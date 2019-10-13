Sorry Greta, India needs more coal to power growth

October 13, 2019, 2:00 am IST SA Aiyar in Swaminomics | India | TOI
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year old Swedish girl who lectured the United Nations on climate change, is being touted as a possible Nobel Prize winner. She believes she and her white Swedish teenage friends have to save the world from us terrible oldies who created the oil and coal industries.
She will be appalled by the plea of India’s coal secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg, that India must urgently expand its coal production from 600 million tonnes a year to a billion tonnes per year to meet basic energy needs. Yet Garg is right. Thunberg made headlines by sailing to the US in a solar-powered-ship to avoid using fuel oil. Does she have any idea of the enormous electricity used to produce the solar cells in her ship?
India is a lower middle income country. Sweden is among the richest. Despite the green sermons, Sweden’s annual per capita carbon emissions are 4.5 metric tonnes, higher than India (1.7 metric tonnes), Pakistan (0.9 metric tonnes) or Bangladesh (0.5 metric tonnes). South Asians can double their carbon emissions without matching Sweden’s prodigality.
Widespread activist attempts to stop all oil and coal production are hypocritical. A total switch to solar and wind energy is impossible since these are produced only intermittently when the sun shines and wind blows, maybe 25% of the year on an average. For the rest of the time, India needs coal-based electricity. Maybe new electric storage technology will ultimately change that, but today India needs massive coal expansion for thermal power.
Current carbon emissions are just the tip of the iceberg. More than 90% of historical carbon emissions since the industrial revolution are the cumulative emissions of rich western countries and Japan. The share of developing countries, including India, is a tiny fraction. Sorry Greta, the problem is not that grown-ups like me have ruined your future but that rich Swedes are still emitting more carbon than coal-using Indians.
Economist Kirit Parikh once framed India’s policy as being “we will never emit more carbon per capita than the West”. This would allow India to raise its emissions six-fold or more without being worse than others. Modi has embraced renewables massively. Even so, for round-the-clock power, India will have to create much more coal-based capacity. If the West develops viable carbon-capture technologies, India will happily adopt those.
HT/Willie Soon
62 thoughts on “Sorry Greta, India needs more coal to power growth”
Remember. Don’t let facts interfere with what you want to believe.
Indeed, it was a sailing boat (i.e. wind), not a solar powered boat.
So then, Greta … the earth will cease to exist now in only 2-years, eh?
No, it’s 8.5 years. She wants to be able to learn to drive before driving is banned.
Patrick MJD
What’s the point of banning driving? It’s too late anyway.
I was trying to think along the lines that “She will never know what driving is!” is (Never know what snow ‘coz climate change) given in Sweden you can’t start to drive until you are 18, so only 6.5 years left (Because we have only 8.5 years left if we continue consuming “carbon budget” and fall over the tipping point of no return) for her assuming she passes when she is 18 and starts to drive. But I think I failed to be funny there…
India could increase energy production and displace coal via fracking like another country has.
Probably not with existing technology. link
Does India have any places where fracking would be useful?
Carbon Based Energy = Lifestyle
Today we lead a lifestyle equivalent to owning 200+ slaves – this lifestyle grew from our ability to be more productive. This was initially accomplished by using animals to provide power (horses, oxen etc. and later water wheels and windmills) but only really took off with the advent of the industrial revolution and the use of coal to generate steam-power and subsequently electricity providing us with an economical method of distributing that power.
Beyond that the use of oil and gas have provided us with transportable energy.
The availability of cheap energy allows us to be 200 times as productive than we could accomplish without it.
Think about this for a moment, every time you switch on a light (so you can work in the dark), use any form of machinery or motorized transport, buy any manufactured goods, or even take a hot shower or a hot meal (even a cold one for that matter) etc. etc. you are using energy – this is the energy that drives our lifestyle.
Without it we will live in the dark, cold, hungry, filthy, smelly and shivering. An unhealthy and unhygienic lifestyle guaranteed to severely shorten your lifespan.
A life that Hobbes described as “nasty, brutish and short.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/06/speculative-climate-chaos-v-indisputable-fossil-fuel-benefits/
To illustrate this, Africa derives some 50% of its energy from renewables (but that includes mostly burning wood and dung) and equates to the most impoverished place on the planet.
In 1971, China derived 40 per cent of its energy from renewables and the bulk of its population lived in abject poverty. Since then, it has powered its incredible growth almost exclusively with CO2 “unfriendly” coal, lifting a historic 680 million people out of poverty. Today, China gets a trifling 0.23 per cent of its energy from unreliable “renewables” wind and solar.
Past history suggests that the degree of renewable energy employed is an accurate barometer of poverty.
{I concede that this is a grossly unfair analogy even though it is true – for data to date.}
Do you for one moment believe that China could have accomplished this phenomenal feat of social engineering without using coal ?
India is doing much the same thing…..
India which has suffered an electrical energy shortfall for decades finally managed to produce a surplus in 2016 – it did so with coal fired thermal power stations and will continue to do so.
Indian projected coal consumption of 1300 million tonnes of coal equivalent (Mtce) in 2040 will be 50 percent more than the combined demand of all 34 countries that form the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), including the United States and Canada.
Wowzers !
ttps://www.masterresource.org/cornwall-alliance/first-time-history-india-creates-surplus-energy/
And just to top off this lunacy, the carbon tax exempt third world tends to be rather lax in its clean air / pollution control requirements – so we end up exporting our energy intensive jobs at a cost of greater air pollution, not less – I mean real pollutants such as SO2, NOx etc. – not CO2 which in spite of all the demonising propaganda isn’t a pollutant – its plant food !
History will judge the current crop of scientifically ignorant politicians rather harshly when the climate scam becomes universally recognised as one of the costliest blunders in human history – both economically, environmentally and cost in human lives lost to this phantasm.
Most of the developed world is committing economic suicide with their energy policies which simply shift CO2 intensive (energy intensive) industries to the third world – China in particular.
This in no way changes global CO2 output but does result in the developed world effectively exporting these jobs to the third world, and this at far greater cost to the environment in terms of real total pollution.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/11/14/unbelievable-pollution-in-china-yet-the-us-is-the-baddie-at-copenhagen/
One only has to look at the closure of steel manufacturing worldwide whilst China’s share of global steel manufacturing capacity has risen to 80% of world’s total capacity by 2016.
The Western World’s fetish obsession with the climate change phantasm is going to drive us all to the poorhouse!
You can have cheap energy or you can have cheap & impoverished labour – making energy more expensive will effectively force labour prices and standards of living down – the laws of economics are inexorable.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-3278597/Our-idiotic-leaders-obsessed-green-sabotaged-Britain-s-steel-industry-writes-DOMINIC-LAWSON.html
I’ll be damned if I’m going to live a 18th century lifestyle in the 21st century to satisfy the fetish needs of alarmist “Greens”.
From Paul Driessen “For countless millennia, our ancestors struggled to survive amid deprivation and backbreaking dawn-to-dusk labour, often on the brink of starvation – with the bulk of humanity living little better than their domesticated animals. Average nasty, brutish and short, life expectancy hovered in the low thirties.
But then, suddenly and miraculously, in barely two centuries, health, prosperity and longevity began to climb. First coal, then oil, then natural gas paved the way, providing the fuels for transportation, communication, refrigeration, electricity and other incredible technologies that improve, enhance, safeguard and save lives. Incomes increased eleven-fold. Mass die-offs so confidently predicted by Malthus and Ehrlich never materialized. In fact, global life spans more than doubled, and today billions of people enjoy living standards that even kings and queens could not dream of 120 years ago.”
Is this the “damage” done by fossil fuels ? – If so give me more !
“Ken Irwin October 14, 2019 at 12:34 am
To illustrate this, Africa derives some 50% of its energy from renewables (but that includes mostly burning wood and dung) and equates to the most impoverished place on the planet.”
You have to break the temptation in comparing Africa with China or India etc. China and India are not continents. Africa has many countries within the continent. Compare individual countries in Africa with China or India (No comparison, yet). Ethiopia is building the largest hydrodam in the whole of Africa, makes Aswan look like a toy, and that has some downstream countries a bit worried. Ethiopia now controls water downflows of both the White and Blue Nile rivers. That has a few backsides twitching.
“She believes she and her white Swedish teenage friends have to save the world from us terrible oldies who created the oil and coal industries”
The climate movement is racism painted with moral purpose.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/03/06/sdg/
In Australia, there is one, new Indian owned coal mine. There are several being developed by Australians, Chinese and others. Green activism with demonstrations, threats, sabotage and shareholder activism is targeting, only the Indian mine.
Australian green activists are openly racist.
The little princess has no moral clothes, no intellectual clothes and no scientific clothes only her little kiddy nightie.
But isn’t she cute when she throws a hissy fit, clenching her fists and stamping her foot? So was my daughter when she was 4.
