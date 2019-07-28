From Frontiers in Marine Science
Original Research ARTICLE
Front. Mar. Sci., 24 July 2019 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fmars.2019.00411
Severe Continental-Scale Impacts of Climate Change Are Happening Now: Extreme Climate Events Impact Marine Habitat Forming Communities Along 45% of Australia’s Coast
Russell C. Babcock1,2*, Rodrigo H. Bustamante1, Elizabeth A. Fulton3, Derek J. Fulton3, Michael D. E. Haywood1, Alistair James Hobday3, Robert Kenyon1, Richard James Matear3, Eva E. Plagányi1, Anthony J. Richardson1,4 and Mathew A. Vanderklift3,5
- 1CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere, Brisbane, QLD, Australia
- 2School of Earth and Geographical Sciences, The University of Western Australia, Crawley, WA, Australia
- 3CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere, Hobart, TAS, Australia
- 4Centre for Applications in Natural Resource Mathematics, School of Mathematics and Physics, The University of Queensland, St. Lucia, QLD, Australia
- 5CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere, Indian Ocean Marine Research Centre, Crawley, WA, Australia
Recent increases in the frequency of extreme climate events (ECEs) such as heatwaves and floods have been attributed to climate change, and could have pronounced ecosystem and evolutionary impacts because they provide little opportunity for organisms to acclimate or adapt. Here we synthesize information on a series of ECEs in Australia from 2011 to 2017 that led to well-documented, abrupt, and extensive mortality of key marine habitat-forming organisms – corals, kelps, seagrasses, and mangroves – along >45% of the continental coastline of Australia. Coral bleaching occurred across much of northern Australia due to marine heatwaves (MHWs) affecting different regions in 2011, 2013, 2016, and 2017, while seagrass was impacted by anomalously high rainfall events in 2011 on both east and west tropical coasts. A MHW off western Australia (WA) during the 2011 La Niña extended into temperate and subtropical regions, causing widespread mortality of kelp forests and seagrass communities at their northern distribution limits. Mangrove forests experienced high mortality during the 2016 El Niño across coastal areas of northern and north-WA due to severe water stress driven by drought and anomalously low mean sea levels. This series of ECEs reflects a variety of different events – MHWs, intense rainfall from tropical storms, and drought. Their repeated occurrence and wide extent are consistent with projections of increased frequency and intensity of ECEs and have broad implications elsewhere because similar trends are predicted globally. The unprecedented and widespread nature of these ECE impacts has likely produced substantial ecosystem-wide repercussions. Predictions from ecosystem models suggest that the widespread mortality of habitat-forming taxa will have long-term and in some cases irreversible consequences, especially if they continue to become more frequent or severe. The abrupt ecological changes that are caused by ECEs could have greater long-term impacts than slower warming that leads to gradual reorganization and possible evolution and adaptation. ECEs are an emerging threat to marine ecosystems, and will require better seasonal prediction and mitigation strategies.
Introduction
Extreme climate events (ECEs), statistically rare or unusual climatic periods that alter ecosystem structure and/or function well outside normal variability (Smith, 2011), are receiving increasing attention as drivers of change in ecological and evolutionary communities (IPCC, 2012; van de Pol et al., 2017). ECEs are also associated with climate change, becoming more frequent and more intense (e.g., Herring et al., 2018). In coastal marine systems, heatwaves and floods could have greater ecosystem and evolutionary impacts than the more gradual effects of climate change (Campbell-Staton et al., 2017; Grant et al., 2017), and essentially represent a “pulse vs. press” dichotomy in terms of climate impact regime (Harris et al., 2018). For example, heatwaves compound the effects of underlying warming trends and provide little opportunity for organisms to acclimate or adapt, whereas slower warming is more likely to allow time for these processes to occur (Walther, 2010). Although there is a common perception that high-latitude areas will be most affected by climate change because the magnitude of warming is greater there (Burrows et al., 2011), low-latitude areas with dampened seasonal cycles, have the greatest emergence of extreme heat (Diffenbaugh and Scherer, 2011) and host many species that inhabit environments already close to the limits of their thermal tolerance (Sunday et al., 2011, 2012; Frieler et al., 2013; Pinsky et al., 2019). Global warming is increasingly affecting marine ecosystems including habitat forming sessile organisms (Poloczanska et al., 2013), which are often key ecosystem engineers and particularly vulnerable to heatwaves as individuals cannot physically move to cooler locations (Mislan and Wethey, 2015).
Here we synthesize the unprecedented large-scale impacts of a series of ECEs on coastal marine habitats around the Australian continent (Figure 1) between 2011 and 2017, spanning both strong El Niño and La Niña phases of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO). We also model how impacts on habitat forming organisms propagate through food webs and ecosystems under a range of impact scenarios. The impact of ECEs throughout most of northern Australia has broad implications as the climate change phenomena driving the ECEs are being experienced globally (Oliver et al., 2018a). These conditions are also a precursor of a future in which ECEs are increasingly common, since ECEs are episodic, thus providing little or no time for acclimation and evolution, thus potentially exacerbating damage through the shocks they create within ecosystems (IPCC, 2012).
FIGURE 1
Figure 1. (A) Cumulative habitat impact map (created by overlaying the individual event maps detailed in Figure 2). (B) Cumulative percentage of the Australian marine domain that experienced the maximum monthly SST for the period between 1985 and 2017, based on NOAA High Resolution Daily Sea Surface Temperature. The analysis was performed for each 0.25 × 0.25 degree cell in the domain (10–45° S, 110–160° E) for the period 1985–2017. The year in which the warmest month was recorded for each cell. The plot is the cumulative sum of these warmest years across all cells. For example, 50% of the ocean around Australia has experienced its warmest month between 2008 and 2017.
Remember that up to 70% of published research papers in climate sciences are wrong when published ( -Statistician John Ioannidis ( 2005).
Others are later proved wrong.
So there is less than a one in three chance that this research is correct
.
I hope one of the evolutionary forcings coming from the 45% increase in whatever is to raise the IQ of Australians. CSIRO? Similar to CONICEET here in Argentina and to some phases of the USGS in USA. Australia is doing fine as far as I can tell, given it is mostly a desert island big enough to be called a continent. This is a fake news story.
Am I correct? The very first phrase of this paper is contrary to the (IPCC acknowledged) lack of confirmed increase in extreme events.
Didn’t need to read much further.
ECE, MHW. A whole new language is being born. Is there anything CAGW can’t do?
ECE’s result in more extreme ENSO ?
Have I been under the mistaken impression that ECE is a consequence of ENSO not the cause ? The stronger the ENSO event, the more severe the climatic / weather response … do they know what the underlying cause of ENSO is or do they make a spurious correlation like the back to front temperature versus CO2 claims?
All modelling. Claiming as fact what is not in evidence.
This lot have their hands out for the $444 million offered by former premier Turnbull. Hopefully that has not been delivered, because it will all be wasted.
None of them are up here (Brisbane is at the lower end of the GBR) so it looks like they didn’t involve the usual suspects at JCU. Maybe the latter are lying low now that the federal government is considering supporting Peter Ridd’s claims.
The GBR handled the ECE that was a rise in sea level of 120+ metres after the end of the last ice age, followed by a drop of 2m that started around 4000 years ago. Corals are obviously one of the most resilient systems around.
I propose that the value of a scientific paper is inversely proportional to the number of authors and the number of papers cited. Anyone done research on this?
While I have not been to Australia, I have known a lot of their scientists in days gone by. I also have been around seagrasses, corals and lots of mangroves. Depending on where they are many have been under threat from human impacts almost ALL, not from CAGW, but from primarily domestic sewage and improperly treated stormwater. You cannot build in coastal areas and not expect impacts. From my experience none of those habitats have been catastrophically impacted by global warming. I have been in mangrove swamps were the water temperatures thirty years ago were over a hundred degrees F. Mangroves didn’t seem bothered at all. Now take them down to below freezing for extended periods and mangroves (and seagrasses) don’t do as well.
“Recent increases in the frequency of extreme climate events”
Climate is the 30 year average of weather (IPCC). There are weather events. There are no “climate events”.
These guys take off on the wrong foot. If they cannot get their basic terminology right, how can we be expected to believe anything else they write?
“Extreme Climate Events (ECEs)”. Heh. Also known as weather.