From an email forwarded from Matt Briggs
The Realist Catholic Climate Declaration is now live at: https://realclimate.wixsite.com/declaration
A copy is also given below.
Those wanting to sign should send an email with their name and affiliation (if any) to: realist.climate.declaration@protonmail.com
Please share this as widely as possible. With the concept of “eco-sins” being bruited, and the return of paganism, this declaration is timely and important.
Thanks to the many people who contributed ideas and edits.
The Declaration
The Magisterium of the Catholic Church makes no mention of earth’s optimal climate, or the best rate of change of the climate, nor should it. Neither optimum is known to anybody.
The earth’s climate has always changed, is changing now, and will never cease changing. The extent to which man is responsible for climate change is not known, only surmised. There is no earthly force capable of stopping climate change.
Extreme caution, even skepticism, is warranted in any statement about the climate given the decades of failed and overreaching forecasts and hyperbole from official and interested sources. Beyond individual prudent stewardship, no Catholic is obliged to support any environmental measure.
The salvation of souls is of more pressing concern than the air temperature. Pray to God and pray for your neighbor, not to the planet.
###
Matt Briggs has stated that one need not be a Catholic to sign.
Thank you for the opportunity to affirm data-based science realism, Mr. Briggs. This Protestant was grateful to be included and honored to sign.
Pope Francis is the only one to ever promote a cult as a religion. Too many of his friends and science advisors are atheists.
Has the pope seen that?
300 dubious scientists support Extinction Revolution, let’s hope the support for this declaration can far exceed that.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7567175/Scientists-endorse-mass-civil-disobedience-force-climate-action.html
Brilliant.
Will copy and circulate among my contacts.
Thanks.
Amen! Amen, and Amen!
That’s “Amem!”
(Susan from the Parish Council reference)
We have rarely had as woke a pope as Francis. Which makes one wonder about the Anti-Christ…
I believe that one oncevresided in Avignon, France.
I may be a lapsed catholic, but I signed that one.
Mail sent.
Small remark to the test though. My mother taught me “neither … nor”, but in the text you have “neither” but missing the “nor”. Was my British mother wrong or is it I, who can neither read nor write?
It is I who cannot read – sorry. I realize that rate of change was also regarded as an optimum. If moderator would like to delete my stupid comment, that would be great.
It’s a simplification. The writer attempts to avoid unnecessary repetition by substituting “optimum” for “earth’s optimal climate nor the best rate of change of the climate”, so the “nor” doesn’t appear in the second, simpler instance.
Not only is there no established optimal climate for the earth, there isn’t even any such thing as a climate for the whole earth. There is a continuum of local climates across all points on the earth. The various parameters do not all change at once, neither synchronously nor in the same manner/direction of change. As with a global temperature, an average global climate is a meaningless concept.
Humans must live with whatever climate is to be found at any given location, and adapt to whatever changes may also be experienced at that location, just as we have always done. Managing some imagined global climate is just a cover for those who fancy they know best how to rule the world.
Well…. Uh, gee whiz… It looks like Somebody up there does listen.
This Roman Catholic is happy to sign.
I signed too. And I pray for our suffering church.
Email sent.
I hope it’s one of a landslide of emails.
JD.
E-mail sent. Beware that a landslide may bring down my e-mail server. Protonmail.ch
—There is no earthly force capable of stopping climate change.—
is the simplest and wisest statement I’ve heard or read in years. Everybody who has not realized this, should become aware of the madnesss of Green Deals.
.-
I opened the site, and immediately got a ‘Web of Trust’ scam warning.
I too have to wonder if the pope has seen this. Doesn’t look like anything he would support, but maybe he has become more conservative in his views. This document is right on!