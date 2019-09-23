It seems that rather than than say he isn’t coming, Mann and his co-horts resorted to the “we never got the invitation” tactic. – Anthony
By Press Release:
CLIMATE CHALLENGE: BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY … BIGGER DEBATE
It’s time for both sides to make the case: What is happening to our climate and what can we do about it?
On September 23 in the Big Apple – on the same day and in the same city the United Nations will convene its Climate Summit before its General Assembly session – The Heartland Institute will host a debate on what is happening to our climate and what we can do about it. That’s a debate long-delayed, but never more important than now.
We’ve cordially invited some of the country’s most-prominent advocates for taking immediate action on climate change: Kevin Trenberth, Michael Mann, Don Wuebbles, Katharine Hayhoe, Brenda Ekwurzel, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They blame human activity for global warming, insist it will be catastrophic to life on Earth, and demand big changes to the way Americans live, work, eat, travel, and build.
If those claims are correct, then it’s time to make the case to the American people – who are skeptical of the scope of the problem and have not been asked their consent to those proposed solutions.
The Heartland Institute will bring three prominent scientists who have often defended their findings and views from the “climate realist” side in public: Patrick Michaels, David Legates, and Willie Soon. Doesn’t the wholesale reordering of our society demand at least a little bit of public debate?
We think so.
This debate will be live-streamed from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET at Heartland.org and on YouTube. Tune in so you can make up your mind for yourself.
23 thoughts on “Live stream climate debate from NYC – minus the Manntastic players”
A debate?
I believe it when I see it.
debate this and actually get somewhere….
In the past 50 years China, India, and the developing 3rd world have been responsible for 100% of the increase in atmospheric CO2..
Developed countries are supposed to cut their emissions even more…so developing countries can increase their emissions even more….and developing countries also have to pay them to do it
If increasing atmospheric CO2 is really dangerous…..why is this not a scam?
http://www.yaleclimatemediaforum.org/pics/0713_Fig1.jpg
Not showing up means you lose by default. Sorry, Climate Liars!
Their best bet is to not show up, and then use plausible deniability, saying, “We are beyond debate, the science is settled, it’s time for action” Anything else hurts their cause.
Epistemic fail! Science isn’t a debate. The debate is theatre. Yes, there are arguments in science, but it’s not a formal debate. One doesn’t show science is wrong by having a better argument. You demonstrate it wrong by doing better science, with data, evidence, and methods, not rhetoric!
Climate Liars never want to debate because they always lose. They don’t have science on their side, just pseudoscience.
…..and the Alarmists have been able to prove precisely what?
Fair enough, Rob, “Science isn’t a debate.” But a debate does not damage science, at least not in the actual science. The debate aspect is to provide claim and counter-claim, with citation of data/evidence by both sides, in a comparative format, which is sort of a hearts-and-minds event. This debate would be way ahead of whatever direct presentation of claim and counter-claim we have seen to date. The moderator, John Stossel, is a Libertarian, and given to demand exact proof, and is a quite reasonable choice for moderator. I will tune in on Heartland.org to see what’s up, but, I admit, only with modest expectations.
Rob
Is science a consensus?
+20
Rob
Then why has it been a long-standing tradition for scientific societies to invite speakers to speak on new and controversial topics, such as evolution or continental drift, and entertain questions afterwards? Why are panel discussions an accepted forum for controversial topics of science? The point is that claims should be backed with facts and logic to defend a position. While sophists might beguile laymen with their rhetoric, that advantage should be nullified by opponents who actually are familiar with the facts.
The problem in the “climate change” controversy is that those who consider themselves to be experts, make unsupportable pronouncements and are never publicly challenged and therefore never have to defend their claims. They are appealing to their authority and are unwilling to face their peers with similar authority. In the end, “better science, with data, evidence, and methods,” should prevail. However, if those making claims are unwilling to submit to challenges, then how can it be determined if the claims are valid?
It has been demonstrated that those who do not toe the line with respect to main-stream consensus have difficulty getting published. Media outlets, such as the Australian blog The Conversation, openly announce that they will delete comments that challenge the claims of authors that preach doom and gloom. The system is stacked against doing better science and presenting the results.
Rob, do you know personally anyone who has been affected by climate change?
Rob,
You say, “Science isn’t a debate.”
Even by your standards that is ridiculous. Without debate there is no development of knowledge; i.e. no science.
Richard
Rob: The debate is on what the science says… that is the debate. This is important because politics has sabbotaged the science and people now have beliefs which they want to turn into devastating actions.
Climate is not really a scientific debate in this context. The country is being demanded without being asked to carry a great financial burden and to entirely change our lives and even to sacrifice some basic freedoms. The Alarmist side of the debate owns the media so their propaganda is incessant and widespread. The Denier side has lots to add to the political discussion…but mainly right now is just trying to get its message out at all.
The scientific work amongst scientists will require decades to centuries to establish the “truth” about most of the drivers and interactions of Earth’s Climate. We’ve got lots of theories and projections, but it will take a very long time before enough “data is in” to provide most of the answers.
Let’s establish the status of “The Science”. “The Science” is what Greta, Bernie, et al refer to.
“The Science” offers no laws, axioms, postulates, formulae, nor any tools of reason. “The Science” offers no capacity to measure “back-radiation”. “The Science” offers no method to discern if anything is improving or worsening.
Fundamental science has shown:
– Carbon Based Life Forms require Carbon
– Carbon Based Life Forms participate in the Carbon Cycle of Life
– Carbon Dioxide is necessary to complete the Carbon Cycle of Life
– CO2 is the only singular throttle in the Carbon Cycle of Life
– The purported “greenhouse gas property’ of CO2 has not been measured here in Earth’s atmosphere, nor on Mars where the atmosphere is 95% CO2
– Carbon Based Life Forms depend upon the extraction of Carbon from atmospheric CO2 through photosynthesis by both plants and phytoplankton
– CO2 is the base of the food chain
The very thought that one might use facts and logic in this debate is what is keeping them away..
Climate realists need to discover an anti-Greta, who is bright, eloquent, charming and young.
This young lass would ideally poke fun at Greta and followers in a kind way, but would also educate some on a few important details regarding the climatic history of our planet.
She could challenge Greta to a debate.
And again.
And again.
And again.
Eventually, Greta would have to show up and attempt to defend her beliefs, subject them to some rational counterpoints.
That would be popcorn time.
Sorry Kurt, you are delightfully delusional.
Greta would never show up for a debate, in the same way Mann or any other climate alarmists won’t…..because they know they will be intellectually crucified.
Greta is really on her high horse now, saying “How dare you” to supposed “adults” at the UN. It’s go time. The Climate Crusaders are in full-throated rage, as they realize they are losing, which makes them all the more dangerous.
Thanks, Heartland and John Stossel !
We have to keep pressing, keep at it more than the alarmists !!
Good Job !
– JPP
There are 2 other critical items on the agenda for gaining the CONSENT of the PEOPLE to completely alter their lives for the sake of stabilizing the Climate.
These 2 issues (for me) are those surrounding the Global Temperature Record, and the REAL percent of scientists who would support the position that projected Climate Change will be catastrophic or at least a very very bad thing and require $ Trillions to rectify.
1.) I’ve seen wholesale adjustments being made to the historic temperature records all around the globe that just happen to bring global temperature trends into almost exact agreement with most Alarmist projections (by cooling the past and warming the present).
But my searches have found no explanations justifying the modifications…..BUT NEITHER have I seen any formal audit of the alterations of the temperature records by Deniers convincingly describe how the adjustments are not justified. Adjustments are almost always required to data sets when instrumentation and procedures are not held strictly constant over time…and that IS what we have here.
We need to know what the temperature data tells us to the best of our ability to know, and we need an honest assessment of the levels of uncertainty…especially since the global temperature record is very sparse prior to 1950, and it is nonexistant for most of the globe prior to 1920.
2. I do not trust “97%” studies that try to pry the number indirectly out of published papers where bias is all too apparent. JUST POLL ALL THE SCIENTISTS. WE NEED TO SEE AN ACTUAL POLL OF ALL OF THEM conducted in such a way with a level of anonymity that the answers would not jeopardize the careers of any of those polled. And to make this Poll useful, I’d also need to know the level of Social Activism held by each of the respondents (I have no idea how to get honest answers to this…I would expect a tendency of left leaning scientists to lie to “prove” a lack of political bias exists among scientists. Conservative scientists would have no reason to dissemble on this point.). I’m pretty sure the country will be surprised how many of our scientists (especially in Academia) are way left of center, and so not unlikely to allow their political leanings affect their work and guide their opinions.
I’d really love to include all the engineers in the country in these Polls…these are the men and women that have to interface with physical reality every minute of every day.
How about live streaming some climate facts and charts from the better taxpayer funded data systems like satellite temps and ARGO data? I guess that would cause too much commotion with perspective going on.
https://i2.wp.com/www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_February_2018_v6.jpg
https://i2.wp.com/www.climate4you.com/images/AMO%20GlobalAnnualIndexSince1856%20With11yearRunningAverage.gif
https://i2.wp.com/www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif