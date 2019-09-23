Shelby Talcott Reporter
September 23, 2019 10:55 AM ET
Climate change activists protested on the streets of Washington, D.C., Monday, aiming to shut down the city in an effort to push the government to take action on the climate crisis.
Activists blocked key intersections throughout the nation’s capital Monday morning, causing “gridlocked” traffic across D.C., Sam Sweeney, a reporter for WJLA, tweeted. Police began arresting protesters Monday morning, and the demonstrations are expected to continue throughout the day.
104 thoughts on “Here Are The Scenes From DC’s Climate Protest”
I thought there was millions of these protesters? Just looks like a few.
Still more than you usually see in one place – it used to be these types were spread out one-to-a-village.
I guess we can thank public schools.
So you’re saying all the Village Idiots got together in Washington DC today for this climate chnage event protest.
Maybe the wiser crowd is busy trying to glean real facts while the flock of the model fellowship of Mann pasture on the asphalt and concrete.
Why no discussion yet on WUWT of this devastating video? Dismantles the media summary of the pending IPCC report. Needs to go viral.
Beautiful link, thanks for sharing
Their preaching to the neo-Marxist choir in DC.
It won’t change a thing.
Not to mention the ‘turn-off’ effect resulting from seeing those silly unhinged nutters running around in their little outfits.
Hey folks, you have car horns. Use them. Get right in their faces and blast away.
Mount air horns–I have a pair on an old sports car.
And the note is so strident it gets the attention of belligerent pedestrians and bicyclists.
As in “right now!”.
Leaves some of them almost jimmy-jammered.
Would work of protestors as well.
Think I’ll put a set on my Daily Driver so I can startle them in the winter months.
🙂
Bob Hoye
Buy a hand held, compressed air operated horn. Seriously loud, a few from car owners would make protesters ears bleed.
Just remember to lower the window and blast it outside, for the sake of your own ears. 😉
That doesn’t do anything.
Fortunately, the police arrested several of them. I guess DC’s left-bias goes away when bureaucrats’ own ox is being gored.
And why are they dressed up as polar bears when polar bears are actually doing better now than over the last 30 years or so?
Because they aren’t the sharpest tool in the shed.
They even have the wrong misinformation!
Peer-reviewed science does not agree with your prejudiced feelings about polar bears. The current “rebound” in polar bears is due to the moratorium on hunting. The long term outlook is decline as their food source is not appearing in the spring (the only time they feed naturally) as it used to before the massive loss of Arctic ice over the past five decades as solar as declined too.
Arctic volume melt: http://neven1.typepad.com/blog/piomas/
What’s taking out their food supply? Overfishing?
We should propose a global property-and-quota-rights scheme in fishing, because the present scheme is a huge tragedy of the commons. If that means handing over most of the fishing rights to poor countries, I can live with that.
Lack of ice for the seals and sea lions.
…did you just blame the previous decline on hunting?
Yes, he did. If removing a moratorium on hunting increases the numbers, then it had to be the hunting that was reducing the numbers.
Even better is why is hunting being allowed at all?
Rob, have a look at the video link above. It shows how the IPCC reported exceptionally low ice cover in the 20s when the polar bears were doing fine. Polar bears have existing for millions of years, they have seen off many changes in arctic ice.
There isn’t a moratorium on hunting polar bears. Ppp
Hunting polar bears is now highly restricted.
Polar bears thrive with patchy spring sea ice. The worst case event is thick spring sea ice.
There will always be spring sea ice. Even in the ridiculous predicted ice free scenarios, there is still spring ice. For spring ice to disappear, the arctic would have to warm up by about 50°C (WAG).
It is difficult to tell from that brief video, but the protest seems to be dominated by wealthy white folks.
I might have been inclined to give the protesters a tiny bit of sympathy if just one of them assisted the elderly person with the walker trying to cross the street in front of their banner. But they were more interested in screaming and yelling their mindless chants than helping someone less fortunate.
It is always wealthy white people.
their greatest fear is healthy happy prosperous dark skinned people.
I am wealthy white person and I am not out there acting like an idiot. Nor do I get upset when I see other successful humans regardless of their skin color or any other differences.
