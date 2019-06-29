France’s new ‘hottest recorded temperature ever’ is in question – guess where it was measured?

Ian Duncan writes on Facebook:
‘France has its hottest recorded temperature ever’.
But they don’t mention that where it was recorded was next to a concrete drain, and a steel chain mesh fence close to a bitumen (asphalt) highway.
So much for only using correctly placed instruments in a Stevenson Screen in a open space away from unnatural heat source.
You can see the station here:
https://goo.gl/maps/hF4KbSoXTt6WZfLr6
Here is the fun part – it might be the “greenhouse effect” /sarc
Seriously though, who knows what effect those greenhouses might have had on the high temperature? What we do know is that greenhouses accumulate heat and raise the temperature. Depending on wind direction that day, they may have vented waste heat in the direction of the thermometer shelter. The same could be true for the asphalt highway.
As for the heat wave itself, Dr. Roy W. Spencer adds:
When Saharan air reaches Europe, it’s going to be hot. Regarding record-high measurements, it is legitimate to ask about the placement of temperature sensors, as well as the length of temperature records.
For a record length of, say, 100+ years and NO long term warming trend, it is still expected from random weather variations that new record high temperatures will be recorded from time to time.
The recent record high in Miami, FL was made in the middle of a vast concrete jungle that did not exist 100 years ago, and now averages 10 deg. F warmer at night than rural surroundings.
One other thing to consider – Stevenson screens that are easily accessible like that are prone to biases (or forcings, if you will) that “real climatologists” don’t usually consider – like vehicles being parked next to them. Look at the satellite view: (station circled in red)
Remember this fiasco in Scotland a couple of years ago? An ice-cream truck with generators constantly running was the cause of a “man-made climatological event”.
Friday Funny: Scottish “record high temperature” caused by Ice Cream Truck
So is the new French absolute all time high temperature record valid? I’m surmising it is not. There’s just too many influences to consider.
Certainly, the measurement environment there is far different than that of 100 years ago. And, who knows if somebody parked a vehicle next to that French station on June 28th? Maybe a lunch wagon/food truck frequents there to cater to the nursery workers.
UPDATE: 6/29/19 11:40AM From comments, there’s some question as to whether this is “the station” or not. Regardless, the station shown above is in fact poorly sited. I’ll do more checking this evening. -Anthony
UPDATE2: 6/29/19 11:56AM It seems that it may not even be an “all time record”.
59 thoughts on “France’s new ‘hottest recorded temperature ever’ is in question – guess where it was measured?”
It does look like a classic example of a badly sited station.
Or, INTENTIONALLY badly placed?
I knew it from the beginning when it was disclosed to be a single temperature reading …. which was dishonestly said to apply of all of France in the headline.
Hi,
Hottest temperature has been recordered in Gallargues Le Montueux. Here : https://www.google.com/maps/@43.7145242,4.1708637,3a,17.6y,63.66h,86.04t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1svS8NNz-f-FvImHFB0vO1Fw!2e0!7i13312!8i6656
from this station :
https://donneespubliques.meteofrance.fr/metadonnees_publiques/fiches/fiche_30123001.pdf
That’s appears to be a rain gauge in that photo, not a Stevenson Screen for measuring temperature.
please look at the PDF. These are the technical data of the station: it is indicated that it measures temperatures and rain
Yes, but we have many stations in the USA that say that, and that does not mean both sensors are always present. We’ve seen several instances where the temperature shelter is removed, but the rain gauge remains.
Thanks 00ced.
There have been two station moves. It seems like the roadside was taken out of service in 2002.
According to the technical sheet, the rain gauge should be located on the rooftop, the thermometer at 16m from the canal. Maybe it’s the other way around, that would explain 😉
Although that photo is dated April 2, 2012 in the caption, it looks to me like it was taken from the previous site at 43 42 54 N 4 10 17 E. According to the history shown, that site was closed 1 Apr 2012, and reopened at the current location on April 2.
