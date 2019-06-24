70 Arrested as Climate Activists Protest Against the New York Times

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Extinction Rebellion is incensed that New York Times isn’t providing enough coverage of the climate crisis.
Arrests at protest over New York Times’ ‘unacceptable’ climate coverage
Protesters block avenue between Port Authority and NYT
Extinction Rebellion calls for better coverage of climate crisis
Amanda Holpuch in New York
@holpuch
Sun 23 Jun 2019 06.14 AEST
A climate change protest orchestrated by the Extinction Rebellion activist group briefly blocked Eighth Avenue in New York on Saturday afternoon, between the Port Authority transit hub and the home of the New York Times.
The New York police department (NYPD) said 70 people were arrested as they called for more effective media coverage of the dangers of climate change, in a dramatic demonstration that saw people stage a die-in in front of the newspaper building and disrupt traffic in midtown Manhattan.
…
One protester, Donna Nicolino, told the Guardian she was ready to be arrested, because “we want the New York Times as well as all the other media to treat climate change as the crisis it is”.
…
“The lack of coverage of the climate crisis is completely unacceptable,” said Becca Trabin, a member of Extinction Rebellion’s press and fundraising teams. “It’s a public safety crisis on a global scale.”
…
A spokeswoman for the New York Times, Danielle Rhoades Ha, said that in 2018 the newspaper published 795 articles about the climate, including investigative stories and dispatches from across the globe about the impact of climate change.
“There is no national news organization that devotes more time, staff or resources to producing deeply reported coverage to help readers understand climate change than The New York Times,” Rhoades Ha said.
“We fully support this group’s right to express their point of view, even when we disagree with it as it relates to our coverage.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/jun/22/new-york-times-protest-climate-crisis-coverage
For once I agree with the New York Times. In my opinion the NYT has an almost unbroken track record of publishing ridiculous climate stories and even occasionally promoting violence against climate skeptics.
I mean its kind of funny when a group of green fanatics turns on another group of greens, accuses their rivals of not being ideologically committed enough, but what exactly do Extinction Rebellion and The Guardian expect NYT to do, to up their coverage of climate change?
They’re eating each other. Good.
…Soylent Green ?
Too bad most of them don’t have any idea of what that is, lol.😉
Huh. The Useful Idiots are complaining about the quality coming out of the propaganda machine.
Funny….stupid
In fact, it is a stupidity crisis.
The Green alarmists have dug themselves down so deep they are like rats stuck in a hole turning on each other because everyone else just ignores them.
I particularly like the idea that the NYT should copy the Guardian. Let’s hope they do just that, because the Guardian is fast running out of money, having run out of sane readers and is only surviving thanks to unusual financial support from “friends”… apparently.
The Times is also running out of money, just not as fast as the Guardian.
The Guardian is living off fossil fuel money!!
(the money it got from selling off autotrader).
Actually it’s living of HBSC debt which HBSC seems to be happy with so long as it can influence the narrative. It’s all part of the mess as the Guardian sale from it’s original trust owner to “Scott Trust Limited” which despite the trust in the name is not a trust it is a company.
That’s the funny story of the day and the strange news of the day given the NYT agenda reporting for oligarchs like Steyer, Bloomberg and Al Gore.
Al Gore an oligarch? Hardly.
Yah gotta have billions to be an oligarch these days.
Al Gore – an oleogarch.. works thouh.
Ha ha yeah, it’s getting really expensive to be a socialist these days innit ??
Oligarch wanna be then.
The GND would push him over the top.
These situations are truly puzzling. I doubt we could extract anything of these ‘useful idiot protesters’ regarding exactly why they are there, beyond utterly predictable talking points about inadequate AGW media coverage. Pretty much anybody in the WUWT reading audience could explain just how biased the NYT has been for years, and may even be able to use a bit of internet searching to show just how frequently pro-AGW stories appear there. Myself, I’ve been actively monitoring another outlet, the PBS NewsHour on their sheer bias ( http://gelbspanfiles.com/?page_id=3834 ), and it’s always amusing to see some hapless useful idiot commenter troll appear at their online broadcast transcripts regurgitating a protest about the lack of AGW news coverage. What might be interesting to find out is how the organizers behind these efforts work, since they ought to know how the mainstream media is totally in the tank on the issue. The basic question is, what do the organizers actually expect to achieve as a result of these protests? It couldn’t really be more coverage, they are essentially at a saturation point right now.
