that all the predictions made by those prophets of doom dressed in lab coats, aka publicly paid climatologists, have gone wrong. That is the worst denial.
And one definition of madness is: climate scientists tweaking their computer climate models, each time expecting the world to explode.
Charles The Moderator,
The article you have copied above says,
“The group, supported by 75 Australian business and industry figures, along with others around the world, obviously rejects the scientific consensus on climate change. But this missive displays remarkably different tactics to those previously used to stymie climate action.
The language of climate change denial and inaction has transformed. Outright science denial has been replaced by efforts to reframe climate change as natural, and climate action as unwarranted.
However, this is just another way of rejecting the facts, and their implications for us. Denial can take many forms.”
NO1 Absolutely not! That is falsehood.
I am one of the hundreds of signatories who has NOT “reframed” anything, for decades has consistently said climate has always changed, and has consistently pointed out that there is no evidence that human activity is affecting global climate change that has always happened naturally.
For example, this item I wrote a decade ago states all these matters.
http://allaboutenergy.net/environment/item/2208-letter-to-senator-james-inhofe-about-relying-on-ipcc-richard-courtney-uk
Incidentally, nothing in the link has become dated.
Richard
Thank you, but I’ll pass on the bottom line invitation to read the original article. The above summary alone provided enough fluff to last me for the next year or so.
This is article is a good example of one of my principles of pragmatic environmentalists (http://wp.me/p8hgeb-1v): “The more vociferous or louder the claims made by a stakeholder in any environmental issue, the more likely that the stakeholder is guilty of the same thing. Gary (https://rosebyanyothernameblog.wordpress.com/2016/12/21/reprisals-against-doe-scientists/) also observed this: “My experience is that the things people complain about loudly are so very frequently the same things of which they also are guilty. The inability to see oneself realistically is a fascinating human trait.”
Slightly OT, but confirming hypocrisy.
A woman in my neighborhood called me to day for advice regarding using her 6HP gasoline generator to charge her mobile phone and iPad. She has no electric connection to her home. A week earlier she lectured me about the good of GT and that we needed to stop using fossil fuels.
I advised her to sell the generator, buy a solar panel, an AGM battery, a MPPT regulator and eventually an inverter giving genuine sine wave for other appliances.
Response: It is more practical with the generator.
Typical of alarmists. Sacrifices are for other people, how dare you expect them to sacrifice.
Denial is simply a lie and propaganda.
Intended to shut down any actual scientific inquiry and analysis that does not agree with their doomsday ideology.
Sorry – we reject your “denial” propaganda. We insist on actual science, not pretend science that is just sheep’s clothing designed to obscure the propagandists’ wolf.
See – we refuse to play your game. You lose.
Science is a malleable concept that bends and kneels to sociopolitical constructs and priorities of quasi-religious choice and social justice.
No – science does not do that.
Fake science, or pretend science, or “political science”, does.
Crap.
1+1=2 always has and always will
A climate of consensus, models (i.e. hypotheses) lacking skill to hindcast let alone forecast without regular injections of brown matter (“tuning”), and other sociopolitical constructs.
Denial, huh. Another wicked solution? Very monochromatic. Where is the diversity, the colorful labels? Surely a planned projection.
This article implies that people fall into one of three categories. However, some people fall into all categories and even more. Here are categories of climate change understandings (I refrain from calling them beliefs as that implies faith where in fact there is data available for understanding rather than belief):
–Climate change is both natural and anthropogenic
–We don’t know what the optimum temperature of the earth is
–We understand that it is impossible to reduce fossil fuel emissions without harming the economy and peoples livelihood.
–We understand that the Wester World cannot cut CO2 emissions sufficient to counter the emissions of 3rd world countries trying to improve their economic situation
–We understand that intermittent power sources are unreliable and actually may not reduce or may actually increase GHG emissions depending on how you account for all factors involved in their LCA
–We understand that the climate of the past was warmer than that projected by the worst climate models and we understand that no one really know if this would be bad for mankind at all.
The list of reasons for not supporting the CAGW viewpoint is long and distinguished.
As I understand it, God’s (of the Bible) will cannot be denied. God has a plan, and that plan will happen, regardless of mankind’s role in it. What we call “Mother Nature” is God’s will for the environment mankind experiences at any given time, including earthquakes, volcanoes, all cyclonic activity, asteroid impacts, etc., etc. God is sovereign in all things. Mankind’s contribution to Mother Nature is dwarfed by Mother Nature, and we can no more change that than we can the orbit of Earth, or save ourselves from death. CAGW is silly talk; but God loves a good laugh, I’m sure. However, I am also confident that He is disappointed that we think it is all about us, when it is all about Jesus.
It’s all about something. It is definitely hubris to the nth degree to think that we are affecting climate in any significant way. There are certainly forces at work controling climate that are far more powerful than puny mankind. Cosmic and earthly forces, of which we only have an inkling.
Well said. Ditto.
The Tower of Babel comes to mind. This time with mankind trying to exceed and knowing better than God.
It didn’t end well then. And it will not end well this time either.
‘Clandestine, orchestrated lying’ – are they referring to Climategate?
X^) +10
Which denier type is the Atlantic Ocean?
https://i2.wp.com/www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
and that fusion ball in the sky?
https://i0.wp.com/solarscience.msfc.nasa.gov/images/bfly.gif
and the Pacific Ocean?
https://i1.wp.com/www.climate4you.com/images/PDO%20MonthlyIndexSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
and which denier type observes these charts and cycles relative to agenda science and agenda politics?
“Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.”
~ Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, Jan 1849 [in Les Guêpes]
Literally “The more it changes, the more it’s the same thing.”
One of the many tactics the Climate Liars use is their use of the phrase “climate change”, which for them can mean both natural climate change, which of course is real, and their mythical, made-up “manmade climate change”. They deliberately conflate the two, inferring that they are one and the same. It’s just another in their miriad ways of lying.
Is there even a generally accepted operational definition of what counts as “climate?” Surely it would need to encompass regions and what counts as a region. The climate at the top of the hill I live on is likely a couple of degrees warmer than that at the pond a couple of hundred feet lower. The forest is different than the cornfields, Hawaii than Minnesota, etc.
How many years of averaged weather does it take to consider a description in a region to be “climate.” 30 you say? Why? Are intervals of climate to be overlapping, that is if 30 years is the agreed length of time to determine climate, shall we count each day, week, month, year, or decade as a new interval to be compared to the previous intervals to determine whether or not their is change?
What are the determinants of what counts as a “change” in these descriptions? Don’t we run into a problem in that the proxies we must of necessity use back more than even a hundred years in most of the area of the globe are nothing like the measurements we have now? If we don’t know how much variability there was in the past, how do we even decide what counts as change?
Seems to me that these questions and many more need some answers before one gets on a soap box and makes statements about “climate change.”
Climatology is an actual science, climate scientism notwithstanding:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K%C3%B6ppen_climate_classification
They clearly, undeniably, charge their targets with genocide denial, i.e. Hol-o-caust denial. They use a book about that, as the undeniably clearly state.
When these people are pushing policies to rid the planned of 5 billion people, the optimum as Dr. Schellnhuber CBE often says, that would make Goebbels blush.
Greta’s handler prefers 500 million worthies. Not known if he was awarded a Commander of the British Empire CBE for that.
Now take Bank of England Chief Mark Carney with the Green Finance Initiative, GFI, better called the Task force for murder. Appeared twice around the IMF/World-Bank meetings; the subject of both events looks like global digital currency. At the IMF HQ1 at 10:00 Wednesday morning Oct. 16, Carney, Obama advisor Jason
Furman, and David Marcus (head of Facebook’s “Calibra” investment fund) are speaking on “Big Tech and the Future of Finance.” The second event is at Harvard’s Kennedy School of government: Carney and Larry Summers in “a conversation on the new international order” at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
This kind of bankers dictatorship will cause massive population reduction, for polite company, if tolerated. Of course they need bankers boys and girls to carry it out.
Mod: ye seemed to have missed the first post…
For the last 3 million years Earth has gone into and out of ice ages. Sheets miles thick covering the northern continents. To warm periods, warmer than today after this so called Anthropogenic Global Warming period of the last 50 years. In fact, the warming of the previous 50 years and the hundred before it, were identical to the most recent. From 1900 through 1945 the warming slope is identical to the 1980 through 2005 slope. After which it flattens.
Before you can convince me we are causing the warming, you must prove to why 1940 through 1945 and 1980 through 2005 are not caused by the same things happening.
