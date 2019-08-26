August 22, 2019 4:55 PM ET
- Climate activists associated with the Sunrise Movement shouted down members of the Democratic National Committee after they rejected a proposal to host a single-issue debate on global warming.
Several people associated with the group interrupted the DNC meeting, singing the union protest song “Which Side Are You On?” Their protests came after the party voted 17-8 Thursday in San Francisco against a resolution to place climate change as the top issue during the debate format.
“We deserve a chance at a livable future,” one activist shouted after the vote. “We deserve a climate debate.”
WATCH:
https://twitter.com/sunrisebayarea/status/1164601805398929409
- The town hall comes after DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in June that the party will not hold a debate on global warming. (RELATED: CNN Invites 9 Democratic Candidates To Climate Town Hall. Here’s The Line-Up)
Perez said in a Medium post that month that climate change is just one of several high-priority issues, and that it would be unfair to host a debate revolving around it. The DNC has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior adviser, was among those who urged the committee to vote down the debate, telling other officials at the conference that it would be “dangerous territory in the middle of a Democratic primary process.” Her comments contrast with those Biden made in June. He told a Greenpeace activist at the time: “I’m all in.”
18 thoughts on “Climate Crusading Youngsters Erupt After DNC Officials Reject Global Warming Debate”
ALL of this is foretold in the Ancient Athenians’ struggle to maintain their democracy. They failed for enfranchising barbarians without doxastic commitment – skin-in-the-game.
I wonder how Gibs Me Dat! is said in Attic Greek.
Then problem is these Sunrise Movement people don’t want a real debate.. they want a platform for their one-sided views. They are not at all interested in a genuine debate because in their minds, there is no need to consider contrary views to their own, the issue is ‘settled’.
It’s sad to think of the billions wasted on the education of this groupthink membership.
One can only hope for the return of an education system that informs, of course, but above all, one that empowers with the confidence to question and expose opinions and biases to critical and honest review, and tries its best to rid one of hubris, and replace it with humility in the face of complexity.
“We deserve a climate debate.“.
Take them at their word. Offer them a debate. It’s what they say they want. It’s what climate sceptics have always wanted. Surely the Heartland Institute for example could formally offer them a debate.
BTW what has happened to Will Happer and the Red Team Blue Team thingy? I haven’t heard a dicky bird.
DNC officials can read polls, and climate issues are low on the list of concerns.
Only professionals can afford Climate Hysteria.
And splitting the Left vote is a threat to Dem success.
Who knows, but it may even divide all the dead registered Democrats, who consistently vote the ticket.
“Climate activists associated with the Sunrise Movement shouted down members of the Democratic National Committee after they rejected a proposal to host a single-issue debate on global warming.”
What? They didn’t like being ignored??? Oh, those bad, bad kids!!!!
Is there a disturbance in The Farce? Is it possible that the very things they rely on to spread Their Word (instant communications, e.g.) are working against them now?
After the protest they all got in their cars and drove home.
Never interfere with an enemy while he’s in the process of destroying himself.
With this subject so easily proven wrong, and the solutions so disrupting, I can see why the DNC has walked away from this topic. But I hope the candidates continue their bickering as that leads to disunity which is just fine with me.
A big Trump win next year is looking more and more certain. Now, where’d I put the popcorn?
Spoiled children never get better whilst you keep indulging them. And fanatics often cannot be reasoned with.
The Democrats will debate methods to best deal with “The Climte Crisis” and nothing else. And they will then say, “See we’ve had the debate you’ Been whining about now shut up”
The only thing I agree with the Sunrise Movement about is that the Democratic candidates should have this debate. It will provide all sorts of ammunition that will only help Trump in 2020 which is why Biden’s advisors consider it ‘dangerous territory’.
Yes, we definitely want the Democrats to have a climate change debate.
We all know they can’t make a plausible case for it. It will be interesting watching them try. No doubt, appeals to authority will be flying all over the place.
“Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez reacts to the results of the U.S. midterm elections at a Democratic election night rally in Washington, U.S. November 6, 2018”
How is it that all these guys look like Lenin? Perez, Mann, Schmidt, etc.
Maybe they are Lenin clones.
Lenin’s real name was Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov. Lenin died in 1924 and was succeeded by Joseph Vissarionovich Stalin, who seized control and ruled as an absolute dictator until his death in 1953. Stalin was, in a word, difficult – he caused the death of millions of his own people – even more than Lenin.
One question for all these Lenin clones: Why do you think a socialist dictatorship will be different this time?
“Her comments contrast with those Biden made in June. He told a Greenpeace activist at the time: “I’m all in.”
Don’t know about the USA, but in English, “I’m all in” has the same meaning as “I am stuffed” or perhaps “I can’t help, I have no energy left.”
From the article: “Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior adviser, was among those who urged the committee to vote down the debate, telling other officials at the conference that it would be “dangerous territory in the middle of a Democratic primary process.”
Yes, this would be dangerous territory for Biden. I’m afraid Joe is experiencing some problems with keeping basic facts straight, and a climate change debate would probably stretch him beyond his limits.
As the old saying goes: You gotta know when to hold ’em, and know when to fold ’em. Joe apparently hasn’t realized it is time to fold them. I think that realization will be coming soon.
There is no getting around the features embedded in the Democrat’s “climate change” policies.
From the most mild of Democrat’s policies:
– (Electricity that everyone uses) Monthly electricity bills for the middle class double under the pressure of much higher Renewable scam integration into the grids.
– (Heating energy choices for consumers) Natural gas prices up 3X to eliminate the competitive disadvantage that renewable wind and solar currently face with natural gas CCGT. Thus winter heating bills so high that people are forced to electric heat in a trap of a bad choice over a worsening choice.
– (Liquid fuels used in transportation) –> Gas pump prices in $6-$9/gallon range, comparable to Europe and some places in Canada (BC). Commercial airline tickets also double or triple in response (resulting in multiple airline bankruptcies)
To the more extreme Democratic policies like those of Bernie that really would destroy domestic petroleum and gas production:
– (liquid fuels in transportation) gas pump prices in $10-$15 range. Only the richest could afford ICE vehicles, and private jet travel. Even commercial airlines would become so expensive the entire air transportation industry would shrink by > 90%. Boeing and all the suppliers and most smaller Regional jet makers, Embraer, Bombardier, Cessna, Beechcraft, etc. would go bankrupt.
– Electricity prices in the US would likely go above $0.50 / Kwhso that the Renewable energy investors (Green Slime) could get even richer on the backs of the middle class. This would gut the middle class in terms of affluence and lifestyle of recreation and travel by leaving it with so little disposable income, that the US would be reduced to a 2 class society.
The very rich largely would be unaffected as their energy costs are today a small fraction of their disposable income. This is not a bug, it is a feature of the Green energy revolution. Destruction of Western capitalism and any middle class affluence in living standards and lifestyles.
I sincerely hope the Democrats buckle to the pressure from their radical Green (Marxist) wing and put all their Climate Change policies on full display for the American voters to understand their implications.
All it will take is for one question to get answered by a hopeful candidate with them going well over the top, including what they’re going to do for climate change. That will trigger the rest of the loons into outre climate change pronouncements.
The real reason DNC doesn’t was to host a debate on climate change, is that they know these loons will squawk themselves dizzy trying have the most extreme solutions. And bye bye 2020 election. Not that they have a chance anyway.