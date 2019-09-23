Climate Leader James Hansen: “It’s time for Bernie Sanders to retire”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Ex NASA GISS Director James Hansen, who kicked off the global warming scare with testimony before Congress in 1988, has attacked Democrat Presidential Wannabe Bernie Sanders for promoting a climate policy which will kill people.
Top Climate Scientist to Bernie: You’re Killing People in India
At Thursday night’s MSNBC climate forum, Sanders will lead the way in denouncing nuclear power. But the man who put the issue on the map thinks that’s irresponsible.
Eleanor Clift
Updated 09.20.19 5:00AM ET /
Published 09.19.19 4:50AM ET
“It’s time for Bernie Sanders to retire,” Hansen responded in an email. “He truly doesn’t get it. India and China have no prayer of phasing out coal without the help of nuclear power. We burned much of their share of the global carbon budget, and yet we refused to help them with modern nuclear power. Thousands of people PER DAY are dying in India from the pollution…. Not only is he killing people in India, he is screwing my grandchildren,” Hansen wrote.
Josh Orton, from the Sanders campaign, responded: “While Bernie’s plan would not renew licenses for existing nuclear plants in the U.S., it’s crucial to note that the plan doesn’t shut down domestic nuclear immediately, nor does it regulate or prohibit nuclear power abroad. In the United States, we know from scientists and other experts that fuels like nuclear are not only unnecessary for the U.S. to achieve our own climate goals, but carry significant waste problems and scale issues.”
In a previous decade an attack from a leading climate scientist might have had a significant impact on Bernie’s shot at the Democrat Presidential nomination.
But times have changed. In my opinion it is a long time since the likes of Bernie Sanders and his followers paid serious attention to what scientists have to say.
For example, consider Bernie’s support for the Green New Deal. One of the architects of AOC’s Green New Deal recently admitted that the GND is not based on climate science and was never originally about climate change, the climate tie in was added later.
15 thoughts on “Climate Leader James Hansen: “It’s time for Bernie Sanders to retire””
The left starts eating the left. As predicted.
An excellent way to start the week, thanks!!
Current nuclear technology does have waste issues. Immense waste issues. That’s one big reason why it should be deprecated, and replaced with gen 4 technologies that consume that waste. That will pull the rug out from under Climate Jonestown on the waste issue.
So the waste isn’t really waste, it’s just another form of fuel.
That’s how it will evolve. The ‘waste’ is a no-brainer on a few fronts.
Hardly vast. All high-level waste created world-wide would fit in an eighty-metre cube. It’s a big old world!
So, without nuclear, oil, gas or coal precisely how is a modern 24/7 society -with its ever larger population-to provide for its ever increasing energy needs?
Banning smartphones, computers, the internet and social media would make a good start in reducing energy needs but I doubt those shouting the loudest would go along with that.
Please, can we get an article from a senior Extinction rebellion spokesperson up at WUWT to explain how we become zero carbon by 2025 and where our power is to come from?
tonyb
Many people hear the word nuclear and automatically assume that means bad. My understanding though is that nuclear is more expensive than fossil fuels.
Both of them are bent on killing people in droves. At least the great megalomaniacs of the 20thC were honest about it.
India cannot afford the cost over runs of nuclear and cannot ignore falling solar PV costs, at least in large arrays.
Retire from what, rant-based book sales?
Leading the call for Bernie Sanders to retire is probably the only thing I have ever agreed with that Hansen has said.
He was at UNC the other night and the local TV station interviewed some of the kids attending the “rally” asking them why they supported Sanders. Remarkably most said they didn’t support him, just showed up to see him.
Off Topic…..but so it begins, as promised.
The USA (Alarmist) Weather Channel is all in this morning on Catastrophic Global Warming, cherry picking various US cities and showing graphs with 2.5 to 2.8 degrees (F) increase in (Fall??) temperatures in these cities for the years 1970 to 2018.
Also a blurb in the same segment telling of the ‘projected’ increased strength and severity of future hurricanes, due to warming oceans.
I only tuned in to this media to see if they were adhering to the doctrine, that being the worldwide media push this week to reinforce the narrative, with the UN Climate Conference being held in NYC.
Sadly, I WAS disappointed…..but certainly not surprised.
“Thousands of people PER DAY are dying in India from the pollution…. ” Is he talking about CO2? Coal ash? PM2.5 (dust in the wind)? SO2? CO? Are these medically supported statistics as in coroner’s reports or are they statistically generated statistics.
That’s funny, considering how far past his expiration date Hansen is.