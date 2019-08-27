The climate ugliness of Generation Moronic

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

“Generation Atomic” is yet another NGO (i.e., me-too Communist front group), this time comprising boffins keen on nuclear power and even keener on pretending there is a “climate emergency” so that they can promote their favorite method of generation as the golden path to deWesternization “decarbonisation”.

John Shanahan, a member of The Right Climate Stuff, a NASA-based climate study group to which I also belong, has just sent me this ugly cartoon recently circulated by one Meyer, the founder of these Atomic Trots.

The political proclivities of the Red Radiationists may be deduced from their clenched-fist logo, a traditional Communist symbol. Alert readers will notice that, as so often with clenched-fist logos, the Martini Marxists have screwed up: this is not a Left fist. Let’s give these creeps a taste of their own poisonous medicine:

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

