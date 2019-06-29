France’s new ‘hottest recorded temperature ever’ is in question – guess where it was measured?

Ian Duncan writes on Facebook:

‘France has its hottest recorded temperature ever’.

New record – 45.9C on June 28th, beating the old absolute record of 44.1C in 2003.

But they don’t mention that where it was recorded was next to a concrete drain, and a steel chain mesh fence close to a bitumen (asphalt) highway.

So much for only using correctly placed instruments in a Stevenson Screen in a open space away from unnatural heat source.

You can see the station here:

https://goo.gl/maps/hF4KbSoXTt6WZfLr6

Here is the fun part – it might be the “greenhouse effect” /sarc

Seriously though, who knows what effect those greenhouses might have had on the high temperature? What we do know is that greenhouses accumulate heat and raise the temperature. Depending on wind direction that day, they may have vented waste heat in the direction of the thermometer shelter. The same could be true for the asphalt highway.

As for the heat wave itself, Dr. Roy W. Spencer adds:

When Saharan air reaches Europe, it’s going to be hot. Regarding record-high measurements, it is legitimate to ask about the placement of temperature sensors, as well as the length of temperature records.

For a record length of, say, 100+ years and NO long term warming trend, it is still expected from random weather variations that new record high temperatures will be recorded from time to time.

The recent record high in Miami, FL was made in the middle of a vast concrete jungle that did not exist 100 years ago, and now averages 10 deg. F warmer at night than rural surroundings.

One other thing to consider – Stevenson screens that are easily accessible like that are prone to biases (or forcings, if you will) that “real climatologists” don’t usually consider – like vehicles being parked next to them. Look at the satellite view: (station circled in red)

Aerial view of the location of France’s “all time high temperature” weather station. (circled in red) Note proximity of highway and greenhouses. Google Earth: https://www.google.com/maps/@43.746687,4.2594672,126m/data=!3m1!1e3

Remember this fiasco in Scotland a couple of years ago? An ice-cream truck with generators constantly running was the cause of a “man-made climatological event”.

Friday Funny: Scottish “record high temperature” caused by Ice Cream Truck

So is the new French absolute all time high temperature record valid? I’m surmising it is not. There’s just too many influences to consider.

Certainly, the measurement environment there is far different than that of 100 years ago. And, who knows if somebody parked a vehicle next to that French station on June 28th? Maybe a lunch wagon/food truck frequents there to cater to the nursery workers.

UPDATE: 6/29/19 11:40AM From comments, there’s some question as to whether this is “the station” or not. Regardless, the station shown above is in fact poorly sited. I’ll do more checking this evening. -Anthony

UPDATE2: 6/29/19 11:56AM It seems that it may not even be an “all time record”.

59 thoughts on “France’s new ‘hottest recorded temperature ever’ is in question – guess where it was measured?

      • please look at the PDF. These are the technical data of the station: it is indicated that it measures temperatures and rain

        Reply

        • Yes, but we have many stations in the USA that say that, and that does not mean both sensors are always present. We’ve seen several instances where the temperature shelter is removed, but the rain gauge remains.

          Reply

      • According to the technical sheet, the rain gauge should be located on the rooftop, the thermometer at 16m from the canal. Maybe it’s the other way around, that would explain 😉

        Reply

      • Although that photo is dated April 2, 2012 in the caption, it looks to me like it was taken from the previous site at 43 42 54 N 4 10 17 E. According to the history shown, that site was closed 1 Apr 2012, and reopened at the current location on April 2.

        Reply

      • Anthony, I recognized that thing immediately – and I’m not surprised that you didn’t.

        That station is very like one that a former employer of mine used to sell. (May even be one of theirs, I obviously can’t look up old engineering files now.)

        The lower part is indeed a rain gauge. The temperature (and humidity) sensors are in the cylindrical vented piece that is sticking up.

        These units are intended for applications like agriculture and golf courses, where accuracy is not a huge concern – “close enough” for temperature being within about +/- 2 degrees Celsius. Relatively cheap (between $200 and $300 about a decade ago), the customer could spot several of them around their fairly large properties and get reports over a wireless connection that you fed into a PC application. Showed you where possible problem areas were for your irrigation system and automated plan. Change the batteries about once a year, and my company gave a seven year warranty.

        Again, NOT fit for meteorological purposes.

        Reply

    • Additionally, I don’t think that station is even operating, note the metadata says:

      Date du relevé 12/10/2017 >>> Date of succession (Google translate)

      I think that station closed in 2017, or perhaps moved. The Google Street View is in May 2018, which is why we don’t see a Stevenson Screen for measuring temperature there.

      OTOH, it is possible this is some sort of automated station that I don’t recognize.

      Reply

  3. Too late. Damage done. The Drudge Report had a BLARING RED-colored headline up all day extolling the EXTREME weather caused by our sins against Gaia. Ohhhhh mammmma … we’re all gonna dieeee.

    Which BTW reminds me of the linked Weather Channel article which started a body count of local DEATHS “associated” with the high temps. Funny thing that … I NEVER see ANY article attributing deaths to cold waves, and cold spikes. Every hot day is “PROOF” of global warming. Every cold day is apropos of nothing.

    Reply

    • what’s going on with Drudge now…too much silly sex robots and stuff

      this is exactly what just happened with Miami’s new heat record too….
      it was recorded at the airport…of course….surrounded by miles of asphalt…without a cloud in the sky…and dead calm…
      …while at the same time…the station at Virginia Key…a few miles to the east….recorded a almost record low of 85F

      Reply

  6. A badly sited Stevenson screen amongst many.

    I live in this area, I was also working here in the last “canicule” event in Aug 2003. That went on for 15 days and nights. This one is two / three days. The record were all on one day : yesterday and temps across France are several degrees lower already today.

    The WMO defines a heatwave as 5 or more days, not 2/3 , so is this even a heatwave? No.

    Reply

  8. There is a cartoon of a “scientist” in a white smock holding a flame under the bulb of a thermometer.
    The concerning part is that so many people want to by hysterical about the Earth “frying”.

    Reply

  9. The other day, I went out to my car, and the “outside temperature” thermometer read 105 F at 5 PM.

    Of course, the car was sitting in a parking lot, surrounded by other cars, downwind of a large convention center, so…

    The “shade” temp at that moment, at the nearest actual weather station, was 90 F.

    Reply

  10. I suggest visiting some remote sensor station with a flamethrower and record the event. Wait for the “news” then release the video.
    If you do it in winter it will be even better.

    Reply

  11. It seems that the actual weather station where this record has been set is at Gallargues le Montueux (see the temperatures map from météo France in this tweet :
    https://twitter.com/EKMeteo/status/1144664674950111237

    This seems to be a fraud from Météo France with respect to the max temperature recorded on the 28th of June at Gallargues-le-Montueux.

    Météo claims that the new absolute record in France has been measured on this weather station and is 45,9°C :
    https://www.infoclimat.fr/observations-meteo/archives/28/juin/2019/gallargues-le-montueux/000OZ.html

    (I made a screen copy of the data, if needed).

    The max temperature actually recorded on this station is 44.1°C at 17h and 17h30 the 28th of June, and not 45.9°C at 17h, which is a “feels like temperature” (“biométéo” column) and not a measured temperature.

    Furthermore, there are some pictures of this weather station on the web site :
    – it is placed directly on a tiled roof …

    I wonder what Anthony Watts thinks about this mess …

    Reply

  12. The Guadian have been declaring this an “historic heatwave” since last Friday: 21st June 2019. They don’t seem to realise that for something to be “historic” it needs to have ACTUALLY happened. Weather forecasts don’t count as “historic” weather events.

    I reality the Thurday was the first really hot day , it peaked yesterday and dropped about 5deg today. Further cooling expected tomorrow. In short a 3 day hotspell which does not even qualify WMO definition of heatwave.

    This is in French but I guess you all know how to find a translator. Historical facts from the national weather bureau in France.

    http://www.meteofrance.fr/climat-passe-et-futur/evenements-remarquables/retour-sur-la-canicule-daot-2003-

    days over 35 deg C
    http://www.meteofrance.fr/documents/10192/35608/4524-43.gif/

    days over 40 deg. C
    http://www.meteofrance.fr/documents/10192/35608/4526-43.gif/

    So is the new French absolute all time high temperature record valid? I’m surmising it is not. There’s just too many influences to consider.

    Well, I live about 40km from that site. That area was a couple of degrees warmer from all the figures I’ve seen. I measure a max of 40 deg C yesterday in the built-up area around my house: stone houses and black bitumen roads all around.

    The Meteo France readings for all towns around that region were similar, so NO, it’s not one rogue station near a road. Are others equally poorly sited, very possible, I often see Stevenson screens from the road.

    Were that stations any better in 2003, unlikely.

    45,9 °C à Gallargues-le-Montueux (30)
    45,4 °C à Villevieille (30)
    45,1 °C à Marsillargues (34)
    44,6 °C à Saint-Chamas (13)
    44,5 °C à Varages (83)
    44,4 °C à Nîmes-Courbessac (30), battant de très loin son ancien record absolu historique (41,6 °C le 4 août 2017 et le 9 août 1923).
    44,4 °C à Peyrolles-en-Provence (13)
    44,3 °C à Moules-et-Baucels (34)
    44,3 °C à Vinon-sur-Verdon (83)
    44,3 °C à Carpentras (84)
    44,3 °C à Istres (13)
    44,3 °C à Moules-et-Baucels (34)

    ref:
    http://www.meteofrance.fr/actualites/73726667-record-absolu-de-chaleur-battu-45-9-c-dans-le-gard-du-jamais-vu-en-france

    Also from that page is one of the longest station records in the regions : Mont Aigual at 1567m

    29,9 °C au Mont Aigoual (30, 1567m), ouverte en 1896. Ancien record : 29,4 °C le 09/08/1923;

    Well heck , it was just as hot almost a century ago. I guess it can’t be “globull warming ” then.

    29,9 °C au Mont Aigoual (30, 1567m), ouverte en 1896. Ancien record : 29,4 °C le 09/08/1923;

    Reply

    • What looks like the only long record in the list above Nimes. This is now a very large, sprawling city in a geographic hole. In still summer weather it is unbearable any year. It has Roman collesium at its centre but the expansion it has seen in recent decades make it prime candidate for growing UHI problem.

      44,4 °C à Nîmes-Courbessac (30), battant de très loin son ancien record absolu historique (41,6 °C le 4 août 2017 et le 9 août 1923).

      Along with Mt Aigoual above, this also shows record temps in 1923.

      Mont Aigoual is still in south of France but quite a way from Nimes and almost a mile in altitude. Nimes is close to Gallargues cited in this article.

      Reply

  14. So much for that hot-o-phobia already !

    Would be humanitarian green hypocrites, take this: Anyone with a serviceable brain prefers “hot” summer operations to winter ones. Yes, heat has an effect on air density. Add 5 or 15 knots here and there, endure a few tons of payload penalty. Heat effects are known and predictable. Free bonus, superior braking action on sticky dry runways. Most modern liners will gladly take +50 to +55C ground temperature with a few keystrokes.

    Not so much in winter operations. Cold, snow, winter storms, icing, sleet and other cold niceties have claimed and still do, infinitely more lives than hot air.

    Think of it next time you board an aircraft while on your way to that global warming crazed climate junket.

    Reply

  16. In a country the size of France, did only on station record a record high? I’d think one record high, out of how many across the country? Would be statisticlly insignificant.

    Reply

  17. How about the UK’s max (no records broken) announced by BBC ad mid afternoon
    BBC quoted UK’s ‘extreme’ recorded at Charlwood, Surrey, a small village which is bordering the Gatwick airport where aircraft are landing or taking off every 30 sec
    https://www.flightradar24.com/51.15,-0.2/14
    I doubt that this village has a proper weather station, and reading is most likely from the airport’s station, but the BBC editors prefer not to quote the airport as the source for ‘scientific’ reasons.

    Reply

    • Aha, my neck of the woods. Well my outside thermometer reached 84F just after 1300 when it was still in the shade and out of any breeze. Got up to 90F later on. I was shocked to find a winter or two back that from my house to the edge of Gatwick 8 miles away was a difference of 4C in the evening. I went to a bit that was built up than Charlwood but I would expect that village to see some heat from the airport.

      Actually, Gatwick is nowhere near as busy as Heathrow as it has a single runway. There are busy periods morning and evening but at times it goes quiet. But the buildings and hard surfaces are there absorbing heat all the time ready to give out in the evening.

      Reply

  18. Well I admit that I was wrong. I predicted that they would announce a new record temperature but that it would be measured at an airport.

    Reply

  19. So what? Did the station move in the last week? If not, why is station location relevant? The temperature record set in the past in THAT EXACT SAME LOCATION in the past has now been exceeded with these measurements.

    Reply

    • Did the station even exist in 20 years ago? How old is the station? If the station is 500 years old then a record would be something. If the station is 5 years old then not so much

      Reply

  20. We are just having a hot spell over here in Europe. Spring was nothing exceptional, so five days of heat is just weather. Here in NW London I measured air temperatures of 32C in the shade (grass underfoot in a vegetated garden) at 2pm, with maximum temperatures predicted to be at 4pm, so it is certainly quite hot by our standards (8-10C hotter than normal). We are missing the worst of the heat and things will return to normal this week (21-24C maxima, 12-14C minima).

    Reply

    • Not all of Europe “Parts of southwestern Europe” you mean. In Northern Europe it is if anything colder than usual. Though we will (maybe) have one warm (possibly almost 90 F) day tomorrow, before the cold comes back.

      Reply

  23. The potential for confusion with ‘feels like’ temperatures is getting out of hand. I noticed a prediction for today’s max for my location on my iPhone over 30C (can’t recall the precise figure) with no mention of the ‘feels like’ proviso but when I went to the appropriate page the actual prediction was 26C.

    Reply

  24. Kapikian cites a record temperature at Montpellier aeroport.

    Sadly this does not seem to be known to MeteoFrance on line site. It has 3 sites including that name, two are nearby villages , none are the aeroport.

    The aeroport is situated at Fréjorgues, which does not show up either. Clearly this is not a qualified weather station. Not that would stop a good alarmist in his Twatting spree.

    Reply

  25. MODS, I’ve made several posts here with pertinent links to local data and Meteo France pages.

    Possibly too many links for your spam filter , please dig them out of the bit bin. Thanks.

    Reply

  26. When this came on the French news I said to my wife “I didn’t know there was an airport near there”. It seems to be in the next best place.

    I’ve seen references to UK temperatures and the summer of 1976. The summer of 1976 came after the warmest summer in 28 years (1975) and a warm dry winter. This heat wave is a few days long and has come after a not particularly notable spring.

    Seems Climate Change is real right enough.

    Google Dennis Howell the British politician to see how the Summer of 76 ended.

    Reply

  29. BBC latest:
    Today’s Uk’s highest temp 34C (no records broken)recorded at Heathrow.
    No word ‘airport’ mention for purely ‘scientific’ reasons (Heathrow may be the busiest international airport). I think that the S-box is adjacent to the northern runway but I’m not certain.

    Reply

  30. August 1930 News:#France #heatwave 122°F (50°C)

    Ah but of course you are dealing with unhomogenised data there !! We all know that Australia was hotter 100 years ago before you “correct” the data to show the correct warming we know we should find.

    29,9 °C au Mont Aigoual (30, 1567m), ouverte en 1896. Ancien record : 29,4 °C le 09/08/1923;http://www.meteofrance.fr/actualites/73726667-record-absolu-de-chaleur-battu-45-9-c-dans-le-gard-du-jamais-vu-en-france

    Reply

  31. I don’t think that is the actual location of the official weather station for the town of Gallargues-le-Montueux. It is near to a town named (perhaps appropriately) ‘Uchaud’.

    I have searched Google Maps high and low all over Gallargues-le-Montueux and cannot find a proper weather-station anywhere.

    Reply

  32. The mystery is: why are jet streams having such extreme swings giving us extreme heat and cold. There seems to be a mystery frequency throughout the Solar System affecting not only Earth but Saturn also. The weird hexagonal pattern on the north pole of Saturn. There’s some very strange things goin’ on and it ain’t nothin’ to do with CO2.

    Reply

