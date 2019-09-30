Forbes: Global Warming to Blame But Definitely Not Linked to Early Snow in the Rockies

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Although global warming might have been implicated in harsh weather in the Rockies, Forbes author Dr. Marshall Shepard definitely wants to make it very clear he is not trying to link this snow event to climate change, even though there is a growing body of evidence that global warming will make extreme cold and snow more likely.
The Blizzard In The Rockies Doesn’t Disprove Climate Change But People Will Say It Anyhow
Marshall Shepherd Senior Contributor
Sep 29, 2019, 04:52pm
I predicted several days ago that some people would be tweeting that this early season snowstorm in parts of the Rocky Mountain region somehow refutes anthropogenic climate change. Rob Bailey, a computer engineer in Ohio, brought the Tweet at this link to my attention. I am sure there are many more just like it.
So why is the region experiencing such record cold and snow conditions in terms of magnitude of the event? To answer this question, we have to look to the jet stream. According to the NWS Glossary, the jet stream is a region of “relatively strong winds concentrated in a narrow stream in the atmosphere, normally referring to horizontal, high-altitude winds….The position and orientation of jet streams vary from day to day.” The wavy pattern of the jet stream is a very strong determinant of general weather patterns, particularly in terms of temperature and wetness. With this storm, the jet stream plunged southward bringing extremely cold air into the region. An upper-level low approaching from the Pacific region supplied the moisture.
To be clear, this is a weather event. I am not attributing it to climate change at all. However, I do want to conclude with something that is very counterintuitive to many people. There is a growing body of evidence (and a few counter-narratives) in the peer review literature that suggests that because the Arctic region is warming, there is less of a difference in temperature between the polar and tropic regions. That difference, called a gradient, is what determines the strength of the jet stream. If the difference is smaller due to so-called Arctic Amplification (warming in the Arctic), the jet stream would be wavier. The “so what” is that a jet stream with greater wave amplitude means more extreme troughs or “dips” with cold air and more extreme ridges or “humps” with warm air. In other words, the extremes on both sides of the temperature range are amplified.
The following image seems to have upset Dr. Shepherd, because some cruel contrarians are using this image to mock the urgency of our global warming emergency.
Now don’t any of you go upsetting Dr. Shepherd even further by suggesting what he wrote doesn’t make sense.
26 thoughts on “Forbes: Global Warming to Blame But Definitely Not Linked to Early Snow in the Rockies”
I don’t envy those Alarmists. All their predictions go to crap all the time. Whatever they say turns out to be wrong in shorter and shorter time periods. Why cant the climate conform to their whims? Why cant it do what they say it must do?
5′ in 24 hours…That is how glaciers are rebuilt
If it is supposedly so warm in the Arctic, then why is the jet stream bringing such cold air down so far south in balmy September? This is just weather, and it is the 30 years of observed weather patterns that determines what the longer term climate trends are doing. Which is why every alarmist making claims about every tornado and hurricane and making climate attributions to CC are also false. Climate science is being reduced to the childish equivalent of monsters under the bed.
“Global warming will make extreme cold and snow more likely.” I don’t like to be taken for a total idiot.
Ah but Curious George, if you aren’t part of the politically correct intelligentsia, corporate donor elite or political elite, you, like me, are an idiot. At least as far as the above are concerned.
Well, Hillary had a term for a large segment of Americans, “Deplorables”. H and her ilk think the same of us skeptics, “Deniers”. And I am sure there are a great number of other ‘D’ words they would use as well.
Quote from H”
“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric.
Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.”
Simply put, if you disagree with any aspect of the leftist agenda, you’re deplorable.
Yeah, that one jumped out pretty quick.
Climate change and CO2 can do anything. It’s magic.
They want to have the baby and … We’ll see if society will go along with them again.
If decreased temperature gradient makes the jet stream wavier, then why have I never heard a claim that it is wavier in the summer than in the winter?
An hypothesis which predicts everything predicts nothing.
Or causes everything but predicts nothing.
yes, yes, yes, Dr. Sheppard- there is some supposed, possible, maybe, evidence that Arctic warming produces cooling elsewhere. The point people like him miss entirely- intentional or not- is that people just like him love to jump on every single warm day or event or “hottest evah”. Remember how during the very first Climate Change meeting they intentionally picked the hottest day of the year, and intentionally turned the A/C off? Thinly veiled fraud from the start, so why wonder when ordinary people like me say Ha, told you so. There is absolutely nothing out of the ordinary with the earth’s climate, and no number of young children taking a day off school will convince me otherwise.
W/all the attention on the starving polar bears, is no one thinking of the poor mountain goats? I call out mountain goat discrimination!
Would not the decreasing “temperature gradient” mentioned by Dr. Marshall Shepherd mean fewer tornados and hurricanes?
And if we use a hypothetical and say that due to global warming the Arctic/Antarctic poles become as warm as the middle latitudes; would that not make weather disappear?
It then doesn’t make sense that warming of the Arctic causes a wavering jet stream that then causes colder weather.
Last year the US had one of its snowiest winters and forest fires were at a minimum this summer. Was that due to global warming? If it was, we need more of it.
I thought the wavey jet-stream was explained by a quiet sun, not the thermal gradient of the atmosphere by latitude.
Natural causes not allowed in the climate wars.
So the second lowest Arctic ice extent just occurred last week because of polar amplification of temperature caused by crisis anthropo global warming! And now a heavy blizzard, in Montana (in Glacier National Park where warmists recently had a ‘funeral’ for the final days of the famous glacier) caused by extremely cold air in a wavy jet descended. Cold air from yhe balmy Arctic.
So PhD* (new style KrackerJack^тм degree prizes) Shepherd thinks there will be snarky Twitters! That, Dr*S, is your brain trying get thru to you that the climate puppy is dead.
Let ’em squirm!
All those maggots on a hook of their own making – let ’em squirm.
They’ve sold their souls to a Nongqawuse delusional prophecy about the weather.
Now let them rationalise and make fools of themselves as it falls apart.
But the summer heat waves were because of a stronger, not weaker, jet stream.
Where was the gradient then?
Contradiction is the only constant in the warmist narrative that they make up as they go along.
But when the dippy jet stream brings a summer heatwave on the backside…… definitely climate change. A dippy jet stream was blamed on global cooling during the (now erased) global cooling scare. Can’t have it both ways – maybe it is all just natural earth climate/weather!
Why are alarmists so unaware of their own utter hypocrisy and bankrupt credibility and why does no one in the MSM/scientific community/authority/politics call them out?
If warming causes cold, some people may call that negative feedback.
Perhaps how our climate remains quite stable for thousands of years.
Classic case of wanting to have it both ways.
I hate their models BUT, their waving their hands and saying “see this makes sense” is a tiny step in knowledge, Need good data, theoretical equations and then they should model it for a nice tidy sosricsl world with simple layered atmosphere that first priduvrs a jet stream and then by forcing a lower gradient ( in two different ways: high arctic or colder equatorial) and show us the model that makes it wavey.
“To be clear, this is a weather event. I am not attributing it to climate change at all.”
But when the same wavy jet stream brought France a couple of hot days in the summer, it was “climate change” and NOT a weather event.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2019/06/28/heatwave-climate-change-connections-in-one-simple-analogy/