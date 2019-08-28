Hump Day Hilarity: Playing the Mann, not the Ball

When we announced the results of the lawsuit between Michael Mann and Tim Ball, one of the commenters, Serge Wright came up with this witicism that was a twist on the old phrase “Play the ball, not the man” when it comes to arguments. Wikitionary says:

To object to someone’s argument by attacking the argument itself instead of them or a facet of their personality; to avoid or make the opposite of an ad hominem attack.

Too often in the climate debate, people get attacked personally, such as is the case of Mann vs. Ball.

When I sent the play on words to Josh, he found humour in it, as always:

