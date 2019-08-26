Live-stream now: How U.N. ‘Solutions’ to Climate Change Harm World’s Poorest

PRESS RELEASE: HEARTLAND INSTITUTE TO LIVESTREAM REBUTTAL TO U.N. ‘CIVIL SOCIETY’ SUSTAINABILITY CONFERENCE

Rebuttal Will Explain How U.N. ‘Solutions’ to Climate Change Harm World’s Poorest

The Heartland Institute, the world’s leading think tank promoting climate realism and free-market solutions to environmental challenges, will livestreama panel discussion on August 26 from Salt Lake City, site of the United Nations Civil Society Conference.



This year’s U.N. Civil Society Conference, which takes place August 26 – 28, will focus on sustainability and climate change.

The Heartland Institute rebuttal will begin at 9 a.m. Mountain Time and end at 1 p.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET) on Monday, August 26.

The livestream can be viewed here and below.

Heartland’s rebuttal will show how the collectivist climate and sustainability programs promoted by the U.N. would cause more harm than good, especially for the world’s poorest. Energy, environment, and economic development programs reflecting sound science and economic freedom would create far more benefits than existing U.N. programs.

Heartland Institute panelists and topics will include: James Taylor, director of the Arthur B. Robinson Center for Climate and Environmental Policy at The Heartland Institute. Presentation: U.N. messaging versus environmental reality. Richard Keen, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Colorado. Presentation: Climate change and human well-being. Hon. Jennifer Fielder, Montana state Senator and CEO of the American Lands Council. Presentation: The environmental, economic, and social benefits of locally driven land and resource management. Howard Hayden, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of Physics at the University of Connecticut and editor of The Energy Advocate. Presentation: Economically and environmentally sustainable energy options. Paul Driessen, senior policy advisor with the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow and the Center for the Defense of Free Enterprise, and author of the book Eco-Imperialism. Presentation: The immoral nature of U.N. sustainability agendas. Hon. Bette Grande, former North Dakota state Representative and current research fellow at The Heartland Institute. Presentation: Sustainability and special impacts on women.

A lively discussion will follow the speakers’ presentations.