Anthony, I recognized that thing immediately – and I’m not surprised that you didn’t.
That station is very like one that a former employer of mine used to sell. (May even be one of theirs, I obviously can’t look up old engineering files now.)
The lower part is indeed a rain gauge. The temperature (and humidity) sensors are in the cylindrical vented piece that is sticking up.
These units are intended for applications like agriculture and golf courses, where accuracy is not a huge concern – “close enough” for temperature being within about +/- 2 degrees Celsius. Relatively cheap (between $200 and $300 about a decade ago), the customer could spot several of them around their fairly large properties and get reports over a wireless connection that you fed into a PC application. Showed you where possible problem areas were for your irrigation system and automated plan. Change the batteries about once a year, and my company gave a seven year warranty.
Again, NOT fit for meteorological purposes.
Additionally, I don’t think that station is even operating, note the metadata says:
Date du relevé 12/10/2017 >>> Date of succession (Google translate)
I think that station closed in 2017, or perhaps moved. The Google Street View is in May 2018, which is why we don’t see a Stevenson Screen for measuring temperature there.
OTOH, it is possible this is some sort of automated station that I don’t recognize.
Anthony: “Date du relevé” means date of record , this could mean data of inspection of the site and recording of the metadata.
I’m guessing that the white suspended cylindrical object is a thermistor sensor.
AUTOROUTE (43°43’30” Nord, 4°10’54” Est, 24 m)
CAVE-COOPERATIVE (43°42’54” Nord, 4°10’17” Est, 17 m)
CAVE-COOPERATIVE (43°42’53” Nord, 4°10’18” Est, 17 m)
None of these from the pdf seem to match the roadside Google in the article.
https://www.google.com/maps/@43.746687,4.2594672,126m/data=!3m1!1e3
Too late. Damage done. The Drudge Report had a BLARING RED-colored headline up all day extolling the EXTREME weather caused by our sins against Gaia. Ohhhhh mammmma … we’re all gonna dieeee.
Which BTW reminds me of the linked Weather Channel article which started a body count of local DEATHS “associated” with the high temps. Funny thing that … I NEVER see ANY article attributing deaths to cold waves, and cold spikes. Every hot day is “PROOF” of global warming. Every cold day is apropos of nothing.
what’s going on with Drudge now…too much silly sex robots and stuff
this is exactly what just happened with Miami’s new heat record too….
it was recorded at the airport…of course….surrounded by miles of asphalt…without a cloud in the sky…and dead calm…
…while at the same time…the station at Virginia Key…a few miles to the east….recorded a almost record low of 85F
On top of that, it’s in a greenhouse (according to theory).
The hottest highway on record? 😉 I think they have some competition for that.
A badly sited Stevenson screen amongst many.
I live in this area, I was also working here in the last “canicule” event in Aug 2003. That went on for 15 days and nights. This one is two / three days. The record were all on one day : yesterday and temps across France are several degrees lower already today.
The WMO defines a heatwave as 5 or more days, not 2/3 , so is this even a heatwave? No.
Thank you for the analysis.
You won’t get that in the local newspaper.
There is a cartoon of a “scientist” in a white smock holding a flame under the bulb of a thermometer.
The concerning part is that so many people want to by hysterical about the Earth “frying”.
The other day, I went out to my car, and the “outside temperature” thermometer read 105 F at 5 PM.
Of course, the car was sitting in a parking lot, surrounded by other cars, downwind of a large convention center, so…
The “shade” temp at that moment, at the nearest actual weather station, was 90 F.
I suggest visiting some remote sensor station with a flamethrower and record the event. Wait for the “news” then release the video.
If you do it in winter it will be even better.
It seems that the actual weather station where this record has been set is at Gallargues le Montueux (see the temperatures map from météo France in this tweet :
https://twitter.com/EKMeteo/status/1144664674950111237
This seems to be a fraud from Météo France with respect to the max temperature recorded on the 28th of June at Gallargues-le-Montueux.
