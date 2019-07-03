Are the Russians in the Room Right Now?

/ 1 hour ago July 3, 2019

russians-635x418

The conspiracy theory that keeps on giving.

There’s a new piece of &*@#& article on Medium making the rounds, with a “new” analysis of Climategate pointing to those wascally Wussians, by Iggy Ostanin

The identity of the hackers has remained a mystery despite the efforts of law enforcement and journalists. It can be revealed for the first time that evidence points to the Russian city of Ekaterinburg.

For those familiar with the original Climategate story, skip this next part.

WUWT Stories in chronological order, newest first:

When Results Go Bad …

U-CRU

Telegraph’s Booker on the “climategate” scandal

“Climategate” surpasses “Global Warming” on Google

Mann to be investigated by Penn State University review

Understanding Climategate: Who’s Who – a video

The Curry letter: a word about “deniers”…

How “The Trick” was pulled off

The Australian ETS vote: a political litmus test for cap and trade

An open letter from Dr. Judith Curry on climate science

Zorita calls for barring Phil Jones, Michael Mann, and Stefan Rahmstorf from further IPCC participation

Climategate protester pwn3d CBC on live TV

UEA Climate Scientist: “possible that…I.P.C.C. has run its course”

IPCC reviewer: “don’t cover up the divergence”

McIntyre: The deleted data from the “Hide the Decline” trick

Climategate: Stuart Varney “lives with Ed”

Climategate: Pielke Senior on the NCDC CCSP report – “strong arm tactics”

Warwick Hughes shows how Jones selections put bias in Australian Temperatures

Climategate: CATO’s Pat Michaels and Center for American Progress Dan Weiss on Fox News

Quote of the week #23 – calls for resignation in Climategate

Uh, oh – raw data in New Zealand tells a different story than the “official” one.

Climategate: “Men behaving badly” – a short summary for laymen

Statement on CRU hacking from the American Meteorological Society

Climategate: hide the decline – codified

Must see video – Climategate spoof from Minnesotans for Global Warming

The people -vs- the CRU: Freedom of information, my okole…

Government petition started in UK regarding CRU Climategate

CEI Files Notice of Intent to Sue NASA GISS

The appearance of hypocrisy at the NYT – Note to Andy

Nov 24 Statement from UEA on the CRU files

Nov 23 Statement from UEA on the CRU files

Monbiot issues an unprecedented apology – calls for Jones resignation

The CRUtape Letters™, an Alternative Explanation.

CRU Emails “may” be open to interpretation, but commented code by the programmer tells the real story

Video: Dr. Tim Ball on the CRU emails

Pielke Senior: Comment On The Post “Enemies Caught In Action!” On The Blackboard

Bishop Hill’s compendium of CRU email issues

Spencer on elitism in the IPCC climate machine

CRU Emails – search engine now online

Release of CRU files forges a new hockey stick reconstruction

Mike’s Nature Trick

and the post that started it all…

Breaking News Story: CRU has apparently been hacked – hundreds of files released

This arrogant writer hack putz journo seems to be a great example of someone who thinks he’s a lot smarter than he actually is.  For example:

What the hackers failed to realize is that along with the sender, recipient and subject line, every emails they published contained the time and date they were sent, true to the in the UK time zone.

Yeah, the hackers, the anti-terrorist task force of the UK, hundreds of articles from both supporters and detractors of UEA, commentators, forensic analyses by numerous IT professionals, the Norfolk Constabulary, ALL FAILED TO REALIZE….

(He soooooo smmmmaaarrrrtttt).  He continues:

Crucially, when Unix Time file names are decoded there is a mismatch — the system clock of the computer used to handle the hacked files was five hours ahead of the UK. This places the computer in a time zone that spans countries including Pakistan and Uzbekistan, and a strip of Russia that includes the city of Ekaterinburg.

Stephen McIntyre of Climateaudit.org has gone on Twitter to shred this offal masquerading as investigative journalism. You may want to read the Medium article before reading the defenestration below.

(FYI CG1 stands for the first release of Climategate emails.)

Advertisements

Related posts

3 thoughts on “Are the Russians in the Room Right Now?

  1. Ostanin is apparently trying to imply that the Climategate leaks were fabrications, while the participants in the leaked emails admit they were real. Getting the date stamps wrong, as McIntire points out, just makes the allegation even sillier.

    Reply

  2. I like the way he seems to think he’s the first person to discover that the file names were Unix times.

    This point, and the 5 hour time difference, was discussed in comments on a WUWT post in December 2009

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/12/07/comprhensive-network-analysis-shows-climategate-likely-to-be-a-leak/

    See in particular, comments from crosspatch. I found this out by the sophisticated hacking technique of googling ‘climategate timestamps’.

    Reply

  3. Oh, what a tangled web we weave,
    when first we practice doing computer forensics without any training, experience or specialist advice…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *