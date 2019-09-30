Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Those who know me are aware that I’m a tropical boy, a hopeless addict of warm blue seas and coconut-laden islands with white sand beaches. Here’s where I used to live and work, Liapari Island in the Solomon Islands.
That is how I like my water to behave, soft, warm, and inviting. But when the ice jumps out of my tropical-type adult beverage and starts running around the countryside covering everything in white and floating in giant chunks all over the ocean, well, I call that “water behaving badly”.
And as you might imagine, other than brief visits I tend to avoid places where water behaves badly.
However, thinking about such icy climes when I’m someplace warm, that’s a more pleasant matter. So I got to considering ice, in particular, sea ice. And as is my wont, when I consider something I go get the longest dataset that I can find. In this case, that was the HadCRUT ice and sea surface temperature dataset. It claims to go back to 1870 … but that doesn’t mean that it’s good back to 1870. Figure 1 shows why.
(As an aside, Figure 1 also shows the importance of starting by running the old Mark I Eyeball over your data before subjecting it to any mathematical gymnastics … but I digress.)
Notice the very regular signal in the early days of both the northern and southern hemisphere data, and as a result in the global data. This is obviously just a perfectly regular repeating signal added to the later actual observations. We can get a better idea of when the real observations start (and stop) by removing the regular repeating seasonal signal from our dataset. Figure 2 below is the same as Figure 1, but with the regular repeating average seasonal variation removed.
The regular signal in the earlier parts of the record is an artifact. It is an interference pattern resulting from the removal of the seasonal signal. Only the latter part of the datasets contain valid observations.
In Figure 2 above we can see that Arctic measurements (northern hemisphere, blue above) are only good since about 1960. Note the odd lack of data (with missing data replaced by a regular signal) from about 1940 to 1952.
Antarctic ice area (southern hemisphere, red above) actual measurements are more recent. The Antarctic record is only good since 1973. As a result, we can only look at global data since 1973. However, that’s approaching a half-century, so it is still of interest. Here’s the global ice area since 1973, the period where we have actual observations. It’s worth noting that since 1979 we have full satellite observations of ice areas.
Now, I was surprised by Figure 3. Surprise is the very best part of science to me. I love the first sight of the graphics, turning what before was just a bunch of numbers into a record of the past.
There were a couple of surprises in Figure 3. First, from 1980 through 2004, a quarter-century during which there was general global warming, there was no trend at all in global ice area. None. Well, to be accurate, the trend 1980 through 2004 is -0.0000000000000001% per decade … and as you imagine, not statistically significant.
After 2005 the global ice area went down, but by 2010 it had recovered. From there to 2015, it was above average. And since 2015 global ice area has dropped precipitously but then recovered back to average. Finally, there is no statistically significant trend in the full 1973 – 2019 dataset.
So … lots of things of interest in Figure 3. However, I gotta say, I’m not seeing the evil hand of steadily increasing atmospheric CO2 in that record. Nor am I seeing any “anthropogenic fingerprint”. Perhaps most importantly, am I unable to detect any sign of any “climate emergency” in that record.
The final surprise was the recent several-year deep drop and then recovery of the ice area. I figured it must be from what alarmists have termed the “Arctic death spiral”, the widely trumpeted decrease in Arctic sea ice. So I added the separate Arctic and the Antarctic records to Figure 3 above. Figure 4 below shows those records.
Curiously, the amount of ice at the two poles is just about the same, at ~2% of the globe. But that makes it hard to compare the Arctic and Antarctic ice. So in Figure 4 below, I’ve offset the northern hemisphere (blue line) by 1% for clarity. You’ll need to add 1% to the northern hemisphere ice areas to get the actual values. Figure 4 shows the globe as well as the two halves of the planet separately. Note that in this graphic they are all to the same scale.
And for my final surprise, it turns out that the recent variations in global ice area are largely the result of variations in the Antarctic ice area, and not in the Arctic ice area that we spend so many electrons discussing …
So what I found out regarding the global ice areas was that I didn’t know all that much about global ice areas … and speaking of which, just what the heck did cause the drop and subsequent recovery in Antarctic sea ice area from 2015 to the present?
Here on the north coast of California, it’s the leading edge of autumn. We had our first rain this week, which left the forest full of the damp dark green smell of life, decay, and rebirth. And when I just looked outside, the rain had come again. What a joy it is to investigate the mysteries of this endless universe, even the vagaries of water behaving badly!
Best to everyone,
w.
Thanks as ever for another very interesting article Willis.
Re the Southern Hemisphere figures, it seems to me that:
– the whole 2015 and onward period measurements seems to have an annual variability too far beyond previous figures to be consistent. Did the method of measurement change around 2015 or have the numbers been subject to the Adjustocene?
