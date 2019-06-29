Claim: Russia will be Ruined by the Clean Energy Transition

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Forbes, when renewable energy programmes like Germany’s Energiewende mature, demand for Russian fossil fuel will collapse.
Will Russia Survive The Coming Energy Transition?
A new global energy reality is emerging. The era of the hydrocarbon – which propelled mankind through the second stage of the industrial revolution, beyond coal and into outer space – is drawing to a close. The stone age ended not because we ran out of stones. The same with oil and gas.
We have now entered the era of the renewable energy resource, whereby zero-emission electricity is generated via near unlimited inputs (solar radiation, wind, tides, hydrogen, and eventually, deuterium). Cutting-edge, smart electric grids, utility-scale storage, and electric self-driving vehicles – powered by everything from lithium-ion batteries to hydrogen fuel cells – are critical elements of this historic energy transition.
Each of these technological trends will displace demand for Russia’s primary source of budget revenues: fossil fuels.
The transition will have major consequences for the status-quo leaders of the hydrocarbon age: from Moscow to Caracas, and from Teheran to Riyadh. The Russian Federation, which today is the world’s largest gas exporter and second most prolific oil producer, is one such player which must ‘adapt or die’ over the next 15-20 years. Indeed, Russia derives 40% of its revenue from oil and gas sales, making it a de-facto petro-state. It, and other hydrocarbon revenue dependent nations, must accept their new reality, and react decisively, if they hope to survive in the age of renewables.
Even Germany, which is on the receiving end of Russia’s controversial Nord Stream II gas mega-project, has already declared that the purchases of Russian gas will start declining after 10 year’s time per its national Energy Transformation agenda. The so-called Energiewende policy aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) some 40% by 2020, by 55% by 2030, and up to 95% in 2050, compared to 1990 levels. This does not jive with increased imports of Russian fossil fuels.
As we have already seen in Europe, hydrocarbon demand will be driven by declining renewable energy costs, government policies, new technologies, and companies’ shifts in strategies to prepare for the new energy age. Structural changes in fossil fuel supply, demand, energy mix, and prices will follow accordingly.
Back in the real world post nuclear Germany, home of Energiewende, is so desperate for real energy they are preparing to tear down ancient forests in Hambach to get at the coal beneath the trees, and are using hardline police tactics to clear protesters from domestic brown coal mine sites.
The German government can declare whatever it wants, greens can celebrate their fantasy 15 year transition plans, but in the real world people do not tolerate being cold in Winter. Fossil fuel demand is rising, and demand for coal is strong.
“Renewable energy” advocates act like advocates for socialism, with the same sort of excuses as to why it hasn’t worked yet, but just you wait, it will work this time.
Jordan Peterson makes that point. Presented with the evidence that every time Marxism has been tried on the national scale, it has resulted in millions of deaths, the Marxists will insist, “They did it wrong.”
“Indeed, Russia derives 40% of its revenue from oil and gas sales, making it a de-facto petro-state. It, and other hydrocarbon revenue dependent nations, must accept their new reality, and react decisively, if they hope to survive in the age of renewables.” They “… must ‘adapt or die’ over the next 15-20 years.”
What does author Ariel Cohen expect these countries to do in the next 15-20 years to entirely reorder their economies? Will they use their excess oil, gas and coal to increase industrial production to replace that lost by countries moving massively into expensive unreliables?
Notice her whole conclusion is based on a series of unlikely-to-impossible assumptions about technology and economics. Forbes has degenerated into idiocy.
As for her ‘government policies,’ that will last until the Yellow Vests come out.
He is a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council. Remember him whenever you read about the Atlantic Council, or the Atlantic Treaty Association (don’t confuse with the NATO, but maybe they love to be confused).
I think she is a he. Can’t be too sure though, not even by the contents of her purse.
David Fair, I wrote a similar reply, although somewhat more heated, it still hasn’t been put up and yours wasn’t there when I wrote mine, so don’t think I was plagiarizing yours please. As for the way this site `”works” WTF? Confusing and annoying, otherwise a great site…but are you censoring us? I would remind you we are adults here and don’t care for that. I would possibly change my opinion if the sociopathic left started attacking the site with their unhinged propaganda bollocks.
Ariel Cohen is editorializing, totally off the mark.
He is thinking batteries will be so abundant they will store any quantity of wind and solar, so these batteries would supply electricity in accordance with demand, 24/7/365, which likely would increase due to heat pumps and electric vehicles and GDP growth.
The only place Germany can put more wind is offshore, likely using floating wind turbines for deep water.
Germany is maxed out on solar, because without storage on distribution and high voltage grids, plus major upgrades of substations, the Duck Cuves will become unmanageable.
Of course, whacking their nuclear power plants didn’t help any as far as keeping warm in winter electrically goes.
Oh but it’s working! ( or so I hear ).
Ariel Cohen,
If you are reading this, I suggest you also carefully read this link!
https://rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com/2018/05/09/ever-been-told-that-the-science-is-settled-with-global-warming-well-read-this-and-decide-for-yourself/
Cheers’
Roger
” … We have now entered the era of the renewable energy resource, whereby zero-emission electricity is generated via near unlimited inputs (solar radiation, wind, tides, hydrogen, and eventually, deuterium). Cutting-edge, smart electric grids, utility-scale storage, and electric self-driving vehicles – powered by everything from lithium-ion batteries to hydrogen fuel cells – are critical elements of this historic energy transition. …”
This person clearly has not paid a power bill in a long time, or else has so much money that they would tip the Maitre-d’ more than the total of their power bill.
Mr. Ariel Cohen has “now entered the era of the renewable energy resource, whereby zero-emission electricity is generated via near unlimited inputs (solar radiation, wind, tides, hydrogen, and eventually, deuterium).” No one will be buying Russian hydrocarbons. Russia is doomed unless it changes her ways. Hydrogen will grow on trees.
Confidently follow Mr. Cohen’s advice, and soon you won’t need (or be able) to buy hydrocarbons.
Fictional “Clean/Green” energy will economically starve countries attempting to implement them. It is just one facet of the Club of Rome’s depopulation scenario. Endless war is another, as is disease spread by banning useful pesticides.
When the world wakes up to this strategy, most of its people will have died, and that is the basic idea.
I’m sure Vladimir Putin and Russia are quivering in their boots with fear… Not.
Well, if you go to gridwatch.templar.co.uk, and also read about UK’s energy history, you will find that:
1. They have gone heavily into solar and wind.
2. They have stopped using oil and coal for electricity.
3. They have greatly increased their use of natural gas to make up for their energy shortfalls for electricity production. They used to export natural gas. Now they import 55% of what they use.
So, if Germany and other European countries follow England’s lead, the amt of natural gas they burn is going to go up quite dramatically. Russia is in good shape.
BTW, you can download English grid data at this website into a spreadsheet and work the numbers. I did. In the last 17 months or so, NG accounted for 42% of their electricity generation. Solar, about 4%, and wind about 14%. The rest is from nuclear (25% counting French imported electricity).
I wish somebody would check my figures.
The whole thing is a joke.
Lower oil prices arising from reduced demand will help countries that don’t buy into the deception and lies about CO2 emissions along with those who the deceptions and lies are designed to benefit.
There’s a worst scenario. UN might go nuts and attempt to forcibly “take control” and shut down Russian oil & mining industry.
After all, another German guy once attempted something similar.
Vitrification of Europe could ensue.