Global Warming: Fact or Fiction? Featuring Physicists Willie Soon and Elliott Bloom charles the moderator / 2 hours ago September 15, 2019 Published on Aug 16, 2019 HT/Zak G Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditLike this:Like Loading...
9 thoughts on “Global Warming: Fact or Fiction? Featuring Physicists Willie Soon and Elliott Bloom”
Part 2. Thunderstorms: fact of fiction?
Thunderstorms observed somewhere everyday.
Warming by atmospheric CO2…. nope, no observations anywhere.
Loy-doh draws another empty bow.
Leftist’s rebuttal to Soon-Bloom, Part 1:
How unicorn flatulence can Save the Planet from Climate Change.
That was … lame.
Al Gore can’t get images on the cover of his book showing the correct rotational direction of storms in northern and southern hemispheres: Fact or fiction?
Sorry.
Hurricane Humberto now practically does not move.
Moon landing. Fact or fiction
The image
https://youtu.be/1zrejG-WI3U?t=319
bald heads
Too funny.
Pro tip
if you are going to preach to the choir, pick one with more longevity.
I enjoy Willie Soon’s talks but Elliott Bloom is a much harder listen. He seems a bit too ‘frail’. I found it helped to increase the playback speed to 1.75 for his section.