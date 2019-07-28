Guest essay by Larry Hamlin
The Los Angeles Times is at it again hyping anti science climate alarmist propaganda trying to conceal the global wide Medieval Warm Period and the Little Ice Age that are supported and justified by hundreds of scientific studies.
This climate alarmist propaganda Times article cites a new “study” that ridiculously attempts to deny these clearly established warm and cool periods in our past.
This alarmist hyped new “study” is addressed in a superb article at the JoNova website demonstrating the complete lack of scientific veracity of this studies claims.
There is nothing I can add to show how politically contrived and inane the claims are from this new “study” beyond the excellent presentation in the JoNova article.
Provided below are excerpts from this excellent article which demonstrate the lack of scientific credibility of the new “study” as well as the politically driven anti science climate alarmism bias of the Times.
Nothing else needs to be said.
15 thoughts on “Anti science L. A. Times hypes propaganda denying global wide Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age”
Zombie theory indeed. If the MWP never existed, they don’t have to explain it away.
The image says it all. All that lovely steam rising up to cool the planet. I expect the journalist thought it was CO2 just like Greta Lunberg.
The JoNova response is far too complex for those of little brain with minimal attention span and, of course, that is where the problem lies. The damage is done and the fractured science lies in pieces clogging up the thinking of the many for years to come.
There is a saying about how fast a lie can spread while the truth is just rolling out of bed. Activists look at like an opportunity.
It’s infuriating and depressing at the same time. There’s no way to hold them accountable. This little rebuttal will be seen by almost no one compared to the original article.
Alasdair
Had to laugh. Thank you for channeling your inner Winnie the Pooh (a “bear of little brain”….). 🙂
We can all hope that, after his review of Pages2K proxies, McIntyre at Climate Audit will put this one to bed with a thorough analysis.
With all due respect, the JoNova website has already put this one to bed . . . and washed the sheets afterward.
Yep, Warmunists are the true science and climate deniers.
The warm spike in GISP2 from 1010 AD was the Oort solar minimum.
The late 8th century AD was the coldest for 3450 years in the Greenland GISP2 series, but was the warmest part of the MWP for Northern Europe.
I learned to be a skeptic when someone produced a study that proved the gas chambers at Auschwitz couldn’t have worked because they were too porous. If you didn’t know anything else, you would think that was plausible.
The MWP-LIA deniers can produce evidence and theories, and if you didn’t know anything else, you might think it is plausible.
Someone should point out to the LA Times that a consensus of scientists believe that the MWP and LIA were, indeed, global events.
The LAT may as well be the Taliban dynamiting ancient Buddhas…
Deni*rs!
No “Little Ice Age.” Well, bless their black, totalitarian hearts. How do they answer all those medieval monks, writing in their monasteries, complaining about the ink freezing in their ink wells? Were they just sissies? Did Grandpa monk have a secret formula for non-freezing ink? Were the monks from previous centuries made of tougher stuff and could continue writing with frozen ink?
Scientific minds want to know. As opposed to fanatical doctrinaire minds who take every opportunity to explain problems out of existence with words, smiles, hand waving, and “trust me, I’m a scientist and practice Scientism.