‘You can’t arrest us all’: Extinction Rebellion respond to police saying they won’t allow repeat of April protests

‘If and when 10,000 people sit in a street and refuse to be moved, then what the police will ‘allow’ is neither here nor there’
- Andy Gregory
- Thursday 18 July 2019 19:06
Extinction Rebellion have dismissed Scotland Yard‘s claim that the force would not allow large-scale London protests planned for October.
The climate change activist group said the matter would likely be ”out of their hands, however hard they try to arrest us”.
The group is planning demonstrations on a bigger scale than those in April, when they occupied four sites in the capital for 11 days with one of the UK’s largest civil disobedience campaigns in decades.
Deputy assistant commissioner Laurence Taylor of London’s Metropolitan Police told reporters those protests had been ”wholly unacceptable”.
He said: “It went well beyond the realm of what was reasonable and we would not tolerate that level of disruption again.”
In response, Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Rupert Read told The Independent his comments were “interesting”.
He said: “When masses of people take non-violent direct action, the matter is no longer entirely in the police’s hands. If and when 10,000 people sit in a street and refuse to be moved, then what the police will ‘allow’ is neither here nor there. There aren’t enough of them to arrest us all and when they arrest some of us, others take their place.”
Police said they had been forced to divert officers from tackling crime and policing neighbourhoods to deal with April’s protests – which saw a pink boat block Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge fitted with greenery and skateboard ramps.
Activists called it “Garden Bridge”.
Mr Taylor said officers arrested more than 1,150 people during the protests and around 180 have been charged so far. He has previously said he wants the Met to push for every one of those arrested to be charged.
“We absolutely respect people’s fundamental right to protest, but we do not accept that extends to causing misery and mass disruption to everybody,” Mr Taylor said. “Absolutely I can assure Londoners we will do everything we can to avoid that situation again.”
But Mr Read said “any disruption that we cause is just a vanishingly-small fraction of the disruption to our entire civilisation and utter misery that ecological breakdown and climate breakdown are starting to bring.”
He added: “Blocking a few streets or even closing an airport for a while does not begin to compare with the permanent flooding of those streets or to super-hurricanes or tornados.”
Extinction Rebellion, which has won the backing of scientists, researchers and academics who worry that the official response to climate change is lagging far behind the severity of the crisis, has said it hopes to cause even greater disruption in October than it did in April.
hen Mr Read claimed that global warming would cause super hurricanes or tornadoes he diplsay enormous ignorance of climatology. You don’t need any of the scientifically useless computer models loved by the global warming morons to see that the number and strength of both tornadoes and hurricanes has declined as global warming has occurred over the past 50 years. ome global warming – less than 2/3rd of a degree Celsius since 1978. Gee, I’m shaking in my boots. We don’t need protection form non-existent doomsday scenarios spouted by ty the global warming morons – we need protection from THEM.
The “Extinction Rebellion” should be concerned with the Muslim Invasion which is much worse for Europe than any kind of climate issue.
That’s going to go down well.
Issuing a direct challenge to The Metropolitan Police.
Boris bought water canon vehicles and was ridiculed. The current Mayor Khan sold them.
I wonder if the Met. can hire them, by the gallon.
How is BS for a comment? These ridiculous climate activists have to be stopped. Their agenda is not climate change at all it their way to try Change the Economy to Socialism where most of them don’t have to do anything while the rest of us do all the commerce and they benefit while they drink tea and rot away – like all lazy people
Just let the members of the public, that their actions are inconveniencing, shift them. Wouldn’t take long for them to get the message.
Multiple heavy jail terms are needed for these climate clowns, in particular for ‘leaders’ who’re clearly implying that ER activists are somehow beyond the reach of the law.
They need to learn in no uncertain terms that they are not.
The Singapore treatment. Yesterday if possible.
They are an organized crime syndicate, and domestic terrorists. Be proactive. Arrest the organizers now, since they have vowed to commit crimes, and have a prior history of criminality.