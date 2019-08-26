‘Climate Emergency’? Dems won’t allow presidential climate debate

From Gizmodo:

DNC Votes 222-137 Against Allowing Candidates to Participate in Climate Debate

Democratic National Committee delegates in San Francisco voted against allowing candidates to participate in a primary debate focused on climate change, per the Mercury News, in a contentious 222-137 vote that comes amid ongoing devastation in the Amazon rainforest and growing evidence that scientists have underestimated the pace at which the world is warming.



Top DNC officials shot down the idea of holding an official climate debate earlier this week. This vote was separate and decided whether the party would change its rules to allow the candidates to participate in an unsanctioned, third-party debate without risking consequences. Protesters interrupted the meeting, shouting “We can’t wait” and “Failure of leadership,” according to the Mercury News.

…

In an emailed statement to Gizmodo, the coalition of organizations pushing the debate—CREDO Action, Sunrise Movement, Climate Hawks Vote, Greenpeace USA, NextGen America, Bold Alliance, and Friends of the Earth Action—argued that Perez had terminated the idea because it wasn’t “politically expedient.”

Full story here.

Gosh, so much for the ‘climate emergency’. On the plus side, this sort of fracturing within the democratic party will almost guarantee Trump gets re-elected.

