Aussie PM Trying to Please Everyone on Climate Change

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is talking up Australia’s efforts, while warning against “needless anxiety”, and demanding China take a greater role in climate efforts.
Scott Morrison does not want kids to have ‘anxieties’ about climate change after Greta Thunberg’s speech
By North America Correspondent James Glenday in New York
Scott Morrison has warned against causing children “needless anxiety” about climate change and suggested Australian kids need to be given more “context and perspective” on the issue.
Responding to a passionate speech by Swedish teenage environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg at Monday’s United Nations Climate Summit, the Prime Minster said it was important Australian children were confident they would live in a “wonderful country and pristine environment”.
“They will also have an economy to live in as well,” he said.
“I don’t want our children to have anxieties about these issues. “We’ve got to let kids be kids.”
The Prime Minister has faced criticism from Australian businesspeople and scientists for missing the summit.
Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-09-25/scott-morrison-warns-climate-change-anxiety-young-people/11546846
On China;
Australian PM says China must step up on climate change as ‘newly developed’ nation
Scott Morrison uses keynote speech of US visit to say China should be doing more to combat the climate crisis
Katharine Murphy Political editor, in Chicago
Tue 24 Sep 2019 00.01 AEST
Last modified on Tue 24 Sep 2019 15.48 AEST
Scott Morrison has challenged China to do more heavy lifting on climate change, saying Australia welcomes its economic growth, but that prosperity and power also come with responsibility.
The Australian prime minister used the keynote speech of his US visit, at the Chicago Institute for Global Affairs on Monday, to praise China’s “economic maturity”. Morrison characterised China as a “newly developed” rather than a developing economy, and argued that status conferred developed-world obligations on the Chinese leadership.
“Having achieved this status, it is important that China’s trade arrangements [and] participation in addressing important global environmental challenges, with transparency in their partnerships and support for developing nations, reflect this new status and the responsibilities that go with it as a world power,” Morrison said.
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/sep/24/australian-pm-says-china-must-step-up-on-climate-change-as-newly-developed-nation
Prime Minister Scott Morrison as usual leaves me with a feeling of “not good enough”.
Scott Morrison criticises China for their climate hypocrisy – but demands they do more. Yet at home Morrison does very little about climate change, while talking up the need to do something, and provides in my opinion transparently inadequate descriptions of all the climate good he intends to do.
Mr. Prime Minister, if you feel so strongly about how Australian kids are being affected by climate anxiety, and you are right to feel that way, then make a decision; either embrace the green path wholeheartedly, or follow President Trump’s lead and make a stand for economic sanity. Work to undo the damage.
Telling kids climate change is an issue but not doing anything about it is confusing and cruel.
This reminds me of Aesop’s Fable of the Man, the Boy, and the Donkey. As the moral goes, “Try to please everyone, and you will wind up pleasing no one”.
“either embrace the green path wholeheartedly, or follow President Trump’s lead and make a stand for economic sanity. Work to undo the damage”
What a pack of clodswallop. Australia under the current Federal Government will be following climate policy our way. It won’t be following green policy and it certainly won’t be following Trump on anything to do with trade or climate policy.
I’m Australian Geoff, I believe Morrison’s half in / half out approach is adding to children’s anxiety.
I vote for Economic Sanity TRUMPING Green Hypocrisy every time
Like all politicians he strives to speak much, say little and do even less.
If you lie down with dogs you will get up with fleas. We/the world needs to stop being so wishy washy about skepticism.
Take a stand on manipulating children by advocacy groups. We don’t need a Climate Jonestown to get the point across that there are problem groups out there.
People should know that fence straddling …. especially “bobwire” is a sure way to get neutered .
😉
Scott Morrison’s attempts to mollify the Greens’ demands for ‘Climate Action’ are futile. Nothing would satisfy the bloodthirsty Greens’ demands short of a return of all of society to the Stone Age. Developing a thick hide like Trump would serve him well.
The more the phrase “action on climate” is uttered, the less it actually means.