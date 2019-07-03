Are the Russians in the Room Right Now?

The conspiracy theory that keeps on giving.

There’s a new piece of &*@#& article on Medium making the rounds, with a “new” analysis of Climategate pointing to those wascally Wussians, by Iggy Ostanin

The identity of the hackers has remained a mystery despite the efforts of law enforcement and journalists. It can be revealed for the first time that evidence points to the Russian city of Ekaterinburg.

For those familiar with the original Climategate story, skip this next part.

This arrogant writer hack putz journo seems to be a great example of someone who thinks he’s a lot smarter than he actually is. For example:

What the hackers failed to realize is that along with the sender, recipient and subject line, every emails they published contained the time and date they were sent, true to the in the UK time zone.

Yeah, the hackers, the anti-terrorist task force of the UK, hundreds of articles from both supporters and detractors of UEA, commentators, forensic analyses by numerous IT professionals, the Norfolk Constabulary, ALL FAILED TO REALIZE….

(He soooooo smmmmaaarrrrtttt). He continues:

Crucially, when Unix Time file names are decoded there is a mismatch — the system clock of the computer used to handle the hacked files was five hours ahead of the UK. This places the computer in a time zone that spans countries including Pakistan and Uzbekistan, and a strip of Russia that includes the city of Ekaterinburg.

Stephen McIntyre of Climateaudit.org has gone on Twitter to shred this offal masquerading as investigative journalism. You may want to read the Medium article before reading the defenestration below.

(FYI CG1 stands for the first release of Climategate emails.)

new article https://t.co/UMsRnuJUCh purports to show that Climategate emails were hacked from Russia, claiming that timestamp nomenclature of emails shows +05:00 timezone. They got it backwards. Nomenclature shows -05:00/-04:00 (East North American). — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

2/ email names are generated from timestamp of email IGNORING timezone in email header. This results in many email chains being out of order in CG1. An example: timestamp 14:59:03 is read as though Eastern Standard Time (-05:00) – not Pacific then expressed in UTM timestamp. pic.twitter.com/lmKZL6nNcI — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

3/ another example from summer. Timestamp 17:36:26 in Mountain Time -06:00 read as though Eastern Daylight -04:00, expressed in UTM. pic.twitter.com/5w450tayZH — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

4/ because their single example had been written in GMT, they didn't understand what was going on. Its timestamp 14:17:44 was in GMT, but was read as Eastern Standard -05:00, then expressed in UTM (5 hours ahead). Nothing to do with Ekaterinaburg +05:00. pic.twitter.com/JKU5N3iCBI — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

5/ I don't think that this nomenclature proves that Climategate hack took place from eastern North America. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

6/ also keep in mind that metadata analysis by Forensicator and others gives much stronger argument for North American time zone for DNC hack computers. Stronger because evidence very subtle. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

7/ Iggy obviously never worked with CG emails. He said that nomenclature "easily allows the sorting of the emails in chronological order making the messages easier to follow." Not quite. Because nomenclature ignored time zone, threads often out of order. pic.twitter.com/BUwZsVbt0P — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

8/ connection of nomenclature to UNIX timestamps has been known since very early days e,g, https://t.co/m0M6IZVdcW Though connection to timezone not mentioned in early comments pic.twitter.com/XIehWbJ0Yq — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 2, 2019