I find your comment to be misguided, immoral, unethical, and sad that you see the world through skin color. But please continue to self identify; do not let me stand in your way.
+97
..you got your “theirs” mixed up…….liberal protesters
Since you do not find fault with their “idiotic” actions ….. are we to assume that you are an older wealthy white person who no long engages in such silly antics ……. and you damn sure don’t want to be photographed or videoed doing the things that you use to do?
Anyone that condones such idiotic actions is just as guilty as the perpetrators are.
The “3 R’s” that were once associated with the public schools, …. “Readin, Rightin and Rithmatitk”, …. have been replaced with …. the new “3 R’s” of “Rioting, Rebelling and Resisting”.
“This is more important than their jobs”.
Nice to know he’s made that decision for others. There’s the real “privilege” I keep hearing about.
Even if that job help secures our country from attack that allows this protester to actually protest. They have the foresight of rear view mirrors.
Yeah, this new generation really seems to display a lot of entitled privilege – it’s THEIR planet – it’s THEIR future – NOT anybody else who still happens to live here, and still will be for a while yet.
But apparently, they’re all teenagers now (or college-graduates – even worse, these days), and of course know everything – and they’re ready to take their rightful place as rulers. It’s an arrogance that’s absolute.
I’ll tell you this – if they actually get what they wanted ‘their’ future will be a lot bleaker – real-world bleak, as opposed to virtual reality projected a century or two in the future.
That guy in the polar bear suit sure doesn’t look like any millennial or gen-z’er. Looks more like a guy a little too young to have been able to protest the Viet Nam war, and now sees his chance to Make A Difference.
Why can’t more people follow Voltaire’s advice to “cultivate one’s own garden”?
Negative IQ is real.
The Daily Caller founded by white supremacist Tucker Carlson with fossil fuel money to provide disinformation and fake news is now a reference source for the infamous WUWT? Your low standards are falling to rock bottom. Shame on you!
Pretty lame, Rob. If you were any good, you would have included homophobia and sexism in your rant.
I don’t embellish or regurgitate fake news as you seem to enjoy. Or perhaps there are more things you know about Carlson than me? I presume you are not advocating DC as a reference source and jest.
But you do apparently lie….fabricate; peddle in fake news yourself; classical case of physiological projection; with an unhealthy dose of cognitive dissonance.
Proof? Links?
Most of us here obtain our information and knowledge from multiple sources; remember we are the skeptics;
You are no skeptic. A skeptic is well versed in the topic at the expert level. You are a rookie right-wing conservative science denier who bleats an appeal to authority seeking some illusive credibility. So to lying, I wouldn’t go there if I were you as that is now your platform as evidenced by the behavior of your fat, lazy, orange coward clown leader in the WH.
I did not vote for Trump. I did not vote for Hillary either.
I had a blank line and voted for myself.
You obviously have not read any my comments. I challenge everyone and all authority – remember I am skeptical of anybody self-proclaimed “expert” status.
As far as being a science denier:
My background is Electrical Engineering and Chemistry.
I have been a Cyclotron Engineer, Radio-Chemist, Analytical Instrumentation Engineer and, a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, three summer internships at Oak Ridge National Lab, passed the Navy Nuclear entrance exam just to name a few things. How about you?
The climate is changing; planet Earth is warming up; but planet Earth has done this before; so so what big deal.
Thank you for affirming you are neither an expert or a climate scientist. Your comments bare that out strongly.
Nonsense! CWP is unprecedented at 200x where natural variation would have the planets mean temperature and at least 35x the rate of the last four warming cycles as Earth exited glacial to interglacial.
@Rob
The study of climate is multi-disciplinary endeavor. Thermodynamics, Chemistry, Geology, Physics, etc.
Talk about appealing to authority. Pot calling kettle black, much? Again, with psychological projections and cognitive dissonance.
During my time as an instrumentation engineer I was a 3rd party technical advisor to one of NOAA’s oceanic laboratories. One of their main analytical instruments was a TOC analyzer. They called me when they needed technical and engineering support. I also supported all of the environmental academics in this particular geographic region across all the disciples of planetary science.
