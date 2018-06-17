‘The Data Thugs’

Guest essay by Peter D. Tillman
Got your attention, didn’t it? But they are actually the good guys — two working scientists who, behind the scenes, have had striking success in bringing on retractions by publicly calling out questionable data. Their work was written up in Science Magazine in a freely-available article, here.
Once a problematic paper has been identified, it’s seldom straightforward getting it fixed. Nick Brown and James Heathers have had unusual numbers of successes, perhaps because they start out low-key, but don’t hesitate to go public if they get no response. Other would-be whistle-blowers have had less success, as the Science article describes in some detail. One whistle-blower’s efforts attracted legal threats — another scenario WUWT readers will recall, with a few progressing to actual lawsuits. The litigious Dr. Michael Mann comes to mind.
Heathers & Brown hope their efforts will lead to better peer review.
“In short, peer review misses all the hard stuff, and a worrying amount of the easy stuff.” —James Heathers, Northeastern University, one of the self-described “data thugs”.
Longtime readers here, and participants in the Climate Wars, will recall the remarkable LACK of success in getting questionable data and papers retracted or corrected in Climate Science. Instead, they remains in the scientific record, and are regularly used to buttress such arguments as that 97% of climate scientists support the CAGW consensus.
Readers who are scientists have been taken aback at this lack of success — Steve McIntryre tried for years to get the statistical follies in (for example) the Hockey Stick interpretation by Michael Mann, corrected. He largely failed, despite impeccable statistical work on his part. He did have some (partial) successes, especially in getting data properly archived.
So I recommend you carefully read the Science article, which is free online, and think about how this might be applied to Climate Science, where there is a great mass of poorly-done research awaiting proper review. It won’t be an easy process. As Upton Sinclair once observed, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his job depends on not understanding it.”
Science does self-correct, and eventually the failed predictions of climate catastrophe will be recognized as signs that the underlying science is badly flawed. But climate change moves slowly, and the bad advice these folks are giving to policy-makers is already doing a lot of damage, and wasting billions or trillions of dollars. It would be great to speed up the self-correction!
Heathers believes their auditing efforts can be formalized and taught to anyone. Eventually, he would like to produce an online course to spread the methods. “Then things get really interesting,” he predicts.
Peter D. Tillman is a retired geologist who has been interested in paleoclimates since student days, and got interested in the misuses of the tree ring climate proxies from Steve McIntyre’s work at Climate Audit. He earned a bachelor’s degree in geology and chemistry from Rice University in Houston, and a Master’s in Geochemistry from UNC in Chapel Hill. He’s also a longtime WUWT reader.
“The episode showed Brown that well-crafted arguments about flawed research are hard for editors to ignore.”
That may be true in the real sciences. I’m not as optimistic about success in pseudo-science. There is too much skin in the game, as it were.
Steve McIntyre is also a geologist.
My father, also a geologist, attended trade shows where prospectors tried to interest investors in their projects. There are lots of scams. He was very skeptical and very analytical. I remember him calling BS on Bre-X long before most of the public even knew it existed.
I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Tillman and McIntyre are geologists. I suspect that geologists, as a group, have better tuned BS detectors than most other professions. That, plus their engineering background, makes them ideally suited to deal with CAGW.
As most readers know members of the Geological Society of Australia fought back against their management committee (mostly government employees) of the Society issuing a political statement on Climate, without consulting the membership. In the end, a retraction was made. Story here, for those unfamiliar the successful GSA geoscientists mutiny:
http://joannenova.com.au/2014/06/climate-science-hopelessly-politicized-geological-society-of-australia-gives-up-on-making-any-statement/
What exactly is the point of this post? That sometimes bad papers get published? If they are wrong they get forgotten. Big deal.
Too bad for you guys, Mann’s papers weren’t wrong, and again and again they get supported by new studies. Not the blog kind but the real peer reviewed paper kind. A real bummer, for some.
Mann’s papers were horribly, ludicrously wrong. His original Hockeystick paper contained a terrible math error, uncentered principal components. He chose his proxies post facto. His method actively mines for Hockeysticks, and his egregious errors have been repeated by paper after paper …
You seem the think that because there are a lot of papers making the same mistake that they must be right, and you have a laughably childish faith in the peer review process.
You are not “ReallySkeptical” at all. You are really, really credulous …
Willis,
You have probably read Hubert Lamb’s “ Climate, History and the Modern World.”
Once you do, you understand why Lamb was sceptical of the claimed effect of the greenhouse gases on world climate.
He understood geology and history. He noted the temperatures in the Medieval Warm period and the irrefutable effects of the Little Ice Age.
Had he lived he would have ridiculed the Hockey Stick.
Ironically he would not get a job today in the Climate Research Unit of which he was founder and first director.
I became a skeptic because Mann’s hockey stick contradicted recorded history.