Looking back through the proxies, CO2 rises after temperatures rise. A lag of a couple hundred years. Proven by the very Ice Cores used to prove global warming. The little Ice age ended a couple hundred years ago and we have been warming ever since. The overturning of the CO2 in the atmosphere, as proven by the Mauna Loa observations, again used to prove Global Warming, show that the cycle of CO2 is far greater than the input of CO2 from human activity.
Before you can convince me we are the sole cause in increasing CO2, you have to prove that it is not our coming out of the little ice age and the ocean out gassing the CO2 that is causing the bulk of the increase.
When we look back at historical records, there was a medieval warming period, and before that the Roman Climate optimum, and the Bronze age climate optimum and Holocene Climate Optimum, each one going back in time being warmer that the more recent one.
Before you can convince me that a bit of warming is going to be a disaster, you have to prove that these human flourishing periods of time where the climate was warmer than today were actually disastrous.
Anyways. You have a large amount of work to do, and you are starting from a position of weakness. As I have watched over the years as the global warming believers and scammers have cheated, lied and otherwise lowered their credibility.
Changing past temperatures always in one direction, to show the past cooler than it really was. Changing present temperatures to seem warmer than they really were. Fake warming rate.
Off topic but maybe not.
The Excommunication of Susan Crockford
Polar bear expert purged from the University of Victoria.
“An accomplished scientist and role model for young women has been expelled from the academic community. Like geologist Bob Carter before her, Susan Crockford has been stripped of her Adjunct Professor status by a university with which she has a long history. Why? Because she promotes facts and eschews climate activism.”
https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2019/10/16/the-excommunication-of-susan-crockford/
“”… blocking any attempt to deal with climate change, resulting paradoxically in higher energy prices today.”
The above is just the beginning. I imagine that as the real price effects of “renewables” on the costs of energy become more obvious (e.g., California, South Australia, Germany, California, etc.) statements like that above will become more widespread. The radical left will of course attempt to get out ahead of any energy price increases in order to convince people that, as stated above, the increases are due to the ‘climate deniers’ fighting climate change, not due to their own policies of installing more renewable.
The radical left have learned well. As stated in ‘The crown of a life’ by Isa Blagden (1869): “If a lie is only printed often enough, it becomes a quasi-truth, and it becomes an article of belief, a dogma, and men will die for it.”
” psychoanalytic sociologist”
Another pseudo science.
Endorsing the heading: “There is no Climate Emergency”
is a singularly efficient way of shooting ourselves in the foot.
Departing from the “Climate Change is not Caused by Humans” to say
“There is no Climate Emergency”
is, in the minds of people who read headlines fast and rarely get around to thinking about them, like saying:
“There is no Climate Change”.
Heating or rapid cooling, of course there’s a more or less of an urgent situation to adapt to depending on where we are on the globe.
But we fall into semantic traps when we depart from our true message: that climate change is not man-made;
and embrace a message that seems on the surface to be saying “there is no climate change”.
This perception management war is Semantic and we need to be extremely precise about exactly what we mean or we’ll continue to be dragged through the proverbial mud, discredited and misrepresented.
Let’s stop helping alarmists by misrepresenting ourselves!
ok ok… let me try that again:
“Let’s stop helping alarmists by NOT misrepresenting ourselves!”
(have to settle for better late than never I guess, sigh…)
Somehow on first reading I missed how arrogant and wrong this entire comment is.
Maybe you should speak for yourself, and by that I mean realize that you have not been appointed to speak for others.
You most certainly do not speak for me.
I can find reasons large and tiny to disagree with nearly every word.
Personally, I try to stick to my opinions, which I do my best to make clear are just that, and what I believe to be true, to which I try to attach some degree of certainty to and source for, my own observations, indicated as such, and passing along information from others, trying to keep attribution straight.
Let’s be clear:
-There is no climate emergency.
It is fake, made up crap.
If you know of one, point to it.
-Why on Earth do you think thoughtful people ought to give a single tiny rat’s tuchus about people who read headlines and rarely think about them any further?
-When you say of course there is an urgent situation to adapt to, you identify yourself as a jackass, IMO. A gullible naïf.
That you are a lefty at least seems to be one thing you got right, and this is revealed by your assertion that “we” have a single “one true message”.
I think you will find few who are of a conservative bent who will agree to go along with any sort of groupthink BS.
I think you will find few here who agree with your assertion of any “one true message”, let alone that it is as you say.
Once again, speak for yourself, and please do not speak for me.
You are not even good at summarizing what others, with whom you purport to agree, with might think.
If you can find a few who want you to speak for them, so be it.
But otherwise, I want you to stop “helping” skeptics by misrepresenting them.
If it offends you that I would purport to speak for others to say this, think on that.
In the minds of many individuals, climate change is now synonymous with bad weather, and adverse events in general, even many having nothing to do with weather and changes in temp and wind and such, and even has begun to be synonymous with any sort of environmental issues at all.
Pollution and general environmental degradation now fall under the same heading, in the minds and words and writing of an increasing number of groups and individuals.
This is partly attributable, no doubt, to increasingly loose usage of language and deliberate alterations and broadening of definitions of words and phrases.
But it is also partly the result of a general decline in the ability to think properly, which is an inevitable result of any sort of psychosis or mental pathology.
People are deluded, and are also being subjected to intentional psychological manipulation.
What about happy non-deniers, people who welcome the 1degC warming since Wyatt Earp was sheriff of Dodge City? Hey, the Thames doesn’t freeze over any more and plants are loving the extra food supply.
By that definition, we are all non-deniers. But wait, that would mean that the term itself “deniers” is a total lie, just like all of their other lies!
It is amazing but not unexpected to see the amount of verbiage they will devote to ‘denial’ rather than actually addressing the perfectly legitimate objections to their claims of what ‘science’ consists of.
1) The fact that the variations observed are well within the envelope of natural variation
2) it has already been hotter than the doom temps they predict, for longer, in the current interglacial and this in and of itself is proof their predictions of disaster for species and ecosystems is flat out wrong (since they all survived, as did humans)
3) the fact that untestable, hand tuned models are not evidence
4) the fact that systems with this much positive feedback are not stable and as such, any earlier perturbations would have already ‘railed’ the system hot or cold long ago
Since they cannot address actual science using standard method without evasions and while using continual logical fallacies by the bushel, it is they who are the deniers..of actual science and valid method
I really don’t understand the Natural Climate Change deniers. The earths multitude of regional and micro climates have always temporally changed… and always will. The plants and animals present today reflect the genetic adaptations and resilience of their ancestors to accommodating those changes. Why deny well established science? Why pretend it is otherwise?
One year in Wisconsin, I experienced 104F peak summer temps at the end of July followed by -34F temps in late December. There was no ‘climate catastrophe’ associated with the 138F delta T that occurred in that 1 year. It was all natural. All of the plants and animals are naturally adapted to that climate, as are the resident millions of people. Yet the Natural Climate Change deniers insist that a predicted 3-4F temperature change over 100 years is going to cause a ‘catastrophic climate change’, perhaps even an extinction event for mankind! ReGretably, even more strident assertions of “only 12 years to impending doom” are arrogantly claimed by ignorant individuals of low science education and experience.
The argument pressed by the Natural Climate Change deniers defies credulity. The only reasonable response I can think of at the moment is “How Dare You (!) try to foist that absurd nonscience on me!”
— The most insidious form of denial
The third and most insidious form is implicatory denial. The facts of climate change are not denied, nor are they interpreted to be something else.
What is denied or minimised are the psychological, political, and moral implications of the facts for us. We fail to accept responsibility for responding;
we fail to act when the information says we should. —
The human species is mutating. And has been mutating for thousands of years. And it’s possible {and likely} that in last few centuries the human species has been mutating faster per century than it has in last few thousand years.
But by the term, “mutating” I am not suggesting large or dangerous changes, rather, the human species a life form – and all life forms mutate and always do so.
And as far as I am aware, such mutation which has been occurring {for thousands of years} and probably occurring more recently, faster, and probably and even at a faster rate in the future, should not be a matter of politic policy- other than mutation is probably generally speaking, “a good thing”.
And should be regarded as “good” until there is some evidence of it being “bad” and a problem which can fixed to make it somehow “better”.
If we ever get to point of ever determining future mutation should be “fixed”, at minimal, there has to be hellva good reason for governments to take any action, and the public needs to involved in the decision process {OR alternatively, we quickly execute all the government officials who are so arrogant to abuse the public trust}.
It’s not like any of our representatives are particularly bright {evidence suggests they are corrupt, overly
self-interested, and roughly as dumb as bricks- and therefore they *need* be aware of serious consequences of any public betrayal- to hinder the constantly demonstrated “stupid” from going too far in terms acting very excessively, stupid}.
Or briefly speaking, all governments have been evil and probably will continue their tendency to engage in warfare and oppose their own people {as the Chinese government is currently doing in Hong Hong- which is obvious example and not in way implying that only the despotic Chinese government routinely engages in evil/stupid and “self-destructive” behavior}.
Or any war is massive failure of political leadership, which also applies to public demonstrations or riots.
{One might need to use governmental force, but one should also realize, this was only needed due to past and present failure of political leadership. Too always oppose war is assuming governing can be perfect- which is very unrealistic. But one could expect that any government should be able to end wars {or riots}.
So perhaps the most insidious form of denial, is refusing to see the evil nature of all known governments from the beginning of time {with the “famous” despotic governments only being the most blatantly evil] and at minim having the knowledge that all governments, need to be restrained by the public they serve.
Or anyone who is an adult who imagine “the only problem” is that governments don’t have enough power, are massively uneducated and hopelessly delusional.
Or they are like Greta Thunberg who has the slight excuse of being a child who has known “mental problems”-
NOT to be stupidly confused with “mental magical abilities” or unusual saint like qualities.
Am I the only one now hoping for a large and even harmful level of cooling just to shut these people up, once and for all?
Their trite sophistry and smarmy smugness is way beyond galling.
But being galled is a personal thing, and this is not about any one person’s or group of people’s feelings or sensibilities, obviously.
Since coming to the realization, over the past several years, that the entire lives of uncountable numbers of children are being severely impacted, including God only knows how many addictions, overdoses, and suicides but also a general feeling of despair, I am more sure than ever that this is not a disagreement or a discussion, it is in fact a war, and ideological war.
It has got very little to do with science, although science and the education of entire generations of children are among the early victims.
It has nothing to do with the environment, although actual stewardship of our planet is being severely and negatively impacted by a senseless and enduring focus on a fake issue which sucks away nearly every bit of attention, funding, and effort, from actual and addressable environmental issues, including ones that have severe and immediate negative impacts on huge numbers of people every single day.
This infection has now come to a head, and the only questions in my mind regarding that aspect is, when will the boil be lanced, the corruption drained away, and properly disposed of? Will there be the will to endure the pain of making sure every trace of the foul putrescence is squeezed out? And will steps be made to prevent reinfection at some other place and some other time, at the very least by making sure that the ones responsible for this instance cannot do it again?
–Nicholas McGinley October 16, 2019 at 1:55 pm
Am I the only one now hoping for a large and even harmful level of cooling just to shut these people up, once and for all?–
It will not shut them up.
They are insane, they think global warming includes global cooling. Nor do give a whit about global average temperatures. Plus they might dust off idea that increasing CO2 levels “actually” cause cooling.
Anyhow, we are in an Ice Age, and any cooling is bad.
And warming of past century has been a benefit. Warming periods in past have always been regarded a “better times”.
And we recovering from the Little Ice Age, it will stop quickly from this warming trend. Or if want it to get as cold as the Little Ice Age it “requires” at least a century, and that is pretty long time to wait.
But if you mean “returning to the Pause”, that going to happen fairly soon. And doesn’t require prayers to make that happen. And by phrase “Pause” it means over period of say 2 decades there not a significant amount or measurable amount of warming.
Or alarmist imagine there is “accelerated” warming. There has not been any “accelerated” warming, but
not being able to even measure accurately the amount warming, is not warming and is definitely not accelerated warming which can related or connected to elevated CO2 levels.
So you have already had your wish, but you should also get wish again, soon.
{Or it has to be much sooner than any wish of cooling.}.
A sustained period of cooling on anything like the scale of the last multidecade cooling period would make much of what we are hearing from alarmists very difficult for any serious person to be on board with.
It will falsify the models and the hypothesis behind that.
So I think it is possible for the actual scientific question to be resolved beyond any reasonable doubt…at the very least to the extent that CO2 effect on global T is small compared to natural variability.
