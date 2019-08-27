By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
“Generation Atomic” is yet another NGO (i.e., me-too Communist front group), this time comprising boffins keen on nuclear power and even keener on pretending there is a “climate emergency” so that they can promote their favorite method of generation as the golden path to
deWesternization “decarbonisation”.
John Shanahan, a member of The Right Climate Stuff, a NASA-based climate study group to which I also belong, has just sent me this ugly cartoon recently circulated by one Meyer, the founder of these Atomic Trots.
|The political proclivities of the Red Radiationists may be deduced from their clenched-fist logo, a traditional Communist symbol. Alert readers will notice that, as so often with clenched-fist logos, the Martini Marxists have screwed up: this is not a Left fist.
Let’s give these creeps a taste of their own poisonous medicine:
The climate ugliness of Generation Moronic
I actually do know a few people who are loudly anti-GMO, Anti-Vax, and a few other Science free beliefs like Anti-Glyphosate and into crazy Medical fads like Homiopathy and ‘sound frequency’ treatment.
They are strongly pro Climate, and rabidly anti Trump. They are very much ‘Progressive’.
They also usually fall into any other Leftist fads, like Open Borders, Reparations, and the like.
Needless to say, we don’t ‘Hang Out’ a whole lot.
Anti GMO and anti Nuclear appears to be at variance with the Greenpeace lunacy. It implies Atomic is in favour of those things. Is this a new branch of the anti-anti-science movement?
These people are amazing. How do they come up with the original material?
If it was actually possible to be a “climate denier”, that would be anti-science.
I don’t think I conform to any of those descriptions.
Homeopathic Doctors – well, each to their own, it’s their health.
Climate Deniers – Nope, definitely not one of those. I’m 100% sceptic though.
Flat Earther – Nope, not one of those either however, they are entitled to their opinion.
Anti Vaxxers – Nope, had all my kids vaccinated.
Anti GMO – Nope not one of those either. I have no problem eating GMO food.
Anti Nuclear – Nope, not one of those either, indeed, the more the merrier as far as I’m concerned.
But I don’t have a science qualification either, so does that mean I just don’t count to these elitists?
People who are both in favor of “homeopathic” medicine and are also “anti-vax” do not really present a problem for the rest of us. In large numbers, they simply constitute what is called a “self-limiting problem”. This is one of those happy circumstances where a problem solves itself. If such a person also subscribes to other retrograde notions, then so much the better when the problem self-limits.
As a note, I should add that Darwin Awards are typically not given out in these cases. Although such a person qualifies for consideration, the Awards Committee usually wants to see more creativity.
I find that graphic offensive, not because of the subject matters, but because it is intellectually dishonest due to (some) specious labeling and the conflation of everything together to achieve the appearance of equivalence.
For example, there are very good rational reasons to be opposed to how nuclear technologies are used, and science is meaningless without reason. Also, I find it amusing/bemusing when those who reject the homeopathic hypothesis (low exposures to toxins and other stressors produce beneficial biological responses), embrace the hormesis hypothesis (low exposures to toxins and other stressors produce beneficial biological responses). I’m not a proponent of either hypothesis, but it’s not science when the laws of logic and reason are violated. And lest we be tempted to say that scientific studies show this, or don’t show that, let’s remember that the current state of establishment science is, in many cases, corrupt as hell.
An example of specious labeling is the anti-vaxxer label. From what I’ve read, many people who do not want themselves or their children vaccinated are not anti-vaccine at all; they simply want safe vaccines. Anyone who thinks multiple injections of toxic adjuvants/preservatives and aborted human fetal cell lines directly into year-old infants’ bloodstreams is safe, based on studies done by a government/non-government nexus that mandates vaccination schedules, has well over 20 vaccine patents, and whose functionaries monetarily profit from vaccines, is, IMO, most anti-science.
Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
“this time comprising boffins keen on nuclear power”?
So they are Pro-nuclear power ?