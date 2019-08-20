Disconnect the National Grid: Bold Coal State Plan to Ditch the Green Energy Moochers

Keith Pitt. By Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website – www.dfat.gov.au, CC BY 3.0 au, Link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; Aussie Federal MP Keith Pitt has urged the coal rich Queensland State Government to disconnect from the national grid, to stop demand from states which make “poor decisions” from driving up electricity prices when their renewable systems fail to deliver.

Imagine if states like California were cut off from their imported power, if they had to generate their own reliable electricity.

Critics of Keith Pitt’s plan have suggested that coal rich Queensland only built all that capacity because they service demand from other states.

But looking at the Energy Action website, it seems likely that by servicing demand from the renewable heavy grids of other states, Queensland may be importing some of their electricity price volatility.

As the recent WUWT BlueScope Steel article demonstrates, messing up your electricity grid with virtue signalling renewables, even indirectly, has real economic consequences.

Before entering politics Federal MP Keith Pitt was an electrical engineer.