I am not a denier but rather a scientist. Based on their publications, the IPCC does not really know what the climate sensitivity of CO2 really is. All they have provided is a range of guesses. If the IPCC really knew how the climate system worked they would be supporting only one climate model but instead they support a plethora of climate models which provide guesses as to our future climate. Based on science, I have found that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero and that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. AGW is just a conjecture and it is full of holes. The AGW conjecture depends upon the existence of a radiant greenhouse effect caused by trace gases in the Earth’s atmosphere with LWIR absorption bands. Such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, in the Earth’s atmosphere, or on any planet in the solar system with a thick atmosphere. The radiant greenhouse effect is nothing but science fiction so hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction as well. This is all a mater of science.
Someone ought to inform the physicists of the existence of ‘the conversation’. It lives ckearly in a parallel topsy-turvy universe where everything is the opposite of what it is in ours. They surely must have access to a portal somewhere.
“Outright science denial has been replaced by efforts to reframe climate change as natural…”
The stupidity of this claim is breathtaking.
Oh dear! Now ‘they’ are using SCIENCE in a scientific debate! The absolute horror.
What next?
What really needs to be discovered is “who, or what group of people, above the crowd we hear from constantly”, is driving this lie of tipping points and destruction of Earth unless the proles give up everything humans have ever achieved through creativity, energy and determination in the last few years.
Who are they? What will they gain? Where are they? Will they even survive?
Who literally trained “Greta”?
Well someone has a few Kangaroos loose in the top paddock
There is a fourth. I deny warming is caused by CO2 because it is true.
Truth is always a valid defense.
Socialists are famous for using psychiatry as an excuse to lock up those who have the courage to disagree with them.
I love this bit.
“We are almost all guilty, to some extent, of engaging in implicatory denial. In the case of climate change, implicatory denial allows us to use a reusable coffee cup, recycle our plastic or sometimes catch a bus, and thus to pretend to ourselves that we are doing our bit.”
I use a reusable porcelain cup and plate and bowl, many times a day. I use reusable steel knives, forks and spoons several times a day. Each time I do so I am engaging in implicatory denial.
I AM A IMPLICATORY DENIER
What then is the mental condition of a person who is convinced by the climate emergency but then willingly and voluntarily boards an aircraft, or uses a disposable coffee cup?
Someone might have a better word than HYPOCRITE but it will do for now.
So says the implicatory denier reaching for his resuable coffee cup.
Vile and totally sick propaganda! Dr. Goebbels would be so proud of them.
Come to think of it, there are at least three types of Space Alien Change deniers. The language of space alien change denial and inaction has transformed. Outright science denial has been replaced by efforts to reframe space alien change as natural, and space alien action as unwarranted.
However, this is just another way of rejecting the facts, and their implications for us. Denial can take many forms.
The first form of denial is literal denial that space alien change is happening.
The second form of denial is interpretive denial. This is where people don’t deny that space alien change is happening but try to pass it off as “oh, there have always been space aliens around, it’s completely natural” or “if they wanted to do something, they would have by now”, or even, “increased UFO sightings are a consequence, not a cause of increased visitations of space aliens”.
But the worst, and by far the most morally wrong form is, in the face of imminent destruction by space aliens acknowledged by the consensus, that of the refusal to act on that knowledge. And we are all, in one way or another complicit in at least that one insidious form of denial. How dare we.
Instead of congratulating ourselves on agreeing with the basic scientific facts of space alien change, we need to push ourselves to action. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, and get to work! Together, we can defeat space alien change!
From the article: “The language of climate change denial and inaction has transformed. Outright science denial has been replaced by efforts to reframe climate change as natural, and climate action as unwarranted.”
Climate change *is* natural, until proven otherwise. There is no evidence humans are causing the Earth’s climate to change. There are no unprecedented weather events. There are no unprecedented high temperatures, other than the ones shown in the fraudulent Hockey Stick charts.
Anything going on climate-wise today, was going on in the past before CO2 was a possible factor. The global temperatures were just as warm in the 1930’s as they are today, and CO2 was not a factor in the 1930’s.
So if the 1930’s got just as warm as today without the benefit of CO2, and Mother Nature was in control, then why should we assume that the current warmth, of the same magnitude, is due to CO2 and not Mother Nature? Answer: We should assume it is Mother Nature until proven otherwise, and it hasn’t been proven otherwise as of today.