The ecoloons are just providing camouflage for the NYT, to delude the simple into thinking the paper might be objective because “we have critics on both the right and the left.”
I did a web search on the following character string (search phrase including punctuation):
+”critics on both the right and the left”
The search produced 91,400 results, which is an indicator of how often this tactic is used. The tactic was common in the the 1964 election, when Goldwater was running for president.
The fact that they had to recruit 70 people willing to be arrested shows how important it was for them to try to provide that kind camouflage for the NYT.
Also see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overton_window
“It couldn’t really be more coverage, they are essentially at a saturation point right now.”
Maybe this example could be used to explain the Beer-Lambert Law to them ??
Oh, nevermind …..
As a 67 year old I am struggling to comprehend how people across the planet have been so easily brainwashed over the climate.Everyone is expected to have internet access these days-why are people not doing their own research on this? I did,and that is how I discovered this fantastic website and various others.
To me,the world is going mad,and this site is a beacon of normality!
I have basically the same personal story but the pod people are all around and starting to get more aggressive as if on invisible (an unwarranted) cue. Certain family members (mostly the young) are not the same and packages are being placed all around my property. The pod leaders are now sending out the state police and the UN pod leader is pictured everywhere. Tick, tick, tick
WUWT is an island of sanity with data and links.
“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”
― Charles MacKay, Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds 1841.
It is in our species DNA. Ignoring dramatic calls of immediate danger was not a healthy response in the Pleistocene, and as a social species it is more important to belong to the group and be wrong, than to be alone and right.
“Ignoring dramatic calls of immediate danger was not a healthy response in the Pleistocene, and as a social species it is more important to belong to the group and be wrong, than to be alone and right.”
Except for the few lemmings who don’t run off the cliff.
Charles MacKay’s book is essential reading for the climate sceptic. Witchcraft, alchemy, tulipomania, South Sea Bubbles, crusades, hauntings – MacKay goes into them all and more. But even in more enlightened times people believe in eugenics (though Hitler got it a bad press), UFOs, astrology, and plenty more. And Man-made Climate Change. Did I mention that?
Jenny – June 24, 2019 at 6:44 am
Being 67 years old means that you probably graduated from High School in 1970, thus you were never subjected to the intense ”brainwashing” in/of Political Correctness, CAGW climate change, anti-capitalism and liberal Socialism.
The young “under 35” people today rely heavily on internet access for doing their own research, …… but their research is strictly to re-enforce their “junk science” nurtured beliefs.
I am 68 and so was never brainwashed by the climate scare stories (though “The Russians Are Coming” was commonplace). After a long career in STEM I embarked on a science/maths teacher training course. I was dismayed to find that all the science (and other course as appropriate, notably Geography) took the global warming hypothesis as settled science and used it as a basis for injecting derivative concepts such as global wealth transfer and running down the fossil fuel industry. We all had various modules that we had to deliver to our guinea-pig children in class, under supervision. I couldn’t hide the fact that, after thirty years in science as a career, I found the hypothesis untenable (unlike the twenty-somethings straight from college), and immediately found myself being investigated my attitude on a wider range of topics, ultimately getting down to politics. It became obvious that nobody with anything softer than hard-left political views would complete the course. Ultimately I abandoned the course, or was expelled (it was mutual): I could not sustain the cognitive dissonance and the school could not sustain dissidents. Despite this, I taught science subsequently and, to my surprise, many of the young are skeptical beneath the surface but know what answers to tick in exams. (The brainwashing starts in junior school.) I ended up optimistic that this epic fraud will fade away, as people come to their senses one by one, again.
The example I use is the people who lived under communism in the former USSR.
These people did not just have some fake news, and some brainwashing from teachers.
It was everything, everywhere, all the time, for several generations.
And yet, how many of them clung to what they had had shoved down their throats for their entire lives from every source?
Almost none.
Another example is myself and my friends and everyone we all knew when we were kids.
We did not believe something, or anything, just because adults kept telling us we must believe it.
We did not behave as they wished, or think what they told us to, or conduct ourselves as they insisted we conduct ourselves.
But we knew better than to speak up about any of this at the wrong place and time.
We knew who was cool and who was uncool.
Cool meant people who were not brainwashed, and uncool was anyone who would turn someone in, tell on someone, or speak when they had best not.
We knew hypocrisy when we saw and heard it, and in fact we were finely attuned to it, even as the hypocrisy of adults and those brainwashed was invisible to adults and the brainwashed.
We all knew which adults were not feeding us BS.
And we also knew they could not identify with us explicitly.
Kids are not dumb, although some may be easily brainwashed. The thing is, as kids, their brains are very plastic as compared to older people. They un-brainwash very quickly. And when they realize they have been lied to, they understand the whole of it in a flash of understanding.
There are different names and phrases that describe such flashes of insight and rapid mental realignment: Epiphany, moment of clarity, having the scales fall from ones eyes…
We are all familiar with the concept.
People who were the last to see, the hardest to convince, those must under the sway of the lies…these are very often the ones who understand the most completely, are the most intractable thereafter, the ones the most skeptical going forward.
They understand by experience the sweeping breadth of it all and the pernicious nature of those who had lied to them.
All learning institutions have been hijacked by socialists/communists..
People are no more mad than they ever were – it’s just that with modern means of communication, and with the 4th estate’s lack of discernment and scepticism on this particular issue, it shows so clearly.
Never underestimate the power of guilt.
I tried to engage a close relative on the issue of climate to find out why they believed in the Rubbish. They only get their news from the BBC and have never bothered to go and check the facts themselves. And despite my encouragement they had no interest in checking out the facts.
To put it very simply: they don’t want to be faced with the prospect of having to think about it for themselves.
Unfortunately, intellectual laziness and self-enforced ignorance is common place today.
Just looking at the protests in Hong Kong will tell you just how easy it is to stir up the masses with a little bit of scaremongering on social media.
I am not sure that had anything to do with Social Media. Bringing forward a bill like that when there is no clear idea in 27 years what happens with the final handover was stupid. Bejing did not even want the bill that stupidity was a few HK Politicians trying to suck up to China for their career and it went pear-shaped. The humor is the idiots probably just ended there careers and they will all quietly vanish.
Well, this comes as a shock to nobody with a working brain. The left will eat its own. Always.
Or as I say to people who think its ok to punch nazis: you do realize that someone on the political spectrum thinks YOU are a nazi. Now what>
“….in a dramatic demonstration that saw people stage a die-in in front of the newspaper building……”
Sounds a bit like the Judean Peoples Front, Crack Suicide Squad from “The Life of Brian”
Splitters!!!!!
In addition, children are used …
I associate it wrong.
With Chinese red guards, “Lord of the Flies” …
“There is no national news organization that devotes more time, staff or resources to distort climate science and distort policy with oligarch money to fool readers in understanding climate change than The New York Times.”
Fixed it.
Do your own research in this case because science, science news, and science policy has been warped by agenda groups more than any time in history. It’s the Scopes Monkey Trial all over again 100x and the joke is on you the new test monkey.
http://www.drroyspencer.com/wp-content/uploads/UAH_LT_1979_thru_February_2018_v6.jpg
http://climate4you.com/images/PDO%20MonthlyIndexSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
https://www.climate4you.com/images/PDO%20MonthlyIndexSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
https://www.climate4you.com/images/NOAA%20SST-NorthAtlantic%20GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979%20With37monthRunningAverage.gif
This is tactical not factual. It doesn’t matter if the NYTimes is the most simpering apologist for the consensus this side of the pond and blathers about unreliable attempts to attribute any contemporary extreme weather to AGW.
This is perfect cover for folks who are skeptical . . . . of their coverage on the skeptical side. They old must be telling like it is is the left and the right are mad at them cunard.
Brian, your final sentence is state-of-the-art gibberish. Get a grip, man!
They are saying, “Listen ‘ere green newspaper, if you can’t be a bit more green, we’ll punch you in the nose”.
….. because we are liberal and progressive people.
It’s just Kabuki leftwing showmanship. As if the Times was some “right wing” entity.
It just shows you how visceral and extreme the Greenshirts actually are. They dream of an enforced PC tyranny state. Seizing property, imprisoning “deniers”, total educational and media indoctrination.
Sadly, even the Trump administration tries to split hairs with them. Pence and Tapper interview this weekend was pathetic. Rather then call out the left-wing “science” cartel for what it is it’s all piecemeal deflection. Where is that “Red Team” Pruitt floated so early on in the administration?
Weakness is what emboldens fanatics.
Compared to a lot of these clowns, the Times is a “right wing” entity.
Yep. The worst thing you can do is to back down and apologize. Jordan Peterson has an interesting take on the problem.
Never accept that you have to play the game by the mob’s rules. The postmodern Marxists’ only rule is that they have to win.
For a minute I thought maybe Dana Nuccitelli had gone Trans.
He’s certainly Questionable.
I will be glad if Solar Cycle 25 is really dead like 25% below that of Cycle 24 so these clowns will be exposed even more over this nonsense of man-made global warming.
Not in the cards but do look at the series of SC 12-16 for the ups and downs and collective effects of that grouping.
I hope that looney tunes actions like this make people think (but then again…). I can’t imagine radical special interest groups dictating to the media what is news, but then the MSM has become fake news.
These people have to stop faking die-ins if they want to really be newsworthy and help save the planet. Fake news simply doesn’t cut through like it used to so it’s the Kool Aid or nothing for impact nowadays.
I wonder – how many people were arrested at the last “demonstration” in front of Trump Tower? Seventy? Seven? None?
Only article I can find is from 2016. The number was “none.”
Lesson, here, folks – annoy the nomenklatura, the heavy hand of their enforcers will fall upon you. Annoy their enemies, they will cheer you on.
Extinction Rebellion is acting like the Red Guards, fanging anyone they see as insufficiently zealous.
Could you imagine an Extinction Rebellion Vegan Anti-vaxer …. that is the full deck.
Oh, for the full deck of PC intersectionality, a transsexual, person of color,Muslim, vegan, disabled person. And I am sure I forgot some designated victim group.
Outrage and moral indignation assage the guilt of these privileged first-world dwellers, who lack the tools required to make meaningful contributions to society.
The extraordinary achievements of; Scientists, Engineers, Technicians, and Craftsmen create the conditions required for these Freeloaders to ply their useless trade. It takes a special breed of stupid to be simultaneously unaware of the brutality of the natural world and the luxury bestowed upon modern humankind.
Ironically, they doubtlessly fancy themselve’s better than the “Morlocks” with so much dirt under their nails. Tofu, yogurt, yoga, alfalfa sprouts, NPR, soy meat, soy lattes, Prius, Free Tibet bumper sticker, bubble tea, solar panels, MSNBC, glamping trips, and wealthy parents…..we see you for what you aren’t.
Tibet is off the favored list now that the Dalai Lama has outed himself as sane. “Europe for the Europeans.”
Plan B: Fly the coexistence sticker next to the Hillary sticker.
Hey, you forgot quinoa and kale.
One group of believers in unicorns telling another group of believers in unicorns that they should do more against, eh, the unicorns.
You can’t make it up.
So the next questions is will the Times come out swinging to defend their coverage of AGW or not? How aggressive will the defence be if they do? I expect that any defence they do offer will be in the lines of them maintaining journalistic integrity and that, although ER are essentially correct, they (NYT) must continue down the high road of journalism.
In the new religion, one must be holier than thou.
Matthew 23:19 “You blind men, which is more important, the offering, or the altar that sanctifies the offering?
now thats funny;-) in a warped way
795 nyt fearmongering items and theyre still not happy?
wonder which few of them actually READ the nyt daily anyway?
@365 days a yr the papers nauseatingly promoting some crud at least 2x an edition
notice the didnt glue themselves to thr rds…
reckon NY TRAFFIC might be a lot less “forgiving”? lol
I see the german police did haul away the greentards at the coalmine protest in Aachen
Greens eating greens, hilarious! Didn’t this happen a year or so ago? I thought it would domino, I hope to see more of this, great entertainment.
Rulers throughout the ages have tended to go along the religion of the day, to avoid being voted out or worse, one almost feels sorry for the zealots, they will never know who is onside, and who is just pretending. Poor lambs.
The “Ultra Crazy Left” will never be satisfied. Give an inch and they will demand a light year !!!
The Democratic Party/Globalist Party has successfully created a brainwashed cult, and now we get to see it backfire as their own creation begins to self destruct. *grabs popcorn
What was the cost of protection from getting run over prior to getting arrested? Next time don’t arrest to see how long they last in the street. Add AOC to the group next time for the sport of it.
Who is behind the scenes doing the organizing and paying for these thugs to operate.
“… in a dramatic demonstration that saw people stage a die-in…”
I wonder how long ’til they embrace revolutionary suicide.
These people are so messed up ……. Occupy Extinction is way more apropos for the current anthropogenic bad weather movement.
I think this is just another sign that the alarmists feel like they are losing the argument, and so they stage this protest in front of the New York Times, not so much to castigate the New York Times, but to castigate all the leftwing media for not producing enough CAGW propaganda.
The polls on climate change show it to be at the bottom of the list of worries for most people, and the CAGW activists want that changed and FAST!
The New York Times produced 795 climate change articles last year. That’s more than two per day. But it’s not enough. That’s not the NYT’s fault, it is the fault of the weather, which does’t scare people vary much so they are not worried about it, despite all the scare stories produced by the NYT and other propaganda outlets.
It must be really frustrating for the CAGW activists to try so hard and then have the public reject them and their scare stories. Wolf! Wolf! Wolf! But there is no wolf to be seen. And no matter what the CAGW activists or the NYT do, it won’t materialize a Climate Wolf out of thin air, although it’s not for lack of trying.
Seriously? The NYT, which used to be a good newspaper, now posts more doom n gloom than almost anyone else. I live in New Orleans and at least once a week they post articles salivating for our demise. I find it amusing because if the sea level really does rise several feet they will have problems before we do – big problems.
Anyway Extinction Rebellion is off the hook. A few months ago they were stripping naked and gluing their body parts to things in English Parliament, which would have been more entertaining if they didn’t all have terrible bodies. Very skinny fat.
Well, we can put an end to all this now. All we will need to do is to read this article carefully and give it the attention it deserves. Because after all, the GHE is total non sense..
https://de.scribd.com/document/414175992/CO21
Mate get a new hobby you are about 10 years late and no-one cares.
Gotta love it!
See what happens when English Language graduates jump on the Climate Change Gravy Train after a three day science course in genuflection at the Altar of Anthropogenic Catastrophy in the Temple of Doom!
It’s promethian!
Cheers
Mike
In the end, the fanatics and extremists of CAGW will all turn upon each other because of perceived deficiencies or lack of will or action, and they will devour each other like the Wild Beasts that they are. Everyone else will be greatly relieved.
The NYT has already sunk to new lows.
I noticed they tried to pass off as news things something from an environmental advocacy group recently. How does that work? Is it paid advertising that isn’t actually labeled as advertising?
Here is the article I’m referring to:
With More Storms and Rising Seas, Which U.S. Cities Should Be Saved First?
The story is straight from a group called “The Center for Climate Integrity”, and the so-called “new research” isn’t anything peer-reviewed.
Never mind that it is ridiculously alarmist to talk about “saving” cities from a mere 3 mm/year sea level rise, but that’s the kind of verbiage you’d expect from an advocacy group, which should not be published verbatim in the NYT unless is it labeled as advertising.
Bwahahahaha. If the NYT actually provided quality, true climate change coverage, the protestors would be back, only this time they’d be yelling for the NYT to shut up! They don’t want coverage or truth, they want propaganda which supports the pre-clusion.
***There is an actual word, “preclusion”, but it doesn’t mean what it should mean. In this context, it is the opposite of conclusion, a reasoned determination after gathering and evaluating the facts. Instead, they make a determination before gathering facts, and there is nothing reasoned about it except the “reasoning” around what contradictory facts should be ignored and excluded.
I wonder how much they got paid for their “action”?
As with the frontline protesters attacking the police in Hong Kong they certainly get paid. The outrage is that the media never question this, ever. Dark forces at work, Soros at the forefront.
If only they weren’t such bad actors.
I ran across this article a while back …
https://deadline.com/2016/11/shocked-by-trump-new-york-times-finds-time-for-soul-searching-1201852490/
Here’s a snip …
For starters, it’s important to accept that the New York Times has always — or at least for many decades — been a far more editor-driven, and self-conscious, publication than many of those with which it competes. Historically, the Los Angeles Times, where I worked twice, for instance, was a reporter-driven, bottom-up newspaper. Most editors wanted to know, every day, before the first morning meeting: “What are you hearing? What have you got?”
It was a shock on arriving at the New York Times in 2004, as the paper’s movie editor, to realize that its editorial dynamic was essentially the reverse. By and large, talented reporters scrambled to match stories with what internally was often called “the narrative.” We were occasionally asked to map a narrative for our various beats a year in advance, square the plan with editors, then generate stories that fit the pre-designated line.
