The Next ‘Climate Change: The Facts’ book — Towards a new theory of climate

By Jennifer Marohasy BSc PhD
Senior Fellow, Institute of Public Affairs
Founder, Climate Lab Pty Ltd
Visit the Blog www.jennifermarohasy.com
As the editor of the last book, and the next book, in the Institute of Public Affairs’ Climate Change: The Facts series I spend a lot of time pondering the nature of ‘facts’.
A fact is something that has become known as true. A fact may be dependent on accumulated knowledge. Facts are considered superior to an opinion or an interpretation. But sometimes the facts change.
There is the famous quote variously attributed to John Maynard Keynes, and sometimes Winston Churchill: “When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do?”
Right up until the city of Brisbane in my home state of Queensland was flooded back in January 2011 — flooded following the emergency release of water from the overflowing Wivenhoe Dam — the considered opinion from Australian experts was that the dams would never fill again. This was accepted by many as a ‘fact’.
After that exceptionally wet summer, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology continued to forecast below average rainfall even for Australia’s Murray Darling Basin through the exceptionally wet spring of 2016. Now there is drought again across much of eastern and southern Australia, and what farmers really need to know is: “When will it rain again?”
Of course, droughts in Australia always break, and with flooding rains. But there is no indication from the Bureau when we can expect this break.
Many claim such flood events are unpredictable. In which case, we arguably don’t have a scientific theory of climate. A scientific theory is something substantiated: a body of facts that has been repeatedly confirmed through observation and experimentation and that can be confirmed through accurate prediction.
There is no doubt that the Western World is currently being significantly affected by climate change activism. But, the more rational amongst us — who are not necessarily those with a more formal education — can perhaps already see that very little of what is currently being articulated by this populist movement resembles fact.
Currently what we see from activists is more prophecy than numerically verifiable prediction— certainly no testing of falsifiable theory through what might be considered the scientific method.
Indeed, the leaders of the current populist movement against climate change seem unaware of the history of science or the history of climate change embedded in the geological record.
And while obsessed with climate, they seem unable to make a practical forecast for next week or next year when it comes to issues such as when the drought here in Australia might break.
This is a long introduction to the next book in the IPA’s Climate Change: The Facts series, which will be available for sale early next year.
It will be a book by dissidents, obsessed with facts, who understand that the climate is always changing.
As Editor, I get to choose chapter authors. The four most important chapters will be on ‘water’ and it is my intention that they will move us towards a new theory of climate.
The four chapters are variously about cosmic rays, cloud cover, tropical convection and water vapour. Indeed, water — in its many forms rather than carbon dioxide — will be dominant in the new emerging theory of climate.
This theory perhaps has its origins in a little noted paper written by Richard Lindzen, Ming- Dah Chou and Arthur Hou back in 2001. It got physicists like Peter Ridd thinking.
Dr Ridd is contributing one of the four seminal water chapters in the next book. He will explain how deep convection, which can be thought of as a huge heat engine — is an alternative pathway for the upward transfer of energy from greenhouse gases. The other important chapters in this section on water are by Henrik Svensmark, Geoffrey Duffy and the great Richard Lindzen.
I am seeking your support for the book’s publication.
The IPA has a dedicated appeal page at www.ipa.org.au/cctf2020.
If you can spare more than A$400, you have the option of your name being printed in the book. I am proud that will be my own name will on the front cover of the book alongside Duffy, Svensmark, Ridd, Lindzen and other fine scientists.
The last book in the ‘Climate change the facts’ series sold more than 30,000 copies. It has made a difference, in a small way.
My hypothesis is that this next book will sell three times as many copies, and eventually be recognised as articulating the beginning of a new theory of climate, with Peter Ridd’s contribution significantly building on the earlier work of Richard Lindzen.
But these four water chapters will be controversial, with technically complex elements, but the book will also include chapters that are easier to digest, and a few that are more philosophical.
One of the most popular chapters in the last book (our 2017 edition) — and the least technical, and most literary chapter — was by legendary poet and writer, Clive James, which
was an amusing poke at ‘climate change’ and catastrophism as popular culture.
My colleague at the IPA, Scott Hargreaves has already written something literary for the next edition (CCTF2020) and he has drawn on Clive’s James’ translation of Dante’s Inferno to help describe the nine circles of ‘climate skepticism’. This will perhaps be the last chapter in this next 2020 edition. What Scott has written is so insightful and also fun.
There will be about 20 chapters in total in the next book, including several chapters on Antarctica. So of course, there is a chapter on penguins, and perhaps two on volcanoes.
Antarctica is twice the size of Australia, and has a complex climate that is central to understanding global atmospheric and oceanic circulation patterns — including drought and flood cycles in Australia.
The history of science suggests that paradigms are never disproven until they are replaced. So, now more than ever, it is important that you back this book that will challenge the current consensus, which is the current dominant paradigm.
