Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova; Aussie Federal MP Keith Pitt has urged the coal rich Queensland State Government to disconnect from the national grid, to stop demand from states which make “poor decisions” from driving up electricity prices when their renewable systems fail to deliver.
Imagine if states like California were cut off from their imported power, if they had to generate their own reliable electricity.
Critics of Keith Pitt’s plan have suggested that coal rich Queensland only built all that capacity because they service demand from other states.
But looking at the Energy Action website, it seems likely that by servicing demand from the renewable heavy grids of other states, Queensland may be importing some of their electricity price volatility.
As the recent WUWT BlueScope Steel article demonstrates, messing up your electricity grid with virtue signalling renewables, even indirectly, has real economic consequences.
Before entering politics Federal MP Keith Pitt was an electrical engineer.
24 thoughts on “Disconnect the National Grid: Bold Coal State Plan to Ditch the Green Energy Moochers”
Definitely a Modest Proposal, with apologies to Jonathan Swift.
Good day Mr. Pitt
Want to talk providing Queensland coal power plants putting out less CO2 than a natural gas power plant, affordably. https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo
Go ahead and prove it if you can.
I love it.
Just be sure to avoid the term “non-renewables” when talking about fossil fuels. They are SUPERRENEWABLE: once burned, plants take up the carbon dioxide, making renewable fuels. This is an important propaganda point.
Carbon is what it is. Fossils are not only super-renewable, they are also the only fuels that INCREASE THE CARRYING CAPACITY OF THE EARTH FOR LIFE.
“… once burned, plants take up the carbon dioxide, making renewable fuels. This is an important propaganda point.”
Which means this carbon take-up by plants is solar powered.
Cool.
That are “Carbon Recycling Plants”. They convert useless fossil carbon into plant food !
Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth, Study Finds | NASA
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth
“From a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetated lands has shown significant greening over the last 35 years largely due to rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change on April 25.”
Assuming this “greening” could be used for fuel then it figures that the sunlight that would have otherwise gone to waste in the absence of CO2 is now available for burning or for any other useful purpose due to its chemical conversion by plants.
Fossil Fuels… taking the world from Carbon Deficiency to Carbon Proficiency
Even better, disconnect NSW from Victoria and South Australia.
South Australia went black when the interconnector from Victoria failed in Sept 2016 – I think that was before Victoria shut Hazelwood in March 2017. It also had major blackouts in December 2016 and Feb 2017 – see the Wikipaedia article. Shut the connectors from Victoria to NSW and Victoria will go black when demand shuts the system down. Perhaps they would have to reopen Hazelwood?
It sounds like a plan to me! Common sense rearing its head! 🙂
What a wonderful idea, disconnect California from the National grid. It would be a great pilot project to prove how reliable wind and solar are. 🙂
Calling AOC! Let’s make it happen. I’m sure the Tides Foundation will kick in money for more windmills and solar panels.
“Before entering politics Federal MP Keith Pitt was an electrical engineer.”
May I suggest, once an engineer, always an engineer?
It’s good to see a technically educated person in a position of power (no pun intended).
Queensland should at least be allowed to charge the others on the grid for maintaining spinning reserve (and producing NO net power during that time) whilst the others are fiddling around with solar at night or wind when it is calm. That amount should be applied to their electric bills so as to offset the “standard” charges.
Well you have to conduct proper scientific experiments like this to see whether or not Qld using coal warms more than the other States using unreliables. Elementary Wattson!
With rampant acceptance of “climate science” and renewables in Australia I would say he won’t be an MP for very long.
Mr. Kitt is singlehandedly restoring sanity to Aus! Well done!
This lesson should be explicitly followed in the case California et al that are suing oil companies for climate. There could be no better action than setting such jurisdictions free from the “tyranny ” of modern fuel that has improved life for all humanity and the world of plants as well. Watching the unpleasant catastrophe that would follow would be more than enough to send Mr. Gore and his fraud inducing followers packing for good!
Eric,
Suppose California refused to pay any more in federal taxes than it received? Would that be fair or
reasonable? Similarly Queensland might be able to go it alone in terms of power but in many other
areas of the economy it relies on imports from the other states in Australia.
As soon as the first blackout happened, petitions would start circulating to recall California’s governor. We did it to Gray Davis, we can do it again.
Bad economics. Queensland can charge premium prices for exporting its low-cost electricity to provinces that are dependent on intermittent renewable energy.
That was my first thought, but think about it further – charging premium for surges of demand is good for electricity companies, not so good for consumers. And those price spikes appear to be causing real harm to the broader Australian economy.
This is what we’re all going to have to to do avoid infection with unreliable power. We no longer have the capability to run country-wide grids when insane people keep shoving stability-destroying ‘renewables’ on there.
The ‘renewables’ scam is entirely reliant on importing reliable power from elsewhere as a backup. Stop providing that power, and the whole scam collapses.
If California were severed from the inexpensive Grid sourced electricity and forced to generate all the states demand within state borders, this would force power prices to rise to the point that many businesses would relocate out of state thereby lowering overall demand and making 100% localized generation more likely to meet demand.
“Before entering politics Federal MP Keith Pitt was an electrical engineer.” – That explains a lot in a very good way.
As one of those people in the big black areas on the map above we always find it amusing that it is called the National grid … political counterfactual naming at it’s finest 🙂