Météo claims that the new absolute record in France has been measured on this weather station and is 45,9°C :
https://www.infoclimat.fr/observations-meteo/archives/28/juin/2019/gallargues-le-montueux/000OZ.html
(I made a screen copy of the data, if needed).
The max temperature actually recorded on this station is 44.1°C at 17h and 17h30 the 28th of June, and not 45.9°C at 17h, which is a “feels like temperature” (“biométéo” column) and not a measured temperature.
Furthermore, there are some pictures of this weather station on the web site :
– it is placed directly on a tiled roof …
I wonder what Anthony Watts thinks about this mess …
Good digging but be careful ( and more importantly READ carefully ) before throwing accusations of fraud !
What you are looking at is private rooftop installation ( obviously falsified by the roof tiles BTW ). You have taken the name of the village and ASSUMED he is referring to this one and not a properly maintained station.
Having said that, I doubt that piss-pot village has an official M.France station and the similarity of figures and alarmist wailing is suspicious.
Here is the official Meteo France station for that town/village. I don’t know how to get yesterday, they tend to be very cagey with daily data. You have to pay to see it. Like UK met office. It keeps inquiring mind out.
http://www.meteofrance.com/previsions-meteo-france/gallargues-le-montueux/30660
So you are very likely making unfounded accusation for fraud. Not clever.
Greg, here are the temperatures actually measured by Météo France in Occitanie :
http://www.meteofrance.com/climat/france/occitanie/regin11/releves
Seems they use other results from other weather stations than from météo France. The Gallargues le Montueux seems to be one of them :
– If you try to find the max temperature of “Gallargues le Montueux” the 28 of June on the météo France web site, they will answer with the Montpellier station (which measured 43.5°C) :
http://www.meteofrance.com/climat/meteo-date-passee?lieuId=301230&lieuType=VILLE_FRANCE&date=28-06-2019
The only data of this station are at this link :
https://www.infoclimat.fr/observations-meteo/archives/28/juin/2019/gallargues-le-montueux/000OZ.html
And clearly, there is a mismatch between actual and “feels-like” temperatures and Météo France reported a fake temperature.
So after carefully having read and made my own search, I stick with my opinion.
That’s a good catch on using “feels like” temperature instead of the actual temperature. It certainly looks like a deliberate attempt to deceive. Certainly Météo France should know the difference. Is there any way of calling them out on it?
Meteo France is fine with all versions of data, it’s media reports that get it wrong
https://www.meteo-nice.org/station-meteo
https://www.infoclimat.fr/stations-meteo/photos-stations/000OZ/52e6a2b469b8fce1p4a9894jpg.jpg
https://www.infoclimat.fr/stations-meteo/photos-stations/000OZ/217a16fa5cc3b991p4a9895jpg.jpg
The Guadian have been declaring this an “historic heatwave” since last Friday: 21st June 2019. They don’t seem to realise that for something to be “historic” it needs to have ACTUALLY happened. Weather forecasts don’t count as “historic” weather events.
I reality the Thurday was the first really hot day , it peaked yesterday and dropped about 5deg today. Further cooling expected tomorrow. In short a 3 day hotspell which does not even qualify WMO definition of heatwave.
This is in French but I guess you all know how to find a translator. Historical facts from the national weather bureau in France.
http://www.meteofrance.fr/climat-passe-et-futur/evenements-remarquables/retour-sur-la-canicule-daot-2003-
days over 35 deg C
http://www.meteofrance.fr/documents/10192/35608/4524-43.gif/
days over 40 deg. C
http://www.meteofrance.fr/documents/10192/35608/4526-43.gif/
Well, I live about 40km from that site. That area was a couple of degrees warmer from all the figures I’ve seen. I measure a max of 40 deg C yesterday in the built-up area around my house: stone houses and black bitumen roads all around.
The Meteo France readings for all towns around that region were similar, so NO, it’s not one rogue station near a road. Are others equally poorly sited, very possible, I often see Stevenson screens from the road.
Were that stations any better in 2003, unlikely.