– even given the anomalous annual variability noted above, 2016 just looks like a spurious data point, unless, of course, it was subject to the aforementioned Adjustocene fun. I suppose volcanic activity might, theoretically present an answer but I am not aware of such on the required significant scale.
Any thoughts Willis?
Rob why is every weather event a “record” now? A storm is hitting england tomorrow, and the news papers are already scaring people with “record breaking winds” 😐
@WE
Do you know the Historical Ice Chart Archive ?
Interesting
Willis
Figures 3 and 4 are strong anecdotal evidence that something other than CO2 is affecting sea ice area. That is, one would expect ice area to have a negative correlation with CO2 concentration, were it responsible for melting ice. Indeed, SOMETHING, which overpowers the assumed effects of CO2, caused a significant decline in Antarctic sea ice around 2016. Submarine volcanism?
Thanks, Clyde. It’s not too curious to me that sea ice area wouldn’t respond to changing CO2. However, I would expect it to respond to changes in temperature including SST. But globally, we’re not seeing that either.
Finally, over most of the record, the decrease of ice area in the Arctic is almost exactly matched by the increase in ice area in the Antarctic … coincidence?
And for that matter, why would N & S both have almost identical areas? Coincidence?
w.
Willis:
Excellent data view!
I wonder why there is such an effort to consider polar sea ice as distinct from total polar ice, including land based ice?
Given how recent Arctic history demonstrated how much storms detrimentally affect Arctic sea ice, I’m more surprised that both poles show such regular sea ice extents.
There always is a possibility that satellites and their algorithms have issues. “Satellite sensor errors cause data outage”
Eastern Ca. (Sierras) just had a “Dusting” ( 4-5″ at the summit) of White Water.
“Finally, over most of the record, the decrease of ice area in the Arctic is almost exactly matched by the increase in ice area in the Antarctic … coincidence?”
I remember being taught this back in grade school (1960’s). When one increases the other decreases. Or I’m getting old and don’t remember well.
Or possibly something happening with ocean currents, such as a slowdown or overturning of the Gulf Stream or “Atlantic Conveyor”?
Whatever it was, it was very short term.
It was Trenberth’s missing heat finally coming to light.
There one minute and gone the next
Willis,
As a fellow researcher, I have a great admiration for your work and information you provide. Needless to say, I keep copies.
Steve
Wow, another humdinger of an observation. Thanks Willis.
Certainly interested to hear any theories regarding that 2015 “glitch”.
I was wondering that myself, even when the Antarctic sea ice was rising faster than usual, and then dropping precipitously. Has anyone owned up to an equipment malfunction, operator error or use of some dodgy new algorithms?
Interesting as always, thank you Willis. Just curious: you talk about the Arctic death spiral, but Figure 4 assigns it to the Antarctic – or perhaps something is mislabeled?
Yeah, George, that was one of the surprises. When I look at both poles to the same scale, the big variations in ice area are at the South Pole, not the North.
w.
Changes in the >15% ice cover algorithm and changes in the satellites themselves seem to account for when the sea ice “declines”.
Robert, in the HadISST Ice dataset, ice area is reported as whole percentages from 15% to 100%. Everything below 15% ice area is treated as zero.
w.
I was under the impression that the 15% rule applies to ice extent, not ice area. Area is the actual percent of each grid cell that is covered with ice. For example, 50% ice on a 625 sq km grid cell would be ~310 sq km in area, but 625 sq km in extent.
The chart above is labeled Area, which does not follow the 15 % criteria for Extent. I’m curious how things were done pre-1980: passive microwave or satellite photos?
https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadisst/alert_75.gif 10 March 2016: A detailed analysis of HadISST has identified a number of problems, some of which might limit the utility of the dataset for certain scientific applications, particularly where high resolution SST data or spatial gradients of SST are required. Thanks to Dudley Chelton and Craig Risien for bringing this to our attention and their detailed analysis.
Your Figures 2 and 4 clearly show global warming. We know the CWP is due to human -influence i.e. AGW. The Arctic and Antarctic cannot be compared with each other as the former is surrounded by land and the latter is open sea/ocean. There is virtually no multiseasonal sea ice in Antarctica while the Arctic used to have up to 8 years old and now down to a few years which cracked and broke up for the first time in summer 2019.
I suggest you read the following description of why Antarctic sea ice has been below trend since 2016:
https://phys.org/news/2019-01-antarctica-sea-ice-climate.html
Prior to the 1980’s there was an ice buildup during the “ice age cometh” decade according to eye witness historical accounts. Glaciers all over the globe reached century+ peaks then…and Arctic Ice expanded then as well from low ice levels in the 1920-1940 era. There are historical records of low Arctic Ice area and unprecedented passages by northern Mariners all over the place before 1940…as well as abundant historical records of far less open water during the cold decade.