Physicist and philosopher, the late Thomas Kuhn, explained that competition within segments of the scientific community is the only process that historically has ever actually results in the replacement and then eventual rejection of one previously accepted paradigm or theory. It is so important that alternative voices are heard, that there is opportunity for a new theory of climate to emerge.
If you are at all skeptical of the catastrophist’s claims that the current drought in Australia is the very worst on record, sea levels at record highs, and the planet about to melt — and most importantly, if you would like to contribute in a practical way to a fact-based new theory of climate change — then make a financial contribution to the IPA’s next book in the ‘Climate Change the Facts’ series via the dedicated appeal page at: www.ipa.org.au/cctf2020
Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but not their own facts.
Ends.
21 thoughts on “The Next ‘Climate Change: The Facts’ book — Towards a new theory of climate”
Could be out of date already:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/27/return-to-earth/
from the conclusion:
“We are able to quantify the degree of adiabatic lit surface energy partition in favour of the air by using the process of inverse modelling, a standard geoscience mathematical technique. The issue of atmospheric opacity then becomes a passive process, and the purported atmospheric action of greenhouse heating by back-radiation can be discounted. We believe that our modelling work presented here should lead to a fundamental reassessment of the atmospheric processes relating to energy partition, retention and flow within the Earth’s climate system.”
The so called greenhouse effect is shown to be a consequence not of back radiation from radiatively active atmospheric components but rather of atmospheric mass being convected up and down within a gravity field.
I don’t see anything about water, so I’m still looking forward to the new book. Why? Water is the most potent greenhouse gas, true, but the greenhouse gas theory in general misses the boat. All the GCMs, IMHO, calculate heat loss as if the atmosphere is a static system. There are clues here and there, “…well-mixed in the atmosphere…” etc., that give it away without having to dig into the code line by line. But the real 500 lb gorilla is the phase change of water. In fact, water is the only atmospheric component that can exist in all 3 states (liquid, solid, gas) in the atmosphere under normal conditions. And that alone blows a hole, literally, in the GHG theory.
Water changes phases by the addition or giving off of heat, that phase change changes the density of the air which causes that air to rise or fall, where it then changes temperature which causes the phase change back again with the heat moving the other way. It’s a conveyor belt, and when a thunderstorm forms, it transports huge amounts of heat from the surface to the upper atmosphere where it can give off the heat to space, blowing a hole right through the atmosphere and all its Long Wave Infrared “back radiation” (a mythical concept if there ever was one).
I arrived at that theory based on what I have read here at WUWT, many thanks to Willis Eschenbach and all the others who have contributed pieces to this idea. Ms. Marohasy, how much does the theory of climate change in this book line up with this idea?
I do know something about heat transfer, I have a B. S. Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University and I’m a registered engineer in two states, as well as a Certified Energy Manager by the Association of Energy Engineers. I can’t give my real name because I work for a contractor whose sole client(s) is(are) part of the United States government or military (multiple contracts with different branches), and I’m afraid there are people in said government/military who could cause problems for me or my employer if I get out of line on CAGW.
Without radiation from the upper atmosphere to space, your model would quickly come to a standstill.
Makes a lot of sense. Good!
NO. The lapse rate is due to the gravity caused convection, not the greenhouse effect. The greenhouse effect is due to partially trapped energy from back radiation from aerosols and optically absorbing gases. They do not increase the energy, they just initially slow the energy transfer until a higher altitude is reached, and this combined with the lapse rate result in a hotter surface necessary to eliminate the surface energy to maintain equilibrium with solar energy.
That sounds good to me. I like it. Thanks Leonard.
It’s just standard science, since Arrhenius and before.
What happens if you heat a gas – any gas – in an open system? It expands. No one has yet been able to tell me why heating the atmosphere, regardless of it’s composition, will simply increase it’s volume and increase the rate of radiation to space without changing it’s equilibrium temperature (governed by gravity) is wrong. In other words the only way to increase the equilibrium temp is to do extra work on it like if we were closer to the sun for example…
(I’m no physicist)
Movement of heat within the atmosphere is not the greenhouse effect, including back radiation to the surface (which can be measured), but rather an energy loop that simply moves heat around. Earth loses energy gained from the Sun in one way, by slowing the rate of IR radiation loss to space. One effective way to accomplish that is by increasing the atmospheric height at which that final IR emission occurs into a region that is colder (T^4 effect). Increasing concentration of non-condensable gases do that. Water is more complicated.
I made predictions on this blog back in 2013 that El Nino conditions would increase a year or so after solar 24 maximum, and drive increased drought in Southern Australia and Northern India. On the 650 comment marathon of me versus Leif, Pamela, and Willis, over my solar based forecast for a very cold Jan-Feb 2014.
Regarding the present drought in parts of Australia, I
thought that the 1898 to 1903 , also known a the
Federation drought, was the worst one.
But in the climate game historical facts are not to be
used.
MJE VK5 LL
Michael
“… I thought…”
Why don’t you simply bring facts around helping us to accurately compare the two periods?
The Next ‘Climate Change: The Facts’ book — Towards a new theory of climate
Unless this information is on CNN, Sky News, BBC, ABC etc etc then nothing will change. Currently this wishful thinking amounts to something indistinguishable from zero.
Greta and XR get more coverage in one small TV slot than all the AGW sceptical scientific papers and newspapers and blogs and videos and internet discussions and podcasts put together.
Solution? Dunno. Maybe it has to come from the world’s most influential governments. Trump started it, Bolsonaro ran with it ……
”But sometimes the facts change.”
No.
The title is similar to a BBC program “Climate change – the facts”, passionately known as “climate – change the facts”.
”who understand that the climate is always changing.”
I have serious reservations about this often repeated meme.
climate …………
n.
The meteorological conditions, including temperature, precipitation, and wind, that characteristically prevail in a particular region.
n.
A region of the earth having particular meteorological conditions.
Where on this planet have these prevailing meteorological conditions changed?
Neither of these two true definitions are acknowledged in the current discussion. Eg; the ”prevailing meteorological conditions” in my area are….dry summer, occasional rainfall, warm to hot temperatures, wet winter, cool to cold temps, light occasional frost. An average minimum of about 7C and an average maximum of around 27C. None of these CLIMATIC conditions have changed as long as I have lived and probably for several hundred thousand years. What does change is the weather. We have drought years, ( for example when I first moved here my neighbour told me he had never seen such a dry year for 50 years – since then it has been ”normal”) floods, great heat waves, occasional snow flurries, very low humidity, very high humidity etc, etc, sometimes long lasting sometimes not. For the BOM to tell me this is the warmest month for 20 years or the coldest day for 30 years or the driest year for 15 years and so on may be of passing interest but is completely meaningless when it comes to our prevailing climate which – barring some astronomical influence, will not change. Warming temperatures over 50 years is NOT evidence of climate change given that it is not unprecedented. How can it possibly be? So to me, it is far more accurate to say the weather always changes, not the climate.
If the tropics miss their monsoon for a couple of years, is that climate change? If it rains in the Sahara for 3 years in a row, is that climate change? Was the MWP climate change? IMO – no.
So, whenever someone cries ”climate change” it should be their responsibility to prove that. This is where the ridiculous definition of climate being the average of 30 years’ weather should be seen for what it is – a definition which at the moment serves a political purpose but in reality is meaningless. Lets reject the new definition for the old one. ie one of the two at the top of this post.
Leitmotif
Exactly, I would absolutely love this information to be known by the general public, across all media channels and not just “the AGW sceptical scientific papers and newspapers and blogs and videos and internet discussions” I find peace on this site, but I still avoid the news channels and newpapers as the lies about climate change are constant. We need a group of at least 3/4 people who are very well spoken and loud and very knowledgeable about the facts and science on the weather. We need to force ourselves on to tv shows, news channels, it time we challenged the climate liers!!
You sneaky woman! It occurred to me a few years ago that a big gap in lab tests with CO2 is that they can’t reasonably contain atmospheric-sized convection. If convection can move a lot of heat (I don’t know enough to come up with numbers, but hey, start by looking at a cloud) then increasing greenhouse effect that traps warmth near the surface should forced increased convection. Hmm, we do have a decent idea of how much heat is in a pyrocumulus cloud.
I saw something a while back the suggested the energy transfer isn’t adequate for a significant effect, but it wasn’t really looking at that. I’d love to see a good analysis of the effect.
It certainly sounds like I have no choice but to donate to the project. I don’t know about A$400, I was going to give more to Peter Ridd’s legal fund, but we’ll see.
Jennifer,if Bob Tisdale is correct in saying that the Southern Ocean is cooling according to raw argo buoy data,it follows that there will be less ocean evaporation and thus less water vapor ,less rain. The australian drought may well be the kind of costly climate change nobody is prepared for. The kind that has been happening every 200 years or so.
Both parties engaged in this fantasy come off looking like 12th century primitives; the witch-doctors pretending to communicate with the gods, the stupid bumpkins begging witch-doctors to save them from the flood or draught (take your pick).
The so-called scientists abused their supposed position of knowledge for their own professional and financial gain.
The uneducated fools who pay for (as taxpayers) and accept these pronouncements are simply willfully suspending whatever embryonic critical thinking capacity they may possess. Most of this crowd has difficulty balancing their checkbook.
“they will move us towards a new theory of climate”
Jennifer Marohasy, the IPA and their paymaster – one of the world’s richest women from her inherited coal and iron ore interests – Gina Rhinehart, need to be treated with extreme skepticism when it comes to “facts”.
More likely “they will continue the disinform, muddy the waters, monger doubt and generally push a do-nothing, BAU, nothing to see, move along line. Shame.