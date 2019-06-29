Battery Storage – An Infinitesimally Small Part of Electrical Power

Guest essay by Steve Goreham
Large-scale storage of electricity is the latest proposed solution to boost the deployment of renewables. Renewable energy advocates, businesses, and state governments plan to use batteries to store electricity to solve the problem of intermittent wind and solar output. But large-scale storage is only an insignificant part of the electrical power industry and doomed to remain so for decades to come.
Last month, Senator Susan Collins of Maine introduced a bi-partisan bill named “The Better Energy Storage Technology Act,” proposing to spend $300 million to promote the development of battery solutions for electrical power. Collins stated, “Next-generation energy storage devices will help enhance the efficiency and reliability of our electric grid, reduce energy costs, and promote the adoption of renewable resources.”
Arizona, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon adopted statutes or goals to develop storage systems for grid power, with New York committing to most ambitious target in the nation. In January, as part of his mandate for “100 percent clean power by 2040,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a target to deploy 3,000 megawatts (MW) of storage by 2030.
Today, 29 states have renewable portfolio standards laws, requiring utilities to purchase increasing amounts of renewable energy. But the electricity output from wind and solar systems is intermittent. On average, wind output is between 25% and 35% of rated output. Solar output is even less, delivering an average of about 15% to 20% percent of rated output.
Mandating the addition of wind and solar to power systems is like forcing a one-car family to buy a second car that runs only 30% of the time. The family can’t replace the original car with the new intermittent car, but must then maintain two cars.
Renewable advocates now propose electricity storage to solve the intermittency problem and to help renewable energy replace traditional coal, natural gas, and nuclear generators. When wind and solar output is high, excess electricity would be stored in batteries and then delivered when renewable output is low, to try to replace traditional power plants that generate electricity around the clock.
Headlines laud the growth of battery installations for grid storage, growing 80% last year and up 400% from 2014. But the amount of US electricity stored by batteries today is less than miniscule.
Pumped storage, not batteries, provides about 97% of grid power storage in the United States today. Pumped storage uses electricity to pump water into an elevated reservoir to be used to drive a turbine when electricity is needed. But less than one in every 100,000 watts of US electricity comes from pumped storage.
In 2018, US power plants generated 4.2 million GW-hours of electrical power. Pumped storage capacity totaled about 23 GW-hrs. Battery storage provided only about 1 GW-hr of capacity. Less than one-millionth of our electricity is stored in grid-scale batteries.
Electricity storage is expensive. Pumped storage is the least costly form of grid storage at about $2,000 per kilowatt, but requires areas where an elevated reservoir can be used. Battery storage costs about $2,500 per kilowatt for discharge duration of two hours or more. Batteries are more expensive than onshore wind energy, which has an installed market price of under $1,000 per kilowatt. But a key factor in the effectiveness of storage is the length of time that the system can deliver stored electricity.
In the case of New York State, plans call for the installation of 9,000 MW of offshore wind capacity by 2035 and 3,000 MW of battery storage by 2030. The wind system will likely cost in excess of $9 billion, and the battery system will likely cost about $7.5 billion. But this planned battery deployment is wholly inadequate to remove the wind intermittency.
If the wind system has an average output of 33% of its rated output, then the planned 3,000 MW of battery storage would only be able to deliver the average wind output for about two hours. To replace output for a full day when the wind isn’t blowing, 36,000 MW of storage would be needed at a cost of $90 billion, or about ten times as much as the wind system itself. Since several days without wind in most locations is common, even a day of battery backup is inadequate.
In addition, the 10-15 year lifetime of grid-scale batteries is no bargain. Wind and solar systems are rated for 20-25 years of service life. Traditional coal, natural gas, and nuclear systems last for 35 years or more.
Storage of electricity should be regarded as foolish by anyone in the manufacturing industry. For decades, major companies pursued just-in-time manufacturing, “lot size one,” Kanban, lean manufacturing, and other programs designed to eliminate finished goods inventory to reduce costs. Electricity is delivered immediately upon generation, the ultimate zero-finished-goods-inventory product. But many organizations now clamor for electricity storage to try to fix the intermittency weakness of renewables.
Today, battery grid storage capacity is less than one millionth of national electricity output. Practical battery storage adds a cost factor of at least ten to the cost of the partner renewable system. It will be decades before battery storage plays a significant role in large-scale power systems, if ever.
Originally published in Energy Central. Republished here at the request of the author
Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
29 thoughts on “Battery Storage – An Infinitesimally Small Part of Electrical Power”
And, of course, when that storage power is needed an used, how are those batteries going to be recharged? Please use the proper terms – MW is megawatts, a level of power. MWhrs is the actual AMOUNT of power. Nuclear power plants typically last over 60 years and recent studies of wind turbines were shocked to see that large turbines have short lifespans – about half what was promised, which almost doubles the cost predicted.
Politicians measure energy storage in megawatts – California is an undisputed leader. Don’t expect any knowledge of physics from elected Democrats.
“MWhrs is the actual AMOUNT of power.”