45,9 °C à Gallargues-le-Montueux (30)
45,4 °C à Villevieille (30)
45,1 °C à Marsillargues (34)
44,6 °C à Saint-Chamas (13)
44,5 °C à Varages (83)
44,4 °C à Nîmes-Courbessac (30), battant de très loin son ancien record absolu historique (41,6 °C le 4 août 2017 et le 9 août 1923).
44,4 °C à Peyrolles-en-Provence (13)
44,3 °C à Moules-et-Baucels (34)
44,3 °C à Vinon-sur-Verdon (83)
44,3 °C à Carpentras (84)
44,3 °C à Istres (13)
ref:
http://www.meteofrance.fr/actualites/73726667-record-absolu-de-chaleur-battu-45-9-c-dans-le-gard-du-jamais-vu-en-france
Also from that page is one of the longest station records in the regions : Mont Aigual at 1567m
29,9 °C au Mont Aigoual (30, 1567m), ouverte en 1896. Ancien record : 29,4 °C le 09/08/1923;
Well heck , it was just as hot almost a century ago. I guess it can’t be “globull warming ” then.
What looks like the only long record in the list above Nimes. This is now a very large, sprawling city in a geographic hole. In still summer weather it is unbearable any year. It has Roman collesium at its centre but the expansion it has seen in recent decades make it prime candidate for growing UHI problem.
44,4 °C à Nîmes-Courbessac (30), battant de très loin son ancien record absolu historique (41,6 °C le 4 août 2017 et le 9 août 1923).
Along with Mt Aigoual above, this also shows record temps in 1923.
Mont Aigoual is still in south of France but quite a way from Nimes and almost a mile in altitude. Nimes is close to Gallargues cited in this article.
Anthony: Who tipped you off to the station location?
So much for that hot-o-phobia already !
Would be humanitarian green hypocrites, take this: Anyone with a serviceable brain prefers “hot” summer operations to winter ones. Yes, heat has an effect on air density. Add 5 or 15 knots here and there, endure a few tons of payload penalty. Heat effects are known and predictable. Free bonus, superior braking action on sticky dry runways. Most modern liners will gladly take +50 to +55C ground temperature with a few keystrokes.
Not so much in winter operations. Cold, snow, winter storms, icing, sleet and other cold niceties have claimed and still do, infinitely more lives than hot air.
Think of it next time you board an aircraft while on your way to that global warming crazed climate junket.
It is fake news. Highest recorded temperature in France was in the Loire on 28th August 1930 and was reported worldwide by newspapers at the time.
https://mobile.twitter.com/drwaheeduddin/status/1144865573131694080
In a country the size of France, did only on station record a record high? I’d think one record high, out of how many across the country? Would be statisticlly insignificant.
No, see my post a bit above. Not one badly sited station.
How about the UK’s max (no records broken) announced by BBC ad mid afternoon
BBC quoted UK’s ‘extreme’ recorded at Charlwood, Surrey, a small village which is bordering the Gatwick airport where aircraft are landing or taking off every 30 sec
https://www.flightradar24.com/51.15,-0.2/14
I doubt that this village has a proper weather station, and reading is most likely from the airport’s station, but the BBC editors prefer not to quote the airport as the source for ‘scientific’ reasons.
Aha, my neck of the woods. Well my outside thermometer reached 84F just after 1300 when it was still in the shade and out of any breeze. Got up to 90F later on. I was shocked to find a winter or two back that from my house to the edge of Gatwick 8 miles away was a difference of 4C in the evening. I went to a bit that was built up than Charlwood but I would expect that village to see some heat from the airport.
Actually, Gatwick is nowhere near as busy as Heathrow as it has a single runway. There are busy periods morning and evening but at times it goes quiet. But the buildings and hard surfaces are there absorbing heat all the time ready to give out in the evening.
Well I admit that I was wrong. I predicted that they would announce a new record temperature but that it would be measured at an airport.
