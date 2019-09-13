Claim: Criticism of Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg is Toxic Masculinity

According to The Conversation, the reason people get angry at the high tax job destroying policies advocated by female green leaders is because we are expressing our toxic masculinity.
Green with rage: Women climate change leaders face online attacks
September 13, 2019 6.44am AEST
Tracey Raney Associate Professor of Politics and Public Administration, Ryerson University
Mackenzie Gregory Master’s Student, Ryerson University
…
Catherine McKenna, Canada’s environment and climate change minister, recently announced that she’s had to hire security to protect herself and her family while in public. With an election now on, it’s likely she’ll face further abuse in the weeks to come.
McKenna hired security after she was out with her children and a driver rolled down his window and shouted: “F-k you, Climate Barbie.” This sexist taunt was popularized by Conservative MP Gerry Ritz, who once used the slur in reference to McKenna on Twitter.
…
Maxime Bernier, leader of the Peoples’ Party of Canada, recently tweeted at 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, calling her:
“…clearly mentally unstable. Not only autistic, but obsessive-compulsive, eating disorder, depression and lethargy, and she lives in a constant state of fear.”
…
Following the proposal of the New Green Deal by U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, critics attacked her intelligence and her personal and professional background. National Review writer Charles Cooke referred to her as an “unmarried, childless bartender” who “somehow has the temerity to fancy herself a congressional representative.” He claimed the New Green Deal she supports is:
“ …an untrammeled Dear Santa letter without form, purpose, borders, or basis in reality.”
…
Misogyny at work
…
Climate denialism has also been linked to traditional assumptions of masculinity. Research shows that climate deniers are more likely to adhere to older forms of industrial modern masculinity that helped to push society towards “industrialization, mechanism and capitalism.”
Accordingly, some climate deniers prefer this older form of masculinity over a newer “eco-modern masculinity” of care and compassion for the environment.
A 2019 study found that some men will avoid certain environmental actions, such as recycling or using reusable shopping bags, in order to maintain “an outward-facing heterosexual identity.”
These versions of heterosexual masculinity appear to be predicated upon the domination and exploitation, rather than the preservation, of the environment.
I’m personally disgusted at efforts by climate activists to shut down criticism by accusing their critics of being racists or misogynists.
I do not support whoever allegedly yelled “f-k you climate barbie” at Catherine McKenna in the middle of the street, making someone feel personally unsafe should never be an acceptable part of democratic political discourse.
But the fact is climate activists legitimately deserve criticism. They want us to spend billions, maybe trillions of dollars on their wild ideas, and they want to seize control of untold trillions of dollars worth of assets which don’t belong to them, based on the flimsiest of evidence.
Climate activists suggesting their opponents have bad motives is a transparent and shameless attempt to silence legitimate criticism of their outrageously awful policy ideas.
26 thoughts on “Claim: Criticism of Climate Messiah Greta Thunberg is Toxic Masculinity”
As I finished reading the “conversation” I wondered whether it was written by a quackademic?
Why yes it was and also a quackademic to be?
Are you equally disgusted when Climate Barbie, et al., accuse their opponents of being killers of children and grandchildren?
There is no evidence to support that Climate Change Questioners are killers of children or grandchildren. None, nada, nothing. You know, historical documented climate change as opposed to computer modelling.
The kind of radical and unsupported policies the climate change proponents are proposing are not dissimilar to Communism which has been proven time and time again to ruin economies and most adversely affect the least well off in our societies. And seriously, Greta Thunberg has very well documented medical conditions. Is she bright, sure. Does her message make sense. Not really. Is it emotional. Yes. Is that how good decision making is done. No.
Give us EVIDENCE.
Are we sure the alleged “Climate Barbie” incident actually occurred. It’s awfully convenient. The left has a long history of fabricating thuggery when it suits.
Not really as I’m not the one blowing them up in class or dropping poley bears on them off skyscrapers. Have they caught them yet?
“climate deniers are more likely to adhere to older forms of industrial modern masculinity that helped to push society towards “industrialization, mechanism and capitalism.
“Accordingly, some climate deniers prefer this older form of masculinity over a newer “eco-modern masculinity” of care and compassion for the environment. ”
In other words, the alpha version of masculinity that built the country versus the fairy cupcake version that’s now dismantling it before our very eyes.
So, Scute, you think have identified why CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon don’t make comments critical of Greta? I’m wondering what one has to do to achieve “eco-modern masculinity”? Don’t think I am going there.
Is it okay if skeptics make fun of male climate cult members?
No, you can’t make fun of male alarmists, either. Both male and female alarmists are very triggered by any criticism.
Why don’t they take a look at how Judith Curry is treated, including by people like Michael Mann?
Getting death threats is an almost daily occurrence for many climate realists.
However, that’s never bad. It’s only when they start feeling “uncomfortable”, that a line has to be drawn.
The next great innovation of simple minded green libs will be AI and with no need for quantum computers. The argumentation is so simple a robot can do it while the logical and the fact checkers struggle on to counter it with the usual time lags. The combinations derived from using a key word list from social issues with some climate change terms and debate has ended labels and assurances means you can get tenure and promotions while letting the algorithm do the bomb throwing and publication submission. Get rich at the beach while the AI engine runs in the background on such combinatorials as rising seas and people of color and wealth disparity.
She can actually see CO2 all around herself, thus she is right, and CO2 is bad because a 16 year old person can see it blocking the suns heat. We should all stop doing anything which involves fossil fuels.. No new construction, no food transportation, no clothes, no Electric vehicles, as they use a bucket load of plastic for its panels, dash, and interior, not forgetting the tires and miles of plastic insulation… Even the batteries are covered in plastic. Oh and bernie said we need new light bulbs to save the climate, doesn’t each light blub have a plastic housing???
Maxime Bernier is correct. Greta has been brainwashed and her parents should feel deeply ashamed. Of course, I’m sure that a conversation with her parents would reveal that they’re “deep green religionists” and are convinced of their righteous cause. How sad.
From the article: “Climate activists suggesting their opponents have bad motives is a transparent and shameless attempt to silence legitimate criticism of their outrageously awful policy ideas.”
That’s exactly what it is, a means to shut down the debate.
From the article: “I do not support whoever allegedly yelled “f-k you climate barbie” at Catherine McKenna in the middle of the street”
Assuming that actually happened.
Did Ms McKenna have her window rolled down at the time, or did she just read the person’s lips?
The left knows they can’t win a debate (any debate), so instead they seek to shut down debate, and criticism in general.
During his first presidential run, Obama instructed his followers to actively confront those who disagree with Obama.
It really is funny how liberals melt when confronted by the same tactics they use on others.
Dang. They got me pegged. I don’t recycle (it’s stupid and ineffective 95% of the time), and I demand plastic disposable bags for my groceries (they are cheap, and I get lots of other uses out of them). So sue me.
I agree that everyone should stop calling her Climate Barbie.
Climate Betsy Wetsy is far more apropos.
Plus, Barbie is an attractive successful young adult….McKenna CLEARLY is none of these…
So, lets stop insulting Barbie!
So…trying to find a dividing line between “toxic masculinity” and “toxic femininity” or just what do the word spinners think they are up to ?
Whatever has happened to Greta?
Since her landing in NY as far as I have seen she has gone off the radar.
Alinsky tactics: for when you have zero science backing you. The fact that St. Greta is both female, and still a child very conveniently provides double-cover for the Climate Liars. She’s a God-send to them.
Leave the poor girl alone, talk about low hanging fruit.
Sorry, but I have zero masculinity to throw at anyone, never mind toxic masculinity. I think AOC is a ridiculously self-absorbed twit who hasn’t had an original thought since the day she was conceived, and I have no use at all for the hypocrites who glue themselves to manhole covers and destroy someone else’s property to “save the planet”.
So what does that make me? Just fed up with the whole ecohippie Greenbeaner clown car show.