So it is not known how OLD the ice was back 100 years ago…or even 60 years ago…so nobody knows if current ice content (by age) is unprecedented.
If the data was worth a damn prior to the satellite era, Willis would have presented it…BUT PRIOR TO 1950, IT WAS CRAP. And Willis kindly took the time to show us how totally worthless most of the sea ice record is.
“just what the heck did cause the drop and subsequent recovery in Antarctic sea ice area from 2015 to the present?”
Under sea/ice volcanic activity.?
The graph above appears to show a different pre-1980 trend in Arctic ice than this graph does.
https://realclimatescience.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Screen2-Shot-2017-02-14-at-6.17.49-AM.gif
It is an interesting chart, but the Vinnikov paper doesn’t appear to have direct data, they must be proxy based, since any year before 1973 will be spotty observational (regional, local) data, thus not comparable to each other.
Willis: Great work as usual.
Might the drop off in Antarctic sea ice after 2015 be related to the much ballyhooed chunks breaking off the Ross and Larson ice shelves in 2016/17?
Oh, and why don’t the HADCrut folks just admit they have no real observation data before about 1950?
Rick
Scientists seem to find it hard to say they don’t know. Interpolation can artificially replace lack of data, but lack of data can’t replace lack of data.
Tonyb
A nice demonstration of what used to be a requirement of statistical analysis–that Step Number One was a ‘Critical Review of the Data’. There is plenty of evidence here that the accumulated data holds as much or more artifact of the system of measurement than of the actual parameter being measured. As a geologist I have no choice but to consider a data set existing in reliable (?) form from 1973 to present as relatively insignificant to a climate system over 4 billion years old, I studied that which was under and before Pleistocene ice, despite spending a lot of time walking across that ice to get to the rocks; they record climate too.
A very revealing treatment of dubious data; the exposure of the blatant uselessness of pre-1973 data is brilliant. And what are you doing still sitting in northern California; it’s snowing like stink just a few hundred miles away.
Volcanoes?
https://www.nsf.gov/news/news_summ.jsp?cntn_id=295861&org=NSF&from=news
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/news/2013/11/131118-antarctica-volcano-earthquakes-erupt-sea-level-rise-science/
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2008/01/22/surprise-theres-an-active-volcano-under-antarctic-ice/
The first figure seen on the WUWT Sea Ice information site is the plot by Professor Ole Humlum of total, Arctic and Antarctic ice area going back to 1979. It depicts the seasonal variation in smooth sine wave like curves and shows the recent decline in Antarctic ice area.
I do not see a recovery of Antarctic ice area in his figure.
https://i0.wp.com/www.climate4you.com/images/NSIDC%20GlobalArcticAntarctic%20SeaIceArea.gif?ssl=1
As always, impressed by your natural curiosity & your ability to tease sensible explanations out of apparently mundane observations. Always learning from you, sir! Thanks.
So do I understand, Will Eschenbach, that you are saying, essentially, that the ice in both polar regions is stable, with seasonal variations taken into account?
And basically, we hoomans really don’t have much of an effect on it?
Just askin’. I’m wading through Wilson’s 14 Points thingy and getting brain fry from it.
willis
‘Note the odd lack of data (with missing data replaced by a regular signal) from about 1940 to 1952.’
As you know, that little local difficulty of the war explains that.
My brave next door neighbour sailed on the northern convoys to Murmansk. The Northern sea route opened up in the 1920’s and the Russians set up an organisation in the 30’s to manage the shipping that was able to more easily traverse the route.
the arctic started to melt around 1908 (again) and as you know the bergs from the jakobshaven glacier is what did for the Titanic in 1912. That warming continued until the war but then became more intermittent
My neighbour assures me that oddly, there was no enthusiasm for the SST’ records they were asked to take and they should be disregarded, as the warmth of the cabin, the temperature outside and the risk of lights being seen by the enemy, meant the measurements were mostly imaginary.
My neighbour says the Russians in Murmansk were very hostile as they found it humiliating to take war aid. This naval force never received a specific medal from the allies for their very tough work, but were awarded one by the Russians only 4 or 5 years ago and the Russian ambassador in London presented them
tonyb
I didn’t spend a lot of time looking onto this, but after 3 minutes of research I failed to find the ultra-erratic CO2 emissions levels that caused the ~2016 sea ice area instability (fall and recovery).
I have to assume the Mona Loa folks are hiding that erratic behavior in the atmospheric CO2 concentration levels for nefarious reason.