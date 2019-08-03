Promising new solar-powered path to hydrogen fuel production

News Release 1-Aug-2019
Lehigh University team are the first to use a single enzyme biomineralization process to create a solar-driven water splitting catalyst that produces hydrogen with the potential to be manufactured sustainably, cheaply and abundantly
Engineers at Lehigh University are the first to utilize a single enzyme biomineralization process to create a catalyst that uses the energy of captured sunlight to split water molecules to produce hydrogen. The synthesis process is performed at room temperature and under ambient pressure, overcoming the sustainability and scalability challenges of previously reported methods.
Solar-driven water splitting is a promising route towards a renewable energy-based economy. The generated hydrogen could serve as both a transportation fuel and a critical chemical feedstock for fertilizer and chemical production. Both of these sectors currently contribute a large fraction of total greenhouse gas emissions.
One of the challenges to realizing the promise of solar-driven energy production is that, while the required water is an abundant resource, previously-explored methods utilize complex routes that require environmentally-damaging solvents and massive amounts of energy to produce at large scale. The expense and harm to the environment have made these methods unworkable as a long-term solution.
Now a team of engineers at Lehigh University have harnessed a biomineralization approach to synthesizing both quantum confined nanoparticle metal sulfide particles and the supporting reduced graphene oxide material to create a photocatalyst that splits water to form hydrogen. The team reported their results in an article entitled: “Enzymatic synthesis of supported CdS quantum dot/reduced graphene oxide photocatalysts” featured on the cover of the August 7th issue of Green Chemistry, a journal of the Royal Society of Chemistry.
The paper’s authors include: Steven McIntosh, Professor in Lehigh’s Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, along with Leah C. Spangler, former Ph.D. student and John D. Sakizadeh, current Ph.D. student; as well, as Christopher J. Kiely, Harold B. Chambers Senior Professor in Lehigh’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Joseph P. Cline, a Ph.D. student working with Kiely.
“Our water-based process represents a scalable green route for the production of this promising photocatalyst technology,” said McIntosh, who is also Associate Director of Lehigh’s Institute for Functional Materials and Devices.
Over the past several years, McIntosh’s group has developed a single enzyme approach for biomineralization?the process by which living organisms produce minerals of size-controlled, quantum confined metal sulfide nanocrystals. In a previous collaboration with Kiely, the lab successfully demonstrated the first precisely controlled, biological way to manufacture quantum dots. Their one-step method began with engineered bacterial cells in a simple, aqueous solution and ended with functional semiconducting nanoparticles, all without resorting to high temperatures and toxic chemicals. The method was featured in a New York Times article: “How a Mysterious Bacteria Almost Gave You a Better TV.”
“Other groups have experimented with biomineralization for chemical synthesis of nanomaterials,” says Spangler, lead author and currently a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Princeton University. “The challenge has been achieving control over the properties of the materials such as particle size and crystallinity so that the resulting material can be used in energy applications.”
McIntosh describes how Spangler was able to tune the group’s established biomineralization process to not only synthesize the cadmium sulfide nanoparticles but also to reduce graphene oxide to the more conductive reduced graphene oxide form.
“She was then able to bind the two components together to create a more efficient photocatalyst consisting of the nanoparticles supported on the reduced graphene oxide,” says McIntosh. “Thus her hard work and resulting discovery enabled both critical components for the photocatalyst to be synthesized in a green manner.”
The team’s work demonstrates the utility of biomineralization to realize benign synthesis of functional materials for use in the energy sector.
“Industry may consider implementation of such novel synthesis routes at scale,” adds Kiely. “Other scientists may also be able to utilize the concepts in this work to create other materials of critical technological importance.”
McIntosh emphasizes the potential of this promising new method as “a green route, to a green energy source, using abundant resources.”
“It is critical to recognize that any practical solution to the greening of our energy sector will have to be implemented at enormous scale to have any substantial impact,” he adds.
This material is based on work supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF).
Anyone know what quantity of H2O hydrogen vehicles exhaust from their tailpipes? I’m wondering to what degree they would create a road hazard in freezing environments by exhausting water onto roadways.
The combustion of hydrocarbons also produces water. For example, methane:
CH4 + 2 x O2 => CO2 + 2 x H2O
Even just gasoline emits a major amount of water vapor. The big problem is when the stop light turns green and everyone accelerates. In a Saskatchewan winter, you get clouds of ice fog and nobody can see where they’re going for a second or two. For whatever reason, it doesn’t seem to end up on the road, or if it does, it doesn’t seem to make traction worse.
“The generated hydrogen could serve as both a transportation fuel and a critical chemical feedstock for fertilizer and chemical production.” Pardon me, but surely fertilizers are either carbon based (manure, decaying vegetation or straight forward carbon dioxide), or nitrogen based (eg ammonium nitrate).
Not too easy to see how hydrogen can be used as a chemical feedstock for fertilizer production.
OK, some fertilizers are phosphorus or calcium based, but still not hydrogen.
Farmers use anhydrous ammonia fertilizer. One nitrogen, three hydrogen.
Ammonia. NH3
Ammonia is made from hydrogen and nitrogen and is a major fertilizer.
Every time you see concept art for some process that includes biological components that outgas an energy source, you have to ask yourself, Q: How many? What do they eat? What will we need to feed them? What volume and or solar area? What might be the effect of this bioengineered species, or natural species farmed way beyond its natural population? In whose back yard? A: !
Every time you see concept art for some process that includes a metal tank with the miracle gas ready for easy transport (in this case, hydrogen) you have to ask yourself, Q: how did that gas get in the tank? A: compressor, lot’sa-energy. Q: How does the ultimate energy release compare to how much it takes to get it in the tank? A: Next question. When futurists envision hydrogen creation the VERY FEW few practical ones among them need to imagine floating giant foil party balloons bobbing on strings tied to railway cars. You haven’t heard this until now because there are only a dozen practical futurists out there and they keep quiet about it.
I am a loud futurist.
Nowhere does it mention whether it can better photosynthesis of wood – around 0.1W/sq m of mid latitude sunlight
Ergo my guess is it cant
On the surface, this seems promising. My biggest concern is if the storage and use of hydrogen can be dummy proofed.
Unless we are thinking of Fuel cells, Hydrogen is a difficult to contain fuel.
What about using it to directly heat water to steam for the turbines of a conventual power station.
But that would produce the dreaded gas CO2.
Plus where is the solar energy to come from, open air or a array of mirrows.
MJE VK5ELL
I would like to see a skeptical scientist replicate this process before I believe it. Preferably three of them
Great. Now just stabilize the hydrogen with carbon, to make methane and maybe even longer-chain liquid hydrocarbon fuels artificially, and you’re making real scientific progress! Don’t get me wrong. Research into photocatalytic nanomaterials is probably good, but I cringe at the repetition of “green” as though the processes were actually that color.
Hydrogen can be made into ammonia, which is way easier to store. There’s a fairly steady stream of new projects which, one way or another, make use of ammonia as an energy currency. example If we were really desperate, we could use ammonia in our internal combustion engines.
The relatively easy storage of ammonia makes it a candidate for storing energy from windmills and solar PV farms.
Over the years I’ve followed a number of new energy technologies. They look promising. They get to the pilot plant stage or maybe into small scale commercial production and then they die.