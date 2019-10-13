From an email forwarded from Matt Briggs

The Realist Catholic Climate Declaration is now live at: https://realclimate.wixsite.com/declaration

A copy is also given below.

Those wanting to sign should send an email with their name and affiliation (if any) to: realist.climate.declaration@protonmail.com

Please share this as widely as possible. With the concept of “eco-sins” being bruited, and the return of paganism, this declaration is timely and important.

Thanks to the many people who contributed ideas and edits.

The Declaration

The Magisterium of the Catholic Church makes no mention of earth’s optimal climate, or the best rate of change of the climate, nor should it. Neither optimum is known to anybody.

​The earth’s climate has always changed, is changing now, and will never cease changing. The extent to which man is responsible for climate change is not known, only surmised. There is no earthly force capable of stopping climate change.

​Extreme caution, even skepticism, is warranted in any statement about the climate given the decades of failed and overreaching forecasts and hyperbole from official and interested sources. Beyond individual prudent stewardship, no Catholic is obliged to support any environmental measure.

​The salvation of souls is of more pressing concern than the air temperature. Pray to God and pray for your neighbor, not to the planet.

###

Matt Briggs has stated that one need not be a Catholic to sign.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