As Hobbes said “nasty, brutish, and short”.
“…if additional funding is available, its use is best determined according to the urgent needs and priorities of the poor countries receiving the funds and not according to the social and environmental concerns of the rich countries providing these funds…”
And yet, as you indicate, “White man’s burden”, colonialist/missionary/resource-absconding efforts, have always been driven by the concerns of the rich countries “providing the funds”.
I bet that in some candid moment the authors of the Agenda 21/Sustainable development goals coalition (the oldest fortunes behind petrol/chemicals/pharmaceuticals et al) would admit that their murderous campaign is more eugenically classist than racist though.
James Corbett did a most informative series on this topic called: “Why Big Oil Conquered the World”:
https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
also
What is Sustainable Development: https://www.corbettreport.com/what-is-sustainable-development/
I’m not sure what the virtue signalling developed nations can do to prevent India’s increased consumption of coal.
How big does a country have to be before it can become pretty much self sufficient? China is working on it. Brazil has been working on it for years. How self sufficient could India be?
India has an advanced tech industry. For instance, it has a bunch of countries that make cell phones. link As far as I can tell, those brands are mostly sold in India.
If India is self sufficient in most things, it can’t be pressured by trade sanctions. In other words, nothing the developed nations can do could pressure India to curtail its coal consumption.
From that article:
“More than 90% of historical carbon emissions since the industrial revolution are the cumulative emissions of rich western countries and Japan. The share of developing countries, including India, is a tiny fraction.”
I wonder why that bit was omitted?
“nothing the developed nations can do could pressure India to curtail its coal consumption…”
Hmm, one thing could do is to take responsibility for that 90% and pay India and other developing countries who are being asked to sacrifice their turn at accessing decades of cheap fossil fuel.
You make it sound like CO2 in the atmosphere hangs around forever. It doesn’t. And I wonder why you omitted this:
“More than 90% of historical technological advances and developments since the industrial revolution, that have helped lift developing countries out of slavery and poverty, were brought about by the cumulative advances of rich western countries and Japan. The share of developing countries receiving the benefits of that largesse, including India, is a tiny fraction.”
“You make it sound like CO2 in the atmosphere hangs around forever.”
No I don’t.
Loydo
And subject ourselves to penury?
Why should we do that, because you project a virtue signalling guilt complex?
Since the industrial revolution began we have never lived more peaceful, prosperous, healthy lives.
“In early-modern times, child mortality was very high; in 18th century Sweden every third child died, and in 19th century Germany every second child died. With declining poverty and increasing knowledge and service in the health sector, child mortality around the world is declining very rapidly: Global child mortality fell from 19% in 1960 to just below 4% in 2017; while 4% is still too high, this is a substantial achievement.” https://ourworldindata.org/child-mortality
But you would have the wealthy west regress. How many children do you have?
No thanks. But then I don’t believe for a nanosecond that mankind’s 0.0012% concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere makes any meaningful difference to the climate whatsoever.
“Since the industrial revolution…” In the developed world yes, the countries that have had the benefit of decades of cheap energy and have outsourced the environmental costs to the future.
“But you would have the wealthy west regress.” No of course not. I am one of the fortunates to have lived most of my life at this time in the developed world where I have lived like only royalty could have dreamt of 100 years ago. Who wants to volutarily abdicate that? No one thats who. There in lies the horns of the dilemma: how to phase out fossil fuel AND watch half the world’s population get their share of the good life.
You can sweep it all under the carpet by claiming humans aren’t causing any problems but that puts you squarely in the D-team.
But you believe that mankind’s CO2 can green up the world’s forests right?
or we could stop the crap re co2 and not pay anyone and let the asian etc mobs do what they need to progress?
helping with cleaner tech if asked
Please stop featuring Greta Thunberg.
The fact is ——–there is no Greenhouse Effect !
We have all been told that the Earth is warming because of the Greenhouse Effect that reflects the Earth’s emitted heat back towards the Earth surface.
If that was so then that same effect would be reflecting the incoming Sun’s heat back out into space before it even reaches the Earth surface. The result would be cooling of the Earth NOT heating as there is twice as much heat energy (infrared) arriving from the Sun as there is radiating out from the Earth’s surface.