Those numbers are from cherry picked timelines. Not that it would matter to me. It does not change that the system is dynamic and chaotic. It is not static and the boundaries and variability are wide.
Are you suggesting that biological activities/ lifeforms have never made a compositional atmospheric or geological change to planet Earth?
Technical question for you:
When you see a forested area with lots of Lichen on the trees; what would this indicate as to the state of the environment? No using Google either.
Trump maybe a lot of things you hate but Lazy ain’t one of them.
As I stated I did not vote for him but I am happy that Hillary lost.
Rob, was anything they reported not true?…made up video or something?
“You are no skeptic. A skeptic is well versed in the topic at the expert level.”
Rob, for the past 50 years….who is responsible for all the increase in atmospheric CO2?
Human activity.
Rob
Are you suggesting that XR protesters are somehow “well versed in the topic at the expert level“?
It would appear you are are a rookie “left-wing socialist science denier who bleats an appeal to authority seeking some illusive credibility.
The difference is we sceptics are inclined to keep our own counsel. We examine the science critically rather than bursting onto a blog and hurling inane, puerile insults at people.
Please sit in the corner for a while and consider your conduct before returning to engage in an adult discussion.
You are permitted to suck your thumb whilst in said corner.
You are no skeptic but a strong science denier – see my previous comments for my reasoning and your confirmation that you are not a skeptic.
“Human activity.”
got any idea which humans?….
http://www.yaleclimatemediaforum.org/pics/0713_Fig1.jpg
An extinct rebel here to support their loser group? Not forgetting that Soros is a major support.
Blindingly wrong on every point.
Clearly identifying yourself as either paid trollop or a spineless couch potato who watches CNN and loves the New York Time.
• Uninformed.
• Utter lack of knowledge in spite of education.
Yet, proud to go on websites and display your ignorance.
• Prove Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist; i.e. definitive evidence not sloppy claims from AOC.
• Tucker Carlson adheres to telling and showing the truth.
• The Daily Caller is not a fake news source; or you can prove your claim by posting evidence; again, not silly claims.
WUWT maintains, even counting your silly comment, an extremely high standard of excellence.
It is obvious why you admire the privileged white supremacist Tucker. His approach to facts and evidence is very similar to your techniques in distorting reality.
You are caught in a lie. Lie smarter. A lie makes you look weak, desperate, and disreputable. Why do you bother to write a lie so easy to Gôôgle and verify? A more competent liar will make a fabrication that’s harder to debunk. Humans with a spine would produce verifiable evidence for their assertions, not prejudiced feelings. I’ve examined invertebrates with more spine than you!
The Parrot has more lines!
Rob, stop using fossil fuels every day you flaming HYPOCRITE!!
Because your imagined climate change, and stop helping out Exxon.
I use minimal fossil fuels and supply power to my local electricity Co-op from solar. I leave the lightest practical carbon footprint that I can. Climate change due to humans is not imagined – it is well documented. You need to keep up. Perhaps I have the advantage of being an active professional scientist for over 50 decades and still active and current in my retirement. I love my grandchildren probably you have none with your hardon for habitat and biosphere destruction?
Rob, when someone says they are a “professional scientist,” they are neither. An actual scientist calls themselves by their field: a physicist; a geologist; an engineer.
But you’re an obvious troll, only here to spew nonsense and try to roil the waters. I’ll give you a chance, however.
What analysis of what data have you done to convince yourself that the danger from anthropogenic global warming, leading to catastrophic climate change, is real?
Quoting other’s work is not acceptable. Using the “97%” meme is unacceptable. For example, I have the temperature records from NOAA’s GHCN Daily Temperature records loaded into a database at home. I’ve created my own 5 deg X 5 deg world grid to experiment with weighted averaging.
You?
I hope you meant 5 decades…
Rob, for the past 50 years, who has been responsible for all the increase in atmospheric CO2?
I’ll give you a hint > http://www.yaleclimatemediaforum.org/pics/0713_Fig1.jpg
Until you “advocates” place blame where it belongs….it’s a scam
@Rob: Do you know what White Supermacist means? When people such as you, Rob, can only use ad hominem attacks, which are devoid of ration, you know who won the argument. It is not you.