As for peer review … Most published research findings are false. link Clearly, peer review is ineffective at preventing that.
Yep… The exposure of the fraud and/or incompetence of MBH 98/99 pushed me off the fence.
Mann’s papers were wrong! What are you talking about????
In the debate with Curry and Moore, Michael Man incorrectly argued the Pages 2K studies had supported his Hockey stick interpretation of climate change
But in the paper “Antarctic climate variability on regional and continental scales over the last 2000 years”. https://goo.gl/cAZpxw
The Pages 2K found no such thing of Antarctic concluding the warmest period in the last 2000 years was between 300 and 1000 CE
Work by Oppo and Rosenthal likewise show ocean temperatures during Medieval Warm Period equaled or surpassed todays. Likewise Esper Scandinavian tree rings disagreed with Mann and correlated better with Oppo and Rosenthal’s work
The big take away that you ignored was the fact that the errors found were missed by peer review. And many of those errors were simple. The peer review system that you hold so dearly is fatally flawed and weak; calling on that to support your position is a huge fail.
Mann’s papers
weren’t wrong
Mann’s papers weren’t right, they weren’t even wrong.
Fixed it for you.
RE: “Eventually, he would like to produce an online course to spread the methods. “Then things get really interesting,” he predicts.”
An interesting proposal! After reading the Science article, the thought occurred to me “This is something the readers and commenters at WUWT could get behind!” What is needed, to make this ‘online course to spread the methods’ happen sooner, rather than ‘eventually’?
“What is needed, to make this ‘online course to spread the methods’ happen sooner, rather than ‘eventually’?”
1. A science-society-based “Science Court.”
2. Funding from a foundation or some governmental entity.
Sign me up for your auditing class and how to get retractions!
The biological literature is littered with bad analyses of climate effects and they need to be retracted. I tried to get one bogus paper retracted but failed
http://landscapesandcycles.net/American_Meterological_Society_half-truth.html
There are many such similar bogus claims, but I don’t want to waste my energies when editors can simply ignore the problems
The situation is much worse than simply junk climate science papers.
The coming fight now is Earth System Sensitivity. It has its roots almost as long as AGW. Back in the 80’s was when it really got started. Almost 40 years later Michael Mann and his followers have decided that the IPCC is doomed and that they dont need it anymore anyway. They are losing control over its alarmist message and it is becoming more conservative as we skeptics are forcing it to tone down. Witness the IPCC RCP8.5 which doesnt really look scary as far as temperature is concerned.
The Earth System Science (ESS) Education Alliance was formed in 2000 and has ~50 institutions signed up with over 3000 teachers. Their plan is to take over the geology and paleontology departments of every university in the world just like have they done to the Atmospheric science faculties. In their minds they have to, because then they can control the past. Eric Blair aka George Orwell has unwittingly written their manifesto. He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past. Orwell should have reversed those 2 sentences. The recipe is simple. The thesis is that long term changes of the earth caused by short term changes caused by CO2 will dwarf the measly temperature changes of CO2. To do that they need to control the past with different climate models because only with the past can they control ( model) the slow processes needed and change the climate records from the past, so that they will project far into the future 500 years if necessary. To do that they have to take over the 2 faculties that are standing in their way. For Orville’s final warning it is only 2 minutes long. Very chilling.
I agree that retraction is a necessary part of the process.
However, an immediate response to a bad article is most appreciated by many readers, such as me.
If tomorrow an acquaintance says a news story mentioned new research that X, Y, or Z was worse than ever and we are all doomed, I have a chance — via WUWT and others — of knowing the flaw(s)in that study.
I can’t wait for 2 years and call the person and say remember back on June 18, 2018 when you were claiming unadulterated bullpucky?
So thanks to the immediate responders and to the Tortoises.
Very interesting topic to which I could add more if I found a listener. My problem is that since 2010 when “What Warming” came out NOAA, IPCC and the Met Office jointly have published a temperature graph for the 80-s and 90-s that is a complete fabrication. When I was working on the book I used temperature data that combined UAH and RSS satellites for greater accuracy and showed it as figure 15 in my book. But when it came out I saw that the IPCC and friends had changed that section of their own graph into a warming that did not exist. I protested but was ignored and this false warming is still there in official records. This is important because the influence it has on which year is warmest. The fact that it is simply bogus follows from the sharp upward spikes in all three versions of the graph. These spikes are in the same place in all three graphs. You can only get that by copying from a single original. I have periodically complained about it but I run into the same problem all the time: big shots do not want to hear from you and do not give an email address to send a message to. Mine is Arno.Arrak@verizon.net. Contact me if you want to know more.
Perhaps, similar to climate’s definition, ‘science’ needs 30 years to see where the averages lie with regard to what is true or not.
Any guesses as to which end of the bell curve the hokey (sic) stick will be?