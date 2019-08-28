Selective and Misplaced Outrage at Brazil’s President Bolsonaro over Amazonian Fires

Reposted from Dr Roy Spencer’s Blog
August 28th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
No, I’m not in favor of burning down all of the rainforest in Brazil (or neighboring countries, which are being given a pass for some reason). But the recent outrage over increased fire activity this year in Brazil during the annual burn season seems pretty manufactured to me. And it’s largely political, placing blame at the feet of Brazil’s President Bolsonaro, who took office at the beginning of 2019.
The widespread reporting on this makes it sound like fires in Amazonia this time of year are a new thing. With 50 million Brazilians living below the poverty line, many take up farming which involves clearing land to grow grass to feed cattle, pigs, chickens, etc. They make about US$5.50 a day.
Here’s just one of hundreds of headlines making the rounds lately: The Amazon rainforest is on fire. Climate scientists fear a tipping point is near.
This then gets everyone whipped into a frenzy. For example, here’s what noted environmental expert and Toto guitarist Steve Lukather tweeted:
THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW !
We must stop EVERYTHING and deal with this NOW!
So, just how bad is it this year compared to previous years for rainforest destruction in Brazil? Well, here’s the official data:
Graphic from Brazil farmers deforesting Amazon ‘to survive’
Now, tell me exactly what about that graph suggests that things have suddenly gotten worse in terms of rainforest destruction?
If you say, “Well, that’s only through July of this year. Maybe August is much worse!”, then I will point out that the original news article from The Guardian about the “88% rise” in rainforest destruction “under Bolsonaro” was way back on July 3!!
In that article they were comparing June of 2019 to June of 2018, which sounds like cherry-picking to me, when a much more extensive and complete history in the above graph suggests 2019 will not be exceptional for rainforest destruction compared to previous years.
This year’s dry season (June-August) has indeed been exceptionally dry, though. Brazil’s rainfall is tied to sea surface temperature patterns in both the Pacific and Atlantic, especially related to El Nino and La Nina activity. NASA satellite data show that the fires there, mainly set for agricultural purposes, are burning exceptionally hot, probably due to a lack of moisture in the fuel. Anyone who has a wood burning fireplace, or has tried making a campfire with wood that is not thoroughly dry, is familiar with this effect. The fires are burning hotter and “cleaner” than usual. If you look at NASA’s daily satellite imagery of smoke you will see that many previous years were smokier in Amazonia than this year is.
This is just one more example of the media controlling the narrative and selectively and hypocritically placing blame on a particular (and almost always right-leaning) political party.
To be clear: I’m not supporting President Bolsonaro’s policies. I’m pointing out the hypocrisy of the media in its environmental reporting.
9 thoughts on “Selective and Misplaced Outrage at Brazil’s President Bolsonaro over Amazonian Fires”
Sorry, I have seen the entire “burning down the Brazilian rainforest” as the hoax it has been since the 1980s. Yes, large landholders used to burn off forest tracts, that has been shrunk over the last 3 decades. All the fires currently burning are of ALREADY EXISTING farm land. The actual incidents of “forest” being burned are to the west and north. They are burns done by subsistence farmers, just as they have done for millennia in the Americas, and Asia, and Africa. Same as was done in Europe and Near East till different methods of land husbandry took hold.
Leftists love to set other people’s stuff on fire, that is exactly the shit that is happening right now, and media over hyping this shit is all part of the leftist dogma. Lie. Lie Big. Lie Continuously.
2hotel9, I’m far from being in the alarmist side. However, this kind of speech that you use is also dangerous, mainly if it is completely non based in data, as it is the case. Anyone can use Google Earth Engine and see the evolution of Rain Forest reduction in Brasil. One example in the state of Rondonia is even a highlight on the site.
Yes, crop lands are what is burning, as is shown by live, real time imagery. googly is just as much an enemy as Iran, China and islam. Stop believing the lies people who hate you screech endlessly. Reality is out here, all you have to do is accept it.
Tell the people who are whinging to quit centering the world around themselves, check their colonialism, and reforest their own countries’ agricultural lands. Poor Brazilians are trying to survive while these whingers wallow in their privilege.
Hear, hear! Long past time to force these scumbags to live the life they claim to want. Call it a concentration camp, gulag, internment settlement or refugee center, it is time they were forced to live in the mud without electricity, water, heat or modern medical technology. Nice big brand on the face, that way they will be dragged back and thrown into their self chosen sh*thole if they try to escape.
An excellent article by Dr. Spencer- of course the reason it uses, as usual, will be shouted out by the hypocrites and uninformed through MSM. Correction printed on back of page 14 in subscript.
President Bolsonaro ought to be carrying a copy of that chart around in his pocket and showing it to his critics. As far as I can tell he hasn’t mounted much of a defense although all the facts are on his side.
I recall reading that today’s UK was once covered with forest. ‘Look at it now.
That would apply to the whole world, its all being changed.
Also is the Amazon forests so essential to the production of Oxygen, I
thought that changing the crops such as to grass, the same photo synthesis
process would occur. I thought that the vast Oceans produced most of the
production of Oxygen, a unwanted by product of the photo synthetic process
Their President is right wing and a sceptic about CC, so of course the left
wing Media and their supporters don’t like him. As usual its not about Saving the
Planet, but the usual left wing politics. .
MJR VK5ELL
Brazilians elected Bolsonaro to get rid of corruption. If he doesn’t succeed, I fear what will happen next.
Similarly, in the USofA, the voters dealt a mild rebuke to the Democrats by electing President Trump. If he can’t get the job done, and the Democrats don’t learn their lesson, what follows could be much worse.
The election of a populist is a safety valve in a democracy. It gives the powers a warning that they need to fix the boiler. If they ignore the warning then, duck and cover folks.