Rob has just proven that the cranial/sphincter junction is not only possible but is in full practice by himself and a multitude of others just like him. If Rob, and others like him, believe there is a climate cataclysm in progress and that mankind is the cause, they should put up, or shut up, and do the right thing; end themselves.
Personally, I do not think there is a problem with the climate of the Earth and, because that’s my position, I’m NOT being a hypocrite by doing nothing about it. Rob and company, on the other hand, are hypocrites by default because they haven’t offed themselves for the betterment of the environment. Nothing less will do.
So, how about it, Rob? You willing to give the ultimate sacrifice to save the planet? Because, from where I stand, you’re a giant hypocrite with absolutely NO credibility if you’re not down for the struggle and willing to give up everything for the cause. After all, that’s what this climate cataclysm movement is all about but, then, that’s only for other people, right Rob? It’s up to others to give up everything and die in squalor to save the planet.
There’s no sarcasm intended in the above, I am dead serious. I’m tired of these self righteous A$$ Clowns who have no idea of the consequences of what they’re advocating for. They are advocating for the obliteration of Western Civilization and industrialization all together and going back to a state of being as hunter gatherers which means that 99.9% of the worlds population would have to go bye-bye. Well, my message to Rob and company is YOU FIRST.
Regards
Max
Huzzah!!
+10000000%
Max: In adding to your comment. If all people like Rob left society, I imagine there would no down side. But just imagine if people who contribute to society left. Rob, what is your net good to society, other than your intentions to hurt poor people?
It’s all good. We stand outside of leftist framings and laugh at them. It’s hard to tell which is funnier: their faux morality or your sarcasm.
As Parrots go, you’re not at all impressive.
Your pablum is weak but informative of your lack of integrity and character.
Oooo… the troll knows $5 words.
Rob your cognitive reasoning is non existent. You also show a lack of common sense. Hit the books for a while then come back and show us what you have learned. Bring “FACTS” this time not your present supposition.
Common sense is useless that’s why you think the earth is flat, the sun rises and sets, etc. I don’t think you know what facts are and science works by evaluating evidence and analyzing data.
Fact: a statement or assertion of verified information about something that is the case or has happened.
What you believe or don’t is entirely up to you; it’s not a religion but science. The statements in a scientific study are not canonical. It can be criticized, e.g., assumptions, data collection or methodology. Or someone has better and newer data as evidence that points to different conclusions. Any scientific study can be subject to revision, that’s how we progress and advance! However, if your only basis do dismiss a study is your disbelief of the results from the study then this is just argument from incredulity. Which is a logical fallacy, but not a valid argument in science? Then you have nothing.
…you just described peer review…and the like think of peers
Rob is no doubt a paid troll. Go for it Rob. Pull out the troll textbook and use every suggestion in it.
Just curious, what do you actually get paid for this? Is it really worth it?
Report back to troll central and tell them your vengeance against the intelligentsia, has failed!
Rob, why are you talking about yourself in the third person?
People demonstrating their constitutional rights and another day to skip school or call into work for a sick day.
“People demonstrating their constitutional rights and…”
Or potentially affecting national security, being a public safety nuisance, or economic terrorism….
Lame. Just….. lame.
Once again I hear Barbara Streisand cooing:
“Send in the Clowns…. There have to be Clowns. Don’t bother, they’re here!“
I prefer Joan Collins
https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=joan+collins+send+in+the+clowns&sp=1&qs=HS&pq=joan+collins&sk=PRES1&sc=8-12&cvid=f720b0fe69524fc3a0ee12018f5b02f6&cc=US&setlang=en-US&ru=%2fsearch%3fq%3djoan%2bcollins%2bsend%2bin%2bthe%2bclowns%26form%3dANNNB1%26sp%3d1%26qs%3dHS%26pq%3djoan%2bcollins%26sk%3dPRES1%26sc%3d8-12%26cvid%3df720b0fe69524fc3a0ee12018f5b02f6%26cc%3dUS%26setlang%3den-US&view=detail&mmscn=vwrc&mid=6F339131EDF1D0DBF8336F339131EDF1D0DBF833&FORM=WRVORC
That should be “Judy” Collins. As far as I know “Joan” Collins is not a singer.
The overwhelming feeling I have following the climate alarmists demos is just how pathetic they seem. The children can be forgiven because they have not been taught the truth. The grown up children, note I avoid calling the adults, because they have clearly not reached that stage of maturity, are just pathetic.
The numbers involved also speaks for itself. The climate alarmists are losing the debate because they have no scientific basis for their nonsense position.
“The climate alarmists are losing the debate because they have no scientific basis for their nonsense position.”
That’s what it boils down to.
When the alarmists are challenged and asked to “put up or shut up” about scientific verificatin of CAGW they don’t have anything to put up so they have to shut up. They fail this challenge and they know it and they know they are losing the debate.
Protesting in costumes is silly, pointless. The cult of CAGW are 100% incorrect and they are so mad ….
Anger is weird… strange… not logical… and dangerous.
Angry pointless wordless is pathetic.
It is sad to see anger in a young child. Look at her face. That is not right.
‘You have stolen my dreams’: Thunberg at UN … – YouTube
https://www.youtube.com › watch
We need to start an intelligent conversion with the Left wing that goes some where.
…well obviously her “dreams” were not to be famous, travel the world, yachts, and be the center of attention
I’m thinking that there are too many government regulations. Why, you might ask?
Because the people who just wanted to get to work would have just ploughed ahead, asserting their right to freedom of travel, except there would be paperwork! Hours and hours of @#%! paperwork.
So they just sit there in their cars and stew about the delay because at least there is no paperwork.
The protesters should consider themselves lucky that they weren’t blocking anyone who actually likes paperwork.
I was just watching bbc news, and I saw a poster made to look like the sun with “solar power” written on it 😐 Do these people not know the massive destruction need to mine the materials and materials needed for tons upon tons of batteries, which also need tons of plastic insulation… I’m truly shocked at the lack of education of these climate people. Also when has the world ever had perfect sunny days for years on end?
Obviously they do not.
Fear for them if you’ve ever driven or ridden in DC.
BTW how many protests are taking place in east DC…at night….near the liquor stores?
ResourceGuy: “BTW how many protests are taking place in east DC…at night….near the liquor stores?”
Good point, RG. None of the protesters seem to have the courage of their convictions.
OTOH, most of the people they had tied up in traffic were probably oxygen-wasting paper pushers whose job it is to make life miserable for the gainfully employed, tax paying citizens. They can’t do that sitting in traffic. So I guess we should be grateful for the small blessings that came out of the protests.
Didn’t even notice them.
Send in Greta to point out the CO2 in the air.
So, it looks as if +99.9% of DC residents were not manning the barricades …
I know, it cracks me up when the liberal media reports thousands demonstrated….
…and 7 1/2 billion didn’t
What do we call them?
Climate Loons!
When do we want them arrested?
Now!
Henceforth Extinction Rebellion should be renamed Extinction Rabble. Including pitiful Greta.
The collective brains cells may just register on my left hand.
The addition of Solar Particle Forcing is glorious and the fact is the timing couldn’t be better. Please, I hope more of these useful idiots come out to the public so they can have their stupidity held over them for years to come when the CO2 Cult is finally upended.
What’s the going daily rate for paid climate street protesting? It needs to double for hazard pay in DC streets.
STUNNING hypocrisy…they all use fossil fuels every day!! WTF!!!
It’s good to be young and insane.
In the video, it looks like most of the pedestrians ignored the protesters, and most of the motorists honked for them to get out of the way. They only succeeded in making nuisances of themselves.
The protesters were the only ones wearing masks, while everyone else found the air to be perfectly breathable.
The protesters should take their protests to China, the most polluted country in the world, where many residents do wear masks. Except that Xi would probably take them to jail, never to be seen again.
From the video, most of the pedestrians ignored the protesters, and most motorists honked at them to get out of the way. The protesters did succeed in making nuisances of themselves.
