From Gizmodo:
DNC Votes 222-137 Against Allowing Candidates to Participate in Climate Debate
Democratic National Committee delegates in San Francisco voted against allowing candidates to participate in a primary debate focused on climate change, per the Mercury News, in a contentious 222-137 vote that comes amid ongoing devastation in the Amazon rainforest and growing evidence that scientists have underestimated the pace at which the world is warming.
Top DNC officials shot down the idea of holding an official climate debate earlier this week. This vote was separate and decided whether the party would change its rules to allow the candidates to participate in an unsanctioned, third-party debate without risking consequences. Protesters interrupted the meeting, shouting “We can’t wait” and “Failure of leadership,” according to the Mercury News.
…
In an emailed statement to Gizmodo, the coalition of organizations pushing the debate—CREDO Action, Sunrise Movement, Climate Hawks Vote, Greenpeace USA, NextGen America, Bold Alliance, and Friends of the Earth Action—argued that Perez had terminated the idea because it wasn’t “politically expedient.”
Full story here.
Gosh, so much for the ‘climate emergency’. On the plus side, this sort of fracturing within the democratic party will almost guarantee Trump gets re-elected.
19 thoughts on “‘Climate Emergency’? Dems won’t allow presidential climate debate”
They should be glad they don’t have to argue over the lies about the Amazon “fire”……
Every morning, I stand on my front porch to look at the skies, the trees, and whatever else, I NEVER feel any danger coming, no horrific Climate monster coming down on me, no scary sea level rise, winds, storms,…. etc.
That babble about a 1C rise over a century hasn’t changed the world for the worse, except for those who find Pessimism under every grain of sand.
It an agenda of control.
Climate change policy is an attempted societal control mechanism. Nothing more. Actual science was forcefully ejected from the climate change debate over 20 years ago.
Likely because you’re on your porch. Alarmists specifically say you can see Climate Change by looking out your window.
He he, I don’t have a window on my front door, that is why I go outside, trying to smell doom is better done outdoors.
Only if said window is located directly above a blacktop parking lot. Otherwise you have to payoff NOAA to “hide the decline”, or just buy them some tequila shots and wings, they lie cheap.
The Democrats couldn’t organise a toss up in a coin flipping competition.
The ones with a few brain cells know, the ones with no brain cells must not be allowed to show they are dumb/brainless. Consequently, they have adopted the old strategy i.e. better to keep your mouth shut and say nothing, that way the public might think you are intelligent, rather that open your mouth and leave the public in no doubt, you are as thick as a plank.
Fortunately, when he’s off the teleprompter Creepy Uncle Joe doesn’t know how to shut up.
Bernie’s fully socialist rhetoric has already made him clearly un-electable in the General election, and every Democrat strategist with at least two functioning neurons knows this. It’s just he has a rabid base they do not want to P.O. like Hillary and her team did in 2016, to the point they stay home (and not vote) in November 2020.
The DNC can’t allow a debate about climate change, because then their fraudulent science and political agenda will be exposed.
The great deception and deferral to the potential mandate list has begun. You know, the mandate list claimed the first week after an election win that includes the all the things not talked about during the campaign.
That’s also the week where all the CEOs come to kiss the gold ring. Let’s just hope it’s not Biden in a wheelchair. Come to think of it they are doing an excellent job of not reminding voters that Biden will be older than Reagan when he left office.
So is the planetary emergence of the ages called off and relegated to Facebook misinformation and dorm rooms?
The BBC have turned the Promenade Concerts at the Albert Hall into:
“a statement of the most extreme form of eco-catastrophism,
designed to terrify and intimidate the mostly young audience,
who clearly lacked the maturity to challenge it”.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2019/08/26/bbcs-nature-prom-tells-children-midst-mass-extinction-amplify/
They don’t want to have to go on record with anything crazy and the eco activists are demanding world communism as the only solution to their catastrophe claims.
How awful – the DNC fiddles while the earth burns.
Good catch, Anthony. It appears that, although the DNC may be stupid, at least they are not dumb. Again, do they actually believe they need to safe the planet, or not? Gizmo? Wasn’t that the small furry creature in one of those horror movies?
Too bad. I would have paid real money to see an entire Democrat debate about which candidate could destroy our economy and force Americans onto Agenda 21 reservations in the least amount of time.
Let’s all hope the Dumbocrats come to their senses (that is, their true desires and stop hiding them) and put Climate Change policies front and center in their internal party Presidential nomination primary fights so that they will not be able to dodge them once we get into the General election season in August-November 2020.
The US voters need to vividly see the dire economic implications for their future under a Democrat in the White House and a Democrat-controlled Congress.
Hmm… People aren’t so green about Green.
Can’t pass the exam ? Burn the school indeed and blame the teachers !
What the DNC really needs is a candidate who can deal with the reality that Mankind really has no effect on climate and cannot stop Mother Nature from gradually changing the Earth’s climate as she has done for eons. Reality includes the fact that there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate. And even if we could somehow stop the Earth’s climate from changing, extreme weather events and sea level rise would continue because they are part of the current climate. We would be much better off if the emphasis were on improving the economy which would build up financial resource that we could use to build infrastructure to better protect ourselves from the ravages of extreme weather events. A big problem that that the federal government has right now is that they are deep in debt and are still losing money every year. Our current President has failed to turn things around. I would like the Democratic Candidates to give us their plans for repairing our economic problems. 1. How are we going to turn annual trade deficits into annual trade surpluses? 2. How are we going to turn annual federal deficits into annual federal surpluses? 3. How is the federal government going to pay off the national debt? Inflation is really a form of taxation that adversely affects the poor and the middle class more than it does the rich 4. How are we going to end inflation and protect the value of our money? These economic questions are all very important to our ability to deal with extreme weather events.