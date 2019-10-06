“We need support”: Pacific Islands Demand More Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Unhappy Pacific Islanders are vigorously demanding more climate action, and they want to know when the “support” will arrive.
‘We Need Support’: Pacific Islands Seek Help And Unity To Fight Climate Change
October 5, 201911:56 AM ET
ASHLEY WESTERMAN
Pacific Island government officials in New York for the United Nations session and environmental conferences earlier this week and last week appeared more unified than at previous events in their push for greater international help, participants say.
“We need resources. We need support,” Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine told NPR’s Morning Edition. “We need everyone on board, and not everyone is on board at this point.”
Micronesian President David W. Panuelo was upbeat, however, after the events in New York. “We felt we were heard by the global community,” he said in a phone interview.
He said he is particularly encouraged by the attention paid by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. He also pointed a resolution passed in August to enhance U.N. cooperation with a group called the Pacific Islands Forum, which aims to “build resilience to extreme weather in the region.”
“Guterres is very genuine about his concern,” Panuelo said.
He wishes the U.S., which he called his nation’s closest ally, would return to the Paris agreement, he said.
…Read more: https://www.npr.org/2019/10/05/764570478/we-need-support-pacific-islands-seek-help-and-unity-to-fight-climate-change
If you want to make Pacific Islanders smile, all the USA has to do is recommit to the Paris Agreement, agree to the dictates of the UN Secretary General, and start shovelling taxpayer’s money into the hundred billion per annum climate “support” fund.
How come these islands are not under water?
Didn’t the UN and Climate Warriors day in 1989 that we had 12 years to avert catastrophe?
Well Justin Trudeau knows the answer: it’s not about the climate, it’s about transferring money. For example, Justin uses two planes on his election travels. One for him and another for his baggage.
But Justin buys carbon credits! From a gent who happens to be a friend of Gerald Butts. Butts is one of Justin’s best friends.
Micronesia needs to acknowledge its debt to the US for developing much of the scientific advances and technology that it benefits from.
Millions of Americans thought Obama was gonna give them a payday too. But just as with all Socialist hero’s … it went to the politburo elites … it went to political cronies.
8 long years … and the Obama-bucks never materialized.
That’s ok, he promised the folks in Kenya a couple of schools when he went there to campaign for his cousin Odinga in 2006. The natives were all happy about it and named some stuff after him. They never got their schools.
Oh, but they did. Obama got a $30M job with Netflix after delivering free transport to said company via net neutrality.
For the love of God. The sea level has steadily risen over 400 feet for the past 12000 years. Do the Pacific Islanders honestly think if the USA returns to that farcical Paris Climate Accord and hands over $100 billion per year for God know what, the sea level will stop rising? When will this nonsense ever end?
When the flow of funding ends. Could be now, could be never.
My belief is the best plan is to stack those bills under the homes to raise them above the anticipated SLR. Also send some money to the city of Miami Beach.
Will they take a check? It would be from the Bank of GetAJobYouLazyBums.
If you believe in global warming send me 10 bucks!
The islanders are missing the point, although see :
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/04/13/central-bankers-consider-dictating-climate-policy-to-private-businesses/
Bank of England chief Mark Carney laid it all out again recently at the UN – London’s GFI, Green Finance Initiative, intends to replace the Dollar with unlimited strictly green credit using a Synthetic Hegemonic Currency (move aside Bitcoin and Libra). See the BIS, Bank of International settlements :
https://www.bis.org/press/p190926.htm
That means a green cargo cult, run by London, who else. The Dutch DNB with NGFS overlaps GFI , along with a list of other central banks. This was mooted at Jackson Hole, the FED confab.
It’s called “regime change” by central bankers. It’s a last ditch effort to stave off another 2008 everything-crash.
Only problem is Mark Carney declaring no national elected government will have any say, just a panel of experts, which is where Guterres enters the theater. Then Pres. Trump at the UN declare the future does not belong to globalists, but to nations. All hell broke loose since then. London is taking no chances with the looming crash – their RIIA, Royal Inst. Int. Affairs or Chatham House, made clear their “special relationship” will not survive a second Trump term. It will not survive a second crash.
This is planned since 2015 where the UN clearly saw no change unless green credit was issued and controlled, before Greta et al.
So, finally the SHC is a digital Bancor of Keynes, rejected by FDR in 1944 Bretton Woods. Sanders, GND people smell digital liquidity, AOC is at the trough too, “just print it”.
Disgusting BS. Where is the people’s watchdog? Not only asleep but actually showing the burglars where the good stuff is hidden. Science has not stopped the islands sinking swindle but then we didn’t really think it would. Climate lies never die they don’t even fade away. Like Zombies they just keep getting back up.
If tomorrow I see a video of Trump holding up a liquor store it will not affect my support for his re-election. That’s where I have come to. Trump has done more good on the climate scare than every other world leader combined. Lashed to the mast and happy to be there.
A request… nay, a demand with ulterior motives will be poorly received.
https://www.thehotelconversation.com.au/news/2019/04/02/fijis-newest-luxury-hotel-opening-month-pullman-nadi-bay-resort-spa/1554168130 Nice $500,000 resort. Must be as far above sea level, as Obama’s new pad.
well guys….when the rest of the world was developing things like electricity, engines, light bulbs, and fertilizer…you made a choice to hang on to your “traditions”
…probably your best bet is for everyone to run to one end..and just tip it over 😀
So getting millions if not billions, will change the weather?
If they do get our tax payers money, what will they do with it?
Either spend it on wine, women, and song, or waste on investments in various stocks and bonds.
No, the millions will not change the weather, but heck, a million bucks is a million bucks. That can go to lots of useful things like more hotels made from coral sand, pumps to pump the remaining fresh water from the atolls and new international airports to boost tourism.
Of course about 50% will need to go into “administration” overheads.
From the artist’s impression it seems that this hôtel is barely above sea level. Don’t the investors realize it will soon be underwater due to sea level rise?
2011 census: 53,000 live in Marshall Islands & 22,000 from there live in USA. WHO in 2016 puts diabetics at 20% of population & Hawaii Journ. Med. 2013 put 2/3 overweight to obese.
Seems climate is not the only issue there.
You already got more shoreline & bigger islands!
So …?
China has plenty of money. Maybe these Pacific islanders can see what it will take to get China to supply them with cash (and other “amenities”).
Pacific Islands Demand More [Political] Climate Action