Megawatt-hours (typically abbreviated MWh) is actually the amount of energy. Energy is power times time. Or power is energy per unit time, depending on how one looks at the situation.
which is why this gem from Gov Cuomo is non-sensical:
“New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a target to deploy 3,000 megawatts (MW) of storage by 2030.”
Which is verbatim from page 315 of Cuomo’s idiotic list of “everything is a priority”:
“Deploying 3,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2030”
That Cuomo “Justice Agenda” is fracking joke. Anyone who reads it will quickly realize it is just a pandering list of everything under the Sun for every special interest group and activist, with no regard for costs, impacts to people’s lives. Dumb doesn’t even come close to describing it.
So when you turn your messaging over to Liberal Arts majors who are simply “SJWarriors” with Yobs and college loans to pay back. They have zero clue about science and engineering concepts (they skipped those courses in college), much less any detailed knowledge of anything STEM relevant, so Cuomo gets junk stuff like “3000 megawatts of of energy storage.” Not that he has any more STEM background to know he is being feed pseudoscience schist by SJWs. The people with real science and engineering educations and training have real jobs, not the stupid SJW Yobbers that Democrat-Socialists are now employing on their staffs.
Mr Gorham, I think you used MW rather than MWh, which would be appropriate for rating battery capacity.
Mr Goreham is correct, for any energy source you need to know both. MW is the level of power, and it must be adequate for right now. MWh is the amount of energy, which is measured by the amount you need right now times how long you need it. A you have a battery of insufficient capacity, the amount needed right now exceeds what the battery can deliver you have immediate brownouts until the safeties open and you go to blackout. If you have sufficient capacity the battery delivers power until the unreliable comes back online or until the battery is dead, whichever comes first. If the battery is dead before the unreliable comes back online you go to blackout. With a reliable energy source you need only specify its capacity and assume it will continue to deliver the power you need until you turn it off. With batteries you need to know both how much power it can deliver and how long you can deliver it.
One thing Mr. Goreham has left out is the round trip penalty. No energy storage device (except a fossil fuel storage) will deliver the whole of the energy you put into, there will always be some additional energy loss just for putting it into the battery and taking it back out. And you also have standby losses… when you charge a rechargeable and set it aside, the energy available out of it gradually declines until there’s nothing left. Add both of those together and I’m guessing 80% efficiency. That means the 10x the cost he mentioned turns into 12.5 times the cost added to a renewable system, and unreliables already cost 10x that of a standard system.
All of these states with ‘renewable energy’ mandates are going to look real foolish once the scientific truth is allowed to prevail. They’ll be paying off the debt from this foolishness for decades to come reducing their competitiveness for attracting business and the jobs it creates.
… look real green, but are they? Green is a good source of clean, renewable green-backs. Smart, even if people don’t remain hopelessly green.
I find it interesting that these Renewables zealots are always talking about the “next generation” of batteries. In other words, they want us to rely on something which has not yet been sufficiently developed to solve their problems. Many of them also rely on a “breakthrough development” in battery technology, and expect the community to commit to massive sums of expenditure on windmills in the mere hope that this will happen. How old is battery development been happening – is it centuries? – so the likelihood of any startling new development is miniscule. I’d rather not take a chance on that, thanks!
Sure, let sjust use cold fusion then. Its already running, right.
Storing energy is dangerous business and as the energy density increases with next generation batteries, it gets even more dangerous. Catastrophic failure is assured as deployment is scaled up. The 3000 MWh NY wants to add to their grid stores the explosive power of over 5 million pounds of dynamite. NIMBY on that one …
Mike Lowe: My archeology is weak, but I think I have read of remnants of clay pot “batteries” a thousand years old, maybe using vinegar or some other weak acid. Use unknown. I agree with the sentiment “We’ll have it next week.”—- “Oh yeah ?”.
It isn’t just a case of needing to store enough electricity for several windless days. If domestic heating is to be decarbonised then one of the options is heat pumps. In Northern regions this would lead to massive increases in electricity demand in winter (when solar power produces little if any electricity) so months rather than days worth of storage capacity would be required. This seems to be something that is conveniently overlooked by proponents of renewable energy.
No problem, there are already huge stores of the raw materials required for electricity generation.
Yes, Coal!
Money would be better spent researching fusion energy. Can’t see battery ever being usefully for this
Will useful fusion come before the miracle battery?
I was just checking on when the current ETA for fusion is.
Wikipedia says 2050 (ref 217) … about 30 years.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fusion_power
John Holden, a fusion advocate, says in Scientific American:
“Fusion is not going to generate a kilowatt-hour before 2050, in my judgment, but—
[Q]Hasn’t fusion been 30 years away for the past 30 years?
It’s actually worse than that. I started working on fusion in 1966. I did my master’s thesis at M.I.T. in plasma physics, and at that time people thought we’d have fusion by 1980. It was only 14 years away. By 1980 it was 20 years away. By 2000 it was 35 years away.”
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/is-fusion-energy-in-our-future/
Whilst pumped storage seems to be a means to utilise a fluctuating supply of power from wind or solar installations, does it really achieve anything positive? As gas is part of the electricity generation mix I wonder if it would be more efficient and cost effective to instead to regulate the gas generators to accommodate the fluctuating renewable supply thus conserving the gas in the ground storage and avoiding the inefficiencies of pumping water uphill only to release again. Has the cost effectiveness analysis of such an alternative ever been carried out?
Pumped storage (and maybe batteries) can play a role in the very short-term, perhaps over days. There will always be about 20% loss of energy for storing, so we should also keep in mind that electricity storage means more primary electricity has to be produced.
But, to get through the winter with secure electricity supply requires energy storage on a scale determined by the increase in winter demand above the annual average. The only practical way to do this is to store energy as fuel (coal) and retain the ability to ramp-up these fuelled (coal fired) power stations when demand rises and reaches its seasonal peak.
Batteries would be hopelessly ineffective and expensive for this crucial element of securing power supply. It has to be coal.
Imagine if the money being spent on these stupid ineffective renewable schemes was spent on something New Yorkers actually need, like helping poor people learn new economically useful skills, or more rehab places for drug addicts.
Renewables idealists desperately need to wake up from their childish dreams to the basics of engineering, … at least get some clue that there are basic engineering realities of which they have zero grasp.
Even I don’t know much about the basics, but I have a grasp that there ARE basics that I don’t know, which limit what wind and solar can do on a mass scale.
WAKE UP !
To paraphrase, “there are liars, there are good liars, and then there are battery researchers. The big breakthrough was is always around the corner.” As someone who worked in the auto industry for over 36 years, I was always shocked to observe really smart engineers buy into the big breakthrough is around the corner sales pitch.
Mohatdebos: Your comment on smart engineers buy into the big breakthrough reminded me of an article I read in a European train magazine in which the Austrian Railway was looking into state of the art systems for train control. One of the officials commented on going to a number of trade shows to see what was available. He commented (not quoting) that his perspective was that, after seeing some heavily promoted systems disappear in a year or so and some systems not performing as touted, his main concern was what would work well and reliably over the whole Austrian rail system.
Happened to run across this. Article in India Environmental Law publication on need for nuclear because of difficulties in renewable energy. Open Access, hard to navigate, but if I did it anybody can. Seemed to surprise the editor, but allowed it. http://nlspub.ac.in/2019/06/24/in-law-magazine-nlsiu-vol-4-june-2019/
When it comes to pumped storage here in California, we have the terrain to make use of upper and lower dams, but our left wing democrat state government has and is prohibiting the building of more dams. It seems that dams hurt the “environment” by blocking free flowing streams and flooding habitat upstream of the dams. In addition, in Sacramento, the state capital, the legislature is working on passing a bill that would ban the use of natural gas for generating electricity, for heating businesses and homes and for cooking. The “idea” is for California to become a 100% electric state, or nearly so, but the “claim” (from what I understand) is 100%. First, new buildings and homes are to be all electric, then older ones are to be retrofitted. I think the bill will have no “grand father clause”. Since a number of areas in California, north, central, and south, often to always go over one hundred degrees in the summer, and the need for air conditioning, since we have already had brown-outs and black-outs for years, the future looks “interesting”. Will hospitals, emergency services, food storage places and so on be allowed to have stand by generators ? What about people living at home who need electrically powered medical equipment ? When I was living in Minnesota, I had a nasty case of heat exhaustion and don’t want to go through that again. So, what the (quotation marks) “environmentalists” are doing here makes me that much more nervous.
Using Lithium batteries of any type for electricity storage are surely going to be very expensive, especially when they have degraded performance over time with each discharge cycle. These types of batteries are best used for the lite weight mobility factor they were designed for. It would be better to use something like a stationary vanadium redox flow battery, which is better suited to high charge/discharge rates and long term discharge cycles that don’t affect performance over time. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vanadium_redox_battery
We reviewed the Gravity battery here 6 months or so ago…which was a million cement blocks that were lifted with 6 cranes and stacked, holding their energy potential in gravity, for the trip down at a later time when required. Seems like a lot of effort making all the cement clocks for a minimal amount of electricity.
https://energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com/videos/a-new-way-of-storing-energy/67268663
The compressed air bladder under water idea looks interesting, where surplus or cheap electricity makes high pressure air and filling air bladder bags under water up to 175 deep under the water surface. If I understand why under water, is that the water pressure allows the bladders to receive more energy potential for the same size due to the water pressure. When electricity is required, the compressed air is run backwards through the air compressor, diving the generator. It can be scaled for more volume of compressed air and heat storage. It is a synchronous spinning reserve electricity that maintains grid frequency, so is a better product than a giant inverter supplying the grid. https://www.hydrostor.ca/ for a link to the Toronto demonstration unit.
More stranded assets, but this doesn’t seem to deter these geniuses. I would like to know if ristvan is going to eat a plate of crow when the first thermal plants go into service using the hydrino tech …
True, batteries will likely never be enough to store truly massive amounts of energy. But there’s also a half-truth in the article regarding pumped hydro. Most hydro generation uses stored energy behind dams, so there is the potential for compensating for some solar and wind variability, without the efficiency loss of pumpung.
‘proposing to spend $300 million to promote the development of battery solutions for electrical power.
Cos no one has been spending anything on it.
‘battery solutions for electrical power’
I don’t even know what that means.