Mention of this brings replies such as “short wavelength in, long wavelength out”. This is because the UN IPCC First Assessment Report, 1991, stated at page xiii, under ‘What natural factors are important’:
“ One of the most important factors is the greenhouse effect, a simplified explanation of which is as follows Short-wave solar radiation can pass through the clear atmosphere relatively unimpeded But long-wave terrestrial radiation emitted by the warm surface of the Earth is partially absorbed and then re-emitted by a number of trace gases in the cooler atmosphere above”
I believe this statement to be deliberately deceptive in order for the UN to achieve their aim of One World Socialist Government. Nowhere in the climate literature have I seen any mention of the Greenhouse Effect relative to the incoming Sun’s energy of which 51% is in the infrared spectrum. Why no one has contradicted the statement over the past 30 years is beyond me but there it is.
Bevan – Apologies in advance for short reply but I’m short of time: Yes there is a greenhouse effect, yes there is mainly shortwave in longwave out, but from there onwards the science has been badly corrupted.
Maybe you don’t fully understand radiation into gases and absorption of radiation by surfaces.
I believe it is called global dimming. Not considered or mentioned in quite awhile????
No greenhouse effect-tell that to the arctic ice that is crumbling away.
“..Greta Thunberg, the 16-year old Swedish girl who lectured the United Nations on climate change, is being touted as a possible Nobel Prize winner…”
Greta did not win the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize. It was won by the prime minister of Ethiopia. I frankly don’t really understand how Greta’s scolding and sermonizing is doing much of anything for the world peace effort.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/10/11/ethiopian-prime-minister-abiy-ahmed-wins-2019-nobel-peace-prize.html.
Yes, an Oscar would be more appropriate.
The ethiopian president actually did do something peace related (as in stopped the war between ethiopia and eritrea). Good to see the award doesn’t just go to useful idiots lol
He did in deed. I have been to Axum, which is a short trip from the border. The president in 2005 banned people from texting others over mobile networks to prevent “gatherings”. He was very much unliked and pretty much a dictator. And IIRC went AWOL for a while and then turned up dead somewhere.
There is a lot of progress in Ethiopia, especially since they dropped their experiment with communism.
If ever you get the chance to go there, please do. It really is quite a remarkable country.
One media outlet here in sunny Australia, claimed the Nobel Peace Prize Committee actually snubbed Greta.
Yes SNUBBED her. How dare they?
For my view, they awarded it to a gentleman who has actually achieved something along the lines of peace. You know like stopping a war.
CD
According to Nobel’s will, the Peace Prize shall be awarded to the person who in the preceding year “shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.
Miss Thunberg does not qualify for a nomination given the condition above.
Like most establishment awards the role of the Activist is getting the rewards as it is all about being entrenched in the Woke activist conformity club.
from your constant referencing Thunberg you must be scared sh.tless of her.
It really is interesting how you actually believe you understand how real people think.
Good response….hahaha
She is another dumb would be planetary savior, who like all the others are full of baloney.
Her numerous hypocrisy points are easy to spot, how do you ignore them?
Just trying to point out the ignorance and hypocrisy of those support and agree with her. It is much more fun to poke fun at the idiots who actually believe that a 16 year old, with self admitted mental and emotional problems, would be capable of teaching anyone anything about some very complicated science. Maybe parents should start giving their kids whatever they want for dinner,too! The old Ice Cream Thrice-a-day Diet.
Did you just assume my fear triggers, ghalfrunt?!
HOW DARE YOU!
Beat me. How dare you?
ghalfrunt
I am terrified at the mere mention of her name. It reminds me that Sweden…her home nation…gets 40% of its electricity from Nuclear power…and I know that all of them are gonna explode and annihilate Sweden.
And take the rest of us out too…with Acid Rain…Nuke Winters…of 100 Fahrenhieut for months on end…Summer days hitting 50c at midnight and starving Godzilla like climate refugee Polar Bears escaping the totally ice free Arctic and causing havoc and feasting upon the hapless, soon to be extinct, Antarctic Penguins.
Only Greta as Queen of the World and Extinction Rebellion as her standing army can save us….though raising a standing army is against the rules of The Nobel Peace Prize.
Help is at hand…
A helpline like that is desperately needed for sufferers of carbonphobia, the debilitating and self-hating condition that causes people to live in irrational fear of an invisible, live-giving trace gas.
Gretaphobic.
Actually, it’s more like that feeling I get in my stomach when constantly barraged by the media with the likes of people like Nicki Minaj and Lena Dunham. The best way I can describe it is “blech”.
for you ghalfrunt
https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6094450120001
Start at about1:30 minutes
( Liberals down here means Conservatives)
Wind and solar require large areas of land that does not exist in India. CO2 levels in the atmosphere are not cumulative result of emissions of (industrial countries). Carbon cycle is more complex than that.
“CO2 levels in the atmosphere are not cumulative result of emissions of (industrial countries).”
No one will disagree with you there GC, at least not around here it seems. Um, but out curiosity, where do you think the 600Gt of CO2 went?
A large part of it has gone into the increased greening of the earth.
Yeah and a fair bit has gone into the ocean, but there is still enough left over to increase atmospheric concentration to 414ppm. More that enough. In other words about half is till up there and in terms of human lifetimes – thats where its staying.
The child as a propaganda piece will soon fade. LA Times has been running multiple full page ads every day using children as the literal poster child to hype gender equality in pay. Who’s paying for this? How long before people find out?
I see that Steyer officially jumped (paid his way into) the race.
Anybody else see a facial resemblance between illegiteratii reGretable Thunberg and the enigmatic Mona Lisa?
If Santa sent reGretable Thunberg 10,000 lumps of coal for Christmas, for being suuuucch a selfish, ignorant bad girl, do you think she would ‘get the message’?
I personally dislike everything about Greta Thunberg and all those feeding her rubbish ideologies. The media have really caused the problem, by publicising all the crap floating around and the sooner all this ceases, the better for all of us.
“…Sorry Greta, India needs more coal to power growth….”
Um. Completely irrelevant.
I watched some Extinction Rebellion interviews on the BBC. The interviewers pointed out that the scare stories touted by the activists were not in fact true. The activists just smiled.
They pointed out that extreme language works. It’s not meant to persuade any of the ‘little people’, the ‘sheep’. What it does is give the activists a seat at the political table.
Politicians are used to lies and exaggeration. They do it all the time. They are not interested in the truth – they are interested in how many followers you can get out on the streets. If you can get a lot, politicians listen to you. And will put your plans for a Socialist World on their agenda.
No one is interested in whether the Indians or Chinese are burning more coal. They are interested in headlines. Which is what they are getting…
What is Greta’s position on nuclear? Sweden is shutting down some older reactors, and the added wind power doesn’t fill the loss. It is still about 40% nuclear.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-20/swedish-nuclear-plant-s-tiny-hole-nobody-has-seen-halts-revival
India has 22 reactors in 7 power plants. That article (from timesofindia.indiatimes.com) never once mentions nuclear, although it does mention solar.
Considered purely professionally, the PR company running Thunberg has done a very good job.
Notwithstanding increased coal power, India hs also placed a block order for half a dozen of Rosatom’s 1200 MW nukes.
This is incredible, how can 102 million people be more “dirty” for the earth then India, pakistan, bangladesh, and south asia. I cantam wait for the day that the co2 seeing puppet disappears back in to her little hole in the wall. Her followers need to learn some facts and to stop being sheep
Sweden’s annual per capita carbon emissions are 4.5 metric tonnes, higher than India (1.7 metric tonnes), Pakistan (0.9 metric tonnes) or Bangladesh (0.5 metric tonnes). South Asians can double their carbon emissions without matching Sweden’s prodigality
Greta Memes & Messages
https://nofrakkingconsensus.com/2019/10/09/deadly-greta-memes/
Whilst I have no issue with the buring of coal or atmospheric CO2 , I do have an issue with the debate on emissions per capita versus total emissions in terms of this blame game against western countries.
What is totally obvious when it comes to CO2 emissions is that rich western countries that embrace capitalism get an added population brake as a bonus. The brake works due to people needing to balance the number of children versus the costs of raising those children which are born by themselves and generally families choose to limit themselves to 2 children on average, resulting in no net growth.
However in a socialist communist state such as China where the state provides all housing and services, it is more beneficial to have more children as you will be provided with a bigger house, get extra income and have more children to look after you in old age. The result is a balooning population and massive emissions. Ironically, the green solialists want to replace capitalism with communism to cure the smaller emissions of western countries. In western countries that provide social assistance for the unemployed it is a noted statistic that single mothers and unemployed families have more children for exactly this reason, resulting in large unemployed ghettos on the outskits of cities. Socialism is a proven cause of more people and more emissions overall.
In India the population ballooned due to the system of subsistance agriculture, where families saw more children as extra labour to work on the farms. As this system is gradually replaced with modern capitaism the birth rates will fall, but the damage is already done and it will take centuries to restore balance.
The basic take out is that population controls emissions and western capitaism is the best cure for population management.