Reality usually had a way of intervening. But I knew one senior reporter who would play solitaire on his computer in the mornings, waiting for his editors to come through with marching orders. Once, in the Los Angeles bureau, I listened to a visiting National staff reporter tell a contact, more or less: “My editor needs someone to say such-and-such, could you say that?”
The bigger shock came on being told, at least twice, by Times editors who were describing the paper’s daily Page One meeting: “We set the agenda for the country in that room.”
Having lived at one time or another in small-town Pennsylvania, some lower-rung Detroit suburbs, San Francisco, Oakland, Tulsa and, now, Santa Monica, I could only think, well, “Wow.” This is a very large country. I couldn’t even find a copy of the Times on a stop in college town Durham, N.C. To believe the national agenda was being set in a conference room in a headquarters on Manhattan’s Times Square required a very special mind-set indeed.
None of which apparently ever read the New York Times.
The bout of the century! Green on green action! The Useful Idiots vs. The Useless Media! ,
Arm both sides, I say, and let them fight it out gladiator style to the last man standing, who will hopefully die of his wounds shortly after.
One protester, Donna Nicolino, told the Guardian she was ready to be arrested, because “we want the New York Times as well as all the other media to treat climate change [in an even more trumped up scary] crisis [that we want it to be].
There. Fixed it for them.
I would suggest Riker’s Island for them…and lose the key.
“…its kind of funny when a group of green fanatics turns on another group of greens, accuses their rivals of not being ideologically committed enough…”
This is not unusual for extremist groups and not unlike 1920’s Italy and Germany where the Fascists and Communists – both committed socialist/totalitarian extremists – fought for power. With these extreme elements its all about power and domination, and requires silencing or destroying those who don’t toe the party line.
Every time I read an article about ‘climate change protests’…. or AOC’s ‘stream of unconsciousness’ utterances, I hear Barbara Streisand singing in the background “Send in the clowns. Don’t bother, their here!”
Dang! “they’re”
It’s important that WUWT readers stay healthy and wise to watch the climate crusades fail with cyclical cooling in coming years, even if it leads to the trite Edward Markey excuse of “who could have known.”
To that end I offer the following science-based supplement list.
1) vitamin D3 plus K2 plus magnesium
2) astaxanthin and lutein
3) NR or MNM or resveratrol and quercetin
4) curcumin
5) CoQ10
6) PQQ
7) krill oil
8) ellagic acid
9) EGCG
10) sulforaphane
The science says none of those supplements have any effect on people who eat balanced meals from vegetables fruits and some animal (fish, chicken) proteins and their associated natural fats (like oils from nuts).
But hey, supplements are multi-billion dollar industry that depends on convincing people otherwise, just like the climate change alarmism industry depends on convincing people that a natural trace gas rising is going to devastate the planet.
It is a reminder that for the fantic is not enough to believe , you must be pure in your faith and without doubt .
The irony is by such claims about the Times , these fanatics lose the middle ground who can see what nonsense this claims are . So actions like this should be encouraged.
The religious militants are accusing each other of Blasphemy!!
There will come the time that these new Greta’s clerics and climate manifestation kids will become pretorian guards of this new cult. Here in Europe, for now, you will only have a strange look or a small argue from someone calling you names if you say something that defies or cast doubt against CAGW.
Be aware that the time will come that one cant be stabbed or take a rock in the windshield if you are driving a non ethical “voiture” or for something else that will not be considered climatically good. Michael Crichton’s “State of Fear” becoming reality.
I’m between a rock and a hard place. Violent, uncompromising ‘students’ in Hong Kong or Extinction Rebellion chaos in London. Think I’ll take a quiet, safe and fun vacation in China.
Yeah those guys all love China but if they ever tried that sort of protest in China they would be sent to a re-education camp.
Are you all so sure it isn’t staged – in Association with the NYT? It’s publicity for both sides, no-one gets hurt, nothing gets damaged, the police get to pretend they’re doing their jobs, and all charges are dropped. It’s theatre.
As sung by Florence and the Machine: Too much is never enough. Ridiculous fanatics attacking a rediculous “news” paper.
The Guardian isn’t doing enough, either. Several times a day, articles other than climate change run, thereby vomiting all over your movement. Protest them next.
Its fear that they will not be able to play along and be ostracised.