They should take their gig to China, the most polluted country in the world, where lots of residents routinely wear gas masks. Except that some might disappear into Xi’s jails.
The USA has reduced CO2 emissions. China and India continue increasing CO2 emissions. Why aren’t they protesting there?
The revealing thing, as always, is that no-one can say exactly
— what it is they want to have done, and
— what effect doing it will have on global emissions and temperatures.
And this is because the aim of these demonstrations is not to get any action at all, and certainly not to get any action on emissions.
The aim of these demonstations is to use the issue to radicalize. And that is all.
If you want to combat this nonsense, just ask the two key questions.
1) What specifically do you want done by who?
2) And what effects will your proposed actions have on global emissions and climate in (say) 2050. Or whatever year you want.
Anything that can piss off lots of entrenched deep state bureaucrats is ok with me.
The stupid Climate Activists don’t seem to know who their fellow travelers are in the Climate Crisis Crusade for the destruction of Western Civilization. Almost nobody Inside the Beltway is likely to be sympathetic to evil capitalists or to be supporters of the Constitution.
Not exactly, but close in practical terms. They don’t care about capitalists, communists, vegans, whatever – they care about power. Specifically, how much personal and organizational power they can wield. If it pays well, that’s a bonus.
The Constitution was specifically designed to handcuff their acquisition of power – so they hate it. Populist politicians from Andrew Jackson to Donald Trump are also scorned, but occasional resets are necessary.
Erm, boring, but going back to Rob and ice and polar bears- yesterday’s equinox had the Arctic ice turnaround at just over 4 million sq kilometres as every year since 2007 save 2013. Polar bear population is c 35,000 some say more. Read “Arctic Dreams” for how Darwin has fixed up the polar bear against Rob and the BBC. But why the Black Nose? Counterintuitive.
We are reaching ‘peak hysteria’.
It’s on our streets, in our media and swamping our politics. Is the public convinced? I don’t think so, or at least, without peak hysteria they wouldn’t be as convinced.
The whole thing can only go on for so long before people get utterly bored with it all. Frankly, you’re average man in the street doesn’t see any difference in the climate from 20 years ago and doesn’t really give a hoot about African nations that have refused to move into the 21st Century.
We are all getting sick of having crying, emaciated children with flies around their faces projected into our living rooms nightly, because nothing we have done in generations seems to have solved any of their problems.
Where has our money gone? All those donations we have contributed over the years?
Well, we all know the answer to that – straight into the pockets of corrupt African politicians and warlords. Decades of financial contributions from western children, and Africans are still eating bush meat, from where the Ebola virus emerged. And who steeped in to clean up the Ebola mess? The UN of course, having failed for around 70 years to make any meaningful impact on African poverty they celebrate their success in controlling a disease that should never have existed.
The world is waking up thanks to the internet. The climate scam can’t continue for much longer, particularly as NASA is now tentatively telling us there appears to be a cooling trend.
When that particular snowball (pardon the pun) begins rolling, there will be an awful lot of people with an awful lot of egg on their face and I sincerely hope I’m around to see it.
The problem is, of course, in order for sceptics to prove they are correct, we must wish for precisely what we don’t want, and what will be bad for the world, a cooling trend.
Sadly, I think the writing is on the wall and cooling is what we should expect. Its horrible, but thanks to scum running things we’ve frittered away a lot of the resources we SHOULD have been expending to prepare for the shift to colder conditions. But, that would require honesty on the part of the power-mad elitists that found a way to game the system (literally, the people Ayn Rand called the Looters & Moochers, the rich and powerful who used government power to increase their wealth instead of competing in the Free Market).
But hey, what do I know, I don’t have a scientific field PhD from some prestigious University where I could forever keep the grant-money gravy train going as long as I scientifically illiterate spewed “Scientism” nonsense to the deluded mass of low-IQ idiots.
All these demonstrating alarmists are hypocrits unless they “Take the Pledge” and immediately swear off the personal use of fossil fuels.
If they don’t, then don’t come crying to me, because I’ll know they are not serious about the world ending in 12 years.
If you are going to “talk the talk” then you need to “walk the walk”. Otherwise you are a hypocrit.