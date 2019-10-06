“We need support”: Pacific Islands Demand More Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Unhappy Pacific Islanders are vigorously demanding more climate action, and they want to know when the “support” will arrive.

‘We Need Support’: Pacific Islands Seek Help And Unity To Fight Climate Change

October 5, 201911:56 AM ET

ASHLEY WESTERMAN

…

Pacific Island government officials in New York for the United Nations session and environmental conferences earlier this week and last week appeared more unified than at previous events in their push for greater international help, participants say.

“We need resources. We need support,” Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine told NPR’s Morning Edition. “We need everyone on board, and not everyone is on board at this point.”

…

Micronesian President David W. Panuelo was upbeat, however, after the events in New York. “We felt we were heard by the global community,” he said in a phone interview.

He said he is particularly encouraged by the attention paid by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. He also pointed a resolution passed in August to enhance U.N. cooperation with a group called the Pacific Islands Forum, which aims to “build resilience to extreme weather in the region.”

“Guterres is very genuine about his concern,” Panuelo said.

He wishes the U.S., which he called his nation’s closest ally, would return to the Paris agreement, he said.

…