So what? Did the station move in the last week? If not, why is station location relevant? The temperature record set in the past in THAT EXACT SAME LOCATION in the past has now been exceeded with these measurements.
Did the station even exist in 20 years ago? How old is the station? If the station is 500 years old then a record would be something. If the station is 5 years old then not so much
We are just having a hot spell over here in Europe. Spring was nothing exceptional, so five days of heat is just weather. Here in NW London I measured air temperatures of 32C in the shade (grass underfoot in a vegetated garden) at 2pm, with maximum temperatures predicted to be at 4pm, so it is certainly quite hot by our standards (8-10C hotter than normal). We are missing the worst of the heat and things will return to normal this week (21-24C maxima, 12-14C minima).
They would measure and use the temperature inside a black dust-bin at San Tropez if the thought that they could get away with it!
While everyone here bickers about whether or not this particular station is poorly sited, they are ignoring what is happening all over Europe: http://coolwx.com/record/
…
You all are ignoring the forest for this tree
Not all of Europe “Parts of southwestern Europe” you mean. In Northern Europe it is if anything colder than usual. Though we will (maybe) have one warm (possibly almost 90 F) day tomorrow, before the cold comes back.
The potential for confusion with ‘feels like’ temperatures is getting out of hand. I noticed a prediction for today’s max for my location on my iPhone over 30C (can’t recall the precise figure) with no mention of the ‘feels like’ proviso but when I went to the appropriate page the actual prediction was 26C.
Kapikian cites a record temperature at Montpellier aeroport.
Sadly this does not seem to be known to MeteoFrance on line site. It has 3 sites including that name, two are nearby villages , none are the aeroport.
The aeroport is situated at Fréjorgues, which does not show up either. Clearly this is not a qualified weather station. Not that would stop a good alarmist in his Twatting spree.
MODS, I’ve made several posts here with pertinent links to local data and Meteo France pages.
Possibly too many links for your spam filter , please dig them out of the bit bin. Thanks.
When this came on the French news I said to my wife “I didn’t know there was an airport near there”. It seems to be in the next best place.
I’ve seen references to UK temperatures and the summer of 1976. The summer of 1976 came after the warmest summer in 28 years (1975) and a warm dry winter. This heat wave is a few days long and has come after a not particularly notable spring.
Seems Climate Change is real right enough.
Google Dennis Howell the British politician to see how the Summer of 76 ended.
I remember him (the ‘rain’ minister) and the long sunny 76’s summer days.
Maybe some one Twitter would like to ask this joker why his record breaking “montpellier-aeroport” at Frejorgues is not in the Meteo France data?
http://www.meteofrance.com/recherche/resultats
Heatwaves in Europe are short. Tomorrow the temperature drops in France and England.
BBC latest:
Today’s Uk’s highest temp 34C (no records broken)recorded at Heathrow.
No word ‘airport’ mention for purely ‘scientific’ reasons (Heathrow may be the busiest international airport). I think that the S-box is adjacent to the northern runway but I’m not certain.
Ah but of course you are dealing with unhomogenised data there !! We all know that Australia was hotter 100 years ago before you “correct” the data to show the correct warming we know we should find.
29,9 °C au Mont Aigoual (30, 1567m), ouverte en 1896. Ancien record : 29,4 °C le 09/08/1923;http://www.meteofrance.fr/actualites/73726667-record-absolu-de-chaleur-battu-45-9-c-dans-le-gard-du-jamais-vu-en-france
I don’t think that is the actual location of the official weather station for the town of Gallargues-le-Montueux. It is near to a town named (perhaps appropriately) ‘Uchaud’.
I have searched Google Maps high and low all over Gallargues-le-Montueux and cannot find a proper weather-station anywhere.
The mystery is: why are jet streams having such extreme swings giving us extreme heat and cold. There seems to be a mystery frequency throughout the Solar System affecting not only Earth but Saturn also. The weird hexagonal pattern on the north pole of Saturn. There’s some very strange things goin’ on and it ain’t nothin’ to do with CO2.