Anti science L. A. Times hypes propaganda denying global wide Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age

/ 2 hours ago July 28, 2019

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

The Los Angeles Times is at it again hyping anti science climate alarmist propaganda trying to conceal the global wide Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age that are supported and justified by hundreds of scientific studies.

clip_image002

This climate alarmist propaganda Times article cites a new “study” that ridiculously attempts to deny these clearly established warm and cool periods in our past.

This alarmist hyped new “study” is addressed in a superb article at the JoNova website demonstrating the complete lack of scientific veracity of this studies claims. 

There is nothing I can add to show how politically contrived and inane the claims are from this new “study” beyond the excellent presentation in the JoNova article.

Provided below are excerpts from this excellent article which demonstrate the lack of scientific credibility of the new “study” as well as the politically driven anti science climate alarmism bias of the Times.

clip_image004

clip_image006

clip_image008

clip_image010

clip_image012

clip_image014

clip_image016

clip_image018

clip_image020

clip_image022

clip_image024

Nothing else needs to be said.

Advertisements

Related posts

15 thoughts on “Anti science L. A. Times hypes propaganda denying global wide Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age

  2. The image says it all. All that lovely steam rising up to cool the planet. I expect the journalist thought it was CO2 just like Greta Lunberg.

    The JoNova response is far too complex for those of little brain with minimal attention span and, of course, that is where the problem lies. The damage is done and the fractured science lies in pieces clogging up the thinking of the many for years to come.

    Reply

    • There is a saying about how fast a lie can spread while the truth is just rolling out of bed. Activists look at like an opportunity.

      Reply

    • It’s infuriating and depressing at the same time. There’s no way to hold them accountable. This little rebuttal will be seen by almost no one compared to the original article.

      Reply

    • Alasdair

      Had to laugh. Thank you for channeling your inner Winnie the Pooh (a “bear of little brain”….). 🙂

      Reply

  3. We can all hope that, after his review of Pages2K proxies, McIntyre at Climate Audit will put this one to bed with a thorough analysis.

    Reply

    • With all due respect, the JoNova website has already put this one to bed . . . and washed the sheets afterward.

      Reply

  7. I learned to be a skeptic when someone produced a study that proved the gas chambers at Auschwitz couldn’t have worked because they were too porous. If you didn’t know anything else, you would think that was plausible.

    The MWP-LIA deniers can produce evidence and theories, and if you didn’t know anything else, you might think it is plausible.

    Reply

  8. Someone should point out to the LA Times that a consensus of scientists believe that the MWP and LIA were, indeed, global events.

    Reply

  11. No “Little Ice Age.” Well, bless their black, totalitarian hearts. How do they answer all those medieval monks, writing in their monasteries, complaining about the ink freezing in their ink wells? Were they just sissies? Did Grandpa monk have a secret formula for non-freezing ink? Were the monks from previous centuries made of tougher stuff and could continue writing with frozen ink?
    Scientific minds want to know. As opposed to fanatical doctrinaire minds who take every opportunity to explain problems out of existence with words, smiles, hand waving, and “trust me, I’m a scientist and practice Scientism.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *