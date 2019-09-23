Live stream climate debate from NYC – minus the Manntastic players

It seems that rather than than say he isn’t coming, Mann and his co-horts resorted to the “we never got the invitation” tactic. – Anthony

We sent invites to folks we'd like to debate on #climate, but they have blocked us. (#climatebrawl). We'll see if they show up in Times Square 9/23. We truly hope so. It is time for a real debate. Moderator: @JohnStossel Join us LIVE in NYC on 9/23. https://t.co/9yXkgKOU3J pic.twitter.com/uvFkwILwwt — Heartland Institute (@HeartlandInst) September 17, 2019

By Press Release:

CLIMATE CHALLENGE: BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY … BIGGER DEBATE

It’s time for both sides to make the case: What is happening to our climate and what can we do about it?

On September 23 in the Big Apple – on the same day and in the same city the United Nations will convene its Climate Summit before its General Assembly session – The Heartland Institute will host a debate on what is happening to our climate and what we can do about it. That’s a debate long-delayed, but never more important than now.

We’ve cordially invited some of the country’s most-prominent advocates for taking immediate action on climate change: Kevin Trenberth, Michael Mann, Don Wuebbles, Katharine Hayhoe, Brenda Ekwurzel, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They blame human activity for global warming, insist it will be catastrophic to life on Earth, and demand big changes to the way Americans live, work, eat, travel, and build.

If those claims are correct, then it’s time to make the case to the American people – who are skeptical of the scope of the problem and have not been asked their consent to those proposed solutions.

The Heartland Institute will bring three prominent scientists who have often defended their findings and views from the “climate realist” side in public: Patrick Michaels, David Legates, and Willie Soon. Doesn’t the wholesale reordering of our society demand at least a little bit of public debate?

We think so.

This debate will be live-streamed from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET at Heartland.org and on YouTube. Tune in so you can make up your mind for yourself.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

